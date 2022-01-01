Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo 606 Main Ave
606 Main Ave
Fargo, ND 58103
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Skillet
A dip lovers dream! Creamy, cheesy dip with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served with chips and bread
Beer Queso and Chips
Gooey Cheddar and Smoked Gouda, spiked with Iconic Blonde and served with chips
6pc Boneless Wings
Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo
12pc Boneless Wings
Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo
18pc Boneless Wings
Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo
Bruschetta
Eight slices of baguette topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic Reduction. Comes with diced Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmesan.
Cheesy Bread
Start with our breadsticks and then smother them in a blend of melted cheddar mozzarella cheese.
Mushroom Buttons
Mushrooms stuffed with a cheesy bacon filling, topped with parsley, and baked to gooey perfection.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Pepper, Tomato, BBQ Sauce
Build Your Own Nacho
Starts with Mozzarella and Cheddar. $1.50 per additional topping
Rhombus Sticks
These breadsticks are lightly brushed with garlic butter and seasoned with a dash of romano.
Spinach Dip
Housemade and served chilled with baguette slices, tortilla chips, and kettle chips
Hummus
the lighter side of Rhombus Guys. smooth house-made hummus served with crisp carrots, fresh cucumbers and crackers.
Add-Ons
Gourmet Sandwiches
Veggie Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Feta, Honey Mustard Drizzle
BBQ Pork Loin
Baguette, BBQ Sauce, Sliced Pork Loin, Cheddar
Cafe Club
Ham, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Portobello Grilled Cheese
Portobello Mushroom, Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Tuscan Mustard Sauce.
Roast Beef
Baguette, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Sautéed Red, and Green Peppers, Roast Beef, Provolone
Southwest Turkey
Turkey, Mexi-Ranch, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Spring Mix, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Parmesan, Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons
Garden Fresh Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons.
Pear and Walnut Salad
Spring Mix, Pear, Crumbled Walnuts, Onions, Prosciutto, Shredded Gouda
Side Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.
Side Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons
Side Salad for 12
Group Salad with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons. Default dressings sent are Ranch, French, Bleu Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Dessert
8" Pizza
8" *T-Rex
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
8" 4 Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.
8" Amalfi Coast
olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives
8" Americana
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
8" Angry Dragon
marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.
8" Big Dogz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
8" Blue Heaven
bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.
8" Buffalo CBR
ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.
8" Busey
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
8" CBR
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
8" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
8" Chipotle Steak
chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.
8" Cuban
mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella
8" Custom (2-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
8" Custom (4-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
8" Custom (6-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
8" Deluxe
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
8" Drunken Pig
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
8" Drunken Vegetarian
vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
8" Ferda
roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.
8" Girlfriend Diavolo
spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.
8" Gorgonzola Pear
oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.
8" Gouda-bye Billy
roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.
8" Happy Pig
honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.
8" Louisiana Saturday Night
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
8" Margherita
olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.
8" Midwesterner
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
8" Puff The Magic Dragon
roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.
8" Roasted Garlic
alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.
8" Sausage and Peppers
vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.
8" Sensible Suzie
roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.
8" Spicy Pickle
roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.
8" Taco
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
8" Tater Tot
cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.
8" Thai Chicken
thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.
8" The Backpacker
marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.
8" The Rockefeller
alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.
8" Wild Mushroom
alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.
8" Winstein
marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.
8" Thanksgiving
Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle
12" Pizza
12" *T-Rex
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
12" 4 Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.
12" Amalfi Coast
olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives
12" Americana
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
12" Angry Dragon
marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.
12" Big Dogz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
12" Blue Heaven
bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.
12" Buffalo CBR
ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.
12" Busey
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
12" CBR ASAP
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
12" Chipotle Steak
chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.
12" Cuban
mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella
12" Custom (2-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
12" Custom (4-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
12" Custom (6-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
12" Deluxe
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
12" Drunken Pig
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
12" Drunken Vegetarian
vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
12" Ferda
roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.
12" Girlfriend Diavolo
spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.
12" Gorgonzola Pear
oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.
12" Gouda-bye Billy
roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.
12" Happy Pig
honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.
12" Louisiana Saturday Night
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
12" Margherita
olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.
12" Midwesterner
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
12" Puff The Magic Dragon
roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.
12" Roasted Garlic
alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.
12" Sausage and Peppers
vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.
12" Sensible Suzie
roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.
12" Spicy Pickle
roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.
12" Taco
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
12" Tater Tot
cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.
12" Thai Chicken
thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.
12" The Backpacker
marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.
12" The Rockefeller
alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.
12" Wild Mushroom
alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.
12" Winstein
marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.
12" Thanksgiving
Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle
16" Pizza
16" *T-Rex
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
16" 4 Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.
16" Amalfi Coast
olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives
16" Americana
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
16" Angry Dragon
marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.
16" Big Dogz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
16" Blue Heaven
bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.
16" Buffalo CBR
ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.
16" Busey
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
16" CBR
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
16" Chipotle Steak
chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.
16" Cuban
mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella
16" Custom (2-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
16" Custom (4-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
16" Custom (6-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
16" Deluxe
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
16" Drunken Pig
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
16" Drunken Vegetarian
vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
16" Ferda
roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.
16" Girlfriend Diavolo
spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.
16" Gorgonzola Pear
oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.
16" Gouda-bye Billy
roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.
16" Happy Pig
honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.
16" Louisiana Saturday Night
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
16" Margherita
olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.
16" Midwesterner
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
16" Puff The Magic Dragon
roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.
16" Roasted Garlic
alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.
16" Sausage and Peppers
vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.
16" Sensible Suzie
roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.
16" Spicy Pickle
roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.
16" Taco
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
16" Tater Tot
cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.
16" Thai Chicken
thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.
16" The Backpacker
marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.
16" The Rockefeller
alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.
16" Wild Mushroom
alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.
16" Winstein
marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.
16" Thanksgiving
Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle
18" Pizza
18" *T-Rex
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
18" 4 Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.
18" Amalfi Coast
olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives
18" Americana
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
18" Angry Dragon
marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.
18" Big Dogz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
18" Blue Heaven
bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.
18" Buffalo CBR
ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.
18" Busey
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
18" CBR ASAP
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
18" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
18" Chipotle Steak
chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.
18" Cuban
mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella
18" Custom (2-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
18" Custom (4-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
18" Custom (6-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
18" Deluxe
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
18" Drunken Pig
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
18" Drunken Vegetarian
vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
18" Ferda
roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.
18" Girlfriend Diavolo
spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.
18" Gorgonzola Pear
oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.
18" Gouda-bye Billy
roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.
18" Happy Pig
honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.
18" Louisiana Saturday Night
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
18" Margherita
olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.
18" Midwesterner
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
18" Puff The Magic Dragon
roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.
18" Roasted Garlic
alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.
18" Sausage and Peppers
vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.
18" Sensible Suzie
roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.
18" Spicy Pickle
roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.
18" Taco
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
18" Tater Tot
cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.
18" Thai Chicken
thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.
18" The Backpacker
marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.
18" The Rockefeller
alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.
18" Wild Mushroom
alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.
18" Winstein
marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.
18" Thanksgiving
Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle
Detroit Style
10.6" Gluten Free
Gluten Free 4 Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.
Gluten Free Amalfi Coast
olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives
Gluten Free Americana
Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.
Gluten Free Angry Dragon
marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.
Gluten Free Big Dogz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella
Gluten Free Blue Heaven
bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Buffalo CBR
ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Busey
Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella
Gluten Free CBR
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
Gluten Free Chipotle Steak
chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.
Gluten Free Cuban
mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella
Gluten Free Custom (2-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
Gluten Free Custom (4-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
Gluten Free Custom (6-Topping)
If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!
Gluten Free Deluxe
Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella
Gluten Free Drunken Pig
Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.
Gluten Free Drunken Vegetarian
vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
Gluten Free Ferda
roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Girlfriend Diavolo
spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Gorgonzola Pear
oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.
Gluten Free Gouda-bye Billy
roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.
Gluten Free Happy Pig
honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Louisiana Saturday Night
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Margherita
olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.
Gluten Free Midwesterner
T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.
Gluten Free Puff The Magic Dragon
roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.
Gluten Free Roasted Garlic
alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.
Gluten Free Sausage and Peppers
vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Sensible Suzie
roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Spicy Pickle
roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.
Gluten Free T-Rex
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Gluten Free Taco
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Gluten Free Tater Tot
cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.
Gluten Free Thai Chicken
thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish. *Please note that this sauce is not gluten free*
Gluten Free The Backpacker
marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.
Gluten Free The Rockefeller
alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Wild Mushroom
alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Winstein
marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Thanksgiving
Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
606 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103