  • Home
  • /
  • Vidalia
  • /
  • Rialto - 120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474
A map showing the location of Rialto 120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474View gallery

Rialto 120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474

review star

No reviews yet

120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474

Vidalia, GA 30474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrate Principali

All dinners are served with fresh baked bread, garlic butter, and a house salad. Side of vegetables $4.00.

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Pasta tossed with ricotta, Romano cheese, marinara topped with mozzarella and baked.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded thin sliced eggplant layered with mixed Italian cheeses and spices baked to perfection.

Baked Lasagna

$17.99

Our homemade lasagna with bechamel sauce and meat baked to perfection, OUR WAY.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Cream, butter, imported parmesan blended together.

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Breaded cutlet in our signature marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese served on chef's choice of pasta with even more of our amazing marinara sauce.

Veal Parmesan

$21.99

Breaded cutlet in our signature marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese served on chef's choice of pasta with even more of our amazing marinara sauce.

Utica NY Riggies

$14.99

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, cherry peppers and sun dried tomatoes. A creamy spicy chicken dish that is sure to please any ones palette!

Gnocchi

$14.99

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic and white wine served over fettuccine.

Pork Chop Milanese

$16.99

Breaded, pan fired cutlet, topped with bruschetta and arugula with chef's choice of pasta.

Chicken Milanese

$16.99

Breaded, pan fired cutlet, topped with bruschetta and arugula with chef's choice of pasta

Pasta with Marinara

$11.99

Pasta with Bolognese

$16.99

Sauteed chopped pork and beef finished in our homemade meat sauce.

Chicken Dolce Marsala

$17.99

A lightly seasoned pan fired cutlet served with fresh sauteed mushrooms and our sweet mushroom marsala sauce of a bed chef's choice of pasta.

Veal Dolce Marsala

$19.99

A lightly seasoned pan fired cutlet served with fresh sauteed mushrooms and our sweet mushroom marsala sauce of a bed chef's choice of pasta.

Rigatoni Linda with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

A rich and creamy tomato vodka sauce with a clean finish.

Tuscan Chicken

$18.99

Fresh chicken, spinach and roasted peppers in a rose cream sauce served over penne pasta.

Pollo Affumicato

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast mixed with bacon, onions, asparagus, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese in an alfredo sauce served with penne pasta.

Rosa Tri-Colored Tortellini

$16.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in a rose cream sauce.

Sausage Neopolitan

$17.99

Italian sausage, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese in a marinara sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$28.99

Fresh shrimp & scallops sauteed in light white wine, lemon butter, garlic with capers, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes. Tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Seafood Alfredo

$27.99

Shrimp & crab simmered in a lighter alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta for the seafood lover in you!

Napoli Grilled Filet

$34.99

A 6 ounce Angus Beef Filet Mignon topped with our dolce marsala and mushroom sauce served with a vegetable and pasta side.

15 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$35.99

A 14 ounce Angus Beef Ribeye tender & juicy melt in your mouth delicious. Topped with our hand blended garlic butter and served with broccoli alfredo (Upon availability).

Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna

$25.99

Fresh yellow fin tuna steak grilled and topped with a citrus gaze and chef's choice of pasta.

Fradiavolo

$29.99

Fresh clams, mussels, and shrimp all sauteed in a light fresh tomato sauce tossed with spaghetti.

Chicken Florentine

$19.99

Sauteed chicken breast in white wine, garlic and fresh spinach. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese served on a bed of spaghetti.

Pollo Portobello

$19.99

Chicken breast with fresh portobello mushroom cream sauce. Served on a bed of spaghettini.

Rigatoni Norcina

$18.99

Italian spicy sausage sauteed with fresh mushroom cream sauce and rigatoni pasta.

Italian Trio

$24.99

Spaghettini Oglio

$12.99

Tortelline Rialto

$15.99

Baked Manicotti Bolo

$18.99

Baked Manicotti

$17.99

Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.99

Pizza & Calzone

Hand Tossed Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own New York Style Hand Tossed Brick Oven Pizza!

Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

Build Your Own New York Style Hand Tossed Brick Oven Pizza!

Rialto's Oven Baked Calzone

$11.99

Menu Per Bambini

Bambini with Sauce

$4.99

Bambini with One Meatball

$6.99

Bambini Chicken Tenders with a Side of Pasta

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Bambini Alfredo

$7.99

Bambini Alfredo With Chicken

$9.99

Sides

Fresh Bread

$1.50

Soup of The Day

$3.99

Vegetables

$4.00

Meatballs

$6.99

Sausage

$6.99

Alfredo

$4.00

Garlic aoli

$1.00

Bleu Cheese crumbles

$1.00

Italian dressing

$1.00

Red sauce

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Ceaser

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Lunch Pasta Subs

Feta

$1.00

Salmon Filet

$11.99

Share Fee

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Bolognese

$5.00

Linda Bread

$2.00

Tuna

$11.99

Messup

$198.99

Cup soup

$3.50

Bowl soup

$6.00

Feature

Red Snapper

$27.99

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

All You Can Eat

$4.99Out of stock

All You Can Eat Bolo

$8.99Out of stock

All You Can Eat Refill

Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$26.99

Shrimp Scallop Scampi

$28.99

Tortellini

$20.99

Manicotti With Marina

$14.99

Manicotti With Meat Sauce

$19.00

Shrimp Arustica

$21.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$28.99

Chicken Rollatini

$28.99

Filet And Lobster Ravioli

$42.99

4 Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

4 Cheese Ravioli With Bolo

$19.00

Shrimp Parpadelli

$22.99

Chicken Germaldi

$18.50

Shrimp And Scallop Special

$28.99

Shrimp Florentine

$20.99

Salmon Pesto

$27.99

Stuffed Shells

$15.99

Pasta Rialto

$18.99

Catering

$419.95

Chicken Supremo

$18.99

Baked Spaghetti

$17.99

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Chicken Scallopini

$22.99

Manicotti Alfredo

$20.99

Shrimp Scallop Tortellini

$28.99

Clam /shrimp Naples

$25.99

Pesto Alfredo Fettuccine

$16.99Out of stock

Seafood Medley

$33.99

Veal Piccita

$21.99

Creamy Sausage Pasta

$19.99

Creamy Garlic Pasta

$22.99

Antipasti

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$5.99

Arancini Rialto

$8.99

Meatball Trio Syracuse

$9.99

Breaded Ravioli

$8.99

Mozzarella Moons

$8.99

Lump Crab Cake

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Mussels Caprisi

$11.99

Fritto Misto

$15.99

Salmon Simone

$12.99

Event Apps

$12.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Zucchini Fries

$9.99

Insalate

Capresi Salad

$9.50

House Chopped Salad

$10.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Side of Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Substitution for House Salad

$2.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Large House Salad

$7.99

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Dipped Cannole

$5.50

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$9.00

Rainbow Chocolate Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Rainbow Strawberry Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Rainbow Vanilla Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramasu

$9.00

Undipped Cannole

$5.00

Extra Strawberries

$1.00

Extra Rasberry Sauce

$0.50

Red Velvet

$9.99Out of stock

Specialty pizzas

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$14.99

The Ultimate Meat Pizza

$14.99

The Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.99

Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Upside Down Pizza

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Liquor

1800

$10.00

Absolute Vodka

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Crown

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dos Primos

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Slane Whiskey

$10.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$8.00

Smirnoff Peach

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Coconut Rum

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

Gift Cert

$40.00

Gift Cert

$20.00

Gift Certificate

$125.00

Amaretto

$8.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

Gift Card $60

$60.00

Messup

$198.99Out of stock

Candian Club

$10.00

Espresso

$4.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Water

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Espresso

$4.00

Cocktails

Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Moscatorita

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Firecracker

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Ga Sunset Martini

$10.00

Orange Tea

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Red Slushie

$11.00

White Slushie

$11.00

Mixed Slushie

$11.00

Red Slusy Sample

White Slusy Samples

Virgin Strawberry

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Take Home Meals

6 Meatballs

$14.99

Baked Lasagna

$19.99

Baked Rigatoni

$19.99

Baked Spaghetti Bolo

$19.99

Baked Ziti Bolo

$19.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Bread

$17.99

Caesar Dressing 16oz

$13.99

Ciabatta Roll

$3.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Chicken Riggies

$19.99

Eggplant Roll

$19.99

Ham & Swiss Bread

$17.99

Italian Bread Loaf

$6.99

Italian Dressing 16oz

$12.99

Strawberry Peach Balsamic Vinegar

$24.99

Marinara 32oz

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$19.99

Pasta Salad 32oz

$7.99

Pepperoni Bread

$17.99

Rosa Vodka Sauce 32oz

$14.99

Sausage Bread

$17.99

Sausage Parmigiana

$19.99

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$19.99

Baked Manicotti

$19.99

Shrimp Riggies

$19.99

Tortellini Salad

$6.99

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Bolognese Sauce

$15.99

Balsamic Glaze

$14.99

pesto sause

$12.99

25 Star Balsamic

$24.99

Fresh Grated Parmesan

$4.50

Garlic butter

$4.99

Stuffed Shells

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Homemade Jumbo Muffin

$4.00

Meat Ball Deli

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474, Vidalia, GA 30474

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Bucks BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1500 East 1st street Vidalia, GA 30475
View restaurantnext
The Red Stag Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
149 Mose Coleman Drive Vidalia, GA 30474
View restaurantnext
Hardware Pizza - Broad St
orange star4.5 • 668
131 SW Broad Street Lyons, GA 30436
View restaurantnext
Papa Buck's BBQ - S Lewis St
orange star4.6 • 1,522
1085 S Lewis St Metter, GA 30439
View restaurantnext
Shoneys - Vidalia
orange starNo Reviews
2505 E. 1st Street Vidalia, GA 30474
View restaurantnext
Prime Cut
orange starNo Reviews
113 NE Broad Street Lyons, GA 30436
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Vidalia
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston