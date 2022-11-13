American
Bars & Lounges
Rhythm on Monroe Von Braun Center
273 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Full service restaurant at the Von Braun Center in Downtown Huntsville, AL. Serving urban fare, craft beer and curated wines. Floor to ceiling windows in the downstairs dining room, large covered patio downstairs, and a rooftop bar upstairs with fire pits and a view overlooking Big Spring Park. Rhythm is Open: 4pm-10pm Monday through Thursday 4pm-11pm Friday 11am-11pm Saturday Brunch 11am-3pm 11am-9pm Sunday Brunch 11am-3pm Find your Rhythm. Feed your Rhythm.
Location
700 Monroe St, Huntsville, AL 35801
