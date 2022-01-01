Ribeyes of Clinton

Main picView gallery

Order Again

Add To Meal

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add salad bar

$6.00

Pork Chop

$6.00

Tuna

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Add Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Mahi

$7.00

Bacon

$1.75

Cheese

$1.75

Toast

$0.50

Mushrooms & Onions

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Ranch Sauce

Wasabi Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

Bourbon Molasses Sauce

Cucumber Wasabi Sauce

Barbeque Sauce

Burger

$6.00

Room Fee

$100.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Ground Beef Bulk

$120.00

Sauteed Jalepeno

$3.00

Sweet Chili Ranch

Appetizer

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken quesadilla

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$4.75

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Salad Bar

$10.00

Available for Pick Up only.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Wings

$10.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Bacon Scallops

$10.00

Potato Skins

$7.00

Tuna Bites

$10.00

Philly Eggrolls

$5.00

SW Egg Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Chef's Specials

Filet

$28.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Seafood Special

$25.00

Pork Carnitas

$10.00

Outwest Burger

$13.00

Outwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Pie A La Mode

$4.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli w/ Chz

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

M/O

$3.00

M/O/P

$3.00

Mash W/ Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

No Side

Sauteed Mush

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Peppers

$2.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Hand Cut FF

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$4.75

Sauteed Jalepeno

$1.00

Fried Zucchini

$3.00

Side Pot Skins

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Simply Grilled

Chicken

$13.00

Pork Chop

$13.00

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

1 skewer w/side choice

Atlantic Salmon

$15.00

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Blue Burger

$13.00

Steaks

Petite Ribeye

$18.00

8oz Ribeye

$23.00

10oz Ribeye

$27.00

12oz Ribeye

$29.00

16oz Ribeye

$36.00

20oz Ribeye

$43.00

24oz Ribeye

$46.00

6oz Filet

$29.00

Split Plate

$12.00

Crab Cake (1)

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Pork Porterhouse 16 Oz

$22.00

NY Strip 12 oz.

$28.00

Beef Porterhouse 18oz

$32.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$29.00

Special Porterhouse 32 Oz

$60.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken wrap

$11.00

Comes with chips.

Pork chop sandwich

$9.00

Comes with chips.

Pork chop wrap

$10.00

Comes with chips.

Qtr lb burger

$9.00

Comes with chips.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Comes with chips.

Ribeye wrap

$12.00

Comes with chips.

Shrimp wrap

$11.50

Comes with chips.

Tuna wrap

$12.00

Comes with chips.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken quesadilla

$11.00

DON'T MAKE!!!!

Lunch Steak

$14.00

Fries

$2.00

Veggie Wrap

$6.00

Carnitas Wrap

$10.00

Lunch Combos

Quick Combo Lunch 2

$9.50

Quick Combo Lunch 3

$12.50

Lunch Add Ons

One Trip Salad

$7.50

Add Salad Bar

$6.00

Children's menu

Grilled cheese sandwich

$6.95

Comes with chips.

Kid's grilled chicken

$8.00

Comes with chips.

Kid's grilled shrimp

$9.00

Comes with chips.

Kid's cheeseburger

$9.00

Comes with chips.

NA Beverages

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade ❤

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Westover Road, Clinton, NC 28328

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

