RHUM Patchogue, NY

2,765 Reviews

$$

13 East Main Street

Patchogue, NY 11772

Order Again

STARTERS

Grilled Artichokes

$10.00

Remoulade sauce

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Fresh #1 Tuna, strawberries, macadamia nuts, avocado, mango, pineapple pesto, taro chips

Duck Empanadas

$11.00

Duck, peppers, spicy queso, spicy horseradish sauce

Carribbean Wings

$13.00

Sriracha coconut sauce, Danish blue cheese

Double Dip

$11.00

Guacamole & jalapeno, pimento cheese, fresh chips

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette

Dominican Ribs

$13.00

Sweet chili ginger soy glaze

SIDES

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD RISOTTO

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Island Slaw

$5.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

SD SPANISH RISOTTO

$5.00

SD ZUCCINI / SQUASH

$5.00

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger In Paradise

$12.00

Classic burger with cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion

Island Burger

$13.00

Island glazed CAB chuck, grilled pineapple, lettuce, pineapple aioli

St. Marteen Burger

$13.00

CAB chuck, dijonnaise, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, bibb lettuce

Tuna Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground with wasabi mayonnaise, lettuce, onion, tomato and remoulade sauce

Shrimp Boat

$13.00

Sage breaded shrimp, remoulade, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Burger

$14.00

House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Graham cracker crust with pecans and whipped cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$12.00

Homemade Belgian fudge, whipped cream, sugared pecans

TACOS

Buffalo Soldier Taco

$4.50

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.25

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Fish Taco

$4.25

Sage breaded with island slaw & remoulade

Smothered Pulled Rib Taco

$5.50

Slow roasted pork, bbq sauce, fried onion, cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Calypso Steak Taco

$5.50

GR. FISH TACO

$4.25

Grilled fish, island slaw & remoulade

Rastaman's Taco

$4.50

ENTREES

Jerk Chicken Platter TO GO

$19.00

Coconut risotto and mango papaya honey salsa

Dominican Ribs TO GO

$26.00

Roasted sweet potatoes

Soy & Sugar Cane Salmon TO GO

$24.00

Coconut risotto and veggie of the day

Island Ribeye TO GO

$28.00

Ginger pineapple soy marinade & roasted sweet potatoes

The Mampie TO GO

$27.00

Grilled Mahi, fried shrimp, creole reduction sauce, veggie of the day, risotto

Jumbo Crab Cakes TO GO

$25.00

Stone ground mustard sauce, french fries and island slaw

Chili Rubbed Pork Tenderloin TO GO

$24.00

Apricot ginger glaze, coconut risotto & plantains

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar

Location

13 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

