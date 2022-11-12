Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunsets at Pismo

359 West Grand Avenue

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Order Again

Side Pieces

Panko Mac n Cheese Balls / (3)

Panko Mac n Cheese Balls / (3)

$8.00

Served with avocado crema

Jenny’s Elote

$8.00

Seasoned with house made tajin, parmesan & lime

Ceviche Tostada / (1)

Ceviche Tostada / (1)

$8.00

Shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro

Ceviche Tostada / (2)

Ceviche Tostada / (2)

$15.00

Shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Sunset Fries

Sunset Fries

$13.00

Caramelized onions, bacon, & Sunset sauce add - jalapeno +$1, bacon +$2, avocado +$2, shrimp +$6, filet mignon +$8

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$16.00

Rib Line’s Triple Threat tri-tip chili with cheese & onions

Elote 2 for 1

$8.00Out of stock

“Pier” Tacos

Shrimp Truck

Shrimp Truck

$8.00+

Grilled shrimp topped with avocado crema and tropical corn salsa

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$9.00+

Cherry & oak smoked tenderloin, grilled onions and peppers, queso fresco, Eli’s sauce, pickled red onions

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$8.00+

Grilled or fried swai fish topped with avocado crema & tropical salsa

Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00+

Tempura battered cauliflower with crushed avocado & chipotle crema

Filet Mignon Sandwich

Sunsets Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Hand carved, 6oz filet mignon with mayo on toasted brioche, served w/ side of BBQ sauce

Pismo Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Queso fresco, avocado, jalapeños, red onion, tomatoes & lettuce

Sunshine's Philly

$19.00

Gouda, cheddar, grilled peppers & onions

Chowder, Chili & Cheese

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00
Chowder Fries

Chowder Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with our homemade clam chowder

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Grills Love Me

The “OG” Dog

The “OG” Dog

$9.00

All beef hot dog with mustard & ketchup

Pismo Beach Dog

$16.00

Bacon, shrimp, caramelized onions, avocado & Sunset sauce

Sunsets Dog

$13.00

Fresh tomatoes, relish, onions, pickles, mustard, pickled jalapeños

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.00

Rib Line's chili, cheddar, red onions

Sunset Burger

Sunset Burger

$15.00

Aged cheddar, Sunset sauce & LTO

Gionni’s BBQ Burger

Gionni’s BBQ Burger

$16.00

Bacon, jalapenos, caramelized onions, BBQ Sauce

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Tempura battered swai served with homemade tartar sauce and fries

Cauliflower n Chips

Cauliflower n Chips

$14.00

Tempura battered cauliflower served with choice of avocado or chipotle dipping sauce and fries

Chicks at the Beach

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$19.00

Nashville style SPICY fried chicken breast, GG’s apricot coleslaw, sliced pickle

The Fancy Chick

$17.00

Sea Greens

Sunsets Salad

Sunsets Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, avocado, cucumber, dried apricot over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes

Pier Salad

Pier Salad

$12.00

served over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes add jalapeno +$1, bacon +$2, avocado +$2, shrimp +$6, filet mignon +$8

Little Beach Bums

Aubrey's Mac n Cheese Balls

Aubrey's Mac n Cheese Balls

$9.00

Kids only- Mac and Cheese balls served with choice of fries or apple sauce.

Austin's Beach Burger

Austin's Beach Burger

$10.00

Kids only- Beach Burger cheddar cheese & ketchup served with choice of fries or apple sauce.

Autumn’s Hot Dog

Autumn’s Hot Dog

$9.00

Sweet Treats

Blueberry Slushie

$6.00

Cherry Slushie

$6.00

Blueberry/Cherry Mix

$6.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00+

Sunsets Fruit Plate

$5.00

Breakfast items

Shrimp and Bacon

$14.00

Shrimp and bacon, grilled onions, red peppers and cheddar cheese topped with fresh diced tomatoes, avocado crema and micro cilantro

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Filet mignon, grilled onions, red peppers and queso fresco topped with Eli’s Mexican aioli, pickled red onions and micro cilantro.

Wake n Bacon

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, red peppers and gouda cheese topped with avocado crema and micro cilantro.

Caul-of The Wild

$12.00

Cauliflower, tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions, red peppers and gouda cheese topped with chipotle sauce and micro cilantro.

The All American

The All American

$15.00

Filet mignon, bacon and cheddar cheese topped with fresh avocado and tomatoes.

Surf n Turf

$16.00

Avocado & Brioche Toast

$13.00

Crushed avocado topped with a fried egg, seasoned tomatoes and micro cilantro. (add bacon +$2)

Sunsets Sandwich

Sunsets Sandwich

$14.00

Two fried eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and avocado on a brioche bun.

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$16.00

1/3lb burger topped with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon. cheddar cheese and avocado on a brioche bun.

Breakfast Fries

Breakfast Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs (fried or scrambled), bacon, caramelized onions, avocado crema and micro cilantro.

PierCakes

PierCakes

$12.00+

Our vanilla and cinnamon buttermilk pancakes. Made for dipping by hand (but you can use a fork if you want).

Surfers Sunrise Special

Surfers Sunrise Special

$14.00

Two eggs with bacon and Short Stack Piercakes.

Breakfast Dog

Breakfast Dog

$14.00

Our hotdog split down the center with grilled onions and peppers, one scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and bacon topped with avocado crema.

Beverages (Breakfast)

Beer

Big Sur

$9.00

Pacific Sunrise

$9.00

Sunny Daze

$9.00

P Nut Butter Stout

$9.00

Mango IPA

$9.00

Terrifico

$8.00

Lucky Day IPA

$8.00

Modelo Chelada Especial Tall Can

$9.00

Modelo Tall Can

$9.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$9.00

Hazed And Confused

$9.00

Wine & Bubbles

Red Blend Can

$12.00

Chardonnay Can

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Drink Specials

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Firecracker Margarita

$14.00

Lime Margarita w/salt

$14.00

Lime margarita w/tajin

$14.00

Sangria Lime Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita w/ salt

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita w/tajin

$14.00

CBD Drinks 18+

CBD

$7.00

CBD (sugar free)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Directions

