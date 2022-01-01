Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Riccobono's Peppermill

602 Reviews

$$

3524 Severn Ave

Metairie, LA 70002

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Served with Italian Red Gravy

Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

2 housemade meatballs atop garlic crustini and finished with our red gravy

Fried Eggplant

$9.00

served with red gravy

Artichoke Casserole

$10.00

Tender artichoke hearts smothered in housemade seasoned breadcrumbs, olive oil, and romano cheese, baked en casserole

Salads

Caesar

$6.00+

Chopped hearts of romaine, croutons and pecorino romano

Spinach

$9.00

baby spinach, red onion, dried cranberries, bacon and candied pecans, topped with crumbled blue cheese

Wedge

$10.00

Crisp quartered head of iceberg lettuce drizzled with our housemade blue cheese dressing, crumbled bacon and diced tomatoes

Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Tender grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, and boiled egg

Shrimp and Avocado

$14.00

Fresh gulf shrimp and chopped celery in a creamy lemon mayonnaise atop a bed of lettuce, avocado, hard boiled egg and roasted tomato

Chunky Chicken Salad

$13.00

Sumptuous chunks of chicken with celery in a lemon mayonnaise topped toasted almonds served with housemade poppyseed dressing

Sandwiches

Peppermill Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground chuck cooked to your liking, topped with your choice of cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. served with french fries

Entrees

Parmigiana

$15.00

Golden Fried, laced with Italian red gravy, mozzarella and parmesan... served with spaghetti

Chicken with Artichoke Hearts, Crabmeat & Mushrooms

$25.00

Tender chicken breast topped with sauteed artichoke hearts, mushrooms & lump crabmeat in a delicate white wine garlic butter sauce, served with spaghetti bordelaise

Fried Catfish with Merliton & Shrimp Casserole

$19.00

Golden fried catfish alongside delicious merliton and shrimp casserole, served with brabant potatoes

Chicken Panne and Fettucine

$18.00

Tender chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs fried till golden and served with fettucine alfredo

Creole Grilled Catfish Etouffe

$24.00

served atop housemade creamed potatoes and finished with our delicious crawfish etouffe

Fish of the Day Almondine

$25.00

Golden fried and topped with toasted almonds, lemon butter and parsley. served with brabant potatoes

Fish of the Day Meuniere

$25.00

Pan sauteed and laced with our rich brown butter lemon sauce. served with brabant potatoes

Picatta

$18.00

Cooked in a sauce of lemon, olive oil, butter and white wine; served with capellini pasta

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp and Crawfish folded into a savory Creole Cream Sauce tossed with Linguini Pasta

Veal Alexander

$25.00

Tender white veal pan sautéed with a delicate menuire sauce, lump crab meat, atop panne eggplant and served with spaghetti bordelaise

Eggplant Madelaine

$15.00

An homage to our Sicilian Roots. Tender slices of eggplant pan fried and layered with sweet stewed Roma tomatoes and pecorino romano cheese, baked until bubbly, served with spaghetti

Crabmeat Au Gratin

$31.00

Lump crabmeat folded into a rich cream sauce kissed with a hint of sherry and finished with cheddar cheese. Baked en casserole

Liver & Onions

$14.00

Charbroiled liver topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms; served with creamed potatoes

Panne White Veal

$18.00

Two pieces of tender white veal breaded in our house made seasoned bread crumbs. served with choice of pasta

Soft Shell Crab

$28.00

Fresh Caught Soft Shell Crab served with Almondine or Meuniere Sauce served with brabaunt potatoes.

Daily Specials

WEDNESDAY-Hamburger Steak

$14.00

served with creamed potatoes

THURSDAY-White Beans & Rice

$12.00

THURSDAY-Fried Chicken with Baked Macaroni

$12.00

FRIDAY-Fried Catfish & Potato Salad

$14.00

Sides

Baked Macaroni

$6.00

Spaghetti and Red Gravy

$6.00

Spaghetti Bordelaise

$5.00

Roasted Broccoli with Romano & Garlic Butter

$6.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$7.00

Eggplant Madelaine

$6.00

Shrimp & Merliton Casserole

$6.00

Beverages

Drinks

$2.85

Children’s Choice-under 10 years old please

Spaghetti and Meatball (child)

$8.00

Breaded Veal ( child)

$8.00

Served with spaghetti and red gravy

Fried Catfish ( child)

$9.00

Served with fries

Chicken Tenders (child)

$8.00

Served with fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
A local family favorite for over 40 years in the heart of Metairie .Breakfast, Classic Italian & Seafood passed down through the generations of the Riccobono family.

3524 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Riccobono's Peppermill image
Riccobono's Peppermill image

