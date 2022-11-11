Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.

review star

No reviews yet

131 STennessee Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BAR 32 Chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company based in Atlantic City where life's indulgences take center stage. Chocolate, cocktails and music in an intimate bar and lounge with a full view of our kitchen. Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen serves fresh made slices, pies, sandwiches and entrees . Traditional Italian American with a modern flair and a touch of rule breaking. Rhythm and Spirits offers inspired Italian food, pizza and cocktails in a intimate environment and secret garden. Late night cocktails and pizza. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11-4. Live Entertainment and DJs.

Website

Location

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony Boloney's - AC
orange star4.2 • 3,684
300 Oriental Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Sixty
orange starNo Reviews
60 North Maine Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
orange star3.8 • 321
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
orange star4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
orange star4.0 • 504
6106 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian
orange star4.2 • 553
4215 E Black Horse Pike Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlantic City

Tony Boloney's - AC
orange star4.2 • 3,684
300 Oriental Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
orange star4.8 • 2,784
111 S Albion Pl Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,414
2010 Baltic Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,291
201 Melrose Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Setaara
orange star4.7 • 952
2322 Arctic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Sirens Bar & Grill
orange star5.0 • 806
447 Carson Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlantic City
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston