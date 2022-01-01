Ri Ra imageView gallery

Ri Ra Atlantic City

2801 Pacific Avenue

Suite 303

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Fast Bar

BB Bud Light

$4.00

BB Miller Lite

$4.00

BB Coors Light

$4.00

BB Corona

$4.50

BB Mich Ultra

$4.00

BB Angry Orchard

$6.00

BB Heineken

$4.50

Pt Guinness (20oz)

$7.00

Pt Stella

$6.50

Pt Miller Lite

$4.50

Pt Yuengling

$5.00

Pt Harp

$5.50

Pt Smithwicks

$5.50

Tito's

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Stoli

$7.25

Absolut

$7.25

Tanqueray

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Tullamore

$7.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Patron Silver

$13.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.25

Jack Dan

$7.50

Jack Dan Honey

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.25

Capn Morgan

$7.25

Parrot Bay Coco

$7.25

Jack Dan Fire

$7.50

SHT Car Bomb

$10.00

SHT Jager Bomb

$10.00

SHT Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Jameson Coffee

$12.00

Red Bull

$5.50

*Well Vodka

$6.50

*Well Gin

$6.50

*Well Rum

$6.50

*Well Tequila

$6.50

*Well Bbn

$6.50

*Well Scotch

$6.50

Cab Sauv (Big Hse)

$6.00

Chard (Big Hse)

$6.00

Pinot Grigio (Big Hse)

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee (Sm)

$2.50

Coffee Decaff (Sm)

$2.50

Cranberry Jce

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Jce

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kid Apple Jce

$1.50

Kid Choc Milk

$1.50

Kid Coke

$2.00

Kid Cranberry

$1.50

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid OJ

$1.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kid Soda

$1.00

Milk

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Pineapple Jce

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull SF

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Tea (General)

$2.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Colada

$4.00

Virgin Daquari

$4.00

Starter & Share

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Chix Bites

$10.00

Guinness Meatballs

$10.00

Nachos

$13.00

Philly Chs-Stk Rolls

$11.00

Potato Cakes

$8.00

Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$11.00

Wings

$12.00

FSPEC$14

$14.00

FSPEC$8

$8.00

FSPEC$12

$12.00

FSPEC$10

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Potato Leek Soup

$6.00

Onion Soup

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Top Chop

$12.00

Mix Greens Lg

$10.00

Burger & Swich

609 Burger

$13.00

Bistro Chix Swich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Guinness BBQ Burger

$12.00

Paddy Melt

$13.00

Pub Burger

$11.00

Publican Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Blue

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Plate

Beef & Guinness

$15.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fried Clams

$16.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Irish Breakfast

$14.00

Kilree Chix

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Steak & Chips

$28.00

Salmon

$18.00

Vodka Penne

$16.00

Side

Baked Beans

$3.00

Beer Cheese Cauliflower

$4.00

Breakfast Meats

$3.00

Champ Mash

$5.00

Colcannon Mash

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Curry Fries

$5.00

French Toast (1 Slice)

$5.00

Fresh Berries

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Roasted Veg

$4.00

Short Stack

$4.00

Sm Caeser

$4.00

Sm Mixed Greens

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Eggs & Such

Boardwalk Skillet

$12.00

Breakfast Swich

$10.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Egg

$1.00

Egg White Omelet

$11.00

French Toast

$11.00

Frittata

$11.00

Irish Benedict

$12.00

Irish Breakfast

$14.00

Jersey Benedict

$12.00

Just Some Eggs

$10.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Royal Flush

$14.00

Steak & Egg

$16.00

Waffle

$11.00

Specials

FSPEC $17

$17.00

FSPEC $18

$18.00

FSPEC $14

$14.00

FSPEC $13

$13.00

FSPEC $13

$13.00

FSPEC $18

$18.00

FSPEC $15

$15.00

FSPEC $8

$8.00

FSPEC $13

$13.00

FSPEC $12

$12.00

FSPEC $8

$8.00

FSPEC $16

$16.00

FSPEC $10

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Food Features

MF Pub Burger

$5.33

MF Beef & Guinn

MF Fish & Chips

MF Guinn Pair

MF Lamb Stew

MF Toastie 1

MF Toastie 2

MF Toastie 3

MF Yank Burger

NFL Nachos

$6.00

NFL Wings

$8.00

Ock-Fest Meatballs

$10.00

Ock-Fest Brat

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Fruit Scone

$6.00

Guinness Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream Swich

$6.00

Pound Cake

$6.00

Kids

Kid Chix Strips

$5.00

Kid F&C

$5.00

Kid Grill Chs

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Shep Pie

$5.00

Kid Berries

$2.00

Kid Ice Cream

$2.00

Catering

Banger Bites

$15.00

BBQ Meatballs

$16.00

Caprese Skewers

$36.00

Chix Bites

$15.00

Chix Skewers

$18.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$24.00

Crab Cakes

$35.00

F&C Bites

$28.00

Hummus & Cuke Bites

$20.00

Mushroom Caps

$24.00

Potato Cakes

$15.00

Pub Wings

$20.00

Shrimp Skewers

$25.00

Beef Skewers

$135.00

Veg Tartlets

$15.00

Beef Sliders

$30.00

CB Sliders

$30.00

Chix Sliders

$27.00

Veggie Sliders

$27.00

Antipasto Platter

$48.00

Beef Platter

$85.00

BLT Dip

$42.00

Chs Platter

$55.00

Crab Dip

$70.00

Fruit & Chs Platter

$55.00

Fruit Platter

$55.00

Ham Platter

$130.00

Hummus Bowl

$48.00

Pepper & Feta Dip

$48.00

Pretzel Bowl

$48.00

Spinach Dip

$48.00

Turkey Platter

$125.00

Veggie Platter

$40.00

American Brekkie

$18.00

Boardwalk Buffet

$25.00

Continental Brekkie

$15.00

Irish Brekkie

$15.00

Pub Lunch

$18.00

Quick Bites

$15.00

The RSVP

$22.00

The Social

$18.00

Baileys Mousse

$5.00

Cheesecake Platter

$65.00

Dessert Platter

$65.00

Seasonal Crisp

$4.00

Bagels

BBQ Beans

Brekkie Pastries

Coleslaw

French Toast

Fruit & Berry Plat

Fruit & Granola

Fruit Cup

Grilled Corn

Ham & Cheese Plat

Home Fries

ME Pot Fries

Muffins

Oatmeal

Omelet Station

Pancakes

Pastries

Potato Salad

S&V Chips

Salad Cup

Sausage

Smkd Bacon

Smkd Salmon Plat

Waffles

Yogurt

Beef Brisket

Beef Tenderloin

Chix Breast

Crab Cake

Duck Breast

Flank Steak

Glazed Ham

Leg Lamb

Lobster Tail

Mussels

Oyster Trio

Parmesan Flan

Pork Loin

Prime Rib

Roast Beef

Roast Chicken

Roast Turkey

Short Ribs

Trout

Tuna

Whole Lobster

NAB Package

$4.00

Late Night FOOD

Fries

$4.00

Curry Fries

$5.00

HH - Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

HH - BBQ Meatballs

$10.00

Chix Bites

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pub Burger

$11.00

Publican Reuben

$13.00

Bistro Chix Swich

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Retail

Crunchie

$2.00

Flake

$2.00

KP Meanies

$2.00

Pint Gls

$3.00

Tayto C&O

$1.50

Twirl

$2.00

Merch

College Sham L

$15.00

Drink League L

$15.00

Golf Polo

$29.95

Lady Sham L

$15.00

Pog L

$15.00

Stumble L

$15.00

SHARE

POT SOUP

$6.00

CHIPS & CURRY

$6.00

POTATO CAKES

$8.00

HAND CUT CHIPS

$6.00

SAUSAGE ROLLS

$9.00

PUB POUTINE

$9.00

WINGS

$12.00

JUMBO PRETZEL

$11.00

PUB GRUB

DUBLIN GREENS

$12.00

GALWAY CHIX SAND

$13.00

BURGER

$12.00

REUBEN

$13.00

IRISH CLASSICS

IRISH BREAKFAST

$15.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

COTTAGE PIE

$14.00

BEEF STEW

$15.00

BOXTY

$15.00

CORNED BEEF

$17.00

SAUSAGE AND MASH

$15.00

SCAMPI

$16.00

SIDES

COLCANNON

$5.00

MASHED POTATO

$5.00

HAND CUTS

$5.00

MIXED GREENS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Rí Rá is located in "The Quarter" of the Tropicana Casino on the south end of the famed Boardwalk. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Atlantic City. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub that is a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike; offering an impressive line-up of live music, a comprehensive drink list and fare that exceeds pub standards.

2801 Pacific Avenue, Suite 303, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

