Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks 312 Kittson Ave
312 Kittson Ave
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Popular Items
Personal Pizza
4 Cheese - Personal
Amalfi Coast - Personal
Americana - Personal
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Angry Dragon - Personal
Big Dogz - Personal
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Blue Heaven - Personal
Buffalo CBR - Personal
Busey - Personal
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
CBR - Personal
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo - Personal
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Chipotle Steak - Personal
Cuban - Personal
Custom (2-Topping) - Personal
Custom (4-Topping) - Personal
Custom (6-Topping) - Personal
Deluxe - Personal
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Drunken Pig - Personal
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Drunken Vegetarian - Personal
Ferda - Personal
Girlfriend Diavolo - Personal
Gorgonzola Pear - Personal
Gouda-bye Billy - Personal
Happy Pig - Personal
Louisiana Saturday Night - Personal
Margherita - Personal
Midwesterner - Personal
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Puff The Magic Dragon - Personal
Roasted Garlic - Personal
Sausage and Peppers - Personal
Sensible Suzie - Personal
Spicy Pickle - Personal
T-Rex - Personal
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Taco - Personal
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot - Personal
Thai Chicken - Personal
Thanksgiving - Personal
The Backpacker - Personal
The Rockefeller - Personal
Wild Mushroom - Personal
Winstein - Personal
Small
4 Cheese - Small
Amalfi Coast - Small
Americana - Small
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Angry Dragon - Small
Backpacker - Small
Big Dogz - Small
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Blue Heaven - Small
Buffalo CBR - Small
Busey - Small
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
CBR - Small
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo - Small
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Chipotle Steak - Small
Cuban - Small
Custom (2-Topping) - Small
Custom (4-Topping) - Small
Custom (6-Topping) - Small
Deluxe - Small
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Drunken Pig - Small
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Drunken Vegetarian - Small
Ferda - Small
Frozen Pizza
Girlfriend Diavolo - Small
Gorgonzola Pear - Small
Gouda-bye Billy - Small
Happy Pig - Small
Louisiana Saturday Night - Small
Margherita - Small
Midwesterner - Small
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Puff The Magic Dragon - Small
Roasted Garlic - Small
Rockefeller - Small
Sausage and Peppers - Small
Sensible Suzie - Small
Spicy Pickle - Small
T-Rex - Small
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Taco - Small
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot - Small
Thai Chicken - Small
Thanksgiving - Small
Wild Mushroom - Small
Winstein - Small
Medium
4 Cheese - Medium
Amalfi Coast - Medium
Americana - Medium
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Angry Dragon - Medium
Backpacker - Medium
Big Dogz - Medium
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Blue Heaven - Medium
Buffalo CBR - Medium
Busey - Medium
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
CBR - Medium
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo - Medium
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Chipotle Steak - Medium
Cuban - Medium
Custom (2-Topping) - Medium
Custom (4-Topping) - Medium
Custom (6-Topping) - Medium
Deluxe - Medium
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Drunken Pig - Medium
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Drunken Vegetarian - Medium
Ferda - Medium
Girlfriend Diavolo - Medium
Gorgonzola Pear - Medium
Gouda-bye Billy - Medium
Happy Pig - Medium
Louisiana Saturday Night - Medium
Margherita - Medium
Midwesterner - Medium
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Puff The Magic Dragon - Medium
Roasted Garlic - Medium
Rockefeller - Medium
Sausage and Peppers - Medium
Sensible Suzie - Medium
Spicy Pickle - Medium
T-Rex - Medium
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Taco - Medium
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot - Medium
Thai Chicken - Medium
Thanksgiving - Medium
Wild Mushroom - Medium
Winstein - Medium
Large
4 Cheese - Large
Amalfi Coast - Large
Americana - Large
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Angry Dragon - Large
Backpacker - Large
Big Dogz - Large
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Blue Heaven - Large
Buffalo CBR - Large
Busey - Large
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
CBR - Large
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo - Large
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Chipotle Steak - Large
Cuban - Large
Custom (2-Topping) - Large
Custom (4-Topping) - Large
Custom (6-Topping) - Large
Deluxe - Large
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Drunken Pig - Large
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Drunken Vegetarian - Large
Ferda - Large
Girlfriend Diavolo - Large
Gorgonzola Pear - Large
Gouda-bye Billy - Large
Happy Pig - Large
Louisiana Saturday Night - Large
Margherita - Large
Midwesterner - Large
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Puff The Magic Dragon - Large
Roasted Garlic - Large
Rockefeller - Large
Sausage and Peppers - Large
Sensible Suzie -Large
Spicy Pickle - Large
T-Rex - Large
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Taco - Large
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot - Large
Thai Chicken - Large
Thanksgiving - Large
Wild Mushroom - Large
Winstein - Large
Gluten Free
4 Cheese - Gluten Free
Amalfi Coast - Gluten Free
Americana - Gluten Free
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Angry Dragon - Gluten Free
Backpacker - Gluten Free
Big Dogz - Gluten Free
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Blue Heaven - Gluten Free
Buffalo CBR - Gluten Free
Busey - Gluten Free
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
CBR - Gluten Free
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo - Gluten Free
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Chipotle Steak - Gluten Free
Cuban - Gluten Free
Custom (2-Topping) - Gluten Free
Custom (4-Topping) - Gluten Free
Custom (6-Topping) - Gluten Free
Deluxe - Gluten Free
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Drunken Pig - Gluten Free
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Drunken Vegetarian - Gluten Free
Ferda - Gluten Free
Girlfriend Diavolo - Gluten Free
Gorgonzola Pear - Gluten Free
Gouda-bye Billy - Gluten Free
Happy Pig - Gluten Free
Louisiana Saturday Night - Gluten Free
Margherita - Gluten Free
Midwesterner - Gluten Free
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Puff The Magic Dragon - Gluten Free
Roasted Garlic - Gluten Free
Rockefeller - Gluten Free
Sausage and Peppers - Gluten Free
Sensible Suzie - Gluten Free
Spicy Pickle - Gluten Free
T-Rex - Gluten Free
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Taco - Gluten Free
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot - Gluten Free
Thai Chicken - Gluten Free
Thanksgiving - Gluten Free
Wild Mushroom - Gluten Free
Winstein - Gluten Free
Detroit Style
Appetizers
12pc Boneless Wings
18pc Boneless Wings
6pc Boneless Wings
Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo
Artichoke Spinach Skillet
A dip lovers dream! Creamy, cheesy dip with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served with chips and bread
Beer Queso and Chips
Gooey Cheddar and Smoked Gouda, spiked with Iconic Blonde and served with chips
Bruschetta
Eight slices of baguette topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic Reduction. Comes with diced Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmesan.
Build Your Own Nacho
Starts with Mozzarella and Cheddar. $1.50 per additional topping
Cheesy Bread
Start with our breadsticks and then smother them in a blend of melted cheddar mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free Cheesy
Mushroom Buttons
Mushrooms stuffed with a cheesy bacon filling, topped with parsley, and baked to gooey perfection.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Pepper, Tomato, BBQ Sauce
Rhombus Sticks
These breadsticks are lightly brushed with garlic butter and seasoned with a dash of romano.
Spinach Dip
Housemade and served chilled with baguette slices, tortilla chips, and kettle chips
Gourmet Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Loin
Baguette, BBQ Sauce, Sliced Pork Loin, Cheddar
Cafe Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Portobello Grilled Cheese
Portobello Mushroom, Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Tuscan Mustard Sauce.
Roast Beef
Baguette, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Sautéed Red, and Green Peppers, Roast Beef, Provolone
Southwest Turkey
Turkey, Mexi-Ranch, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Spring Mix, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Parmesan, Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons
Garden Fresh Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons.
Pear and Walnut Salad
Spring Mix, Pear, Crumbled Walnuts, Onions, Prosciutto, Shredded Gouda
Side Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons
Side Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Pizza and Blessings!
312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201