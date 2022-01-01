  • Home
  • /
  • Fargo
  • /
  • Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo 606 Main Ave

review star

No reviews yet

606 Main Ave

Fargo, ND 58103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread
16" *T-Rex
Rhombus Sticks

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Skillet

$14.00

A dip lovers dream! Creamy, cheesy dip with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served with chips and bread

Beer Queso and Chips

$14.00

Gooey Cheddar and Smoked Gouda, spiked with Iconic Blonde and served with chips

6pc Boneless Wings

$6.00

Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo

12pc Boneless Wings

$10.00

Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo

18pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

Sauces: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Korean, Peach Habanero, Sweet Chili, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo

Bruschetta

$10.00

Eight slices of baguette topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic Reduction. Comes with diced Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmesan.

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Start with our breadsticks and then smother them in a blend of melted cheddar mozzarella cheese.

Mushroom Buttons

$10.00

Mushrooms stuffed with a cheesy bacon filling, topped with parsley, and baked to gooey perfection.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Pepper, Tomato, BBQ Sauce

Build Your Own Nacho

$9.00

Starts with Mozzarella and Cheddar. $1.50 per additional topping

Rhombus Sticks

$8.00

These breadsticks are lightly brushed with garlic butter and seasoned with a dash of romano.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Housemade and served chilled with baguette slices, tortilla chips, and kettle chips

Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

the lighter side of Rhombus Guys. smooth house-made hummus served with crisp carrots, fresh cucumbers and crackers.

Add-Ons

Side of Ranch

$0.50

2 oz side of Ranch

Side of Marinara

$0.50

2 oz side of Marinara

Side of Salsa

$0.50

4 oz side of Salsa

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz side of Sour Cream

Side of Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side of your choice of dressing

Side of Other Sauces

$0.50

Gourmet Sandwiches

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Hummus, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Feta, Honey Mustard Drizzle

BBQ Pork Loin

$12.00

Baguette, BBQ Sauce, Sliced Pork Loin, Cheddar

Cafe Club

$16.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Portobello Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Portobello Mushroom, Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Tuscan Mustard Sauce.

Roast Beef

$13.00

Baguette, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Sautéed Red, and Green Peppers, Roast Beef, Provolone

Southwest Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Mexi-Ranch, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Parmesan, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Fresh Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons.

Pear and Walnut Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Pear, Crumbled Walnuts, Onions, Prosciutto, Shredded Gouda

Side Salad

$6.50

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons.

Side Caesar

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons

Side Salad for 12

$36.00

Group Salad with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Parmesan, Croutons. Default dressings sent are Ranch, French, Bleu Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Dessert

S'Mores Pizza

$10.00+

Marshmallows, Graham cracker, Chocolate chips and Chocolate sauce drizzle.

Cinnamon Sticky Bread

$8.00

Breadsticks coated in cinnamon spice and a cream cheese frosting

8" Pizza

Not available Half and Half

8" *T-Rex

$13.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

8" 4 Cheese

$12.00

marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.

8" Amalfi Coast

$14.00

olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives

8" Americana

$11.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

8" Angry Dragon

$14.00

marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

8" Big Dogz

$13.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

8" Blue Heaven

$14.00

bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.

8" Buffalo CBR

$12.00

ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.

8" Busey

$11.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

8" CBR

$12.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

8" Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

8" Chipotle Steak

$14.00

chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.

8" Cuban

$14.00

mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella

8" Custom (2-Topping)

$12.50

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

8" Custom (4-Topping)

$13.25

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

8" Custom (6-Topping)

$14.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

8" Deluxe

$14.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

8" Drunken Pig

$14.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

8" Drunken Vegetarian

$14.00

vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

8" Ferda

$13.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.

8" Girlfriend Diavolo

$14.00

spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.

8" Gorgonzola Pear

$14.00

oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.

8" Gouda-bye Billy

$14.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.

8" Happy Pig

$14.00

honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.

8" Louisiana Saturday Night

$14.00

cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.

8" Margherita

$12.00

olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.

8" Midwesterner

$14.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

8" Puff The Magic Dragon

$13.00

roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.

8" Roasted Garlic

$11.00

alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.

8" Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.

8" Sensible Suzie

$11.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.

8" Spicy Pickle

$14.00

roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.

8" Taco

$14.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

8" Tater Tot

$14.00

cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.

8" Thai Chicken

$14.00

thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.

8" The Backpacker

$13.00

marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.

8" The Rockefeller

$14.00

alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

8" Wild Mushroom

$12.00

alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.

8" Winstein

$11.00

marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.

8" Thanksgiving

$14.00

Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle

12" Pizza

12" *T-Rex

$22.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

12" 4 Cheese

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.

12" Amalfi Coast

$23.00

olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives

12" Americana

$18.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

12" Angry Dragon

$22.00

marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

12" Big Dogz

$21.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

12" Blue Heaven

$23.00

bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.

12" Buffalo CBR

$20.00

ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.

12" Busey

$18.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

12" CBR ASAP

$20.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

12" Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

12" Chipotle Steak

$23.00

chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.

12" Cuban

$22.00

mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella

12" Custom (2-Topping)

$20.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

12" Custom (4-Topping)

$21.50

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

12" Custom (6-Topping)

$23.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

12" Deluxe

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

12" Drunken Pig

$22.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

12" Drunken Vegetarian

$23.00

vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

12" Ferda

$21.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.

12" Girlfriend Diavolo

$22.00

spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.

12" Gorgonzola Pear

$23.00

oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.

12" Gouda-bye Billy

$23.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.

12" Happy Pig

$22.00

honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.

12" Louisiana Saturday Night

$23.00

cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.

12" Margherita

$19.00

olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.

12" Midwesterner

$23.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

12" Puff The Magic Dragon

$22.00

roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.

12" Roasted Garlic

$18.00

alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.

12" Sausage and Peppers

$23.00

vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.

12" Sensible Suzie

$18.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.

12" Spicy Pickle

$23.00

roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.

12" Taco

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

12" Tater Tot

$22.00

cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.

12" Thai Chicken

$22.00

thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.

12" The Backpacker

$21.00

marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.

12" The Rockefeller

$23.00

alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

12" Wild Mushroom

$19.00

alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.

12" Winstein

$18.00

marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.

12" Thanksgiving

$23.00

Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle

16" Pizza

16" *T-Rex

$27.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

16" 4 Cheese

$23.00

marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.

16" Amalfi Coast

$27.00

olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives

16" Americana

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

16" Angry Dragon

$26.00

marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

16" Big Dogz

$25.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

16" Blue Heaven

$30.00

bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.

16" Buffalo CBR

$24.00

ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.

16" Busey

$22.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

16" CBR

$24.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

16" Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

16" Chipotle Steak

$30.00

chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.

16" Cuban

$28.00

mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella

16" Custom (2-Topping)

$23.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

16" Custom (4-Topping)

$24.50

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

16" Custom (6-Topping)

$26.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

16" Deluxe

$30.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

16" Drunken Pig

$26.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

16" Drunken Vegetarian

$27.00

vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

16" Ferda

$29.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.

16" Girlfriend Diavolo

$26.00

spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.

16" Gorgonzola Pear

$30.00

oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.

16" Gouda-bye Billy

$30.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.

16" Happy Pig

$29.00

honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.

16" Louisiana Saturday Night

$28.00

cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.

16" Margherita

$23.00

olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.

16" Midwesterner

$29.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

16" Puff The Magic Dragon

$26.00

roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.

16" Roasted Garlic

$22.00

alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.

16" Sausage and Peppers

$28.00

vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.

16" Sensible Suzie

$22.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.

16" Spicy Pickle

$29.00

roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.

16" Taco

$25.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

16" Tater Tot

$26.00

cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.

16" Thai Chicken

$26.00

thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.

16" The Backpacker

$25.00

marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.

16" The Rockefeller

$30.00

alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

16" Wild Mushroom

$26.00

alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.

16" Winstein

$22.00

marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.

16" Thanksgiving

$30.00

Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle

18" Pizza

18" *T-Rex

$33.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

18" 4 Cheese

$27.00

marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.

18" Amalfi Coast

$31.00

olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives

18" Americana

$26.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

18" Angry Dragon

$30.00

marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

18" Big Dogz

$29.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

18" Blue Heaven

$36.00

bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.

18" Buffalo CBR

$31.00

ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.

18" Busey

$26.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

18" CBR ASAP

$29.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

18" Chicken Alfredo

$30.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

18" Chipotle Steak

$36.00

chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.

18" Cuban

$35.00

mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella

18" Custom (2-Topping)

$26.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

18" Custom (4-Topping)

$28.50

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

18" Custom (6-Topping)

$31.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

18" Deluxe

$36.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

18" Drunken Pig

$34.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

18" Drunken Vegetarian

$35.00

vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

18" Ferda

$35.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.

18" Girlfriend Diavolo

$30.00

spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.

18" Gorgonzola Pear

$36.00

oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.

18" Gouda-bye Billy

$36.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.

18" Happy Pig

$35.00

honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.

18" Louisiana Saturday Night

$34.00

cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.

18" Margherita

$27.00

olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.

18" Midwesterner

$35.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

18" Puff The Magic Dragon

$33.00

roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.

18" Roasted Garlic

$28.00

alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.

18" Sausage and Peppers

$35.00

vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.

18" Sensible Suzie

$27.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.

18" Spicy Pickle

$35.00

roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.

18" Taco

$30.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

18" Tater Tot

$30.00

cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.

18" Thai Chicken

$33.00

thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish.

18" The Backpacker

$34.00

marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.

18" The Rockefeller

$36.00

alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

18" Wild Mushroom

$33.00

alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.

18" Winstein

$26.00

marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.

18" Thanksgiving

$36.00

Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle

Detroit Style

Detroit Style

$26.00

Thick, crisp chewy crust with mozarella, Wisconsin Brick cheese and racing stripes of marinara on top. Your choice of any two toppings, but cannot be done half and half.

10.6" Gluten Free

Not available Half and Half

Gluten Free 4 Cheese

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, provolone, feta and fontina.

Gluten Free Amalfi Coast

$23.00

olive oil, arugula, tomato, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil, prosciutto and kalamata olives

Gluten Free Americana

$18.00

Marinara, Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar cheese, and Mozzarella.

Gluten Free Angry Dragon

$22.00

marinara, sausage, bacon, red peppers, jalapenos, mozzarella, and a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

Gluten Free Big Dogz

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Jalapeños, and Mozzarella

Gluten Free Blue Heaven

$23.00

bleu cheese cream sauce, sliced new york strip, bacon, tomato, red peppers, bleu cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Buffalo CBR

$20.00

ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Busey

$18.00

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella

Gluten Free CBR

$20.00

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mozzarella

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Gluten Free Chipotle Steak

$23.00

chipotle marinara, sliced new york strip, onion, tomato, mozzarella, sour cream drizzle, and cilantro garnish.

Gluten Free Cuban

$22.00

mustard sauce, pork loin, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella

Gluten Free Custom (2-Topping)

$20.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

Gluten Free Custom (4-Topping)

$21.50

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

Gluten Free Custom (6-Topping)

$23.00

If no sauce or cheese is selected, Marinara and Mozzarella are the default!

Gluten Free Deluxe

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Black and Green olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mozzarella

Gluten Free Drunken Pig

$22.00

Vodka sauce, Pulled pork, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red pepper, and Mozzarella.

Gluten Free Drunken Vegetarian

$23.00

vodka sauce, spinach, onions, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

Gluten Free Ferda

$21.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, fontina, feta, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Girlfriend Diavolo

$22.00

spicy marinara, chicken, jalapeno, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Gorgonzola Pear

$23.00

oil base, pears, caramelized onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, and mozzarella. after baking: minced thyme, arugula, chopped walnuts, and balsamic reduction.

Gluten Free Gouda-bye Billy

$23.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, spinach, chicken, bacon, onion, diced tomato, button mushroom, smoked gouda and fresh mozzarella.

Gluten Free Happy Pig

$22.00

honey bbq, pulled pork, pepperoncini, onion, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Louisiana Saturday Night

$23.00

cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Margherita

$19.00

olive oil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. after baking: basil.

Gluten Free Midwesterner

$23.00

T-rex with Green peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella with a side of ranch.

Gluten Free Puff The Magic Dragon

$22.00

roasted jalapeno cream cheese sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, and sriracha sour cream.

Gluten Free Roasted Garlic

$18.00

alfredo sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fontina, basil, and parsley garnish.

Gluten Free Sausage and Peppers

$23.00

vodka sauce, sausage, caramelized onion, red pepper, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Sensible Suzie

$18.00

roasted red pepper alfredo, artichoke, spinach, feta, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Spicy Pickle

$23.00

roasted jalapeño cream cheese sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pickles, parmesan, provolone, cheddar and mozzarella.

Gluten Free T-Rex

$22.00

winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.

Gluten Free Taco

$22.00

Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Gluten Free Tater Tot

$22.00

cream of chicken sauce, beef, tater-tots, corn, jalapenos, mozzarella, and cheddar.

Gluten Free Thai Chicken

$22.00

thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, red pepper, mozzarella, and cilantro garnish. *Please note that this sauce is not gluten free*

Gluten Free The Backpacker

$21.00

marinara, spinach, tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, red and green bell peppers, feta, mozzarella, and roasted garlic.

Gluten Free The Rockefeller

$23.00

alfredo sauce, bacon, shrimp, spinach, onion, tomato, garlic, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Wild Mushroom

$17.00

alfredo sauce, portobellos, buttons, caramelized onion, parmesan, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Winstein

$18.00

marinara, pepperoni, green olive, jalapeños and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Thanksgiving

$23.00

Gravy, Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle

NA Bottles

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet

$3.50

2 Liter Mello Yello

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Dasani

$2.50

1919 Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
13 8th S St Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Boiler Room
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broadway Suite 90 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill
orange starNo Reviews
560 2nd Ave N Suite B Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
560 2nd Avenue N Suite A Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Kringen Klub - 722 2nd Ave N in Fargo
orange starNo Reviews
722 2nd Avenue North Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fargo
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston