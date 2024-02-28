Ribeyes Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We cook tender and succulent rib-eye steaks.
Location
1404 Western Boulevard, Tarboro, NC 27886
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Rd - Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Rd
3.8 • 401
835 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St
No Reviews
139 SE Main St Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Greek & Mediterranean Grill - 1420 North Wesleyan Boulevard
No Reviews
1420 North Wesleyan Boulevard Rocky Mount, NC 27804
View restaurant
San Jose's Tacos & Tequila
No Reviews
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard Rocky Mount, NC 27804
View restaurant