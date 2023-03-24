Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhi's Kitchen

4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive

Decatur, GA 30035

Popular Items

Tequila Sunrise
Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta


Pastas

Jerk Chicken Pasta

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$22.00
Jerk Shrimp Pasta

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$25.00
Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$30.00
Jerk Oxtail Pasta

Jerk Oxtail Pasta

$35.00
Jerk Salmon Pasta

Jerk Salmon Pasta

$30.00

Loaded Fries

Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

$20.00

Loaded Jerk Shrimp Fries

$22.00

Loaded Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Fries

$25.00

Caribbean Plates

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$16.00Out of stock
Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$16.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock
Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$26.00
Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

Strawberry Lemonade Rose' Spritzer

$15.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Fruit Punch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where taste and love collide!

Location

4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, GA 30035

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

