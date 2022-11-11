Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
BAR 32 Chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company based in Atlantic City where life's indulgences take center stage. Chocolate, cocktails and music in an intimate bar and lounge with a full view of our kitchen. Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen serves fresh made slices, pies, sandwiches and entrees . Traditional Italian American with a modern flair and a touch of rule breaking. Rhythm and Spirits offers inspired Italian food, pizza and cocktails in a intimate environment and secret garden. Late night cocktails and pizza. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11-4. Live Entertainment and DJs.
Location
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
3.8 • 321
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurant
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
4.0 • 504
6106 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlantic City
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
4.8 • 2,784
111 S Albion Pl Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant