Rhino Coffee Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

721 Southfield Rd

Shreveport, LA 71106

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Candied Pumpkin Latte
Autumn Spice Flat White
Wooly Rhino

Hot Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.49+

Our house espresso diluted with hot water for a cup with deep, rich notes and a light layer of crema.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.89+

Classic cup o' joe. Locally roasted in Shreveport.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.39+

Our brewed coffee topped with perfectly frothed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Espresso layered with steamed milk and milk foam for a delightfully frothy cup || Heavy Foam

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.69+

Latte-style milk sweetened with caramel and vanilla syrups then topped with espresso and caramel drizzle

Con Panna

$2.99

Enjoy this traditional classic while relaxing in front of a fire. A doppio shot of espresso topped with a dollop of house-made whipped cream.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.49

Our house espresso cut with an equal amount of steamed milk to reduce acidity.

Eastside Latte

$4.49+

Our standard latte mixed with rich mocha, vanilla simple syrup, and a dash of cinnamon

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99+

Our house espresso blends our favorite in-harvest single-origin coffees for a consistent, balanced shot! Perfect for sipping on its own or pairing with milk.

Flat White

$3.89+

Velvety microfoam evenly integrated with espresso for a balanced sip || No Foam

Hot Flash

$3.69+

Our signature drink, Lightning, steamed to perfection. Sweet, creamy, and frothy, this espresso-based drink has flavors of mocha, hazelnut, and vanilla. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)

Latte

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a thin layer of foam for a rich, creamy cup || Light Foam

Mocha

$4.49+

Latte paired with rich mocha sauce

Noble

$5.19+

Our mocha latte made with steamed half and half for a deliciously rich and creamy beverage

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.89

A traditional, small-sized espresso drink with a dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Undertow

Undertow

$3.29

Espresso shots layered over a splash of cream and vanilla providing the perfect wave of flavor and temperature

White Mocha

$4.49+

Latte paired with sweet white mocha sauce

French Press

$4.89

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.49+

Our house espresso diluted with cold water for a cup with deep, rich notes and a light layer of crema. Served over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.69+

Milk sweetened with caramel and vanilla syrups then layered with espresso and caramel drizzle. Served over ice.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.09+

Fully immersed and slow brewed for 16 hours, our seasonally rotating single-origin cold brew is sure to deliver your caffeine kick without the extra acidity. Served over ice.

Iced Eastside Latte

$4.49+

Our standard iced latte mixed with rich mocha, vanilla simple syrup, and a dash of cinnamon. Served over ice.

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.29+

Our house espresso blends our favorite in-harvest single-origin coffees for a consistent, balanced shot! Served over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Pair our house espresso with your choice of milk for a creamy cup. Served over ice.

Iced Lightning

Iced Lightning

$3.69+

Sweet, creamy, and caffeinated - our signature espresso-based beverage has rich flavors of mocha, vanilla, and hazelnut. Served over ice. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.49+

Iced latte paired with rich mocha sauce. Served over ice.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99+

Infused with nitrogen gas, our single-origin cold brew gets the royal treatment. The result? An indulgently rich cup with a velvety thickness sure to kickstart your day.

Iced Noble

Iced Noble

$5.19+

Our iced mocha latte made with half and half for a deliciously rich and creamy beverage. Served over ice.

Iced Thunder

Iced Thunder

$3.69+

Half Lightning, half cold brew. Our Iced Thunder is a perfect balance of caffeine and sweetness to kick your day into gear. Served over ice. (Cannot substitute for alternative milk- sorry!)

Sweet Shiver

Sweet Shiver

$3.29

Short, cold, and sweet: our house espresso shaken with sweet cream. This 6 oz drink is a delight.

Wooly Rhino

Wooly Rhino

$4.59+

A sweet treat! Our single-origin cold brew mixes with vanilla ice cream milk to create the frozen coffee of your dreams.

Iced White Mocha

$4.49+

Iced latte paired with sweet white mocha sauce. Served over ice.

Teas + Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.49+

Half iced tea, half housemade lemonade. A true classic.

Bumblebee

$4.39+

Soothing peppermint tea mixed with steamed housemade lemonade and honey.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.79+

Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with perfectly steamed milk and cinnamon.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.79+

Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with milk and cinnamon. Served over ice.

Chocolate Milk

$2.89+

Sweet and rich chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Rich, warm, chocolately goodness. Made to order for the perfect cup. Pro-tip: Add whip!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.29+

Choose from our selection of hot teas and we will brew it with love

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Choose from our classic black or citrus green teas. Served over ice.

Housemade Lemonade

$3.19+

Sweet and tangy lemonade made in-house with love

Italian Soda

$3.79+

Sparkling water, your favorite flavor, and topped with cream. Served over ice.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.79+

Earl gray tea mixed with slightly sweetened, expertly steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.79+

Our housemade matcha concentrate is slightly sweetened and paired with steamed milk. For a more traditional cup, substitute our ceremonial matcha powder.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.79+

Our housemade matcha concentrate is slightly sweetened and paired with milk. Served over ice.

Milk

Milk

$2.69+

It's a cup of milk. Moooooo.

Steamer

$2.99+

Steamed milk sweetened with your favorite house flavor

The 318

$6.39

Dr Pepper, vanilla, and raspberry are topped with a little cream for a sweet, bubbly treat

White Rhino

$4.99+

Warm vanilla chai tea latte topped with a caramel drizzle

Iced White Rhino

Iced White Rhino

$4.99+

Sweet vanilla chai tea latte with a caramel drizzle. Served over ice.

Water Cup

$0.50

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.14+

Spiced masala chai concentrate paired with vanilla ice cream. Served frozen.

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Latte

$5.29+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.29+

Candied Pumpkin Latte

$5.29+

Iced Candied Pumpkin Latte

$5.29+

Autumn Spice Flat White

$3.99

Candied Apple Cold Brew

$4.29+

Apple Pie Chai

$4.99+

Iced Apple Pie Chai

$4.99+

Caramel Apple Spice

$4.49+

Iced Caramel Apple Spice

$4.49+

Spiced Matcha Latte

$5.99+

Iced Spiced Matcha Latte

$5.99+

Cherry Cordial Latte

$4.49+

Iced Cherry Cordial Latte

$4.49+

Orange Ginger Chai

$4.99+Out of stock

Iced Orange Ginger Chai

$4.99+Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico Original

Topo Chico Original

$2.42

Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico

Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$2.42Out of stock

Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico with a twist of lime

Topo Chico Grapefruit

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.42Out of stock

Enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico with a twist of grapefruit

Tehuacan Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.42
Rambler Original

Rambler Original

$1.54

Refreshing sparkling water committed to sustainability and conserving natural areas and waterways

Rambler Grapefruit

$1.54

Refreshing sparkling water with a hint of grapefruit committed to sustainability and conserving natural areas and waterways

Rambler Peach Energy

$2.90

Rambler Sparkling Energy is an all-natural Sparkling Texas Yaupon Tea. Featuring 75mg of plant-based caffeine, 5 calories per 16 oz. can and zero sugar.

Open Water Still

$2.22

Ultra purified for a super clean taste, this still water is packed with electrolytes for a super crisp, smooth bottle. Packed in a recyclable, climate neutral aluminum bottle.

Naked Mighty Mango

Naked Mighty Mango

$3.48

Give your morning the royal treatment with this amazingly exotic, incredibly yummy blend of mango, oranges, apples, and more. Simply put, mango rules.

Naked Green Machine

Naked Green Machine

$3.48

“Looks weird.” Sip. “Tastes amazing.” Sip. “10 nutritious boosts?” Sip. “Still looks weird.”

Naked Blue Machine

Naked Blue Machine

$3.48

Got the blues? Take a swig of this nutrient rich blueberry-blackberry-banana-apple flavored goodness and enjoy your ride on the happy train.

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.90

Authentic, timeless and downright deliciously refreshing juice made from perfectly ripe, natural oranges. That's what Minute Maid 100% Original is all about. 100% ORANGE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE WITH VITAMIN C

Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.90

A glass of Minute Maid Apple Juice a day keeps you refreshed with a delicious taste. 100% APPLE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE WITH VITAMIN C

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.13

Coca-Cola sweetened with cane sugar and packaged in a glass bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.13

It's the same Diet Coke you know and love in a glass bottle

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.13

Dr Pepper's 23 flavors made with real sugar in a glass bottle

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.13

Born in 1898 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Barq's root beer is as authentic as it comes and served in a glass bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.13

The classic lemon lime soda made with can sugar and enjoyed in a glass bottle

Ginger Ale

$2.13

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.13

Black Cherry Soda

$2.13

Watermelon Wonder Kombucha

$4.84Out of stock

Summery splashes of watermelon with tart notes of cherry and lime.

Morell Farms Whole Milk

$3.48

Morell Farms Chocolate Milk

$3.48

Sweets + Treats

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49

A sweet and savory muffin banana muffin with the perfect amount of milk chocolate chips

Breakfast Scone

$3.59Out of stock

A fresh butter biscut scone made with cheddar, chives, and bacon

Carrot Cake Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.89

A big ol' classic chocolate chip made fresh daily

Coffee Cake

$2.49Out of stock

A cinnamon coffee cake topped with streusel

Energy Bites

$1.19Out of stock

Soft oat bites filled with chia seeds, flax seeds, almond butter, & honey

Granola Bar

$2.89

Good Granoly bars made with oats and dried fruit

Peanut Butter Cookie (V)

$1.89

A delicious peanut butter cookie made with zero eggs or butter

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.49

Your favorite holiday pecan pie made into a single-serve pastry

Pumpkin Bread (GF)

$3.59

Slice of banana bread made with gluten-free flour

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.99

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.89Out of stock

The perfect cinnamon-sugar cookie with a bit of a crunch and a soft center

All-Day Breakfast

Rhino Burrito

Rhino Burrito

$7.99

Egg, cheddar, and your choice of protein in a warm tortilla and served with salsa.

Rhino Biscuit

Rhino Biscuit

$5.29

Large freshly baked biscuit with egg and cheddar.

Cinnamon Toast

Cinnamon Toast

$4.79

Whole wheat toast with housemade cinnamon butter spread and served with apple slices.

Bagel + Salmon

Bagel + Salmon

$10.99

House smoked salmon on an everything bagel topped with dill cream cheese, red onion, capers and tomato.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.49

Vanilla Greek yogurt with granola and fruit

Scrambled Eggs + Bacon

$4.59

Eggs, scrambled, with a side of bacon

Fresh Baked Biscuit

Fresh Baked Biscuit

$2.69

Baked Daily - Served Fresh

Avocado Toast

$5.69
Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$2.99

Choice of whole wheat or everything bagel and served with choice of cream cheese or butter.

Rhino Granola

Rhino Granola

$4.69
Spinach Quiche

Spinach Quiche

$8.19

A pastry shell filled with egg, cheeses, onions, basil, carrots, tomato and spinach. Served with a side salad or fruit.

Lunch + Sharables

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.

BLT

BLT

$9.59

Bacon on whole wheat bread with tomato, mixed greens, & jalapeño aioli spread. Served with kettle or pita chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.59

House-made chicken salad on whole wheat bread with tomato & mixed greens. Served with kettle or pita chips.

Midtown Turkey

Midtown Turkey

$9.99

Turkey on whole wheat bread with tomato, mixed greens, Swiss cheese, and honey dijon mustard. Served with kettle or pita chips.

San Fransisco Salmon

San Fransisco Salmon

$12.89Out of stock

Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, & mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, Swiss cheese, jalapeño aioli spread, tomato, & mixed greens on ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.

Southfield Avocado Wrap

Southfield Avocado Wrap

$8.09

Avocado, carrot, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens in a whole wheat wrap. Served with kettle or pita chips.

Tomato Pesto Sandwich

Tomato Pesto Sandwich

$9.59

Tomato & mozzarella cheese with basil pesto on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle or pita chips.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.29

Smoked chicken and BBQ sauce on a flatbread with mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and red onion

Tomato Pesto Flatbread

Tomato Pesto Flatbread

$8.29

Tomato and pesto on a flatbread with feta cheese, parmesan cheese, and honey drizzle

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, carrots, onion, tomato, croutons, & honey basil garlic dressing

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, grapes, parmesan, & balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$11.39Out of stock

Mixed greens, house-smoked salmon, apples, croutons, & honey basil garlic dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.29

Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, walnuts, & balsamic vinaigrette

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$8.99

House-made garlic hummus with pita chips & fresh vegetables

A la Carte

Protein Portion

One portion

Sauces + Spreads Portion

One portion

Side Portion

One portion

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality coffee. Quality people.

Website

Location

721 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

