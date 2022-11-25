Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barking Pig

250 Reviews

$$

2307 Ella Blvd

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken
Side Salad
Texas Burger

APPS

Deconstructed Bloom'n Onion

$9.00

Biscuit Basket

$7.00

5 House Made Buttermilk Biscuits served with Cinnamon Honey Butter and Hot Honey.

Burrata Board

$20.00

Fresh Burrata, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes topped with Basil Oil, Garlic Confit, Balsamic Glaze, Bacon, Walnuts served with Ritz Crackers

Country Kick'n Jelly

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Fried Pickles & Jalapeno

$9.00

House Fried Pickled served with Fresh Ranch Dressing

Pimento Cheese Dip

$14.00

Sprouts

$12.00

Truffle Popcorn

$7.00

Brie Brule

$15.00

GRILL

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Filet 8 oz

$28.00

Center Cut Filet

New York Strip 12 oz

$19.00

Pork Loin 10 oz

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced Pork Loin

Ribeye 12 oz

$25.00

Hand Cut 14 oz Ribeye

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic Oil, Truffle Oil, Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Gunslinger Pizza

$15.00

Sweet Baby Ray BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onions, Mozzarella

PLATES

Blackened Pork Loin

$19.00

Campfire Pot Pie

$15.00

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Butterflied Chicken Breast, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, White Gravy

Marry Me Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

Spicy Crispy Bird

$14.00

8 oz Fried Chicken Breast, Spicy House Aioli, Hot Honey, Cole Slaw of a Brioche Bun

Texas Burger

$15.00

6 oz Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Mustard, Mayonnaise served with House Cut Fries

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

SIDES

Blue Cheese Butter

$2.00

Slice of Blue Cheese Butter on Protein

Green Beans

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans tossed Garlic and Butter

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

4 oz Grilled Asparagus

House Cut Fries

$4.00

House Cut Natural Fries

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.00

4 oz Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Side Salad

$6.00

Warm Elote

$4.00

Charred Brocolini

$8.00Out of stock

SALAD

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Romain, Parmesan, Crutons, Sliced Egg, Bacon

Smoked Roasted Beets

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Seasonal Beets, Whipped Goat Cheese, Almonds, Orange Wedges, Arugula, Champagne Vinaigrette

Fall Harvest Salad

$15.00Out of stock

quinoa, butternut squash, cranberries, walnuts, spring mix, green apple

House Salad Large

$12.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Corn Dog Basket

$9.00

Fries and Mini Corn Dogs served with Ranch.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

EXTRA

Extra Sauce

Extra Bread

$5.00

NOVEMBER 18TH DINNER PARTY

$45.00

Mashed Potatoes 32 oz

$15.00

DRAFT BEER

BLUE MOON

$4.00

GUINNESS

$5.00

HOLLAR Moonlight

$5.50

HOLLAR SLOW CLAP

$3.00Out of stock

L.P. "YELLOW ROSE"

$5.50

MILLER LT DRAFT

$4.00

S.S "BLONDE BOMBSHELL"*

$4.00

Southern Star Straw Blonde

$5.50

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.00

GREAT HIGHTS BLUE TILE

$5.50

GREAT HIGHTS FRUITY PELLETS

$5.50

BTL BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

DOS XX

$4.00

LONE STAR

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

HAPPY MEAL CLOSE OUT*

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

N.A. BEER

$4.50

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.00

HIGH NOON SELTZER*

$3.00Out of stock

TRULY SELTZER*

$3.00

BUDWEISER

$3.00Out of stock

RED WINE

Cabernet - No Curfew

$10.00+

Cabernet- Broadside

$11.00+

Cabernet- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Cabernet- No Curfew

$10.00+

Cabernet- Rotation

$13.00+

Chateau Moulin Noir, St Emilion Bottle

$52.00

Christie, Cotes Du Rhone Bottle

$51.00

Lambrusco- Puianello Reggiano

$8.00+

Malbec - Zuccardi

$11.50+

Malbec- Areyna

$13.00+

Malbec- House Glass

$6.00

Malbec- Tercos

$9.00+

Pinot Noir- Aniello 006 Riverside

$14.50+

Pinot Noir- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Pinot Noir- Foris Bottle

$40.00

Red Blend- No Curfew

$10.00+

Zinfandel - Terra Doro

$12.00+

Cab. Franc- Allusion, Grand Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

BUBBLES WINE

Unshackled Rose Brut Bottle

$48.00

Opera Brut Rose

$7.00+

San Simon Brut

$6.00+

Chiarlo Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$46.00

Peninsula Prosecco Bottle

$44.00

Olema Brut Bottle

$45.00

FRE-N.A. Brut Bottle

$20.00

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay - Fosche Doc Bottle

$39.00

Chardonnay- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Chardonnay- Stone Castle

$8.00+

Chardonnay- Tribute

$13.00+

Other - Chiarlo Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$46.00

Other - Conundrum

$10.00+

Other- 'L Lac Bottle

$49.00

Pinot Grigio - House Glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio- Tiamo

$9.00+

Rose - Fre N.A. Bottle Bottle

$20.00

Rose- Campugent

$12.00+

Rose- House Glass

$6.00

Rose- Olema

$9.00+

Rose- Oyster Bay

$11.00+

Sauv. Blanc - Unshackled Bottle

$39.00

Sauv. Blanc- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Sauv. Blanc- Oyster Bay

$8.00+

Sauv. Blanc- Yealands

$12.00+

Verdejo- Vina Galana

$11.00+

Wine Dinner Wine

$30.00

WHISKEY

HOUSE BOURBON

$6.00

ASTROS Crown

$4.00

ANGELS ENVY

$16.00+

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$33.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00+

BASIL HAYDEN DRK RYE

$14.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.50+

BULLEIT

$9.00+

BULLEIT RYE

$9.00+

BUSKER

$8.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$9.50

DICKLE RYE

$7.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK

$6.50

JACK DANIELS BLACK

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

KIKORI

$14.00+

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

OLD GRAND DAD

$7.50

SCREWBALL

$8.00+

SHANKY'S WHIP BLACK

$9.00

SUNTORY TOKI JAPANESE

$13.00

THE DEAD RABBIT

$13.00

THIRTEENTH COLONY SOUR MASH

$15.00+

TIN CUP

$7.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WOODFORD

$10.50+

GARRISON BROTHERS

$24.00+

WHISTLE PIG

$16.50

DICKLE 8YR

RabbitH Dareringer

RabbitH Heigold

RabbitH Boxergrial

Blade Bow

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$19.00

BELTRAN ANJEO

$15.00

CAMARENA BLANCO

$7.00

CAMARENA REPOSADO

$7.00

CASA DRAGONES

$40.00

CASAMEGAS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMEGAS REPOSADO

$17.00

CAZADORES

$10.00

DOLCE VIDA

$9.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

MAESTRO DORBEL

$16.00

VENENO BLANCO

$13.00

VENENO REPOSADO

$16.50

SOTOL DESSERT DOOR

$14.00

MEZCAL SOMBRA

$10.50

MEZCAL DOS HOMBRES

$15.00

JOSE Cuervo 1800

RUM

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

ASTROS Captain Morgan

$4.00

BACARDI

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN COCONUT

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE

$6.50

CUATRO PISCO

$15.00

EL DORADO 12 YR

$11.50

FLOR DE CANA 18Y

$16.00

GOSSLING

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.50

PUSSERS NAVY RUM

$9.50

WRY & NEPHEW

$8.50

GIN

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

CITADELLE

$7.00

COTOCTIN

$10.00

GLENDALOUGH IRISH ROSE

$11.50

GRAY WHALE

$13.00

GUNPOWDER

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

NOLETS

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

TANQUERAY ORANGE

$10.00

THE BOTANIST

$12.00

SCOTCH/COGNAC

BELVINIE DOUBLEWOOD

$20.00+Out of stock

CHIVAS

$11.00+

DEWARS WHITE LABEL SCOTCH 80O

$8.00+

GLENLEVET

$15.50+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLONDE

$8.50+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$40.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$12.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER RYE

$14.00+

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR 91°

$19.00+

OBAN 14

$25.00+

SEASONAL DRINKS

APEROL TWIST

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

FROZE

$9.00Out of stock

GIN & TONIC

$10.00

Happy Meal

$3.00Out of stock

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

KETEL SPRITZER

$10.00

KETO KEEPER

$11.00

LAST WORD

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MEZCAL OLD FASHION

$15.00

Not Your White Russian

$10.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashion

$8.00

R&R Old Fashioned

$8.00

SALTY DOG

$9.00

SANGRIA

$6.00Out of stock

SMOKED OLD FASHION

$10.00

VESPER

$11.00

COCKTAILS

Appletini

$10.00

Astros Shot

Basic Bitch

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mega Mule

$35.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked Mexican

$10.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

TBP Old Fashion

$8.00

Made with Dickel Rye.

The Charleston

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Mocktail Up

$12.00

N.A. BEER

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Astros Mocktail

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

LIQUOR

APEROL

$7.00

APRICOT

$7.50

BAILY

$5.00

BOLS APRICOT

$3.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CHARTRUSE GREEN

$14.00

CHARTRUSE YELLOW

$13.00

CLAUD CHATELIER

$6.00

COMBIER

$8.00

CRÈME DE VIOLET

$8.00

CYNAR ARTICHOKE APERITIF

$8.00

DE KUYPER AMARETTO

$3.00

DE KUYPER APRICOT

$3.00

DE KUYPER BLUE CURACAO 54O

$3.00

DE KUYPER BUTTERSHOTS SCHNAPPS

$3.00

DE KUYPER PEACH TREE SCHNAPPS

$3.00

DE KUYPER SOUR APPLE PUCKERS

$3.00

DE KUYPER WATERMELON PUCKER

$3.00

FERNET BRANCA LIQUEUR

$9.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GAUTIER VSOP

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

JUAREZ TRIPLE SEC

$2.50

KAHLUA

$8.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$7.50

MATAHARA ABSINTH

$11.50

MATHILDE RASPBERRY

$3.00

MOHAWK GRAIN ALCOHOL

$3.00

PIER FERAND

$12.00

PIMMS

$9.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$7.50

SKREWBALL

$6.00

VELVET FALERNUM

$7.00

VERMON RED

$3.00

VERMON DRY WHITE

$3.00

DISARONNO

$8.00

BELVEDERE

$10.00

CHOPIN

$8.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.00

DEEP EDDY VODKA

$7.00Out of stock

DRIPPING SPRINGS ORANGE

$6.50Out of stock

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

HOUSE VODKA

$6.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

KETEL ONE BOTANICALS

$8.50

KETEL ONE GRAPEFRUIT

$8.40Out of stock

KETEL ONE PEACH

$8.40

SMIRNOFF

$6.50Out of stock

TITOS

$7.00

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

CITADELLE

$9.00Out of stock

GRAY WHALE

$13.00

HAYMANS

$9.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS*

$11.00Out of stock

NOLETS

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

WATERLOO GIN

$5.00Out of stock

BACARDI

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN COCONUT

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE

$6.50

EL DORADO 12 YR

$11.50

FLOR DE CANA 18Y

$16.00

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

KRAKEN

$7.00

MALIBU

$6.50

MT GAY*

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY

$6.00Out of stock

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$13.00+

CAZADORES ANJEO

$17.00

CAZADORES BLANCO*

$8.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO*

$8.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$17.75

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$14.50

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$10.00Out of stock

CAMARENA REPOSADO

$7.00

GHOST BLANCO*

$10.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

JOVEN MEZCAL

$12.00

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$7.00

LUNAZUL REPOSADO

$7.00Out of stock

HOUSE BOURBON

$6.00

1792

$10.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00+

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$15.00

BLANTONS

$20.00Out of stock

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.50+

BULLEIT

$9.00+

BULLEIT RYE

$9.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$9.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$10.00

DICKLE RYE

$7.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK

$6.50

HIGH WEST

$13.00

JACK DANIELS BLACK

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JEFFERSON

$11.00Out of stock

KNOB CREEK

$10.75Out of stock

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

OLD GRAND DAD

$7.50

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

BALVENIE

$18.00Out of stock

DEWARS WHITE LABEL SCOTCH 80O

$8.00+

GLENLEVET 12

$15.00Out of stock

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$40.00+

JONNIE WALKER RED

$13.00

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR 91°

$19.00+

OBAN 14

$20.00Out of stock

AMARETTO DISARONNO 56O

$8.80

APEROL

$7.50

CAMPARI

$9.40

CHARTRUSE GREEN

$16.00

CHARTRUSE YELLOW

$15.00

IRISH CREAM

$4.00

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

FRANGELICO

$9.45

GRAND MARNIER

$11.30

JAGERMEISTER

$7.80

KAHLUA

$8.20

KINGS GINGER

$10.80Out of stock

PIMMS

$7.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$8.20

ST. ELDER ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR 40°

$6.30

COMBIER

$8.30

MATA HARI ABSINTHE

$12.10

VELVET FALERNUM

$7.30

Wine Dinner

Monthly Dinner

$45.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ribeye & Rye is your neighborhood Patio Restaurant We pride ourselves in great customer service while providing craft foods and drinks for your pleasure. Our patios and play areas are pet and kid friendly.

Website

Location

2307 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

