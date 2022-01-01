Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks 312 Kittson Ave

312 Kittson Ave

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Cheesy Bread
T-Rex - Large
Custom (2-Topping) - Large

Personal Pizza

4 Cheese - Personal

$12.00

Amalfi Coast - Personal

$14.00

Americana - Personal

$11.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Angry Dragon - Personal

$14.00

Big Dogz - Personal

$13.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Blue Heaven - Personal

$14.00

Buffalo CBR - Personal

$12.00

Busey - Personal

$11.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

CBR - Personal

$12.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo - Personal

$12.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Chipotle Steak - Personal

$14.00

Cuban - Personal

$14.00

Custom (2-Topping) - Personal

$11.00

Custom (4-Topping) - Personal

$12.50

Custom (6-Topping) - Personal

$14.00

Deluxe - Personal

$14.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Drunken Pig - Personal

$14.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Drunken Vegetarian - Personal

$14.00

Ferda - Personal

$13.00

Girlfriend Diavolo - Personal

$14.00

Gorgonzola Pear - Personal

$13.00

Gouda-bye Billy - Personal

$13.00

Happy Pig - Personal

$13.00

Louisiana Saturday Night - Personal

$13.00

Margherita - Personal

$11.00

Midwesterner - Personal

$13.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Puff The Magic Dragon - Personal

$12.00

Roasted Garlic - Personal

$10.00

Sausage and Peppers - Personal

$13.00

Sensible Suzie - Personal

$10.00

Spicy Pickle - Personal

$13.00

T-Rex - Personal

$12.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Taco - Personal

$13.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot - Personal

$13.00

Thai Chicken - Personal

$13.00

Thanksgiving - Personal

$12.00

The Backpacker - Personal

$12.00

The Rockefeller - Personal

$13.00

Wild Mushroom - Personal

$11.00

Winstein - Personal

$11.00

Small

4 Cheese - Small

$19.00

Amalfi Coast - Small

$23.00

Americana - Small

$18.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Angry Dragon - Small

$22.00

Backpacker - Small

$21.00

Big Dogz - Small

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Blue Heaven - Small

$23.00

Buffalo CBR - Small

$20.00

Busey - Small

$18.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

CBR - Small

$20.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo - Small

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Chipotle Steak - Small

$23.00

Cuban - Small

$22.00

Custom (2-Topping) - Small

$20.00

Custom (4-Topping) - Small

$21.50

Custom (6-Topping) - Small

$23.00

Deluxe - Small

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Drunken Pig - Small

$22.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Drunken Vegetarian - Small

$23.00

Ferda - Small

$21.00

Frozen Pizza

$10.00

Girlfriend Diavolo - Small

$22.00

Gorgonzola Pear - Small

$23.00

Gouda-bye Billy - Small

$23.00

Happy Pig - Small

$22.00

Louisiana Saturday Night - Small

$23.00

Margherita - Small

$19.00

Midwesterner - Small

$23.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Puff The Magic Dragon - Small

$22.00

Roasted Garlic - Small

$18.00

Rockefeller - Small

$23.00

Sausage and Peppers - Small

$23.00

Sensible Suzie - Small

$18.00

Spicy Pickle - Small

$23.00

T-Rex - Small

$22.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Taco - Small

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot - Small

$22.00

Thai Chicken - Small

$22.00

Thanksgiving - Small

$22.00

Wild Mushroom - Small

$17.00

Winstein - Small

$18.00

Medium

4 Cheese - Medium

$23.00

Amalfi Coast - Medium

$27.00

Americana - Medium

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Angry Dragon - Medium

$26.00

Backpacker - Medium

$25.00

Big Dogz - Medium

$25.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Blue Heaven - Medium

$30.00

Buffalo CBR - Medium

$24.00

Busey - Medium

$22.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

CBR - Medium

$24.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo - Medium

$24.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Chipotle Steak - Medium

$30.00

Cuban - Medium

$28.00

Custom (2-Topping) - Medium

$24.00

Custom (4-Topping) - Medium

$25.50

Custom (6-Topping) - Medium

$27.00

Deluxe - Medium

$30.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Drunken Pig - Medium

$26.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Drunken Vegetarian - Medium

$27.00

Ferda - Medium

$29.00

Girlfriend Diavolo - Medium

$26.00

Gorgonzola Pear - Medium

$30.00

Gouda-bye Billy - Medium

$30.00

Happy Pig - Medium

$29.00

Louisiana Saturday Night - Medium

$28.00

Margherita - Medium

$23.00

Midwesterner - Medium

$29.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Puff The Magic Dragon - Medium

$26.00

Roasted Garlic - Medium

$22.00

Rockefeller - Medium

$30.00

Sausage and Peppers - Medium

$28.00

Sensible Suzie - Medium

$22.00

Spicy Pickle - Medium

$29.00

T-Rex - Medium

$27.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Taco - Medium

$26.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot - Medium

$26.00

Thai Chicken - Medium

$26.00

Thanksgiving - Medium

$27.00

Wild Mushroom - Medium

$26.00

Winstein - Medium

$22.00

Large

4 Cheese - Large

$27.00

Amalfi Coast - Large

$31.00

Americana - Large

$26.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Angry Dragon - Large

$30.00

Backpacker - Large

$34.00

Big Dogz - Large

$30.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Blue Heaven - Large

$36.00

Buffalo CBR - Large

$31.00

Busey - Large

$26.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

CBR - Large

$29.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo - Large

$30.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Chipotle Steak - Large

$36.00

Cuban - Large

$35.00

Custom (2-Topping) - Large

$28.00

Custom (4-Topping) - Large

$29.00

Custom (6-Topping) - Large

$31.00

Deluxe - Large

$36.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Drunken Pig - Large

$34.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Drunken Vegetarian - Large

$35.00

Ferda - Large

$35.00

Girlfriend Diavolo - Large

$30.00

Gorgonzola Pear - Large

$36.00

Gouda-bye Billy - Large

$36.00

Happy Pig - Large

$35.00

Louisiana Saturday Night - Large

$34.00

Margherita - Large

$27.00

Midwesterner - Large

$35.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Puff The Magic Dragon - Large

$33.00

Roasted Garlic - Large

$28.00

Rockefeller - Large

$36.00

Sausage and Peppers - Large

$35.00

Sensible Suzie -Large

$27.00

Spicy Pickle - Large

$35.00

T-Rex - Large

$33.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Taco - Large

$30.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot - Large

$30.00

Thai Chicken - Large

$33.00

Thanksgiving - Large

$33.00

Wild Mushroom - Large

$33.00

Winstein - Large

$26.00

Gluten Free

4 Cheese - Gluten Free

$19.00

Amalfi Coast - Gluten Free

$23.00

Americana - Gluten Free

$18.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Angry Dragon - Gluten Free

$22.00

Backpacker - Gluten Free

$21.00

Big Dogz - Gluten Free

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Blue Heaven - Gluten Free

$23.00

Buffalo CBR - Gluten Free

$20.00

Busey - Gluten Free

$18.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

CBR - Gluten Free

$20.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo - Gluten Free

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Chipotle Steak - Gluten Free

$23.00

Cuban - Gluten Free

$22.00

Custom (2-Topping) - Gluten Free

$20.00

Custom (4-Topping) - Gluten Free

$21.50

Custom (6-Topping) - Gluten Free

$23.00

Deluxe - Gluten Free

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Drunken Pig - Gluten Free

$22.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Drunken Vegetarian - Gluten Free

$23.00

Ferda - Gluten Free

$21.00

Girlfriend Diavolo - Gluten Free

$22.00

Gorgonzola Pear - Gluten Free

$23.00

Gouda-bye Billy - Gluten Free

$23.00

Happy Pig - Gluten Free

$22.00

Louisiana Saturday Night - Gluten Free

$23.00

Margherita - Gluten Free

$19.00

Midwesterner - Gluten Free

$23.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Puff The Magic Dragon - Gluten Free

$22.00

Roasted Garlic - Gluten Free

$18.00

Rockefeller - Gluten Free

$23.00

Sausage and Peppers - Gluten Free

$23.00

Sensible Suzie - Gluten Free

$18.00

Spicy Pickle - Gluten Free

$23.00

T-Rex - Gluten Free

$22.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Taco - Gluten Free

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot - Gluten Free

$22.00

Thai Chicken - Gluten Free

$22.00

Thanksgiving - Gluten Free

$22.00

Wild Mushroom - Gluten Free

$17.00

Winstein - Gluten Free

$18.00

Detroit Style

Detroit Style

$26.00Out of stock

Appetizers

12pc Boneless Wings

$10.00

18pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

6pc Boneless Wings

$6.00

Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo

Artichoke Spinach Skillet

$14.00

A dip lovers dream! Creamy, cheesy dip with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served with chips and bread

Beer Queso and Chips

$14.00

Gooey Cheddar and Smoked Gouda, spiked with Iconic Blonde and served with chips

Bruschetta

$10.00

Eight slices of baguette topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic Reduction. Comes with diced Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmesan.

Build Your Own Nacho

$9.00

Starts with Mozzarella and Cheddar. $1.50 per additional topping

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Start with our breadsticks and then smother them in a blend of melted cheddar mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free Cheesy

$13.00

Mushroom Buttons

$10.00

Mushrooms stuffed with a cheesy bacon filling, topped with parsley, and baked to gooey perfection.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Pepper, Tomato, BBQ Sauce

Rhombus Sticks

$8.00

These breadsticks are lightly brushed with garlic butter and seasoned with a dash of romano.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Housemade and served chilled with baguette slices, tortilla chips, and kettle chips

Add-Ons

Side of Ranch

$0.25

2 oz side of Ranch

Side of Marinara

$0.25

2 oz side of Marinara

Gourmet Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Loin

$12.00

Baguette, BBQ Sauce, Sliced Pork Loin, Cheddar

Cafe Club

$16.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Portobello Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Portobello Mushroom, Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Tuscan Mustard Sauce.

Roast Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Baguette, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Sautéed Red, and Green Peppers, Roast Beef, Provolone

Southwest Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Mexi-Ranch, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Parmesan, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Fresh Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons.

Pear and Walnut Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Pear, Crumbled Walnuts, Onions, Prosciutto, Shredded Gouda

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons

Side Salad

$6.50

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticky Bread

$8.00

Breadsticks coated in cinnamon spice and a cream cheese frosting

S'Mores Pizza

$10.00+

Marshmallows, Graham cracker, Chocolate chips and Chocolate sauce drizzle.

Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Sprite

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza and Blessings!

Location

312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

