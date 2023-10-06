Dinner

Appetizers

Pot Stickers

$10.50

Deep Fried Prawns

$12.50

Fried Egg Rolls

$9.95

Paper-Wrapped Chicken

$10.50

BBQ Pork

$10.50

Cream Cheese Puffs

$9.95

Combination App Plate

$14.95

Soup

Egg Flower Soup

$3.00+

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00+

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.00

Wonton Soup

$10.00

Wor Wonton Soup

$13.00

Sizzling Plates

Beef Sizzling Plate

$17.50

Chicken Sizzling Plate

$17.50

Prawns Sizzling Plate

$17.50

Combination Sizzling Plate

$17.50

Seafood Sizzling Plate

$17.50

Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.50

General Tso's Chicken

$14.50

Sesame Chicken

$14.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.50

Lemon Chicken

$14.50

Mixed Vegetable Chicken

$14.50

Curry Chicken

$14.50

Snow Pea Chicken

$15.50

Mar Far Chicken (Fried)

$14.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Cashew Nut Chicken

$14.50

Broccoli Chicken

$14.50

Hunan Chicken

$14.50

Beef

Gen Tso's Beef / Spicy & Sweet Garlic Sauce

$16.50

Broccoli Beef

$16.50

Snow Pea Beef

$16.50

Double Mushroom Beef

$16.50

Kung Pao Beef

$16.50

Hunan Beef

$16.50

Mixed Vegetable Beef

$16.50

Satay Beef

$16.50

Black Pepper Beef

$16.50

Mongolian Beef

$16.50

Curry Beef

$16.50

Pork

Shredded Pork

$14.50

Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.50

Twice - Cooked Pork

$14.50

Mu Shu

Mu Shu Chicken

$15.50

Mu Shu Shrimp

$16.50

Mu Shu Beef

$16.50

Mu Shu Pork

$15.50

Mu Shu Vegetable

$15.50

Noodles

Chicken Chow Mein

$11.50

Shrimp Chow Mein

$13.50

Beef Chow Mein

$12.50

Pork Chow Mein

$11.50

Vegetable Chow Mein

$11.50

Hong Kong Chow Mein

$14.50

Combination Chow Mein

$13.50

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

$14.50

BBQ Pork Chowmein

$12.50

Vegetables

Combination Vegetables

$13.50

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$13.50

Szechuan Tofu

$13.50

Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.50+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50+

Pork Fried Rice

$10.50+

Combination Fried Rice

$11.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.50+

Steamed Rice

$5.00+

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$11.50+

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Foo Young

$14.50

Shrimp Foo Young

$15.50

Beef Foo Young

$15.50

Pork Foo Young

$14.50

BBQ Pork Foo Young

$14.50

Vegetable Foo Young

$14.50

Seafood

Fried Fish with Spicy Salt

$15.50

Stir Fried Fish

$15.50

Fish with Black Bean Sauce

$15.50

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.50

Cashew Nut Shrimp

$17.50

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.50

Shrimp With Broccoli

$17.50

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Snow Pea Shrimp

$17.50

Double Mushroom Scallop & Shrimp

$17.50

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.50

Stir Fried Squid

$17.50

Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.50

Wine

Red

House Red

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00+

Piniot Nior

$7.00+

Josh Cabernet

$8.00+

Killer Red Merlot

White

House White

$7.00

Sauv. Blanc

$7.00+

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00+

Desert

Plum Gekk

$7.00+

Beer

Import

Tsintao

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Domestic

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Sake

House

Gekkaeikan

$10.00

Bottle

Nigori (cold)

$14.00

Junami Ginjo

$21.00

Ozeki Dry

$10.00

Junami Gold

$11.00

Beverages

Gun

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Starry Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

House

Hot Tea (pot)

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Extra's

Sauces

Sweet & Sour

$2.00+

Hot Mustard

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Gen Tso's

$3.00

Pot Sticker Sauce

$1.00+

Dessert

Grenn Tea Ice Cream

$3.50