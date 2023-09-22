Riccotti's Sandwich Shop Bristol
11 Gooding Ave
Bristol, RI 02809
Popular Items
Classic Italian
Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.
Onion Rings
Classic, battered Onion Rings fried to a golden crisp.
Chicken Bang Bang
Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato
Small
Small Cold Subs
Classic Italian
Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.
Honey baked Ham
Our Virginia style baked Honey Ham makes for a rich, flavorful combination that never fails to please.
Ham, Salami, Provolone
A flavorful combination made with our baked Honey Ham, Genoa Salami, and Provolone, this is a classic sub that has stood the test of time.
Top-round Roast Beef
All natural top-round Roast Beef!
Tuna salad
Freshly made in house every day!
Oven-roasted Turkey
Oven-roasted, all white turkey breast thinly sliced and full of flavor.
Turkey Club
This is the kind of club you want to be a part of! Our hand sliced turkey breast is paired with crispy bacon and fresh provolone creating a sub you'll come back for again and again.
Willow Tree Chicken Salad
Premium, all white-meat Chicken salad made by our friends at Willow Tree farms!
Small Hot Subs
Crispy Bacon
Crispy bacon cooked to sizzling perfection!
Buffalo Chicken
Our fried Chicken Cutlet smothered in Franks' Buffalo Sauce. Pictured above with Blue Cheese, lettuce, and tomato!
Beefburger
Can't go wrong with a classic burger! One of our most popular!
Chicken Cutlet
Crispy breaded chicken cutlets fried to order. Pictured with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.
Chicken Parm
Fried chicken cutlet with melted Provolone and Marinara.
Chicken Stirfry
Our Chicken Stir-fry comes with grilled chicken, peppers, mushroom and onion all sauteed together on our grill.
Eggplant Parm
Our fried Eggplant with melted Provolone and Marinara sauce!
Grilled Chicken
Fresh chicken grilled to perfection every time! Customize your sub by choosing your own veggie and condiment options!
Meatball Parm
Italian meatballs made with a blend of pork and beef simmered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
New York-style black Pastrami
Savory, thin-sliced Pastrami stacked on a sub roll with your choice on cheese, veggies, and condiments.
Philly Steak
Extra lean shaved steak grilled to perfection.
Vegetarian
Served with Provolone and American Cheese, grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, and your choice of cold veggies.
Small Specialty Subs
Aloha Special
Here for a limited time only! Virginia-style Honey Ham, crispy bacon, spicy pepper jelly, pineapple, and melted Swiss
BBQ Burger
Grilled-to-perfection burger patties, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce
Brian Special
Tender, grilled chicken, melted provolone, crispy bacon, and zesty honey mustard
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Tender, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, melted provolone, creamy ranch, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Bang Bang
Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato
Meatball & Eggplant
Beef and pork blended Meatballs, crispy, breaded Eggplant, melted Provolone, and finished with our signature Marinara Sauce.
Pastrami Reuben
Thinly sliced, New York-style black Pastrami with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese.
Roast Beef Special
Top round roast beef with melted Swiss, horseradish dijon aioli, banana peppers, and lettuce & tomato
Turkey Special
Oven-roasted Turkey breast, melted Provolone, crispy bacon, sweet cranberry, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Willow Tree Special
Premium, white meat Willow Tree chicken salad, sweet cranberry, crispy bacon, melted provolone, and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato
Medium
Large
Pies
Our Famous Pies!
Spinach Pie
Our most popular pie and a Rhode Island staple! Our Spinach Pies are hand made daily and topped with Pepperoni and melted Provolone.
Broccoli Pie
Our garlicky broccoli mix with melted Provolone in a handmade pie
Chourico Pie
Chourico, grilled peppers and onion, with spices and melted Provolone in a handmade pie
Buffalo Pie
Comes with Buffalo Chicken tenders and Mozzarella Cheese, toasted. Recommended with Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing.
Gene Special
Our Spinach Pie loaded up with melted Provolone, grilled Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, and Olives
Rick Special
Our Broccoli Pie, toasted with Provolone and Grilled Chicken.
Sides
From the fryer
French Fries
Skin-on french fries fried to crispy perfection and tossed in sea salt
Sweet Potato Fries
Perfectly fried, crispy sweet potato fries
Onion Rings
Classic, battered Onion Rings fried to a golden crisp.
Crispy Chicken Tenders
3 or 6 pieces of tender chicken strips fried to perfection. May come plain or buffalo style with a choice of dipping sauce on side.
Chips
Deep River Mesquite BBQ
2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River
Deep River Original Sea Salt
2oz bag of kettle cooked chips made by Deep River
Deep River Sour Cream and Onion
2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River
Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle
2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River
Desserts
Drinks
Soda
Coke
20oz classic Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
20oz classic Diet Coke
Sprite
20oz bottle of Sprite
A&W Root Beer
20oz bottle of A&W Root Beer
Diet A&W Root Beer
20oz bottle of A&W Diet Root Beer
Yacht Club Sarsaparilla
Yacht Club Sarsaparilla made locally right here in Rhode Island!
Yacht Club Orange Cream
Yacht Club Orange Cream soda made right here in Rhode Island!
Non-carbonated
Water
Some high quality H2O!
Del's Lemonade
Local legend Del's Lemonade in the house!
Arizona Green Tea
With ginseng! And honey!
Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango
A 16oz bottle with all natural ingredients
Gatorade Fruit Punch
You know, the red one
Gatorade Lemon-Lime
And here's the yellow-green one!
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Classic sandwich shop known for big subs and bigger flavor, Riccotti's has been a favorite staple of Bristol since 1971.
11 Gooding Ave, Bristol, RI 02809