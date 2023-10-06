Rice Bowl 16215 W Hoffeldt Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chinese Food, Dine in, carry out, or order online.
Location
16215 W Hoffeldt Ln, Brookings, OR 97415
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli - Brookings
No Reviews
434 Redwood Street Suite #6 Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurant
Aloha To-Go Hawaiian Grill - 609 Chetco Ave
No Reviews
609 Chetco Ave Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurant