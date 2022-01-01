Rib Lickers
No reviews yet
2385 Scottsville Road
Glasgow, KY 42141
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Egg
A single hard-boiled egg pickled in our spicy mop sauce.
BBQ Egg Rolls
Seasoned cabbage and pulled pork rolled into an egg roll wrap and served with sweet chili sauce.
BBQ Nachos
Toppings include queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapeños, pulled pork, City Slicker Cilantro Sauce, and sour cream.
Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
Jalapeño halves stuffed with a blend of cheese and sausage and oven roasted until perfect.
Wings
Either a full or half pound of our wings. Get them tossed with Mild, Hot, Drama, Buffalo Hot or Mild, or Naked. Served with Ranch and celery.
Loaded Brisket Fries
A double order of our thick-cut French fries loaded with chopped brisket, queso cheese sauce, diced tomatoes and onions, and topped off with our City Slicker Cilantro Sauce and sour cream.
Pork Rinds
Crispy pork skins fried fresh to order and served with Cajun Ranch dipping sauce.
Entreés
Brisket
Our brisket is smoked fresh daily, offering a rich, savory, smoky flavor. Served with Texas toast.
Brisket Taco Trio
Savory chopped brisket loaded inside three soft flour tortillas.
Half Chicken
A juicy half chicken, smoked, seasoned, and finished in the deep fryer for a little extra crisp.
Ribs
Either a full or half rack of our St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low and slow. Served wet or dry with Texas toast.
Shoulder
Thin- sliced pork shoulder flame grilled and seasoned with our Steak Dope. Get it dipped, sprinkled, or left alone.
Shotgun Shrimp
Hand-breaded shrimp served with Boom or Boom Boom sauce and two sides.
Shotgun Shrimp Taco
A set of three soft tacos packed with our large-sized fried shrimp.
Thunderloin Taco Trio
Fried pork loin strips stuffed inside three soft flour tortillas.
ThunderCat Taco Trio
A half pound of our catfish spread across three soft tacos.
Thunderloin
Crispy strips of pork loin served with Boom sauce.
ThunderCat
Deep-fried catfish served with tarter sauce, hush puppies, and two sides.
Veggie Plate
Got a vegetarian in the family? Choose either three or four of our sides.
Sandwiches
Barnyard Brisket
Slices of savory brisket on Texas toast with crispy strips of bacon and our creamy peppercorn horseradish sauce.
Chopped Chicken
Smoked chicken breast chopped and piled on a bun.
Fried Hog Fillet
Pork loin marinated overnight and breaded with Panko, then deep fried and served on Texas toast with our BMT (Bacon, Mayo, Tomato) sauce.
Half-Pound Burger & Fries
Two quarter-pound all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Served with fries only.
Pulled Pork
Tender, juicy, pulled pork on a bun.
Shotgun Shrimp Po' Boy
Ten deep-fried shrimp tossed in your choice of Boom or Boom Boom sauce
Slaw Hog
A pulled pork sandwich with a twist: a scoop of your choice of spicy or regular cole slaw over the pork.
ThunderCat Po' Boy
A half pound of fried catfish topped with your choice of regular slaw or spicy slaw and our homemade tarter sauce.
Thunderloin Po' Boy
Deep-fried strips of pork loin topped with your choice of regular slaw or spicy slaw.
Everything Else
Big 'Un Baked Potato
One of our huge potatoes topped with butter and sour cream.
Loaded Big 'Un
A big potato loaded with bacon, cheese, butter, and sour cream.
BBQ Baked Potato
A large potato with bacon, cheese, butter, sour cream, and 5 oz. of pulled pork.
Big Rig Sampler
Includes a half rack of ribs, 5 oz. of pulled pork, 5 oz. of brisket, a Louisiana hot link, two slices of Texas toast, three sides of your choice, and our sweet n' spicy pickles.
Pig Out Packs
RL1
Includes two half chickens, two pounds of any sides you'd like, along with four slices of Texas toast.
RL2
One full rack of ribs, along with two pounds of any two sides, and four slices of Texas toast.
RL4
Features two pounds of pulled pork, four pounds of any sides of your choosing, and eight buns.
Sides Á La Carte
Beverages
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
A BBQ restaurant in South Central Kentucky.
2385 Scottsville Road, Glasgow, KY 42141