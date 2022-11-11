- Home
Rhino Coffee Downtown
No reviews yet
624 Texas Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Hot Coffee
Americano
Our house espresso diluted with hot water for a cup with deep, rich notes and a light layer of crema.
Brewed Coffee
Classic cup o' joe. Locally roasted in Shreveport.
Cafe Au Lait
Our brewed coffee topped with perfectly frothed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso layered with steamed milk and milk foam for a delightfully frothy cup || Heavy Foam
Caramel Macchiato
Latte-style milk sweetened with caramel and vanilla syrups then topped with espresso and caramel drizzle
Con Panna
Enjoy this traditional classic while relaxing in front of a fire. A doppio shot of espresso topped with a dollop of house-made whipped cream.
Cortado
Our house espresso cut with an equal amount of steamed milk to reduce acidity.
Eastside Latte
Our standard latte mixed with rich mocha, vanilla simple syrup, and a dash of cinnamon
Espresso
Our house espresso blends our favorite in-harvest single-origin coffees for a consistent, balanced shot! Perfect for sipping on its own or pairing with milk.
Flat White
Velvety microfoam evenly integrated with espresso for a balanced sip || No Foam
Hot Flash
Our signature drink, Lightning, steamed to perfection. Sweet, creamy, and frothy, this espresso-based drink has flavors of mocha, hazelnut, and vanilla. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)
Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a thin layer of foam for a rich, creamy cup || Light Foam
Mocha
Latte paired with rich mocha sauce
Noble
Our mocha latte made with steamed half and half for a deliciously rich and creamy beverage
Traditional Macchiato
A traditional, small-sized espresso drink with a dollop of steamed milk and foam.
Undertow
Espresso shots layered over a splash of cream and vanilla providing the perfect wave of flavor and temperature
White Mocha
Latte paired with sweet white mocha sauce
French Press
Cold Coffee
Iced Americano
Our house espresso diluted with cold water for a cup with deep, rich notes and a light layer of crema. Served over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Milk sweetened with caramel and vanilla syrups then layered with espresso and caramel drizzle. Served over ice.
Cold Brew
Fully immersed and slow brewed for 16 hours, our seasonally rotating single-origin cold brew is sure to deliver your caffeine kick without the extra acidity. Served over ice.
Iced Eastside Latte
Our standard iced latte mixed with rich mocha, vanilla simple syrup, and a dash of cinnamon. Served over ice.
Iced Espresso
Our house espresso blends our favorite in-harvest single-origin coffees for a consistent, balanced shot! Served over ice.
Iced Latte
Pair our house espresso with your choice of milk for a creamy cup. Served over ice.
Iced Lightning
Sweet, creamy, and caffeinated - our signature espresso-based beverage has rich flavors of mocha, vanilla, and hazelnut. Served over ice. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)
Iced Mocha
Iced latte paired with rich mocha sauce. Served over ice.
Nitro Cold Brew
Infused with nitrogen gas, our single-origin cold brew gets the royal treatment. The result? An indulgently rich cup with a velvety thickness sure to kickstart your day.
Iced Noble
Our iced mocha latte made with half and half for a deliciously rich and creamy beverage. Served over ice.
Iced Thunder
Half Lightning, half cold brew. Our Iced Thunder is a perfect balance of caffeine and sweetness to kick your day into gear. Served over ice. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)
Sweet Shiver
Short, cold, and sweet: our house espresso shaken with sweet cream. This 6 oz drink is a delight.
Wooly Rhino
A sweet treat! Our single-origin cold brew mixes with vanilla ice cream milk to create the frozen coffee of your dreams.
Iced White Mocha
Iced latte paired with sweet white mocha sauce. Served over ice.
Teas + Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Half iced tea, half housemade lemonade. A true classic.
Bumblebee
Soothing peppermint tea mixed with steamed housemade lemonade and honey.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with perfectly steamed milk and cinnamon.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with milk and cinnamon. Served over ice.
Chocolate Milk
Sweet and rich chocolate milk
Hot Chocolate
Rich, warm, chocolately goodness. Made to order for the perfect cup. Pro-tip: Add whip!
Hot Tea
Choose from our selection of hot teas and we will brew it with love
Iced Tea
Choose from our classic black or citrus green teas. Served over ice.
Housemade Lemonade
Sweet and tangy lemonade made in-house with love
Italian Soda
Sparkling water, your favorite flavor, and topped with cream. Served over ice.
London Fog
Earl gray tea mixed with slightly sweetened, expertly steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Our housemade matcha concentrate is slightly sweetened and paired with steamed milk. For a more traditional cup, substitute our ceremonial matcha powder.
Iced Matcha Latte
Our housemade matcha concentrate is slightly sweetened and paired with milk. Served over ice.
Milk
It's a cup of milk. Moooooo.
Steamer
Steamed milk sweetened with your favorite house flavor
The 318
Dr Pepper, vanilla, and raspberry are topped with a little cream for a sweet, bubbly treat
White Rhino
Warm vanilla chai tea latte topped with a caramel drizzle
Iced White Rhino
Sweet vanilla chai tea latte with a caramel drizzle. Served over ice.
Water Cup
Frozen Chai Latte
Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with vanilla ice cream. Served frozen.
Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Latte
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Candied Pumpkin Latte
Iced Candied Pumpkin Latte
Autumn Spice Flat White
Candied Apple Cold Brew
Apple Pie Chai
Iced Apple Pie Chai
Caramel Apple Spice
Iced Caramel Apple Spice
Spiced Matcha Latte
Iced Spiced Matcha Latte
Cherry Cordial Latte
Iced Cherry Cordial Latte
Orange Ginger Chai
Iced Orange Ginger Chai
Bottled Drinks
Topo Chico Original
Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico with a twist of lime
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico with a twist of grapefruit
Tehuacan Sparkling Mineral Water
Rambler Original
Refreshing sparkling water committed to sustainability and conserving natural areas and waterways
Rambler Grapefruit
Refreshing sparkling water with a hint of grapefruit committed to sustainability and conserving natural areas and waterways
Rambler Peach Energy
Rambler Sparkling Energy is an all-natural Sparkling Texas Yaupon Tea. Featuring 75mg of plant-based caffeine, 5 calories per 16 oz. can and zero sugar.
Open Water Still
Ultra purified for a super clean taste, this still water is packed with electrolytes for a super crisp, smooth bottle. Packed in a recyclable, climate neutral aluminum bottle.
Naked Mighty Mango
Give your morning the royal treatment with this amazingly exotic, incredibly yummy blend of mango, oranges, apples, and more. Simply put, mango rules.
Naked Green Machine
“Looks weird.” Sip. “Tastes amazing.” Sip. “10 nutritious boosts?” Sip. “Still looks weird.”
Naked Blue Machine
Got the blues? Take a swig of this nutrient rich blueberry-blackberry-banana-apple flavored goodness and enjoy your ride on the happy train.
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Authentic, timeless and downright deliciously refreshing juice made from perfectly ripe, natural oranges. That's what Minute Maid 100% Original is all about. 100% ORANGE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE WITH VITAMIN C
Minute Maid Apple Juice
A glass of Minute Maid Apple Juice a day keeps you refreshed with a delicious taste. 100% APPLE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE WITH VITAMIN C
Mexican Coca Cola
Coca-Cola sweetened with cane sugar and packaged in a glass bottle
Diet Coke
It's the same Diet Coke you know and love in a glass bottle
Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper's 23 flavors made with real sugar in a glass bottle
Barq's Root Beer
Born in 1898 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Barq's root beer is as authentic as it comes and served in a glass bottle
Sprite
The classic lemon lime soda made with can sugar and enjoyed in a glass bottle
Ginger Ale
Vanilla Cream Soda
Black Cherry Soda
Watermelon Wonder Kombucha
Summery splashes of watermelon with tart notes of cherry and lime.
Morell Farms Whole Milk
Morell Farms Chocolate Milk
Sweets + Treats
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
A sweet and savory muffin banana muffin with the perfect amount of milk chocolate chips
Breakfast Scone
A fresh butter biscut scone made with cheddar, chives, and bacon
Carrot Cake Muffin
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A big ol' classic chocolate chip made fresh daily
Coffee Cake
A cinnamon coffee cake topped with streusel
Energy Bites
Soft oat bites filled with chia seeds, flax seeds, almond butter, & honey
Granola Bar
Good Granoly bars made with oats and dried fruit
Peanut Butter Cookie (V)
A delicious peanut butter cookie made with zero eggs or butter
Pecan Pie Bar
Your favorite holiday pecan pie made into a single-serve pastry
Pumpkin Bread (GF)
Slice of banana bread made with gluten-free flour
Pumpkin Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
The perfect cinnamon-sugar cookie with a bit of a crunch and a soft center
All-Day Breakfast
Rhino Burrito
Egg, cheddar, and your choice of protein in a warm tortilla and served with salsa.
Rhino Biscuit
Large freshly baked biscuit with egg and cheddar.
Cinnamon Toast
Whole wheat toast with housemade cinnamon butter spread and served with apple slices.
Bagel + Salmon
House smoked salmon on an everything bagel topped with dill cream cheese, red onion, capers and tomato.
Fruit Cup
Vanilla Greek yogurt with granola and fruit
Scrambled Eggs + Bacon
Eggs, scrambled, with a side of bacon
Fresh Baked Biscuit
Baked Daily - Served Fresh
Avocado Toast
Toasted Bagel
Choice of whole wheat or everything bagel and served with choice of cream cheese or butter.
Rhino Granola
Spinach Quiche
A pastry shell filled with egg, cheeses, onions, basil, carrots, tomato and spinach. Served with a side salad or fruit.
Lunch + Sharables
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.
BLT
Bacon on whole wheat bread with tomato, mixed greens, & jalapeño aioli spread. Served with kettle or pita chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad on whole wheat bread with tomato & mixed greens. Served with kettle or pita chips.
Midtown Turkey
Turkey on whole wheat bread with tomato, mixed greens, Swiss cheese, and honey dijon mustard. Served with kettle or pita chips.
San Fransisco Salmon
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, & mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, Swiss cheese, jalapeño aioli spread, tomato, & mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.
Southfield Avocado Wrap
Avocado, carrot, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens in a whole wheat wrap. Served with kettle or pita chips.
Tomato Pesto Sandwich
Tomato & mozzarella cheese with basil pesto on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Smoked chicken and BBQ sauce on a flatbread with mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and red onion
Tomato Pesto Flatbread
Tomato and pesto on a flatbread with feta cheese, parmesan cheese, and honey drizzle
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, onion, tomato, croutons, & honey basil garlic dressing
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, grapes, parmesan, & balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, house-smoked salmon, apples, croutons, & honey basil garlic dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, walnuts, & balsamic vinaigrette
Hummus Plate
House-made garlic hummus with pita chips & fresh vegetables
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Quality coffee. Quality people.
624 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101