Ribeye's Steak House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come join us and try the best steak around!
Location
70 Old Benton Road, Yazoo City, MS 39194
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 - Gluckstadt
No Reviews
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2 Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant
More near Yazoo City