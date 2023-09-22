Popular Items

Classic Italian

$10.15

Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.

Onion Rings

$3.45+

Classic, battered Onion Rings fried to a golden crisp.

Chicken Bang Bang

$12.50

Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato

Small

Small Cold Subs

Classic Italian

$7.80

Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.

Honey baked Ham

$6.80

Our Virginia style baked Honey Ham makes for a rich, flavorful combination that never fails to please.

Ham, Salami, Provolone

$7.50

A flavorful combination made with our baked Honey Ham, Genoa Salami, and Provolone, this is a classic sub that has stood the test of time.

Top-round Roast Beef

$6.90

All natural top-round Roast Beef!

Tuna salad

$7.45

Freshly made in house every day!

Oven-roasted Turkey

$6.90

Oven-roasted, all white turkey breast thinly sliced and full of flavor.

Turkey Club

$9.25

This is the kind of club you want to be a part of! Our hand sliced turkey breast is paired with crispy bacon and fresh provolone creating a sub you'll come back for again and again.

Willow Tree Chicken Salad

$7.60

Premium, all white-meat Chicken salad made by our friends at Willow Tree farms!

Small Hot Subs

Crispy Bacon

$7.45

Crispy bacon cooked to sizzling perfection!

Buffalo Chicken

$7.20

Our fried Chicken Cutlet smothered in Franks' Buffalo Sauce. Pictured above with Blue Cheese, lettuce, and tomato!

Beefburger

$7.85

Can't go wrong with a classic burger! One of our most popular!

Chicken Cutlet

$7.20

Crispy breaded chicken cutlets fried to order. Pictured with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Chicken Parm

$7.20

Fried chicken cutlet with melted Provolone and Marinara.

Chicken Stirfry

$7.80

Our Chicken Stir-fry comes with grilled chicken, peppers, mushroom and onion all sauteed together on our grill.

Eggplant Parm

$6.95

Our fried Eggplant with melted Provolone and Marinara sauce!

Grilled Chicken

$7.20

Fresh chicken grilled to perfection every time! Customize your sub by choosing your own veggie and condiment options!

Meatball Parm

$6.95

Italian meatballs made with a blend of pork and beef simmered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.

New York-style black Pastrami

$8.60

Savory, thin-sliced Pastrami stacked on a sub roll with your choice on cheese, veggies, and condiments.

Philly Steak

$8.60

Extra lean shaved steak grilled to perfection.

Vegetarian

$7.05

Served with Provolone and American Cheese, grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, and your choice of cold veggies.

Small Specialty Subs

Aloha Special

$9.15

Here for a limited time only! Virginia-style Honey Ham, crispy bacon, spicy pepper jelly, pineapple, and melted Swiss

BBQ Burger

$9.10

Grilled-to-perfection burger patties, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

Brian Special

$9.55

Tender, grilled chicken, melted provolone, crispy bacon, and zesty honey mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.55

Tender, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, melted provolone, creamy ranch, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bang Bang

$9.55

Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato

Meatball & Eggplant

$7.80

Beef and pork blended Meatballs, crispy, breaded Eggplant, melted Provolone, and finished with our signature Marinara Sauce.

Pastrami Reuben

$9.45

Thinly sliced, New York-style black Pastrami with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese.

Roast Beef Special

$7.75

Top round roast beef with melted Swiss, horseradish dijon aioli, banana peppers, and lettuce & tomato

Turkey Special

$9.25

Oven-roasted Turkey breast, melted Provolone, crispy bacon, sweet cranberry, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Willow Tree Special

$9.95

Premium, white meat Willow Tree chicken salad, sweet cranberry, crispy bacon, melted provolone, and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Medium

Medium Cold Subs

Classic Italian

$10.15

Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.

Honey baked Ham

$8.85

Our Virginia style baked Honey Ham makes for a rich, flavorful combination that never fails to please.

Ham, Salami, Provolone

$9.75

A flavorful combination made with our baked Honey Ham, Genoa Salami, and Provolone, this is a classic sub that has stood the test of time.

Top-round Roast Beef

$9.00

All natural top-round Roast Beef!

Tuna salad

$9.70

Freshly made in house every day!

Oven-roasted Turkey

$9.00

Oven-roasted, all white turkey breast thinly sliced and full of flavor.

Turkey Club

$12.15

This is the kind of club you want to be a part of! Our hand sliced turkey breast is paired with crispy bacon and fresh provolone creating a sub you'll come back for again and again.

Willow Tree Chicken Salad

$9.90

Premium, all white-meat Chicken salad made by our friends at Willow Tree farms!

Medium Hot Subs

Crispy Bacon

$9.70

Crispy bacon cooked to sizzling perfection!

Buffalo Chicken

$9.35

Our fried Chicken Cutlet smothered in Franks' Buffalo Sauce. Pictured above with Blue Cheese, lettuce, and tomato!

Beefburger

$10.20

Can't go wrong with a classic burger! One of our most popular!

Chicken Cutlet

$9.35

Crispy breaded chicken cutlets fried to order. Pictured with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Chicken Parm

$9.35

Fried chicken cutlet with melted Provolone and Marinara. Make sure to select Cheese and Marinara!

Chicken Stirfry

$9.35

Our Chicken Stir-fry comes with grilled chicken, peppers, mushroom and onion all sauteed together on our grill.

Eggplant Parm

$9.05

Our fried Eggplant with melted Provolone and Marinara sauce!

Grilled Chicken

$9.35

Fresh chicken grilled to perfection every time! Customize your sub by choosing your own veggie and condiment options!

Meatball Parm

$9.05

Italian meatballs made with a blend of pork and beef simmered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.

New York-style black Pastrami

$11.20

Savory, thin-sliced Pastrami stacked on a sub roll with your choice on cheese, veggies, and condiments.

Philly Steak

$11.20

Extra lean shaved steak grilled to perfection.

Vegetarian

$9.15

Served with Provolone and American Cheese, grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, and your choice of cold veggies.

Medium Specialty Subs

Aloha Special

$12.00

Here for a limited time only! Virginia-style Honey Ham, crispy bacon, spicy pepper jelly, pineapple, and melted Swiss

BBQ Burger

$11.85

Grilled-to-perfection burger patties, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

Brian Special

$12.50

Tender, grilled chicken, melted provolone, crispy bacon, and zesty honey mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.50

Tender, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, melted provolone, creamy ranch, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bang Bang

$12.50

Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato

Meatball & Eggplant

$10.20

Beef and pork blended Meatballs, crispy, breaded Eggplant, melted Provolone, and finished with our signature Marinara Sauce.

Pastrami Reuben

$12.35

Thinly sliced, New York-style black Pastrami with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese.

Roast Beef Special

$10.15

Top round roast beef with melted Swiss, horseradish dijon aioli, banana peppers, and lettuce & tomato

Turkey Special

$12.15

Oven-roasted Turkey breast, melted Provolone, crispy bacon, sweet cranberry, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Willow Tree Special

$13.05

Premium, white meat Willow Tree chicken salad, sweet cranberry, crispy bacon, melted provolone, and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Large

Large Cold Subs

Classic Italian

$12.50

Our award winning Italian is made with a classic combination of Mortadella, Capricola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese.

Honey baked Ham

$10.90

Our Virginia style baked Honey Ham makes for a rich, flavorful combination that never fails to please.

Ham, Salami, Provolone

$12.00

A flavorful combination made with our baked Honey Ham, Genoa Salami, and Provolone, this is a classic sub that has stood the test of time.

Top-round Roast Beef

$11.05

All natural top-round Roast Beef!

Tuna salad

$11.90

Freshly made in house every day!

Oven-roasted Turkey

$11.05

Oven-roasted, all white turkey breast thinly sliced and full of flavor.

Turkey Club

$14.95

This is the kind of club you want to be a part of! Our hand sliced turkey breast is paired with crispy bacon and fresh provolone creating a sub you'll come back for again and again.

Willow Tree Chicken Salad

$12.15

Premium, all white-meat Chicken salad made by our friends at Willow Tree farms!

Large Hot Subs

Crispy Bacon

$11.90

Crispy bacon cooked to sizzling perfection!

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Our fried Chicken Cutlet smothered in Franks' Buffalo Sauce. Pictured above with Blue Cheese, lettuce, and tomato!

Beefburger

$12.55

Can't go wrong with a classic burger! One of our most popular!

Chicken Cutlet

$11.50

Crispy breaded chicken cutlets fried to order. Pictured with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Chicken Parm

$11.50

Fried chicken cutlet with melted Provolone and Marinara. Make sure to select Cheese and Marinara!

Chicken Stirfry

$12.50

Our Chicken Stir-fry comes with grilled chicken, peppers, mushroom and onion all sauteed together on our grill.

Eggplant Parm

$11.10

Our fried Eggplant with melted Provolone and Marinara sauce!

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Fresh chicken grilled to perfection every time! Customize your sub by choosing your own veggie and condiment options!

Meatball Parm

$11.10

Italian meatballs made with a blend of pork and beef simmered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.

New York-style black Pastrami

$13.75

Savory, thin-sliced Pastrami stacked on a sub roll with your choice on cheese, veggies, and condiments.

Philly Steak

$13.75

Extra lean shaved steak grilled to perfection.

Vegetarian

$11.30

Served with Provolone and American Cheese, grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, and your choice of cold veggies.

Large Specialty Subs

Aloha Special

$14.80

Here for a limited time only! Virginia-style Honey Ham, crispy bacon, spicy pepper jelly, pineapple, and melted Swiss

BBQ Burger

$14.55

Grilled-to-perfection burger patties, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

Brian Special

$15.40

Tender, grilled chicken, melted provolone, crispy bacon, and zesty honey mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.40

Tender, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, melted provolone, creamy ranch, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bang Bang

$15.40

Crispy, golden chicken cutlets with melted Provolone, smoky bacon, Boom Boom sauce, and lettuce & tomato

Meatball & Eggplant

$12.50

Beef and pork blended Meatballs, crispy, breaded Eggplant, melted Provolone, and finished with our signature Marinara Sauce.

Pastrami Reuben

$15.15

Thinly sliced, New York-style black Pastrami with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese.

Roast Beef Special

$12.45

Top round roast beef with melted Swiss, horseradish dijon aioli, banana peppers, and lettuce & tomato

Turkey Special

$14.95

Oven-roasted Turkey breast, melted Provolone, crispy bacon, sweet cranberry, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Willow Tree Special

$16.05

Premium, white meat Willow Tree chicken salad, sweet cranberry, crispy bacon, melted provolone, and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Pies

Our Famous Pies!

Spinach Pie

$6.65

Our most popular pie and a Rhode Island staple! Our Spinach Pies are hand made daily and topped with Pepperoni and melted Provolone.

Broccoli Pie

$6.65

Our garlicky broccoli mix with melted Provolone in a handmade pie

Chourico Pie

$7.15

Chourico, grilled peppers and onion, with spices and melted Provolone in a handmade pie

Buffalo Pie

$7.15

Comes with Buffalo Chicken tenders and Mozzarella Cheese, toasted. Recommended with Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing.

Gene Special

$7.25

Our Spinach Pie loaded up with melted Provolone, grilled Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, and Olives

Rick Special

$9.60

Our Broccoli Pie, toasted with Provolone and Grilled Chicken.

Sides

From the fryer

French Fries

$2.95+

Skin-on french fries fried to crispy perfection and tossed in sea salt

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95+

Perfectly fried, crispy sweet potato fries

Onion Rings

$3.45+

Classic, battered Onion Rings fried to a golden crisp.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$4.65+

3 or 6 pieces of tender chicken strips fried to perfection. May come plain or buffalo style with a choice of dipping sauce on side.

Chips

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.29

2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River

Deep River Original Sea Salt

$2.29

2oz bag of kettle cooked chips made by Deep River

Deep River Sour Cream and Onion

$2.29

2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.29

2oz Kettle Cooked chips made by Deep River

Desserts

Blondie's Blondies

$3.25

Made locally by Blondie's Bakery at Hope and Main in Warren. Hands down the best Blondie we've ever tried!

Whoopie Pie

$3.49

Decadent, chocolate Whoopie Pie made by our friends at Brix Bakery.

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.69

20oz classic Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

$2.69

20oz classic Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.69

20oz bottle of Sprite

A&W Root Beer

$2.69

20oz bottle of A&W Root Beer

Diet A&W Root Beer

$2.69

20oz bottle of A&W Diet Root Beer

Yacht Club Sarsaparilla

$2.69

Yacht Club Sarsaparilla made locally right here in Rhode Island!

Yacht Club Orange Cream

$2.69

Yacht Club Orange Cream soda made right here in Rhode Island!

Non-carbonated

Water

$2.29

Some high quality H2O!

Del's Lemonade

$2.99

Local legend Del's Lemonade in the house!

Arizona Green Tea

$2.99

With ginseng! And honey!

Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango

$2.99

A 16oz bottle with all natural ingredients

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

You know, the red one

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$2.99

And here's the yellow-green one!