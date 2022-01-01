Rialto 120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474
No reviews yet
120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474
Vidalia, GA 30474
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Entrate Principali
Baked Ziti
Pasta tossed with ricotta, Romano cheese, marinara topped with mozzarella and baked.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded thin sliced eggplant layered with mixed Italian cheeses and spices baked to perfection.
Baked Lasagna
Our homemade lasagna with bechamel sauce and meat baked to perfection, OUR WAY.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream, butter, imported parmesan blended together.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded cutlet in our signature marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese served on chef's choice of pasta with even more of our amazing marinara sauce.
Veal Parmesan
Breaded cutlet in our signature marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese served on chef's choice of pasta with even more of our amazing marinara sauce.
Utica NY Riggies
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, cherry peppers and sun dried tomatoes. A creamy spicy chicken dish that is sure to please any ones palette!
Gnocchi
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic and white wine served over fettuccine.
Pork Chop Milanese
Breaded, pan fired cutlet, topped with bruschetta and arugula with chef's choice of pasta.
Chicken Milanese
Breaded, pan fired cutlet, topped with bruschetta and arugula with chef's choice of pasta
Pasta with Marinara
Pasta with Bolognese
Sauteed chopped pork and beef finished in our homemade meat sauce.
Chicken Dolce Marsala
A lightly seasoned pan fired cutlet served with fresh sauteed mushrooms and our sweet mushroom marsala sauce of a bed chef's choice of pasta.
Veal Dolce Marsala
A lightly seasoned pan fired cutlet served with fresh sauteed mushrooms and our sweet mushroom marsala sauce of a bed chef's choice of pasta.
Rigatoni Linda with Vodka Sauce
A rich and creamy tomato vodka sauce with a clean finish.
Tuscan Chicken
Fresh chicken, spinach and roasted peppers in a rose cream sauce served over penne pasta.
Pollo Affumicato
Grilled chicken breast mixed with bacon, onions, asparagus, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese in an alfredo sauce served with penne pasta.
Rosa Tri-Colored Tortellini
Cheese tortellini tossed in a rose cream sauce.
Sausage Neopolitan
Italian sausage, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese in a marinara sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Fresh shrimp & scallops sauteed in light white wine, lemon butter, garlic with capers, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes. Tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp & crab simmered in a lighter alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta for the seafood lover in you!
Napoli Grilled Filet
A 6 ounce Angus Beef Filet Mignon topped with our dolce marsala and mushroom sauce served with a vegetable and pasta side.
15 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye
A 14 ounce Angus Beef Ribeye tender & juicy melt in your mouth delicious. Topped with our hand blended garlic butter and served with broccoli alfredo (Upon availability).
Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna
Fresh yellow fin tuna steak grilled and topped with a citrus gaze and chef's choice of pasta.
Fradiavolo
Fresh clams, mussels, and shrimp all sauteed in a light fresh tomato sauce tossed with spaghetti.
Chicken Florentine
Sauteed chicken breast in white wine, garlic and fresh spinach. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese served on a bed of spaghetti.
Pollo Portobello
Chicken breast with fresh portobello mushroom cream sauce. Served on a bed of spaghettini.
Rigatoni Norcina
Italian spicy sausage sauteed with fresh mushroom cream sauce and rigatoni pasta.
Italian Trio
Spaghettini Oglio
Tortelline Rialto
Baked Manicotti Bolo
Baked Manicotti
Spaghetti Meatballs
Pizza & Calzone
Menu Per Bambini
Sides
Fresh Bread
Soup of The Day
Vegetables
Meatballs
Sausage
Alfredo
Garlic aoli
Bleu Cheese crumbles
Italian dressing
Red sauce
Balsamic
Ceaser
Strawberries
Lunch Pasta Subs
Feta
Salmon Filet
Share Fee
Chicken Breast
Bolognese
Linda Bread
Tuna
Messup
Cup soup
Bowl soup
Feature
Red Snapper
Chicken Piccata
All You Can Eat
All You Can Eat Bolo
All You Can Eat Refill
Grilled Salmon
Shrimp Scallop Scampi
Tortellini
Manicotti With Marina
Manicotti With Meat Sauce
Shrimp Arustica
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
Chicken Rollatini
Filet And Lobster Ravioli
4 Cheese Ravioli
4 Cheese Ravioli With Bolo
Shrimp Parpadelli
Chicken Germaldi
Shrimp And Scallop Special
Shrimp Florentine
Salmon Pesto
Stuffed Shells
Pasta Rialto
Catering
Chicken Supremo
Baked Spaghetti
Lobster Ravioli
Chicken Scallopini
Manicotti Alfredo
Shrimp Scallop Tortellini
Clam /shrimp Naples
Pesto Alfredo Fettuccine
Seafood Medley
Veal Piccita
Creamy Sausage Pasta
Creamy Garlic Pasta
Antipasti
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Arancini Rialto
Meatball Trio Syracuse
Breaded Ravioli
Mozzarella Moons
Lump Crab Cake
Fried Calamari
Mussels Caprisi
Fritto Misto
Salmon Simone
Event Apps
Onion Rings
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
Zucchini Fries
Insalate
Dessert
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Dipped Cannole
Coconut Cake
Coconut Cake
Creme Brulee
Lemon Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate
Rainbow Chocolate Cake
Rainbow Strawberry Cake
Rainbow Vanilla Cake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Tiramasu
Undipped Cannole
Extra Strawberries
Extra Rasberry Sauce
Red Velvet
Specialty pizzas
Liquor
1800
Absolute Vodka
Bacardi
Bacardi Gold
Baileys
Bombay Sapphire
Captain Morgan
Crown
Crown Apple
Dewars
Dos Primos
Fireball
Glenlivet
Grand Marnier
Grey Goose
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jose Cuervo
Kahlua
Ketel One
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Malibu
Patron
Rum Chata
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Slane Whiskey
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Peach
Tanqueray
Titos
Well Coconut Rum
Well Gin
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
$100 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
Grand Marnier
$75 Gift Card
Gift Cert
Gift Cert
Gift Certificate
Amaretto
$30 Gift Certificate
Gift Card $60
Messup
Candian Club
Espresso
NA Bevs
Cocktails
Martini
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Long Island Iced Tea
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
Screwdriver
Cosmopolitan
Margarita
Amaretto Sour
Espresso
Tom Collins
Moscow Mule
Red Sangria
Sex On The Beach
White Russian
Moscatorita
Lemon Drop
Strawberry Daq
Bloody Mary
Whiskey Sour
Red Sangria
Lemon Drop Shot
Firecracker
Salty Dog
Ga Sunset Martini
Orange Tea
Frozen Drinks
Take Home Meals
6 Meatballs
Baked Lasagna
Baked Rigatoni
Baked Spaghetti Bolo
Baked Ziti Bolo
Baked Ziti
Buffalo Chicken Bread
Caesar Dressing 16oz
Ciabatta Roll
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Riggies
Eggplant Roll
Ham & Swiss Bread
Italian Bread Loaf
Italian Dressing 16oz
Strawberry Peach Balsamic Vinegar
Marinara 32oz
Meatball Parmigiana
Pasta Salad 32oz
Pepperoni Bread
Rosa Vodka Sauce 32oz
Sausage Bread
Sausage Parmigiana
Sausage Peppers & Onions
Baked Manicotti
Shrimp Riggies
Tortellini Salad
Lobster Bisque
Bolognese Sauce
Balsamic Glaze
pesto sause
25 Star Balsamic
Fresh Grated Parmesan
Garlic butter
Stuffed Shells
Chicken Alfredo
Homemade Jumbo Muffin
Meat Ball Deli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474, Vidalia, GA 30474
Photos coming soon!