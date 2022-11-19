Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

2,527 Reviews

$$

3051 Washington Rd

Augusta, GA 30907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimp Feast
Fried Cheese(7)

Seafood

37x Shrimp Feast

$18.99

12 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp, w/Fries, coleslaw and a toasted roll.

37X Shrimp Basket

$11.99

7 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries.

Honey Glazed Feast

$19.99

12 Flaky Fried Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Katfish Plate

$20.99

1 Jumbo Fried Katfish Filet w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll.

Fried Tilapia Plate

Fried Tilapia Plate

$17.99

3 Tilapia Filets w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Fried Shrimp Feast

Fried Shrimp Feast

$18.99

12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries

Honey Glazed Basket

$12.99

7 Flaky Fries Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/Fries

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

One dozen spicy grilled shrimp served with fries and Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Ivan's Cajun Katfish

$18.50

1 Jumbo Cajun Grilled Katfish served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Ivan's Cajun Shrimp

$15.50

12 Cajun Griled Shrimp served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Tilapia

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Tilapia

$15.50

1 Cajun Grilled Tilapia served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

12 Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime Butter Garlic Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

1 Grilled Tilapia served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter Katfish

$17.99

1 Grilled Jumbo Katfish served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Shrimp & Grits Plate

Shrimp & Grits Plate

$12.99

Made with a roux of chicken broth with sauteed onions & celery plus grilled smoked sausage covering cheese-sprinkled grits & topped w/creole grilled shrimp & fresh scallions

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$14.49

Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Sausage, Onions and Peppers over rice.

Oyster Fantasy

Oyster Fantasy

$26.99

12 Fried Oysters w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Oyster Basket

$17.99

7 Fried Oyster w/ Fries

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

$12.99

A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.

Tilapia Boat

Tilapia Boat

$12.99

2 Piece Fried Tilapia w/Fries

Combos

Shrimp and Chicken Fingers

Shrimp and Chicken Fingers

$18.99

Five Flaky Fried Shrimp and Three Chicken Fingers W/fries.

Shrimp and Oysters Combo

$19.99

4 Flaky Fried Shrimp and 4 Fried Oysters W/ Fries

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Chicken

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Chicken

$16.99

1 Cajun Chicken Breast and 5 Cajun Grilled Shrimp served with Cajun Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99

1 Lime Butter Grilled Chicken Breast and 5 Lime Butter Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Tilapia and Shrimp Combo

Tilapia and Shrimp Combo

$18.99

Two Tilapia Filets and Five Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries.

Tilapia and Oysters Combo

Tilapia and Oysters Combo

$20.99Out of stock

Two Tilapia Filets and Five Flaky Fried Oysters W/Fries.

Katfish & Oyster Combo

$23.99

1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 5 Fried Oysters W/Fries

Katfish & Shrimp Combo

$21.99

1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 5 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries

Katfish & Chicken Combo

Katfish & Chicken Combo

$21.99

1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Tilapia & Chicken Finger Combo

$18.99

2 Tilapia Filets and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Serious Snacks

Chicken Wings(8)

Chicken Wings(8)

$12.00

10 Fried Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fried Cheese(7)

Fried Cheese(7)

$10.99

8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.

Fries

Fries

$4.99

A full basket of Hand cut French Fries

Grilled Garlic Bread(8)

Grilled Garlic Bread(8)

$5.99

8 Pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread

Half Order Fries

Half Order Fries

$3.99

Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries

Half Order Garlic Bread

$3.99

4 pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread

Hush Puppies (7)

Hush Puppies (7)

$5.99

7 Florida Style Hushpuppies

Jambalaya Cup

Jambalaya Cup

$5.99

Homemade Jambalaya served with a Toasted Roll

Katfish Chowder

$6.50

Spicy Katfish Chowder with Grilled Tomatoes and Cheese served w/ a Toasted Roll

Shrimp & Grits Cup

Shrimp & Grits Cup

$5.99

A cup of cheesy grits smothered with a creamy chicken & sausage infused sauce with onions & celery. Topped with creole grilled Shrimp and Scallions

Shrimp Spread

Shrimp Spread

$11.99

Homemade Shrimp Spread served with Crackers

Stuffed Mushrooms with Melted Cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms with Melted Cheese

$11.99

Mushrooms stuffed with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese and topped with a refreshing Salad.

Feisty Melted Feta and Shrimp Dip

Feisty Melted Feta and Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Feta Dip

$8.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Hand battered Fried Mushrooms served with Texas Petal Sauce

Half Order- Fried Cheese(4)

$6.50

Fried Pickles(13)

$7.99

Black Salmon Bites

$8.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99
Sassy Fried Shrimp and Beef Burger

Sassy Fried Shrimp and Beef Burger

$16.99

Our beefy 1/2 pound Beyond Burger covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with 5 flaky fried shrimp and our homemade Sassy Sauce.

Katfish Poor Boy

Katfish Poor Boy

$15.99
Shrimp Poor Boy

Shrimp Poor Boy

$12.50

Tilapia Poor Boy

$11.25

Chicken Poor Boy

$10.99
Chicken Grill

Chicken Grill

$12.99

A Tender Chicken Breast sizzled to perfection, served with cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers...comes with chips.

Chicken

Frank's Special

Frank's Special

$13.50

A butterflied chicken breast grilled and smothered with onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese, served with a side salad (your choice of Light Iceburg Lettuce or Leafy Green Lettuce) and a toasted roll.

Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers

Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Kid's Meals

Fried Shrimp Sampler

$5.99

3 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken 1pc

$3.99

1 Chicken Finger W/Fries

Kids Chicken 2pc

$5.50

2 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Kids Fish Boat

$6.25

1 Fried Tilapia Filet W/ Fries

Jake's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Parmesan Pasta Cup

$3.99+

Salads & Pastas

Chef Salad with Chicken

$11.99
Chef Salad with Steak

Chef Salad with Steak

$12.50
Chef Salad with Shrimp

Chef Salad with Shrimp

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.99
Shrimp Pasta Cup

Shrimp Pasta Cup

$4.75
Veggie Pasta Dinner

Veggie Pasta Dinner

$9.99
Veggie Pasta Cup

Veggie Pasta Cup

$3.50

Chicken Pasta Cup

$4.50

Chicken Pasta Dinner

$10.99

freshly grilled chicken tossed into creamy Italian marinated rotini pasta with fresh cucumbers, diced purple onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives

Shrimp Pasta Dinner

$11.99

Chef Salad W/no Meat

$8.99

Frisky Parmesan Pasta Dinner

$17.99+

Sides

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.99

Dirty Rice Bowl

$2.99

Grits

$2.75

Lime Butter Rice Bowl

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Single Feast Bread

$0.50
Fries

Fries

$4.99

A full basket of Hand cut French Fries

Half Order Fries

Half Order Fries

$3.99

Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries

Gravy

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Lemons

$0.50

Pita Chips

$1.25

White Rice

$2.99

Pickles

$0.50

Chips

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Raw Onion

$0.50

Raw Mushrooms

$1.00

Auju

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Parmesan Sauce (4oz)

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ole Bay

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sassy

$0.50

Honey Glaze 2oz

$1.00

HorseRadish

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Rob Sauce

$0.50

Esha

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Yeehaw

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Honey Glaze 4oz

$2.00

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Texas Petal

$0.50

Stir Fry

Rice Stir Fry Medley

$12.99

Shrimp Medley

$15.99

Chicken Medley

$14.99

Steak Medley

$16.99

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.85

Cherry Sprite

$2.85

Club Soda

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Cranberry

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Milk

$1.99

OJ

$2.85

Pibb

$2.85

Pinnapple

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hi-C

$2.85

Mello Yello

$2.85

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$3.00

Valentines Day Drinks

Fireball Shot

$4.25

Party Trays

Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Super Combo Tray with Wings

$97.99

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Lime-Butter-Garlic Shrimp Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Spicy Boiled Shrimp Tray

$85.00

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Tray

$85.99

Buffalo-Buffalo Super Combo Tray

$97.99

Mama’s Chicken Finger Tray

$85.00

Buffalo Wing Tray

$99.99

Cracker Tray

$14.99

Dip and Dive Tray

$56.99

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp Tray

$85.00

French Fry Tray

$24.99

Fried Shrimp Tray

$99.00

Salad Bowl

$35.00

Large Pasta Bowl

$45.00

Full Size Pan Jambalaya

$79.99

Full Size Pan Shrimp & Grits

$90.00

1/2 Pan Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Pan Of Hushpuppies

$35.00

Pan Of Stuffed Mushrooms

$55.00

Super Combo Tray With Fried Shrimp

$97.99

1/2 Pan Of Jambalaya

$55.00

Large Bowl Shrimp Spread

$85.00

1/2 Fried Shrimp Tray

$55.00

Super Combo W Fried Shrimp & Wings

$107.99

1/2 Chicken Finger Tray

$47.50

Customer Credit

Open Dollar

$40.00

Open Dollar

$40.00

Chowly Open Item Do Not Delete

Chowly Open Item Do Not Delete

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Directions

Gallery
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta image
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
orange starNo Reviews
3035 Washington Road Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
California Dreaming, Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
3241 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Augusta, GA
orange starNo Reviews
630 crane creek rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Wife Saver North Leg Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1510 North Leg Road Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Frog & the Hen
orange star4.4 • 319
466 Flowing Wells Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Farmhaus Burgers - Flowing Wells
orange starNo Reviews
466 Flowing Wells Rd Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Sheehans Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 470
2571 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston