Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Situated in the historic Old Port, Rí Rá is a beautiful pub and restaurant overlooking the Portland Harbor with floor to ceiling windows offering a 180 degree view of the numerous quaint islands dotted across the bay. Our carefully crafted menus represent the best in local and fresh ingredients inspired by our Irish roots.
72 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
