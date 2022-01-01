Ri Ra Atlantic City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Rí Rá is located in “The Quarter” of the Tropicana Casino on the south end of the famed Boardwalk. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Atlantic City. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub that is a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike; offering an impressive line-up of live music, a comprehensive drink list and fare that exceeds pub standards.
Location
2801 Pacific Avenue, Suite 303, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
No Reviews
3800 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Gilchrist at Tropicana - 111 South Chelsea ave
No Reviews
111 South Chelsea ave Atlantic city, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
No Reviews
4101 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlantic City
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
4.8 • 2,784
111 S Albion Pl Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant