Rhi's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Where taste and love collide!
Location
4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, GA 30035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
No Reviews
2912 Evans Mill Road Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurant