American
Bars & Lounges

Rhythm on Monroe Von Braun Center

273 Reviews

$$

700 Monroe St

Huntsville, AL 35801

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Full service restaurant at the Von Braun Center in Downtown Huntsville, AL. Serving urban fare, craft beer and curated wines. Floor to ceiling windows in the downstairs dining room, large covered patio downstairs, and a rooftop bar upstairs with fire pits and a view overlooking Big Spring Park. Rhythm is Open: 4pm-10pm Monday through Thursday 4pm-11pm Friday 11am-11pm Saturday Brunch 11am-3pm 11am-9pm Sunday Brunch 11am-3pm Find your Rhythm. Feed your Rhythm.

700 Monroe St, Huntsville, AL 35801

