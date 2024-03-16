Ribeyes Steakhouse - Henderson
No reviews yet
2002 Graham Avenue
Henderson, NC 27536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Loaded Fries Appetizer$12.00
A big pile of crispy french fries smothered in melty cheese and bacon, topped with green onions and served with house made ranch.
- Chicken Wings (6)$10.00
Everyone's favorite. Six wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parm, or Plain.
- Chicken Wings (10)$14.00
Everyone's favorite. Ten wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parm, or Plain.
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Fried to perfection. Ten shrimp tossed in our sweet chili sauce.
- Crab Cakes Appetizer$16.00
Made in house daily. Three crab cakes served with our remoulade sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Bites$11.00
A generous portion of boneless bites tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Strips (6)$9.00
A generous portion of six chicken strips tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parm, or Plain.
- Boneless Chicken Strips (9)$14.00
A generous portion of nine chicken strips tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parm, or Plain.
- Basket of Onion Rings$10.00
Golden fried onion rings served with our house made dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$12.00
A house favorite. Loaded with chicken, melted cheddar, bacon, and Buffalo sauce. Served with a side of house made Ranch.
- Ahi Tuna Appetizer$12.00
Sesame crusted and served rare. Served with wasabi and soy sauce.
Salads & Soup
Hand Cut Steaks
- 8oz Ribeye$31.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Ribeye$35.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 12oz Ribeye$39.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 14oz Ribeye$43.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 16oz Ribeye$47.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 20oz Ribeye$55.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 6oz Filet$36.00
A delicious tender cut. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Filet$52.00
A delicious tender cut. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Sirloin$29.00
Aged for optimal flavor and hand cut to order. Served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
Entree Specials
- 8oz Ribeye & Lump Crab Cake$40.00
A hand cut 8oz ribeye and house made crab cake served with a house salad, one side, remoulade sauce, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Ribeye & Lump Crab Cake$44.00
A hand cut 10oz ribeye and house made crab cake served with a house salad, one side, remoulade sauce, and Texas toast.
- 8oz Ribeye & Skewer of Shrimp$40.00
A hand cut 8oz ribeye and skewer of grilled shrimp served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Ribeye & Skewer of Shrimp$44.00
A hand cut 10oz ribeye and skewer of grilled shrimp served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 6oz Filet & Grilled Shrimp$42.00
A tender 6oz filet and skewer of grilled shrimp served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Filet & Grilled Shrimp$61.00
A tender 10oz filet and skewer of grilled shrimp served with a house salad, one side, and Texas toast.
- 6oz Filet & Lump Crab Cake$42.00
A tender 6oz filet and house made crab cake served with a house salad, one side, remoulade sauce, and Texas toast.
- 10oz Filet & Lump Crab Cake$61.00
A tender 10oz filet and house made crab cake served with a house salad, one side, remoulade sauce, and Texas toast.
Seafood
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers$24.00
Two skewers of (5) grilled shrimp cooked to perfection.
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$25.00
Grilled 6oz Atlantic Salmon cooked to perfection and brushed with soy butter. Served will dill mayo.
- Grilled Ahi Tuna$25.00
Grilled 6oz Ahi Tuna cooked to perfection and brushed with soy butter. Served with wasabi and soy sauce.
- Crab Cakes Entree$30.00
Two house made lump crab cakes. Served with remoulade sauce.
Chicken & Chops
- Smothered Chicken Breast$23.00
10oz grilled chicken breast smothered with cheese, bacon, and our homemade mushroom gravy.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$21.00
10oz chicken breast grilled to perfection.
- BBQ Glazed Pork Chops$21.00
Two hand cut pork chops grilled to perfection and glazed with our house made BBQ sauce.
- Grilled Pork Chops$21.00
Two hand cut pork chops grilled to perfection.
- Smothered Pork Chops$23.00
Two hand cut pork chops smothered with cheese, bacon, and our house made mushroom gravy.
- Grilled Chopped Steak$21.00
10oz hand chopped steak smothered in grilled onions, peppers, and house made mushroom gravy.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Smaller Portions
- 6oz Ribeye$22.00
Smaller Appetite Portion
- Sm Chicken Breast$14.00
Smaller Appetite Portion
- (1) Pork Chop$14.00
Smaller Appetite Portion
- (1) Shrimp Skewer$14.00
Smaller Appetite Portion
- Sm Salmon$17.00
Salmon Filet with Soy Butter and Dill Mayo
- Sm Tuna$17.00
Tuna Filet with Soy Butter and Dill Mayo
- 5oz Sirloin$22.00
Smaller Appetite Portion
Al A Carte - Dinner
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Sweet Potato$4.00
- Loaded Sweet Potato$6.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Broccoli & Cheese$6.00
- Fries - Side$4.00
- Loaded Fries - Side$6.00
- Chips - Side$4.00
- Loaded Chips - Side$6.00
- Onion Rings - Side$6.00
- Ribeyes Seasoning$3.15
- Extra Bread$1.00
- Al A Carte Shrimp Skewer$10.00
- Al A Carte Chicken Breast$10.00
- Al A Carte Pork Chop$10.00
- Al A Carte Crab Cake SM$10.00
- Al A Carte Crab Cake LG$14.00
- Al A Carte Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
- Al A Carte BLT Sandwich$10.00
- Al A Carte Salmon SM$13.00
- Al A Carte Salmon LG$14.00
- Al A Carte Tuna SM$13.00
- Al A Carte Tuna LG$14.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2002 Graham Avenue, Henderson, NC 27536