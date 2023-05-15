Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ribeye's Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

70 Old Benton Road

Yazoo City, MS 39194

Food

Angus Steaks

22 oz.

$55.00

Market Price

16 oz Ribeye

$47.00

Market Price

12 oz. Ribeye

$35.00

Market Price

8 oz. Filet

$41.00

Market Price

6 oz. Filet

$35.00

Market Price

New York Strip

$30.00Out of stock

16 oz. Bone- In Pork Chop

$26.00

Market Price

8 oz. Sirloin

$28.00

Appetizers

(4) Taco

$6.00

Bone-In Wings

$10.00

6 Bone-In Wings: Buffalo, Ranch, or BBQ

Cheese Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

6 Cheese Sticks

Eggplant Josephine

$15.00

Fried Crab Claws

$19.00

Crab Claws- Marinated or Fried

Fried Crawfish Tail

$18.00

Fried Mushroon

$8.00

7 Fried Mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand Made Onion Rings

$8.00

7 Hand Made Onion Rings

Marinated Crab Claws

$19.00

Mexican Okra

$6.00

Fried Jalapenos

Nachos

$14.00

Beef or Chicken- Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

Oyster App (Fried Only)

$16.00

Shrimp App

$16.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Burger

$10.00

Carl Saffer Melt

$12.00

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Served w/ onions and peppers

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$20.00

House Specialties

4 Point 49er Chicken

$20.00

Grilled Chicken topped w/ cheese, mushrooms, & onion/bell pepper blend

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

8 oz. Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Country Fried Steak- White or Dark Gravy

Hamburger Steak

$18.00

The Leonard Bentz House Special

Redfish

$28.00

Grilled, Blackened or topped w/ Julie Sauce

Mahi

$28.00

Kids

Kids 10 oz. Ribeye

$21.00

Kids Catfish

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp Pasta

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Pasta

Steak Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$24.00

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Combined with Shrimp and Crawfish

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Platters

Chicken Strip Platter

$15.00

Fried Crawfish Platter

$26.00

Oyster Platter

$26.00

12 Fried or Blackened Oysters

Seafood Platter

$30.00

Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish, and Stuffed Crab

Shrimp Platter

$26.00

7 Shirmp- Fried, Grilled, or Blackened

Catfish Platter

$26.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$24.00

Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Grilled or Fried Shrimp Salad - Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Crawfish Salad

$22.00

Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad- Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Sides

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bacon, Cheese, Butter, & Sour Cream

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Iceburg luttuce w/ cheese, bacon bits, & tomatoes

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Extra

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Comeback

$0.50

French

$0.50

Home Made Garlic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Roll

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Pie

$4.00

Mini Butter Toffee Bundt Cake

$6.00

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Drinks

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmers

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us and try the best steak around!

Location

70 Old Benton Road, Yazoo City, MS 39194

Directions

