Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Riccobono's Peppermill
602 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A local family favorite for over 40 years in the heart of Metairie .Breakfast, Classic Italian & Seafood passed down through the generations of the Riccobono family.
Location
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Parrans Po-boys Metairie - 3939 Veterans Blvd
No Reviews
3939B VETERANS BLVD Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie