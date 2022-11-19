Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
2,527 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
No Reviews
3035 Washington Road Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Augusta, GA
No Reviews
630 crane creek rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Augusta
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant