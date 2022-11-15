Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhombus Guys Brewing Company 116 South 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

116 South 3rd Street

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

10oz Tulip

1883 10oz Tulip

$5.00

Beach Bod 10oz Tulip

$4.00

Derailed 10oz Tulip

$4.00

Fall Fest 10oz Tulip

$4.00

Greenway 10oz Tulip

$5.00

Iconic Blonde 10oz Tulip

$4.00

NIck's Mix 10oz Tulip

$6.00

Oh Good Grief 2.0 10oz Tulip

$5.00

Oktoberfest 10oz Tulip

$5.00

On The Mark 10oz Tulip

$12.00

Peace Garden IPA 10oz Tulip

$4.00

Peaches & Dreams 10oz Tulip

$5.00

Rio Rojo 10oz Tulip

$4.00

The Queen's Ale 10oz Tulip

$1.00

Tropic Wonder 10oz Tulip

$5.00

16oz Pub

1883 16oz Pub

$7.00

Beach Bod 16oz Pub

$7.00

Derailed 16oz Pub

$7.00

Expelliarmus 16oz Pub

$7.00

Fall Fest 16oz Pub

$7.00

Greenway 16oz Pub

$7.00

Halloween Candy 16oz Pub

$7.00

Iconic Blonde 16oz Pub

$7.00

Nick's Mix 16oz Pub

$8.00

Oh Good Grief 2.0 16oz Pub

$7.00

Oktoberfest 16oz Pub

$7.00

Peace Garden 16oz Pub

$7.00

Peaches & Dreams 16oz Pub

$7.00

Rio Rojo 16oz Pub

$7.00

The Queen's Ale 16oz Pub

$1.00

Tropic Wonder 16oz Pub

$7.00

22oz Tall Boy

1883 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

Beach Bod 22oz Tall Boy

$9.00

Derailed 22oz Tall Boy

$9.00

Fall Fest 22oz Tall Boy

$9.00

Greenway 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

Iconic Blonde 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

Nick's Mix 22oz Tall Boy

$11.00

Oh Good Grief 2.0 Tall Boy

$10.00

Oktoberfest 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

Peace Garden 22oz Tall Boy

$9.00

Peaches & Dreams 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

Queens 22oz Tall Boy

$5.00

Rio Rojo 22oz Tall Boy

$9.00

Tropic Wonder 22oz Tall Boy

$10.00

32oz Growler

1883 32oz Growler

$7.00

Amy Adam's 32oz Growler

$7.00

Beach Bod 32oz Growler

$7.00

Derailed 32oz Growler

$9.00

Fall Fest 32oz Growler

$9.00

Greenway 32oz Growler

$9.00

Iconic Blonde 32oz Growler

$7.00

Oktoberfest 32oz Growler

$9.00

Peace Garden IPA 32oz Growler

$7.00

Peaches & Dreams 32oz Growler

$7.00

Rio Rojo 32oz Growler

$7.00

The Queen's Ale 32oz Growler

$9.00

Tropic Wonder 32oz Growler

$9.00

5oz Taster

1883 5oz Taster

$2.50

Beach Bod 5oz Taster

$2.50

Derailed 5oz taster

$2.50

Expelliarmus 5oz Taster

$2.50

Fall Fest 5oz Taster

$3.50

Greenway 5oz Taster

$3.50

Halloween Candy 5oz Taster

$3.50

Iconic Blonde 5oz Taster

$2.50

Infusion 5oz Taster

$3.50

Nick's Mix 5oz Taster

$3.50

Oh Good Grief 2.0 5oz Taster

$2.50

Oktoberfest 5oz Taster

$3.50

On The Mark 5oz Taster

$6.00

Peace Garden IPA 5oz Taster

$2.50

Peaches & Dreams 5oz Taster

$3.50

Rio Rojo 5oz Taster

$2.50

The Queen's Ale 5oz Taster

$1.00

Tropic Wonder 5oz Taster

$2.50

6 Packs

1883

$12.00

Derailed

$13.00

Fall Fest

$13.00

Greenway

$15.00

Iconic Blonde

$12.00

Illusion

$12.00

Oktoberfest

$12.00

Peace Garden

$14.00

Rio Rojo

$12.00

Tropic Wonder

$17.00

64oz Growler

1883 64oz Growler

$14.00

Amy Adam's 64oz Growler

$14.00

Beach Bod 64oz Growler

$14.00

Derailed 64oz Growler

$18.00

Fall Fest 64oz Growler

$18.00

Greenway 64oz Growler

$18.00

Iconic Blonde 64oz Growler

$14.00

Oktoberfest 64oz Growler

$18.00

Peace Garden IPA 64oz Growler

$14.00

Peaches & Dreams 64oz Growler

$16.00

Peaches with Dreams 64oz Growler

$14.00

Rio Rojo 64oz Growler

$14.00

The Queen's Ale 64oz Growler

$18.00

Tropic Wonder 64oz Growler

$18.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Canned Beer

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Brussels

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Lg Scotch eggs

$14.00

Lg Side Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Sm Scotch Eggs

$7.00

Sm Side Fries

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Short Rib Burger

$16.00

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Snow Pea Salad

$9.00

ENTREES

Fish & Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Frozen Pizza (To-Go)

$10.00

DESSERTS

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

SAUCES

Side Buffalo

Side Bbq

Side Beer Cheese

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Fry Sauce

Side Green Goddess

Side Ketchup

Side Ranch

Side Scotch Egg Sauce

Side Sweet Chili

Clothing

Crewneck

$40.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Hoddie

$50.00

Longsleeve

$25.00

Old T-Shirt

$15.00+

New T-shirt

$25.00

Misc.

32 oz. Growler

$5.00

5 oz. Glass

$3.00

64 oz. Growler

$7.00

IPA Glass

$12.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Pub Glass

$5.00

Stainless Coosie

$20.00

Tulip Glass

$5.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

Coffee Beans

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

99 Vines

$8.00

Highlands 41

$9.00

Line 39

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Noble Vines

$9.00

Roscato Moscato

$9.00

Sean Minor

$8.00

Seeker Sauv. Blanc

$9.00

Other

Bloody Mary/Caesar

$6.00

Canned Oregon Wine

$10.00

Fireball SHOT

$4.00

Lemon White Claw

$5.00

Lime Margarita Wine 10oz

$10.00

Lime Margarita Wine SHOT

$3.00

Passionfruit White Claw

$5.00

Prickly Pear Margarita Wine 10oz

$10.00

Prickly Pear Margarita Wine SHOT

$3.00

Rum Drink

$5.00

Tangerine White Claw

$5.00

Tequila SHOT

$4.00

Vodka Drink

$5.00

Watermelon White Claw

$5.00

NA Beverage

AHA

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Bottled Sprite

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 South 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Harry's Steakhouse - 421 DeMers Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
421 DeMers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Bernie's - 121 Demers Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
121 Demers Ave. East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
The Loft Bar - 308 Demers Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
308 Demers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Forks

Northside Cafe
orange star4.3 • 571
3450 Gateway Dr Grand Forks, ND 58203
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Forks
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston