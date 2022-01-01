Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

72 Commercial St

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Bites
Fish & Chips
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Starter & Share

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$18.00
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$16.00

Fried gluten-free buttermilk-battered all-natural chicken, celery sticks, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in mild (GF) , Guinness BBQ, Jameson Ginger glaze (GF), sweet chili (GF) or Carolina Gold BBQ (GF)

Short Rib Poutine

Short Rib Poutine

$17.00

Hand cut chips, Pineland cheese curds, braised short rib, beef & mushroom demi glace, scallions

Lobster Egg Rolls

Lobster Egg Rolls

$17.00Out of stock

Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Hot parmesan & cream cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh cut veggies, toasted baguette (Vegetarian)

Wings

Wings

$17.00

House spiced jumbo wings, your choice of mild (GF), Guinness BBQ, Jameson Ginger glaze (GF), Carolina Gold BBQ (GF) or sweet chili (GF), celery sticks, house made ranch or bleu cheese dip (Gluten Free)

Soups & Salads

Seafood Chowder (Cup)

Seafood Chowder (Cup)

$8.00

Award winning - haddock, clams, shrimp, lobster, crab, potatoes, herbs, cream

Seafood Chowder (Bowl)

Seafood Chowder (Bowl)

$16.00

Award winning - haddock, clams, shrimp, lobster, crab, potatoes, herbs, cream

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, house wing sauce, romaine, shredded carrots, diced celery, tomatoes, red onion, homemade blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Millet, red quinoa, black lentils, spiced squash, toasted pepitas, roasted chick peas, baby kale, shredded carrots, cranberry vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, roasted peppers, red onion, Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, local feta, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, anchovy & black pepper croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan & black pepper croutons, house dressing

Large Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed leaves, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrots, red onion, mustard vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$20.00

House spiced lamb & sundried tomato patty, cooked through, local feta, arugula, red onion, sriracha mayo, toasted bun

Lobster Roll

$25.00Out of stock
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$19.00

Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun

Publican Reuben

$21.00Out of stock
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$19.00

House made quinoa & cauliflower patty, cheddar shreds (in patty), pickled red onions, baby kale, sriracha mayo, butter toasted brioche bun (Vegetarian)

Plates

Beef & Guinness Pie

Beef & Guinness Pie

$26.00

Tender braised short rib, carrots, onions, potatoes, peas, Guinness beef & mushroom, gravy, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$22.00

Sauteed chicken breast, peppers, onions, potatoes, carrots, house recipe curry sauce, steamed basmati rice

Curry Pot Pie

Curry Pot Pie

$26.00

Grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, house recipe curry sauce, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Gluten free beer batter, Icelandic haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge (Gluten Free)

Salmon

Salmon

$33.00Out of stock

Seared salmon, maple & mustard crust, black lentils, roasted fennel, balsamic reduction (Gluten Free)

Shepherd's Pie

$27.00

Simmered ground lamb, crimini mushrooms, carrots, onions, peas, Harp gravy, mashed potato top, homemade soda bread

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$44.00

12oz ribeye, Montreal spiced, homemade steak sauce, truffle parmesan fries (Gluten Free)

Irish Breakfast

$22.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$8.00

(Vegan, Gluten Free)

Chips and Curry

$10.00

Hand Cut Chips

$8.00

Gluten Free

Lentil Salad

$8.00Out of stock

(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Buttermilk battered. (Gluten Free)

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side Garden

$8.00

(Vegan, Gluten Free)

Two Grain Salad

$8.00

Millet, red quinoa, black lentils. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated in the historic Old Port, Rí Rá is a beautiful pub and restaurant overlooking the Portland Harbor with floor to ceiling windows offering a 180 degree view of the numerous quaint islands dotted across the bay. Our carefully crafted menus represent the best in local and fresh ingredients inspired by our Irish roots.

Website

