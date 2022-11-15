Rhombus Guys Brewing Company 116 South 3rd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 South 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
No Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
Harry's Steakhouse - 421 DeMers Avenue
No Reviews
421 DeMers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
More near Grand Forks