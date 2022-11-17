Rhinehart's Oyster Bar Evans
305 North Bel Air Rd.
Evans, GA 30809
Seafood
37X Shrimp Basket
7 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries.
37x Shrimp Feast
12 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp, w/Fries, coleslaw and a toasted roll.
Buffalo Grilled Shrimp
One dozen spicy grilled shrimp served with fries and Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing
Fried Shrimp Basket
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
Fried Shrimp Feast
12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
Fried Tilapia Plate
3 Tilapia Filets w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
Honey Glazed Basket
7 Flaky Fries Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/Fries
Honey Glazed Feast
12 Flaky Fried Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
Ivan's Cajun Grilled Tilapia
1 Cajun Grilled Tilapia served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Ivan's Cajun Katfish
1 Jumbo Cajun Grilled Katfish served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Ivan's Cajun Shrimp
12 Cajun Griled Shrimp served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge
Jambalaya
Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Sausage, Onions and Peppers over rice.
Katfish Basket
Katfish Plate
1 Jumbo Fried Katfish Filet w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll.
Lime Butter Garlic Grilled Tilapia
1 Grilled Tilapia served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Lime-Butter Katfish
1 Grilled Jumbo Katfish served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp
12 Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Shrimp & Grits Plate
Made with a roux of chicken broth with sauteed onions & celery plus grilled smoked sausage covering cheese-sprinkled grits & topped w/creole grilled shrimp & fresh scallions
Spicy Boiled Shrimp
A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.
Tilapia Boat
2 Piece Fried Tilapia w/Fries
Misc
Combos
Shrimp and Chicken Fingers
Five Flaky Fried Shrimp and Three Chicken Fingers W/fries.
Ivan's Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Chicken
1 Cajun Chicken Breast and 5 Cajun Grilled Shrimp served with Cajun Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
1 Lime Butter Grilled Chicken Breast and 5 Lime Butter Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Tilapia and Shrimp Combo
Two Tilapia Filets and Five Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries.
Katfish & Shrimp Combo
1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 5 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries
Katfish & Chicken Combo
1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
Tilapia & Chicken Finger Combo
2 Tilapia Filets and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
Lime Butter Katfish & Shrimp
Lime Butter Tilapia & Shrimp
Ivan's Cajun Tilapia & Shrimp
Ivan's Cajun Katfish & Shrimp
Serious Snacks
Chicken Wings
10 Fried Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fried Cheese
8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.
Fries
A full basket of Hand cut French Fries
Grilled Garlic Bread
8 Pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
Half Order Fries
Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries
Half Order Garlic Bread
4 pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
Hush Puppies
7 Florida Style Hushpuppies
Jambalaya Cup
Homemade Jambalaya served with a Toasted Roll
Shrimp & Grits Cup
A cup of cheesy grits smothered with a creamy chicken & sausage infused sauce with onions & celery. Topped with creole grilled Shrimp and Scallions
Shrimp Spread
Homemade Shrimp Spread served with Crackers
Stuffed Mushrooms with Melted Cheese
Mushrooms stuffed with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese and topped with a refreshing Salad.
Feisty Melted Feta and Shrimp Dip
Feta Dip
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered Fried Mushrooms served with Texas Petal Sauce
NEW- Fried Pickles
NEW- Black Salmon Bites
Half Order- Fried Cheese
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Chicken Grill
A Tender Chicken Breast sizzled to perfection, served with cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers...comes with chips.
Chicken Poor Boy
Katfish Poor Boy
Sassy Fried Shrimp and Beef Burger
Our beefy 1/2 pound Beyond Burger covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with 5 flaky fried shrimp and our homemade Sassy Sauce.
Shrimp Poor Boy
Tilapia Poor Boy
Chicken
Frank's Special
A butterflied chicken breast grilled and smothered with onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese, served with a side salad (your choice of Light Iceburg Lettuce or Leafy Green Lettuce) and a toasted roll.
Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers
Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.
Kid's Meals
Fried Shrimp Sampler
3 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries
Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken w/ Fries 1pc
1 Chicken Finger W/Fries
Kids Chicken w/ Fries 2pc
2 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
Kids Fish Boat
1 Fried Tilapia Filet W/ Fries
Jake's Peanut Butter & Jelly
Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
Parmesan Pasta Cup
Salads & Pastas
Chef Salad
Chef Salad with Chicken
Chef Salad with Shrimp
Chef Salad with Steak
Chicken Pasta Cup
Chicken Pasta Dinner
freshly grilled chicken tossed into creamy Italian marinated rotini pasta with fresh cucumbers, diced purple onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives
Shrimp Pasta Cup
Shrimp Pasta Dinner
freshly grilled shrimp tossed into creamy Italian marinated rotini pasta with fresh cucumbers, diced purple onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives
Side Salad
Veggie Pasta Cup
Veggie Pasta Dinner
Frisky Parmesan Pasta Dinner
Sides
Cheese Grits
Coleslaw
Dirty Rice Bowl
Grits
Lime Butter Rice Bowl
Side Salad
Single Feast Bread
Fries
A full basket of Hand cut French Fries
Half Order Fries
Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries
Gravy
Cheese
Lemons
Bacon
Augus
Chips
Small Cup Of Chz
Ranch
Cocktail
Tarter
Honey Mustard
Ole Bay
Blue Cheese
Sassy
Honey Glaze 2oz
HorseRadish
Mango
Rob Sauce
Esha
Buffalo Sauce
Marinara 4oz
Yeehaw
Butter
Honey Glaze 4oz
Sliced Pickles
Cheese
Party Trays
Super Combo Tray
Super Combo Tray with Wings
Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Super Combo Tray
Lime-Butter-Garlic Shrimp Super Combo Tray
Spicy Boiled Shrimp Tray
Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Tray
Buffalo-Buffalo Super Combo Tray
Mama’s Chicken Finger Tray
Buffalo Wing Tray
Cracker Tray
Dip and Dive Tray
Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp Tray
French Fry Tray
Fried Shrimp Tray
Salad Bowl
Large Pasta Bowl
Full Size Pan Jambalaya
Pan Of Stuffed Mushrooms
Full Size Pan Shrimp & Grits
1/2 Pan Shrimp & Grits
Gallon Tea
Delivery Fee
Pan Of Hushpuppies
T Shirt
Super Combo W/Fried Shrimp
Crab Cracker
Bag Of Ice
Large Bwl Of Shrimp Spread
Super Combo W/ Fried Shrimp & Wings
Lemonade Gallon
Frozen Shrimp 2 Boxes
US Food Order
US Food Vic
Large Slaw
Super Combo Fried Shrimp & Wings
Half Pan Jambalaya
Gallon Oysters- Mona
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
305 North Bel Air Rd., Evans, GA 30809