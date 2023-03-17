Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge

11 Cooper Street

Waltham, MA 02453

Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

$13.99

Mushroom, Green pepper, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Rainbow Flat Bread

$13.99

$13.99

Onions, yellow pepper, green pepper, tomato, broccoli

Wings -Your choice of dipping sauce

$7.99+

$7.99+

Choices of Dipping Sauce * Buffalo/BBQ -Barbecue/Mango/Lemon Paper/Mango Habanero

French Fries Small

$3.00

French Fries Large

$5.00

Yuca (Cassava) Fried

$6.25

Chapati

$4.25

Sumbusa Beef 2

$5.00

Beef Stew

$8.00

(Served Matooke Served with Rice Pillau and a veggie (green bean Kale and Spinach), Cassava &/or Lumonde (Sweet Potato), Nsuju (Squash)/Yam (Juuni), Posho (Maize flour Mash)

Chicken Stew

$7.00

Beans/Gnuts Stew

$6.00

Matooke only

$6.00

Caramari Fried

$9.99

Sumbusa Veggie 2

$5.00

Matooke with White Rice & Sautéed Spinach Served with Slow Cooked Beef Stew &/or Chicken Stew
Chicken Wrap (w) French Fries

$12.00

$12.00

Chicken Wrap (w) French Fries

Rhino Burger

$12.00

$12.00

Cheese Burger (w) French Fries

Rhino Pasta

$18.00

$18.00

Rhino Pasta [*Chef's special ]

Pork Ribs with Fries

$18.00

$18.00

Pork Ribs (w) Potatoes

Whole Fried Tilapia

$22.25+

$22.25+

House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad

Salmon & Lemon Herb (w) Rice & Mash Potatoes

$25.00

$25.00

Salmon & Lemon Herb                               # (Served with Rice & Mashed Potatoes)

Matooke With Beef

$18.00

Matooke With Chicken

$17.00

(Served Matooke Served with Rice Pillau and a veggie (green bean Kale and Spinach), Cassava &/or Lumonde (Sweet Potato), Nsuju (Squash)/Yam (Juuni), Posho (Maize flour Mash)

Grilled Steak Frites with Fries

$18.00

Special guest Meal

$21.00

Rhino Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Ceaser Salad

$7.99

Rice and Beef stew

$16.00

Chapati with Chicken Stew

$12.48

Chapati with Beef Stew

$14.99

Matooke with Tilapia Fish Stew

$19.00

Matooke with Bean or Gnuts sauce

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
GOOD TASTE IS MORE THAN A MENU The Rhino Lounge is truly unique and exciting..! Now offering both (Lunch & Dinner) Inside & Outdoor Dining Visitors will enjoy an exquisite dining experience in a modern upscale, environment, Patio, Outdoor & Indoors..! We provide great food and drinks to the greater Boston Metro area. We're easy to find and offer plenty of parking. Individual and Group Dining Reservations Lounge Walk-ins Welcome Tantalizing and Unique Monthly Menus. Relaxing and Fun for Locals and Out of Town Visitors FOR RESERVATIONS CALL: (781)790-8935 Come in and Enjoy!

11 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Directions

