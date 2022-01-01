Rhinegeist Brewery Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery imageView gallery

*Draft Beer*

-Knowledge-

$7.00

-Table Beer-

$7.00

-Truth-

$7.00

-Uncle-

$7.00

-Zappy-

$7.00

Agnes

$7.00

Amelia

$7.00

Antelope

$7.00

BA Ink - 10oz

$8.00

BA Cafe Ink 10oz

$8.00

BA Mole Ink - 10oz

$8.00

Beezy

$7.00

Blackberry Mushhushshu 10oz

$8.00

Blizzy Blast

$7.00

Bock

$7.00

Cave Bear 13oz

$7.00

Chain Mail

$7.00

Cherry Hyperdrive 13 oz

$8.00

Choco Razz Torte

$7.00

Cigar And Waffle 13oz

$8.00

Cincy Standard

$7.00

cLoUd HaRvEsT

$7.00

Cloud Harvest 05

$7.00

Cloud Harvest 06

$7.00

Cougar

$7.00

Cumulus Juice

$7.00

Dark Stellar 13oz

$8.00

Dunk

$7.00

Eight Track

$7.00

Employee Owned

$7.00

Farvel

$7.00

Franz

$7.00

Frosty Hops

$7.00

Gladys

$7.00

Glow

$7.00

Gold Record

$7.00

Harmony 13oz

$7.00

Hazy Grove

$7.00

Hobby

$7.00

Holy Diver

$7.00

Honey Dipa 13oz

$7.00

Hopped Farms

$7.00

Kestrel

$7.00

Kappa Flounder

$7.00

Kettu

$7.00

Loretta

$8.00

Manilla

$7.00

Miller Gose Higher

$7.00

Miranda's Hat

$7.00

Moonburst 13oz

$8.00

Morelos

$7.00

Mushhushshu 10oz

$8.00

Night Glow

$7.00

Nitro Luck

$7.00

Nitro Maracuja

$7.00

Oddjob

$7.00

Nuboso

$7.00

Ohio Valley Wet Hop

$7.00

PB Mushhushshu 10oz

$8.00

Peach Dodo

$7.00

Perceptual Passion 13oz

$8.00

Petrichor

$7.00

Puma

$7.00

Raven Rye

$7.00

Razzcat

$7.00

Retirement

$7.00

Saber Tooth Tiger 13oz

$7.00

Shire Horse

$7.00

Shuffle

$7.00

Skeleton Brut Red 13oz

$8.00

Snazzy

$7.00

Sorta Juicy

$7.00

Steve

$7.00

Sunspun Shandy

$7.00

Swizzle

$7.00

Terror Bird 13oz

$7.00

Vision

$7.00

Wabbit Season

$7.00

Water Melly

$7.00

Whiffle

$7.00

Wok Star

$7.00

Zango

$7.00

Zechen

$7.00

TR Cans

Bubbles

$6.00

Geist Tea

$6.00

Lemmy Nade

$6.00

Wowie Colada

$6.00

Zango Crush

$6.00

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic

N/A Golden Ale

$6.00

N/A IPA

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Royal Orange Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Wine

Revel OTR Blanc

$9.00

Revel OTR Rose

$9.00

Trivento Malbec

$8.00

William Hill Cabernet

$8.00

Z-Game Replacement

Ping Pong Ball

$2.00

Ping Pong Paddle

$10.00

Bottles

Bottled in Bond

$39.99

Bottled in Bond Rye

$45.99

Single Barrel

$52.99

Single Barrel Rye

$57.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our name, Rhinegeist, translates to "Ghost of the Rhine" and refers to our place in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati.

Website

Location

1910 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

