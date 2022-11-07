Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Ribbys Wings and Ribs

No reviews yet

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Fries

$3.49
Ribbys Fries

$3.99
Lemon Pepper Fries

$3.99
Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.99
Buffalo Parmesan Fries

$3.99
Cheese Fries

$3.99Out of stock
Cajun Fries

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Cheesy Corn

$2.99Out of stock
Cole Slaw

$2.99
Veggie Sticks

$1.00
Garlic Noodles

$3.99Out of stock
Garlic Noodles w/ Lemon Pepper

$4.49Out of stock

Salads

Ribbys Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Combination

3pc Ribs Combination Meal

$12.99Out of stock

3pc Ribs 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, and 1 Drink

4pc Ribs Combination Meal

$14.99Out of stock

4pc Rib 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

5pc Ribs Combination Meal

$17.99Out of stock

5pc Rib 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

3pc Chicken Tenders Combination Meal

$10.99Out of stock

3pc Tender 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

5pc Chicken Tenders Combination Meal

$14.99Out of stock

5pc Tenders 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

6pc Crispy Wings Combination Meal

$10.99

6pc Crispy Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

8pc Crispy Wings Combination Meal

$12.99

8pc Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

10pc Crispy Wings Combination Meal

$14.99

10pc Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

8pc Shrimp Combination Meal

$11.99

8pc Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

12pc Shrimp Combination Meal

$14.99

12pc Shrimps 2 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

Ribs & Crispy Wings Combination Meal

$13.99

2pc Ribs 1 Flavor, 5pc Wings 1 Flavors, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

Ribs & Shrimp Combination Meal

$13.99

2pc Ribs 1 Flavor, 6pc Shrimp 1 flavor Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

Crispy Wing & Shrimp Combination Meal

$16.99

5pc Wings 1 Flavor, 6pc Shrimps 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

Ribbys Chicken Sandwich Combination Meal

$9.99

Chicken Sandwhich 1 Flavor of your choice, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink

5pc Boneless Wings Combination Meal

$6.99Out of stock

1 Flavor, Fries, Drink and 1 Dip

10pc Boneless Wings Combination Meal

$11.99Out of stock

1 Flavor, Fries, Drink and 1 Dip

15pc Boneless Wings Combination Meal

$13.99Out of stock

1 Flavor, Fries, Drink and 1 Dip

20pc Boneless Wings Combination Meal

$16.99Out of stock

2 Flavors, Fries, Drink and 1 Dip

30pc Boneless Wings Combination Meal

$20.99Out of stock

3 Flavors, Fries, Drink and 1 Dip

Order by the Piece

Single Rib

$3.49

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

Double Ribs

$6.49

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

3pc Rib Tips

$3.99

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

5pc Rib Tips

$5.99

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

5 Piece Crispy Wings

$6.99

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

10 Piece Crispy Wings

$13.99

1 Flavors, 1 Dip

15 Piece Crispy Wings

$19.99

2 Flavors, 1 Dip

20 Piece Crispy Wings

$26.99

2 Flavors, 2 Dip

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$7.25Out of stock

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

5 Piece Chicken Tender

$11.45Out of stock

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

8 Piece Shrimp

$9.69

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

12 Piece Shrimp

$11.99

2 Flavor, 1 Dip

Mix Meals

15pc Mix Meal

$26.99Out of stock

3pc Ribs/ 1 Flavor 12pc Crispy Wings/ 2 Flavors Fries, and Vegetable Sticks 2 Dips

20pc Mix Meal

$34.99Out of stock

5pc Ribs/ 1 Flavor 15pc Crispy Wings/ 2 Flavors Fries, and Vegetable Sticks 3 Dips

Wing Packs

20pc Crispy Wing Pack

$28.99

2 Flavors, Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 dips

30pc Crispy Wing Pack

$39.99

3 Flavors, Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 3 dips

40pc Crispy Wing Pack

$52.99

4 Flavors, 1 Fries, 1 Veggie Sticks, and 4 dips

50 pc Crispy Wing pack

$66.99

5 Flavors, 1 Fries, 1 Veggie Sticks, and 5 dips

Ribbys Creole

Fried Goat

$25.99Out of stock

Fried Lobster Tail

$44.99Out of stock

Turkey Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Fried Fish

$34.99Out of stock

Hein (Pintade)

$23.99Out of stock

Hard Chicken (Poule Du)

$22.99Out of stock

Stew Vegetable S(Legumes)

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Pork

$18.99Out of stock

Fried Turkey

$18.99Out of stock

Acra (Side)

$5.99Out of stock

Marinade (Side)

$5.99Out of stock

Collard Green (Side)

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Plantain (Side)

$4.99Out of stock

Soup Joumou (Every Sunday)

$17.99Out of stock

Bouillon

$18.99Out of stock

Crab Legs

$24.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese (Side)

$4.99Out of stock

Cornbread (Side)

$4.99Out of stock

Rice (Side)

$5.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato Salad (Side)

$9.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Ribbys Chicken Sandwich

$7.49Out of stock

1 Flavor, Sandwiches Only

Shrimp Sandwich

$8.49Out of stock

1 Flavor, Sandwiches Only

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.00
Coke

$2.39
Diet Coke

$2.39
Cherry Coke

$2.39
Mr.Pibb

$2.39Out of stock
Sprite

$2.39
Lemonade

$2.39Out of stock
Fanta Orange

$2.39Out of stock
Gold Peak Tea (Sweet)

$2.39Out of stock
Gold Peak Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.39Out of stock

Barq's Root Beer

$2.39Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.39Out of stock

Dips

Dip - Ranch

$1.00
Dip - Bleu Cheese

$1.00
Dip - BBQ

$1.00
Dip - Honey Mustard

$1.00
Dip - Ribbys Sauce

$1.00

Dip - Buffalo

$1.00

Dip - Flavor Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Choice Of Dip in Flavors

Kids Meal

Ribbys K1

$4.99

3pc Boneless Wings, Small kids Fries, Juice Box and 1 Dip

Ribbys K2

$4.99Out of stock

1pc Chicken Tender Small Kids Fries 1 Dip Juice Box

Wings / Boneless Wings

25 Ribbys Crispy Wings

$43.99

Feeds 2 - 3

35 Ribbys Crispy Wings

$59.99

Feed 3 - 4

45 Ribbys Crispy Wings

$44.99

Feeds 4 - 5

55 Ribbys Crispy Wings

$92.99

Feeds 5 - 6

25 Ribbys Boneless Wings

$24.99

Feeds 2 - 3

35 Ribbys Boneless Wings

$34.99

Feed 3 - 4

45 Ribbys Boneless Wings

$44.99

Feeds 4 - 5

55 Ribbys Boneless Wings

$54.99

Feeds 5 - 6

Ribs

10 Ribbys Crispy Ribs

$29.99

Feeds 2 - 3

20 Ribbys Crispy Ribs

$59.99Out of stock

Feeds 4 - 5

30 Ribbys Crispy Ribs

$89.99Out of stock

Feeds 6 - 7

Rib Tips

10 Ribbys Crispy Rib Tips

$11.99

Feeds 2 - 3

20 Ribbys Crispy Rib Tips

$22.99

Feeds 4 - 5

30 Ribbys Crispy Rib Tips

$33.99

Feeds 7 - 8

Tender

20 Ribbys Crispy Tenders

$39.99

Feeds 6 - 7

Shrimp

30 Ribbys Crispy Shrimps

$27.99

Feeds 3 - 4

40 Ribbys Crispy Shrimps

$36.99Out of stock

Feeds 4 - 6

50 Ribbys Crispy Shrimps

$45.99Out of stock

Feeds 5 - 7

Side Dishes

Small Fries

$14.99

5 Servings

Large Fries

$28.99

10 Servings

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$15.99

5 Servings

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$30.99

10 Servings

Small Cheese Fries

$15.99

5 Servings

Large Cheese Fries

$30.99

10 Servings

Small Ribbys Fries

$19.99

5 Servings

Large Ribbys Fries

$38.99

10 Servings

Small Veggie Sticks

$4.99

5 Servings

Large Veggie Sticks

$8.99

10 Servings

Small Garlic Noodles

$19.99Out of stock

5 Servings

Large Garlic Noodles

$38.99Out of stock

10 Servings

Small Coleslaw

$12.99Out of stock

5 Servings

Large Coleslaw

$19.99Out of stock

10 Servings

Small Cheesy Corn

$19.99

5 Servings

Large Cheesy Corn

$38.99

10 Servings

RIBBYS CREOLE ENTREES

ALL ENTREES INCLUDED RICE AND BEANS AND SALAD

FRIED GOAT

$28.99

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$45.99

TURKEY WINGS

$22.99

FRIED FISH

$37.99

HEIN (PINTADE)

$33.99

HARD CHICKEN (POULE DU)

$28.99

STEW VEGETABLES(LEGUMES)

$23.99

Fried Pork

$22.99

Fried Turkey

$22.99

Crab

$24.99Out of stock

SUNDAY Steak, Pick 3 (Potato, Steam Veggies, Mac N Cheese, Black Rice)

$27.99

SUNDAY Hein, Pick 3 (Mac N Cheese, Black Rice)

$35.99

Fish Fillet

$18.99

Steak

$24.99

LALO

$24.99

Boulet

$21.99

Chicken Wings Fritay

$14.99

STEW FISH

$42.99

Turkey Dinner Sunday

$29.99

Fish and LOBSTER FRITAY

$48.99

Patate

$6.99

OXTAIL DINNER

$32.99

Big Fish

$45.50

STEW GOAT SUNDAY

$35.00

Kalalou

$27.99

RIBBYS CREOLE SIDES

ACRA

$7.99

MARINADE

$6.99

COLLARD GREEN

$8.99

FRIED PLANTAIN

$6.99

SOUP JOUMOU (EVERY SUNDAY)

$19.99

BOUILLON

$21.99

CRAB LEGS

$24.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Cornbread

$4.99Out of stock

Rice

$7.99

SALADE RUISSE

$6.99

Passion Fruit With Milk

$9.99

Corosol With Milk

$9.99

Big Limonade

$20.00

Muscado

$39.99

Carole's Special

$9.99

Limonade

$4.99

Legume

$23.99

Blanc Manger Desert

$8.99

Big Macaroni

$90.00

Cheese Cake

$6.99

COLA COURONE CHAMPAGNE

$1.99

Orange & Pinaple Juice

$4.99

Pickle Onion

$15.00

Turkey Wings Single

$10.00

Coconut Water

$4.99

Champagne Botle

$39.99

Fried Pork Platter

$80.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Crispy Ribs

Website

Location

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

Gallery
