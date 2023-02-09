Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ribs R Us

review star

No reviews yet

4912 N 5th street

Philadelphia, PA 19120

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs Full Rack

$29.99

Pork Ribs Half Rack

$15.99

Chicken

Whole Chicken

$19.99

Half Chicken

$10.99

Combos

5A) Pork Ribs & BBQ Chicken

$18.99

5B) Pork Ribs & BBQ Jumbo Party Wings

$18.99

Platters

6) Pork Ribs Platter (4bones)

$15.99

7) One Half Pork Slab Platter

$18.99

8) One Half Chicken Platter

$16.99

9) 8 BBQ Party Wings

$18.99

10) Quarter Chicken DK Platter

$9.99

11) Quarter Chicken WHT Platter

$11.99

29) Beef Ribs Platter

$23.99

Sides

12) Potato Salad

$4.00+

13) Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

14) Greens

$4.00+

15) Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+

16) French Fries

$4.00+

17) Corn on Cob

$4.00+

18) String Beans

$4.00+

Desserts

22) Lemon Ceam Cake

$5.00

23) Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

24) Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00

25) Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$5.00

Breads

19) Dinner Rolls (6) Special Order

$5.00

20) Cornbread (2)

$4.00

Sauce

26) One Half Pint

$4.00

27) Pint

$7.00

Bottled Water

28) Bottled Water

$1.00

Sandwiches

21) Pork Ribs Sandwiches

$15.99

Hungry Man Dinner

Hungry Man's Dinner

$69.00

Super Hungry Man's Dinner

Super Hungry Man's Dinner

$89.00

Specials

Full Pork Rib Slab Platter

$35.99

Full off the bones ribs the best ribs you will ever eat.

Bucket of Party Wings

$54.99

24 Party Wings - 2 Large sides, Potato Salad, Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potatoes, Greens, String Beans, Buttery Corn on Cob, 2 Cornbread

Jumbo Party Wings

24 BBQ Party Wings

$39.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take-Out BBQ Fall off the Bones PORK RIBS!!!

Location

4912 N 5th street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Directions

