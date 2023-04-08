Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
Food
Appetizers
Soup
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice - Single
Includes egg, white & green onions
Pork Fried Rice - Single
Includes egg, white & green onions. Served with 2 pc. Crab Rangoon
Beef Fried Rice - Single
Includes egg, white & green onions. Served with 2 pc. Crab Rangoon
Shrimp Fried Rice - Single
Includes egg, white & green onions
Combo Fried Rice - Single
Chicken, beef, shrimp. Includes egg, white & green onions
Vegetable Fried Rice - Single
Chicken Fried Rice - Family
Pork Fried Rice - Family
Beef Fried Rice - Family
Shrimp Fried Rice - Family
Combo Fried Rice - Family
Vegetable Fried Rice - Family
Side Order Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice - Single
Egg, White Onions and Green Onion served with 2 pc Crab Rangoon
Egg Foo Young
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein - Single
Fried Crispy Chow Mein Style with Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini with our savory brown sauce. Served with choice of rice and 2 pc Crab Rangoon
Pork Chow Mein - Single
Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini
Beef Chow Mein - Single
Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini
Shrimp Chow Mein - Single
Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini
Combination Chow Mein - Single
Chicken, beef, shrimp. Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini
Vegetable Chow Mein - Single
Chicken Chow Mein - Family
Fried Crispy Chow Mein Style with Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini with our savory brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Pork Chow Mein - Family
Beef Chow Mein - Family
Shrimp Chow Mein - Family
Crispy Chow Mein Style, served with choice of rice.
Combination Chow Mein - Family
Crispy Chow Mein Style, served with choice of rice.
Vegetable Chow Mein - Family
Low Mein
Chicken Low Mein - Single
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Pork Low Mein - Single
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Beef Low Mein - Single
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Shrimp Low Mein - Single
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Combination Low Mein - Single
Soft Noodle with chicken, beef, shrimp, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions stir fried with our signature low mein sauce.
Vegetable with Low Mein - Single
Chicken Low Mein - Family
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Pork Low Mein - Family
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Beef Low Mein - Family
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Shrimp Low Mein - Family
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions
Combination Low Mein - Family
Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions stir fried with our signature low mein sauce.
Vegetable with Low Mein - Family
Vegetable
Vegetable Deluxe - Single
Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, green pepper, white onions, baby corn, zucchini, celery, Napa cabbage, green beans, mushrooms & bamboo shoots
Vegetable Deluxe - Family
Vegetable with Hunan Sauce - Single
Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, green pepper, white onions, baby corn,zucchini, celery, Napa cabbage, green beans, mushrooms & bamboo shoots
Vegetable with Hunan Sauce - Family
Vegetable Fried Rice - Single
Vegetable Fried Rice - Family
Vegetable with Tofu - Single
Vegetable with Tofu - Family
Vegetable Chow Mein - Single
Vegetable Chow Mein - Family
Vegetable with Low Mein - Single
Vegetable with Low Mein - Family
Peanut Butter Tofu - Single
Breaded chicken with green onions
Peanut Butter Tofu - Family
Fried Tofu with our famous Peanut Butter Sauce
Sesame Tofu - Single
Breaded chicken with broccoli
Sesame Tofu - Family)
Breaded chicken with broccoli
Yum Yum Tofu - Single
Fried Tofu with Hot Braised Sauce
Chicken
Almond Chicken - Single
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts
Almond Chicken - Family
Sweet & Sour Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken, pineapple, carrots, onions, green peppers
Sweet & Sour Chicken - Family
Garlic Chicken - Single
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms
Garlic Chicken - Family
Diced Dark Meat Chicken with diced celery, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoot tossed in garlic brown sauce.
Broccoli Chicken - Single
White meat chicken, & broccoli in a white sauce
Broccoli Chicken - Family
Moo Goo Gai Pan - Single
White meat chicken, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & snow peas
Moo Goo Gai Pan - Family
Hunan Chicken - Single
White meat chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms
Hunan Chicken - Family
Imperial Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn
Imperial Chicken - Family
Kung Pao Chicken - Single
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & green peppers with peanuts
Kung Pao Chicken - Family
Lemon Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken, lemon, carrots & snow peas
Lemon Chicken - Family
Cashew Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts
Cashew Chicken - Family
Hot Braised Chicken Wings - Single
Fried chicken wings in a spicy brown sauce
Hot Braised Chicken Wings - Family
Szechuan Chicken - Single
Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots
Szechuan Chicken - Family
Sesame Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken with broccoli
Sesame Chicken - Family
Peanut Butter Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken with green onions
Peanut Butter Chicken - Family
Yum Yum Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken in a spicy garlic sauce
Yum Yum Chicken - Family
Orange Chicken - Single
Marinated deep fried chicken served in special orange flavored sauce
Orange Chicken - Family
General's Chicken - Single
Breaded chicken with broccoli in chefs special sauce
General's Chicken - Family
Beef
Mongolian Beef - Single
White onions & green onions
Mongolian Beef - Family
Broccoli Beef - Single
Broccoli
Broccoli Beef - Family
Green Pepper Beef - Single
Green pepper & white onions
Green Pepper Beef - Family
Hunan Beef - Single
Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms
Hunan Beef - Family
Kung Pao Beef - Single
Green pepper, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms with peanuts
Kung Pao Beef - Family
Szechuan Beef - Single
Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots
Szechuan Beef - Family
Green Bean Beef - Single
Beef with onions in a black bean sauce
Green Bean Beef - Family
Vegetable Beef - Single
Beef, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green peppers & zucchini in a white sauce
Vegetable Beef - Family
Curry Beef - Single
Green pepper, onions, carrots, mushrooms & bamboo shoots
Curry Beef - Family
Orange Beef
Marinated deep fried beef served in special orange flavored sauce
Shrimp
Sweet & Sour Shrimp - Single
Breaded shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions, & green peppers
Sweet & Sour Shrimp - Family
Mixed Vegetables with Shrimp - Single
Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green pepper & zucchini with white sauce
Mixed Vegetables with Shrimp - Family
Lemon Shrimp - Single
Breaded shrimp, lemon, carrots, & snow peas
Lemon Shrimp - Family
Kung Pao Shrimp - Single
Green pepper, celery, carrots, onions, water chestnuts, & bamboo shoots with peanuts
Kung Pao Shrimp - Family
Cashew Shrimp - Single
Breaded shrimp, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, & water chestnuts
Cashew Shrimp - Family
Triple Delight - Single
Chicken, beef, shrimp broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & mushrooms
Triple Delight - Family
Imperial Shrimp - Single
Breaded shr, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn
Imperial Shrimp - Family
Hunan Shrimp - Single
Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, & mushrooms
Hunan Shrimp - Family
Szechuan Shrimp - Single
Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, & bamboo shoots
Szechuan Shrimp - Family
Broccoli Shrimp - Single
Broccoli Shrimp - Family
Mongolian Shrimp - Single
Mongolian Shrimp - Family
Yum Yum Shrimp - Single
Breaded Shrimp in our hot braised sauce
Yum Yum Shrimp - Family
Pork
Sweet & Sour Pork - Single
Breaded pork, pineapple, carrots, onions & green peppers
Sweet & Sour Pork - Family
Hot Braised Pork - Single
Breaded pork in a spicy brown sauce
Hot Braised Pork - Family
Imperial Pork - Single
Breaded pork, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn
Imperial Pork - Family
Szechuan Pork - Single
Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots
Szechuan Pork - Family
Twice Cooked Pork - Single
Twice Cooked Pork - Family
Chef Specialties
Happy Family
Shrimp, scallops & chicken with mixed vegetables in a savory brown sauce
Seafood Delight
Shrimp, scallops, krab meat, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms in our ginger based white sauce
Mapo Tofu
Pork, mushrooms & green onions sautéed in a spicy sauce
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles
Egg noodles pan fried golden brown, topped with beef, shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
Hot Spicy Crispy Shrimp
Breaded shrimp with broccoli sautéed in chef's special sauce
Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Fresh scallops sautéed with celery, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & white onions in spicy garlic sauce
Snow White Chicken
New Entrées
Noodle Soup
Scallops, shrimp, pork, Napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, & white onions
Daily Specials
Side Orders
Condiments
Beverages (3PD)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Quick-serve Chinese food outlet where patrons order at the counter for no-frills dine-in or takeout.
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha, NE 68131