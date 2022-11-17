Rhinehart's Oyster Bar imageView gallery

Rhinehart's Oyster Bar Evans

224 Reviews

$$

305 North Bel Air Rd.

Evans, GA 30809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Basket
Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers
Fried Shrimp Feast

Seafood

37X Shrimp Basket

$11.99

7 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries.

37x Shrimp Feast

$18.99

12 Hot & Spicy Flaky Fried Shrimp, w/Fries, coleslaw and a toasted roll.

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

One dozen spicy grilled shrimp served with fries and Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries

Fried Shrimp Feast

Fried Shrimp Feast

$18.99

12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Fried Tilapia Plate

Fried Tilapia Plate

$17.99

3 Tilapia Filets w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Honey Glazed Basket

$12.99

7 Flaky Fries Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/Fries

Honey Glazed Feast

$19.99

12 Flaky Fried Shrimp tossed in Sticky Honey Glazed Sauce w/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Tilapia

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Tilapia

$15.50

1 Cajun Grilled Tilapia served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Ivan's Cajun Katfish

$18.50

1 Jumbo Cajun Grilled Katfish served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Ivan's Cajun Shrimp

$15.50

12 Cajun Griled Shrimp served with Dirty Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$14.49

Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Sausage, Onions and Peppers over rice.

Katfish Basket

$14.50

Katfish Plate

$20.99

1 Jumbo Fried Katfish Filet w/Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll.

Lime Butter Garlic Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

1 Grilled Tilapia served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter Katfish

$17.99

1 Grilled Jumbo Katfish served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

12 Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Shrimp & Grits Plate

Shrimp & Grits Plate

$12.99

Made with a roux of chicken broth with sauteed onions & celery plus grilled smoked sausage covering cheese-sprinkled grits & topped w/creole grilled shrimp & fresh scallions

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

$12.99

A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.

Tilapia Boat

Tilapia Boat

$12.99

2 Piece Fried Tilapia w/Fries

Misc

$18.40

Combos

Shrimp and Chicken Fingers

Shrimp and Chicken Fingers

$18.99

Five Flaky Fried Shrimp and Three Chicken Fingers W/fries.

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Chicken

Ivan's Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Chicken

$16.99

1 Cajun Chicken Breast and 5 Cajun Grilled Shrimp served with Cajun Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99

1 Lime Butter Grilled Chicken Breast and 5 Lime Butter Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.

Tilapia and Shrimp Combo

Tilapia and Shrimp Combo

$18.99

Two Tilapia Filets and Five Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries.

Katfish & Shrimp Combo

$21.99

1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 5 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries

Katfish & Chicken Combo

Katfish & Chicken Combo

$21.99

1 Fried Jumbo Katfish and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Tilapia & Chicken Finger Combo

$18.99

2 Tilapia Filets and 3 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Lime Butter Katfish & Shrimp

$23.99

Lime Butter Tilapia & Shrimp

$20.99

Ivan's Cajun Tilapia & Shrimp

$21.50

Ivan's Cajun Katfish & Shrimp

$24.50

Serious Snacks

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

10 Fried Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$10.99

8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.

Fries

Fries

$4.99

A full basket of Hand cut French Fries

Grilled Garlic Bread

Grilled Garlic Bread

$5.99

8 Pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread

Half Order Fries

Half Order Fries

$3.99

Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries

Half Order Garlic Bread

$3.99

4 pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.99

7 Florida Style Hushpuppies

Jambalaya Cup

Jambalaya Cup

$5.99

Homemade Jambalaya served with a Toasted Roll

Shrimp & Grits Cup

Shrimp & Grits Cup

$5.99

A cup of cheesy grits smothered with a creamy chicken & sausage infused sauce with onions & celery. Topped with creole grilled Shrimp and Scallions

Shrimp Spread

Shrimp Spread

$11.99

Homemade Shrimp Spread served with Crackers

Stuffed Mushrooms with Melted Cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms with Melted Cheese

$11.99

Mushrooms stuffed with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese and topped with a refreshing Salad.

Feisty Melted Feta and Shrimp Dip

Feisty Melted Feta and Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Feta Dip

$8.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Hand battered Fried Mushrooms served with Texas Petal Sauce

NEW- Fried Pickles

$7.99

NEW- Black Salmon Bites

$8.99

Half Order- Fried Cheese

$6.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99
Chicken Grill

Chicken Grill

$12.99

A Tender Chicken Breast sizzled to perfection, served with cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers...comes with chips.

Chicken Poor Boy

$11.75
Katfish Poor Boy

Katfish Poor Boy

$15.99
Sassy Fried Shrimp and Beef Burger

Sassy Fried Shrimp and Beef Burger

$16.99

Our beefy 1/2 pound Beyond Burger covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with 5 flaky fried shrimp and our homemade Sassy Sauce.

Shrimp Poor Boy

Shrimp Poor Boy

$12.50

Tilapia Poor Boy

$11.75

Chicken

Frank's Special

Frank's Special

$13.50

A butterflied chicken breast grilled and smothered with onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese, served with a side salad (your choice of Light Iceburg Lettuce or Leafy Green Lettuce) and a toasted roll.

Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers

Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Kid's Meals

Fried Shrimp Sampler

$5.99

3 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/Fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken w/ Fries 1pc

$3.99

1 Chicken Finger W/Fries

Kids Chicken w/ Fries 2pc

$5.50

2 Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

Kids Fish Boat

$6.25

1 Fried Tilapia Filet W/ Fries

Jake's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Parmesan Pasta Cup

$3.99+

Salads & Pastas

Chef Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad with Chicken

$11.99
Chef Salad with Shrimp

Chef Salad with Shrimp

$12.99
Chef Salad with Steak

Chef Salad with Steak

$12.99

Chicken Pasta Cup

$4.50

Chicken Pasta Dinner

$11.99

freshly grilled chicken tossed into creamy Italian marinated rotini pasta with fresh cucumbers, diced purple onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives

Shrimp Pasta Cup

Shrimp Pasta Cup

$4.75
Shrimp Pasta Dinner

Shrimp Pasta Dinner

$11.99

freshly grilled shrimp tossed into creamy Italian marinated rotini pasta with fresh cucumbers, diced purple onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives

Side Salad

$3.99
Veggie Pasta Cup

Veggie Pasta Cup

$3.50
Veggie Pasta Dinner

Veggie Pasta Dinner

$9.99

Frisky Parmesan Pasta Dinner

$17.99+

Sides

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.99

Dirty Rice Bowl

$2.99

Grits

$2.75

Lime Butter Rice Bowl

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Single Feast Bread

$0.50
Fries

Fries

$4.99

A full basket of Hand cut French Fries

Half Order Fries

Half Order Fries

$3.99

Half basket of Hand Cut French Fries

Gravy

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Lemons

$0.50

Bacon

$3.00

Augus

$1.50

Chips

Small Cup Of Chz

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ole Bay

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sassy

$0.50

Honey Glaze 2oz

$1.00

HorseRadish

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Rob Sauce

$0.50

Esha

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Yeehaw

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Honey Glaze 4oz

$2.00

Sliced Pickles

$0.75

Cheese

$0.50

Stir Fry

Rice Medley

$12.99

Shrimp Medley

$15.99

Chicken Medley

$14.99

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.85

Cherry Sprite

$2.85

Club Soda

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Cranberry

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Milk

$1.99

OJ

$2.85

Pibb

$2.85

Pinnapple

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Water

Hi-C

$2.85

Party Trays

Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Super Combo Tray with Wings

$97.99

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Lime-Butter-Garlic Shrimp Super Combo Tray

$89.99

Spicy Boiled Shrimp Tray

$85.00

Buffalo Grilled Shrimp Tray

$97.99

Buffalo-Buffalo Super Combo Tray

$97.99

Mama’s Chicken Finger Tray

$85.00

Buffalo Wing Tray

$97.99

Cracker Tray

$14.99

Dip and Dive Tray

$56.99

Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Shrimp Tray

$89.99

French Fry Tray

$24.99

Fried Shrimp Tray

$99.00

Salad Bowl

$35.00

Large Pasta Bowl

$45.00

Full Size Pan Jambalaya

$110.00

Pan Of Stuffed Mushrooms

$55.00

Full Size Pan Shrimp & Grits

$90.00

1/2 Pan Shrimp & Grits

$45.00

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Pan Of Hushpuppies

$35.00

T Shirt

$13.00

Super Combo W/Fried Shrimp

$97.99

Crab Cracker

$2.50

Bag Of Ice

$5.00

Large Bwl Of Shrimp Spread

$85.00

Super Combo W/ Fried Shrimp & Wings

$99.99

Lemonade Gallon

$5.99

Frozen Shrimp 2 Boxes

$50.00

US Food Order

$792.50

US Food Vic

$200.00

Large Slaw

$40.00

Super Combo Fried Shrimp & Wings

$96.99Out of stock

Half Pan Jambalaya

$55.00

Gallon Oysters- Mona

$63.54

Retail

GRAY Shirt

$18.00

RED Shirt

$18.00

MINT Shirt

$18.00

NAVY Shirt

$18.00

Visor

$17.00

Box Gloves

$9.99

Box Gloves

$9.50

Box Gloves

$9.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 North Bel Air Rd., Evans, GA 30809

Directions

Gallery
Rhinehart's Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Funnel Cake Lounge - 212 S Belair Rd STE 194
orange starNo Reviews
212 S Belair Rd STE 194 Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Wild Sugar - 4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102
orange starNo Reviews
4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102 Evans, GA 30809
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA
orange starNo Reviews
4351 Washington Rd. Suite A Evans, GA 30809
View restaurantnext
Chicken Fingers Restaurant - 4108 Evans to Locks Road
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Evans to Locks Road Evans, GA 30809
View restaurantnext
Frog & the Hen
orange star4.4 • 319
466 Flowing Wells Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Farmhaus Burgers - Flowing Wells
orange starNo Reviews
466 Flowing Wells Rd Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Evans
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston