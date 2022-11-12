Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rica 581 Corley Mill Rd

review star

No reviews yet

581 Corley Mill Rd

Lexington, SC 29072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

burritos
tacos
mexi bowl

CATERING

nacho bar (8-11 servings)

$129.99

includes options: chips/cheese dip shredded chicken/ground beef/azada/grilled chicken black/pinto beans toppings(packaged separately):lettuce,shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo chips & salsa

taco bar(8-10 servings)

taco bar(8-10 servings)

$109.99

includes options: corn crunchy/soft flour tortillas shredded chicken/ground beef/azada/grilled chicken black/pinto beans mexican/white rice toppings(packaged separately):lettuce,shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo chips & salsa

1/2 gallon sweet tea

$6.99

1/2 gallon horchata

$10.49Out of stock

1/2 gallon hibiscus tea

$8.99Out of stock

FOOD

tacos

$3.75

meat or veggie/supreme toppings

quesadilla

$5.00

meat or veggie/cheese make it supreme+1:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream cheese dip topping, guac, or avocado +2

cheese quesadilla

$3.95
burritos

burritos

$10.79

meat or veggie/rice/beans/supreme toppings

nachos

$12.49

meat or veggie/beans/cheese dip/ supreme toppings:lettuce/shredded cheese/tommatoes/sour cream extra cheese dip topping, guac, or avocado +2

mexi bowl

$11.29

meat or veggie/rice/beans/ supreme toppings:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream

chiquito kids taco plate

$6.99

1 taco served with 2 mini sides: rice beans corn mini chips kids fountain drink

chiquito kids quesadilla plate

$6.99

1 quesadilla served with 2 mini sides and kids drink. sides options: rice beans chips corn

SPECIALTIES

chicken soup

chicken soup

$10.89

shredded chicken/mexican rice/avocado/pico de gallo/lime

torta (hot mex sub)

torta (hot mex sub)

$11.99

our version of the "mexican torta sandwich" meat or veggie/mayo/beans/shredded cheese/lettuce/tomato/guacamole/pickled jalapeños.

ceviche+chips

ceviche+chips

$13.29

marinated shrimp/avocado/pico de gallo/lime served with chips

arroz con pollo

$10.99

grilled or shredded chicken/cheesy rice

3 tacos supreme(lettuce, cheese,sour cream, tomato)

$9.39

3 shredded chicken or ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo or tomato and sour cream

3 pork bbq tacos

$11.29

3 flour tortillas with bbq pork topped with pickled onion, cabbage & cilantro

3 mex street tacos(onion, cilantro,lime)

$11.59

3 mexican street style tacos with corn tortillas, your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions and lime

4 mex street tacos(onion,cilantro,lime)

$12.99
3 birria tacos

3 birria tacos

$11.59

3 birria beef tacos with corn tortilla, melted cheese, onions, and cilantro. served with consome broth on the side.

4 birria tacos

4 birria tacos

$12.99

4 birria beef tacos with corn tortilla, melted cheese, onions, and cilantro. served with consome broth on the side.

COMBO

2 tacos r&b combo

$9.49

2 shredded chicken or ground beef tacos served with mexican rice and refried beans.

quesadilla r&b combo

quesadilla r&b combo

$9.49

1 shredded chicken or ground beef cheese quesadilla served with mexican rice & refried beans

SIDES

elote loco(mex corn 🌽 on cob)

elote loco(mex corn 🌽 on cob)

$5.59Out of stock
sm cheese dip & chips

sm cheese dip & chips

$5.00
guac & chips

guac & chips

$5.25
refried pinto beans

refried pinto beans

$2.99

salsa & chips

$3.50

cheesy rice

$4.50

mexican rice topped with cheese dip

bean dip & chips

$6.10

lg cheese dip & chips

$9.50
black beans

black beans

$2.99

chips

$1.00+
mexican rice

mexican rice

$2.99

mexican rice

pico de gallo

pico de gallo

$2.60

onion/tomatoes/cilantro/lime

corn

corn

$3.00

roasted corn

sour cream

sour cream

$1.00
shredded cheese

shredded cheese

$2.50
white rice

white rice

$2.99

pico with avocado

$5.50
mexican style corn in cup

mexican style corn in cup

$4.25

roasted corn/mayo/cojita cheese/tajin/lime

salsa

$1.00+

3 corn tortillas

$1.10

3 flour tortillas

$1.10

DESSERTS

flan-cheesecake flavor

flan-cheesecake flavor

$5.99
vanilla tres leches

vanilla tres leches

$5.99Out of stock
chocholate chip cookie

chocholate chip cookie

$2.15

DRINKS

horchata

horchata

$3.08

horchata: traditional rice and cinnamon drink

jamaica (hibiscus tea)

$2.75

tamarind fresh juice

$2.85

jarritos

$3.10

mexican soda with a little fizz flavors may vary

fountain drinks

$2.50

topo chico mineral water

$3.10

bottled water/soda

$1.75

kids fountain drink

$1.00

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweetened tea

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, Convenient, Rica

Website

Location

581 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Rica image

Similar restaurants in your area

By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
6169 st andrews rd ste 110 columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
orange starNo Reviews
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye) Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Wings & Ale
orange starNo Reviews
125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd,Ste C Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Inakaya Watanabe
orange starNo Reviews
655 St Andrews Rd Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Tati's Island Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Broad River Rd. Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Mingos Cookies
orange starNo Reviews
5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D Lexington, SC 29170
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston