Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice Bowl Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

505 North Saddle Creek Road

Omaha, NE 68131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon

$4.99

4 pieces

Chicken Egg Roll

$2.59

1 piece

Pork Egg Roll (2)

$2.59

2 piece

Fried Wonton

$3.59

Fried Krab Sticks

$2.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Dumplings

$4.99

Steamed Dumplings

$4.99

Combination Appetizer

$9.99

Crab rangoon (2), fried wonton (2), chicken wings (2), fried krab stick (2), egg roll (1)

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup - Cup

$2.99

Hot & Sour Soup - Large

$5.99

Chicken Egg Drop Soup - Cup

$2.99

Chicken Egg Drop Soup - Large

$5.99

Wonton Soup - Cup

$2.99

Wonton Soup - Large

$5.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice - Single

$8.99

Includes egg, white & green onions

Pork Fried Rice - Single

$8.99

Includes egg, white & green onions. Served with 2 pc. Crab Rangoon

Beef Fried Rice - Single

$9.99

Includes egg, white & green onions. Served with 2 pc. Crab Rangoon

Shrimp Fried Rice - Single

$10.29

Includes egg, white & green onions

Combo Fried Rice - Single

$10.79

Chicken, beef, shrimp. Includes egg, white & green onions

Vegetable Fried Rice - Single

$9.49

Chicken Fried Rice - Family

$13.99

Pork Fried Rice - Family

$13.99

Beef Fried Rice - Family

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice - Family

$15.99

Combo Fried Rice - Family

$15.99

Vegetable Fried Rice - Family

$14.49

Side Order Fried Rice

$3.99

Plain Fried Rice - Single

$8.99

Egg, White Onions and Green Onion served with 2 pc Crab Rangoon

Egg Foo Young

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$12.49

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.49

Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.49

Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.49

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.49

Combination Egg Foo Young

$13.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein - Single

$9.39

Fried Crispy Chow Mein Style with Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini with our savory brown sauce. Served with choice of rice and 2 pc Crab Rangoon

Pork Chow Mein - Single

$9.39

Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini

Beef Chow Mein - Single

$10.29

Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini

Shrimp Chow Mein - Single

$10.49

Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini

Combination Chow Mein - Single

$10.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp. Crispy Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini

Vegetable Chow Mein - Single

$9.49

Chicken Chow Mein - Family

$14.39

Fried Crispy Chow Mein Style with Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini with our savory brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Pork Chow Mein - Family

$14.39

Beef Chow Mein - Family

$15.29

Shrimp Chow Mein - Family

$15.49

Crispy Chow Mein Style, served with choice of rice.

Combination Chow Mein - Family

$15.99

Crispy Chow Mein Style, served with choice of rice.

Vegetable Chow Mein - Family

$14.49

Low Mein

Chicken Low Mein - Single

$9.39

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Pork Low Mein - Single

$9.39

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Beef Low Mein - Single

$10.29

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Shrimp Low Mein - Single

$10.49

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Combination Low Mein - Single

Combination Low Mein - Single

$10.99

Soft Noodle with chicken, beef, shrimp, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions stir fried with our signature low mein sauce.

Vegetable with Low Mein - Single

$9.49

Chicken Low Mein - Family

$14.39

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Pork Low Mein - Family

$14.39

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Beef Low Mein - Family

$15.29

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Shrimp Low Mein - Family

$15.49

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions

Combination Low Mein - Family

$15.99

Soft Noodle, Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, & White Onions stir fried with our signature low mein sauce.

Vegetable with Low Mein - Family

$14.49

Vegetable

Vegetable Deluxe - Single

$9.49

Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, green pepper, white onions, baby corn, zucchini, celery, Napa cabbage, green beans, mushrooms & bamboo shoots

Vegetable Deluxe - Family

$14.49

Vegetable with Hunan Sauce - Single

$9.49

Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, green pepper, white onions, baby corn,zucchini, celery, Napa cabbage, green beans, mushrooms & bamboo shoots

Vegetable with Hunan Sauce - Family

$14.49

Vegetable Fried Rice - Single

$9.49

Vegetable Fried Rice - Family

$14.49

Vegetable with Tofu - Single

$9.99

Vegetable with Tofu - Family

$14.99

Vegetable Chow Mein - Single

$9.49

Vegetable Chow Mein - Family

$14.49

Vegetable with Low Mein - Single

$9.49

Vegetable with Low Mein - Family

$14.49

Peanut Butter Tofu - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with green onions

Peanut Butter Tofu - Family

$15.79

Fried Tofu with our famous Peanut Butter Sauce

Sesame Tofu - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with broccoli

Sesame Tofu - Family)

$15.79

Breaded chicken with broccoli

Yum Yum Tofu - Single

$10.49

Fried Tofu with Hot Braised Sauce

Chicken

Almond Chicken - Single

$9.49

Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts

Almond Chicken - Family

$14.79

Sweet & Sour Chicken - Single

$9.99

Breaded chicken, pineapple, carrots, onions, green peppers

Sweet & Sour Chicken - Family

$14.99

Garlic Chicken - Single

$9.49

Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms

Garlic Chicken - Family

$14.79

Diced Dark Meat Chicken with diced celery, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoot tossed in garlic brown sauce.

Broccoli Chicken - Single

$9.99

White meat chicken, & broccoli in a white sauce

Broccoli Chicken - Family

$14.99

Moo Goo Gai Pan - Single

$9.99

White meat chicken, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & snow peas

Moo Goo Gai Pan - Family

$14.99

Hunan Chicken - Single

$9.99

White meat chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms

Hunan Chicken - Family

$14.99

Imperial Chicken - Single

$9.99

Breaded chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn

Imperial Chicken - Family

$14.99

Kung Pao Chicken - Single

$9.49

Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & green peppers with peanuts

Kung Pao Chicken - Family

$14.79

Lemon Chicken - Single

$9.99

Breaded chicken, lemon, carrots & snow peas

Lemon Chicken - Family

$14.99

Cashew Chicken - Single

$9.99

Breaded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts

Cashew Chicken - Family

$14.99

Hot Braised Chicken Wings - Single

$11.99

Fried chicken wings in a spicy brown sauce

Hot Braised Chicken Wings - Family

$17.99

Szechuan Chicken - Single

$10.49

Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots

Szechuan Chicken - Family

$15.79

Sesame Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with broccoli

Sesame Chicken - Family

$15.79

Peanut Butter Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with green onions

Peanut Butter Chicken - Family

$15.79
Yum Yum Chicken - Single

Yum Yum Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken in a spicy garlic sauce

Yum Yum Chicken - Family

$15.79

Orange Chicken - Single

$10.69

Marinated deep fried chicken served in special orange flavored sauce

Orange Chicken - Family

$17.69

General's Chicken - Single

$10.69

Breaded chicken with broccoli in chefs special sauce

General's Chicken - Family

$16.69

Beef

Mongolian Beef - Single

$11.49

White onions & green onions

Mongolian Beef - Family

$17.49

Broccoli Beef - Single

$10.49

Broccoli

Broccoli Beef - Family

$14.75

Green Pepper Beef - Single

$10.49

Green pepper & white onions

Green Pepper Beef - Family

$15.79

Hunan Beef - Single

$10.49

Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms

Hunan Beef - Family

$15.79

Kung Pao Beef - Single

$9.75

Green pepper, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms with peanuts

Kung Pao Beef - Family

$15.79

Szechuan Beef - Single

$10.49

Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots

Szechuan Beef - Family

$15.79

Green Bean Beef - Single

$10.49

Beef with onions in a black bean sauce

Green Bean Beef - Family

$15.79

Vegetable Beef - Single

$10.49

Beef, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green peppers & zucchini in a white sauce

Vegetable Beef - Family

$15.79

Curry Beef - Single

$10.49

Green pepper, onions, carrots, mushrooms & bamboo shoots

Curry Beef - Family

$15.79

Orange Beef

$17.69

Marinated deep fried beef served in special orange flavored sauce

Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Breaded shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions, & green peppers

Sweet & Sour Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Mixed Vegetables with Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green pepper & zucchini with white sauce

Mixed Vegetables with Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Lemon Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Breaded shrimp, lemon, carrots, & snow peas

Lemon Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Kung Pao Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Green pepper, celery, carrots, onions, water chestnuts, & bamboo shoots with peanuts

Kung Pao Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Cashew Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Breaded shrimp, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, & water chestnuts

Cashew Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Triple Delight - Single

$10.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & mushrooms

Triple Delight - Family

$16.99

Imperial Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Breaded shr, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn

Imperial Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Hunan Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, & mushrooms

Hunan Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Szechuan Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, & bamboo shoots

Szechuan Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Broccoli Shrimp - Single

$10.69

Broccoli Shrimp - Family

$16.79

Mongolian Shrimp - Single

$11.49

Mongolian Shrimp - Family

$17.49

Yum Yum Shrimp - Single

$10.99

Breaded Shrimp in our hot braised sauce

Yum Yum Shrimp - Family

$16.99

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork - Single

$9.49

Breaded pork, pineapple, carrots, onions & green peppers

Sweet & Sour Pork - Family

$14.79

Hot Braised Pork - Single

$9.49

Breaded pork in a spicy brown sauce

Hot Braised Pork - Family

$14.79

Imperial Pork - Single

$9.49

Breaded pork, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms & baby corn

Imperial Pork - Family

$14.79

Szechuan Pork - Single

$9.49

Mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions & bamboo shoots

Szechuan Pork - Family

$14.79

Twice Cooked Pork - Single

$10.49

Twice Cooked Pork - Family

$15.79

Chef Specialties

Happy Family

$18.79

Shrimp, scallops & chicken with mixed vegetables in a savory brown sauce

Seafood Delight

$18.99

Shrimp, scallops, krab meat, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts & mushrooms in our ginger based white sauce

Orange Chicken - Single

$10.69

Marinated deep fried chicken served in special orange flavored sauce

Orange Chicken - Family

$17.69

Orange Beef

$17.69

Marinated deep fried beef served in special orange flavored sauce

Mapo Tofu

$16.95

Pork, mushrooms & green onions sautéed in a spicy sauce

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles

$18.99

Egg noodles pan fried golden brown, topped with beef, shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Hot Spicy Crispy Shrimp

$17.99

Breaded shrimp with broccoli sautéed in chef's special sauce

Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$19.49

Fresh scallops sautéed with celery, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & white onions in spicy garlic sauce

General's Chicken - Single

$10.69

Breaded chicken with broccoli in chefs special sauce

General's Chicken - Family

$16.69

Snow White Chicken

$16.99

New Entrées

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce - Single

$11.49

Carrots, snow peas & bamboo shoots. May contain raw seafood, shellfish, beef, or egg consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce - Family

$17.49

Snow Pea Chicken - Single

$10.49

White meat chicken, carrots & bamboo shoots

Snow Pea Chicken - Family

$15.79

Snow Pea Beef - Single

$10.49

Beef, carrots & bamboo shoots

Snow Pea Beef - Family

$15.79

Vegetable Chicken - Single

$10.49

White meat chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green peppers & zucchini in a white sauce

Vegetable Chicken - Family

$15.79

Vegetable Beef - Single

$10.49

Beef, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, onions, green peppers & zucchini in a white sauce

Vegetable Beef - Family

$15.79

Curry Chicken - Single

$10.49

Green pepper, onions, carrots, mushrooms & bamboo shoots

Curry Chicken - Family

$15.79

Curry Beef - Single

$10.49

Green pepper, onions, carrots, mushrooms & bamboo shoots

Curry Beef - Family

$15.79

Green Bean Chicken - Single

$10.49

White meat chicken with onions in a black bean sauce

Green Bean Chicken - Family

$15.79

Green Bean Beef - Single

$10.49

Beef with onions in a black bean sauce

Green Bean Beef - Family

$15.79
Yum Yum Chicken - Single

Yum Yum Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken in a spicy garlic sauce

Yum Yum Chicken - Family

$15.79

Peanut Butter Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with green onions

Peanut Butter Chicken - Family

$15.79

Sesame Chicken - Single

$10.49

Breaded chicken with broccoli

Sesame Chicken - Family

$15.79

Noodle Soup

$17.99

Scallops, shrimp, pork, Napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, & white onions

Daily Specials

Monday Special Garlic Chicken

$10.99

Tuesday Special Broccoli Beef

$11.99

Wednesday Special Imperial Chicken

$11.49

Thursday Special Mongolian Beef

$12.99

Friday Special Imperial Shrimp

$12.19

Saturday Special Peanut Butter Chicken

$11.99

#00 Special

$11.99

Side Orders

Side Order Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Order Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chicken (Breaded)

$5.00

Shrimp (Breaded)

$6.00

Sauce Without Entrée (On the Side)

$3.49

Gravy

$2.50

Side of Chow Mein

Side of Low Mein

$3.50

Side of 1 Veggie

$3.00

Side of All Veggies

$5.00

Condiments

Forks

Chopstick

Spoons

Xtra Swt/Sour

X Soy

Chili

$0.25

Hot Mustard

8 x Fortune Cookies

$1.00

10 X Soy

$1.00

NO UTENSILS

NO CONDIMENTS

NO SWEET & SOUR

Beverages

Beverages (

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Glass Coca Cola

$3.00

Water To Go

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Powerade

$2.49

Condiments

Condiments (Copy)

Forks

Spoons

Chopstick

NO UTENSILS

NO CONDIMENTS

8 x Fortune Cookies

$1.00

X Sweet & Sour

X Soy

Chili

$0.25

Hot Mustard

Dumpling Sauce

10 X Soy

$1.00

Napkins

Plates

$0.10

Beverages (3PD)

Beverages (Copy)

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.63

Glass Coca Cola

$3.15

Water To Go

$0.26

Bottle Water

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick-serve Chinese food outlet where patrons order at the counter for no-frills dine-in or takeout.

Location

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha, NE 68131

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Lookin' - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
4919 Underwood Ave Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Lola's Cafe - Dundee
orange star4.9 • 104
4952 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
orange star4.6 • 1,104
4007 FARNAM ST Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
orange starNo Reviews
4001 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
The Jaipur - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
5018 Underwood Avenue Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese - Blackstone
orange star4.6 • 349
3908 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffers Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston