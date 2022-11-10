Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhythm and Blues Soul Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

512 North Georgia Avenue

Cocoa, FL 32922

Order Again

Thursday Menu

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Catfish & Grits

$22.00

French Toast & Tenders

$18.00

Po'boys

Tacos

1/2 Angus Burger

$12.00

Beyond Vegan Burger

$16.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Catfish Basket

$20.00

Lemonades

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Flop

Mango Iced Tea

Blueberry Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

Event Menu

Lobster & Shrimp Mac

$38.00

5 Cheese Mac Fried Lobster 3 Colossal Shrimp w/Garlic Butter Sauce

Alfredo

$12.00

Creamy Parmesan Alfredo Sauce Over Penne Pasta w/ Sautéed Peppers Onions & Broccoli (Lobster, Steak, Shrimp, Chicken)

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Sautéed Cajun Shrimp Over Creamy Southern Grits w/ Peppers & Onions

Catfish & Grits

$22.00

Fried Catfish over Creamy Southern Grits w/ Sautéed Peppers & Onions

French Toast & Fried Tenders

$18.00

Thick Sliced Braided Brioche Dipped In a Special Batter and Topped w/ Fresh Strawberries & Creamy Rum Sauce. Served w/ 3 Fried Tenders.

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

6 Colossal Fried Shrimp w/ Parmesan Truffle Fries

Fried Tender Basket

$15.00

3 Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders w/ Parmesan Truffle Fries

Catfish Basket

$18.00

Southern Fried Catfish w/ Parmesan Truffle Fries

Lobster Grit Cake

$28.00

Po'boys

Tacos

Burgers

Veg Fried Rice

$5.00

Fried Rice w/ Sautéed Broccoli, Onions & Peppers

Green Beans

$5.00

5 Cheese Mac

$5.00

Creamy 5 Cheese Mac

Creamy Smoked Gouda Grits

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.00

Crispy Battered Fries Tossed In Grated Parmesan Cheese & Truffle Butter

Add On

Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Whole Fried Snapper

$38.00

Fried lobster w/rice

$45.00

Shrimp w/fried rice

$25.00

Catfish w/fried rice

$26.00

Crack Conch w/fries

$22.00

Cracked Conch w/fried rice

$32.00

Conch Fritters

$16.00

Blue Crab Boil

$25.00

Fried Blue Crab

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Food Truck

Location

512 North Georgia Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922

Directions

