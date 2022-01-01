Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque
American

Rib Lickers

No reviews yet

2385 Scottsville Road

Glasgow, KY 42141

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
ThunderCat
Half-Pound Burger & Fries

Appetizers

BBQ Egg

$0.60

A single hard-boiled egg pickled in our spicy mop sauce.

BBQ Egg Rolls

BBQ Egg Rolls

$6.00+

Seasoned cabbage and pulled pork rolled into an egg roll wrap and served with sweet chili sauce.

BBQ Nachos

$8.75

Toppings include queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapeños, pulled pork, City Slicker Cilantro Sauce, and sour cream.

Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

$8.00

Jalapeño halves stuffed with a blend of cheese and sausage and oven roasted until perfect.

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Either a full or half pound of our wings. Get them tossed with Mild, Hot, Drama, Buffalo Hot or Mild, or Naked. Served with Ranch and celery.

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$7.00Out of stock

A double order of our thick-cut French fries loaded with chopped brisket, queso cheese sauce, diced tomatoes and onions, and topped off with our City Slicker Cilantro Sauce and sour cream.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$5.75Out of stock

Crispy pork skins fried fresh to order and served with Cajun Ranch dipping sauce.

Entreés

Brisket

Brisket

$6.00Out of stock

Our brisket is smoked fresh daily, offering a rich, savory, smoky flavor. Served with Texas toast.

Brisket Taco Trio

$10.00

Savory chopped brisket loaded inside three soft flour tortillas.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$7.50Out of stock

A juicy half chicken, smoked, seasoned, and finished in the deep fryer for a little extra crisp.

Ribs

Ribs

$18.75+Out of stock

Either a full or half rack of our St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low and slow. Served wet or dry with Texas toast.

Shoulder

Shoulder

$5.00+Out of stock

Thin- sliced pork shoulder flame grilled and seasoned with our Steak Dope. Get it dipped, sprinkled, or left alone.

Shotgun Shrimp

$14.50

Hand-breaded shrimp served with Boom or Boom Boom sauce and two sides.

Shotgun Shrimp Taco

Shotgun Shrimp Taco

$10.00

A set of three soft tacos packed with our large-sized fried shrimp.

Thunderloin Taco Trio

$7.75

Fried pork loin strips stuffed inside three soft flour tortillas.

ThunderCat Taco Trio

ThunderCat Taco Trio

$7.75

A half pound of our catfish spread across three soft tacos.

Thunderloin

Thunderloin

$12.00

Crispy strips of pork loin served with Boom sauce.

ThunderCat

ThunderCat

$12.00

Deep-fried catfish served with tarter sauce, hush puppies, and two sides.

Veggie Plate

$8.25

Got a vegetarian in the family? Choose either three or four of our sides.

Sandwiches

Barnyard Brisket

Barnyard Brisket

$8.00Out of stock

Slices of savory brisket on Texas toast with crispy strips of bacon and our creamy peppercorn horseradish sauce.

Chopped Chicken

Chopped Chicken

$6.25Out of stock

Smoked chicken breast chopped and piled on a bun.

Fried Hog Fillet

Fried Hog Fillet

$7.75Out of stock

Pork loin marinated overnight and breaded with Panko, then deep fried and served on Texas toast with our BMT (Bacon, Mayo, Tomato) sauce.

Half-Pound Burger & Fries

Half-Pound Burger & Fries

$10.00

Two quarter-pound all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Served with fries only.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Tender, juicy, pulled pork on a bun.

Shotgun Shrimp Po' Boy

Shotgun Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.00

Ten deep-fried shrimp tossed in your choice of Boom or Boom Boom sauce

Slaw Hog

Slaw Hog

$6.00

A pulled pork sandwich with a twist: a scoop of your choice of spicy or regular cole slaw over the pork.

ThunderCat Po' Boy

ThunderCat Po' Boy

$7.75

A half pound of fried catfish topped with your choice of regular slaw or spicy slaw and our homemade tarter sauce.

Thunderloin Po' Boy

Thunderloin Po' Boy

$7.75

Deep-fried strips of pork loin topped with your choice of regular slaw or spicy slaw.

Everything Else

Big 'Un Baked Potato

$3.75Out of stock

One of our huge potatoes topped with butter and sour cream.

Loaded Big 'Un

Loaded Big 'Un

$6.00Out of stock

A big potato loaded with bacon, cheese, butter, and sour cream.

BBQ Baked Potato

BBQ Baked Potato

$9.50Out of stock

A large potato with bacon, cheese, butter, sour cream, and 5 oz. of pulled pork.

Big Rig Sampler

$48.00Out of stock

Includes a half rack of ribs, 5 oz. of pulled pork, 5 oz. of brisket, a Louisiana hot link, two slices of Texas toast, three sides of your choice, and our sweet n' spicy pickles.

Pig Out Packs

RL1

$30.00

Includes two half chickens, two pounds of any sides you'd like, along with four slices of Texas toast.

RL2

$49.75

One full rack of ribs, along with two pounds of any two sides, and four slices of Texas toast.

RL4

$57.25

Features two pounds of pulled pork, four pounds of any sides of your choosing, and eight buns.

Sides Á La Carte

Baked Beans

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Collard Greens

$2.75

French Fries

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Hash Brown Casserole

$2.75

Hush Puppies (6)

$2.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.75

Peach Cobbler

$2.75Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.75

Spicy Slaw

$2.75

Spicy Corn

$2.75

Sweet Potato Crunch

$2.75Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.15
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.15
Sprite

Sprite

$2.15
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.15
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.15
Minit Maid Lemonade

Minit Maid Lemonade

$2.15
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.15
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.15
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.15
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.15
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$2.15

Water (Bottled)

$1.00
Ski (Bottled)

Ski (Bottled)

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Pie Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Pie Whole

$14.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Pie Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Butterscotch Pie Whole

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon Pie Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon Pie Whole

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
A BBQ restaurant in South Central Kentucky.

Location

2385 Scottsville Road, Glasgow, KY 42141

Directions

