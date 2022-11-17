Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice Box Express

30 Reviews

$

1780 N Honore Ave

Sarasota, FL 34235

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Fried Rice
Krab Rangoons

Welcome

Intro To Entree Sizes

(Bowl) is entree(16oz) over rice. (L) is Large entree(32oz) with rice on the side.

Supply Chain Restrictions

**ATTENTION** Due to current supply chain issues, we are occasionally unable to source some ingredients that may be listed on item descriptions. Thank you for your understanding.

Request Utensils

Request Utensils

Utensils are provided upon request only. Please let us know the quantity. *limitation based on your order size.*

NEW!

Party Platter for 10

$105.00

Quick Party Platter for 10 people. Includes: 1 Party Tray Main Entre 1 Party Tray Side Dish 2 Appetizers for 10 1 Dessert for 10 **No Modifications** About 30 - 45 minutes for pick up About 50 - 90 minutes for delivery For 30+ people call the restaurant during business hours to schedule.

Crispy Wings Bowl

$10.50

Jumbo Crispy Wings over choice of rice and a side of sauce.

Boneless Ribs Bowl

$12.75

Boneless Ribs over rice.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.75

Starters

Rice Box Sampler

$13.75

$13.75

Sample 1 each: Egg Roll, Spring Roll, Krab Rangoon, Steak Skewer, Fried Shrimp, Chicken Wing, Crispy Chicken. *No Modifications*

Krab Rangoons

$5.75+

$5.75+

Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, minced krab sticks, onion, and carrot. Served with duck sauce on side

Spring Rolls

$3.75+

$3.75+

Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with duck sauce.

Egg Rolls

$2.75+

$2.75+

Chicken Egg Rolls. Served with duck sauce.

Chicken Dumplings (12)

$9.25

$9.25

Chicken dumplings. Steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

Fried Shrimp (6)

$10.00

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp, breaded and fried. Served with a side of duck sauce. (6 pieces)

Wok Seared Large Shrimp (12)

$12.50

Large Shrimp wok seared with a splash of soy sauce.

Chicken Skewers

$6.50+

$6.50+

Asian spice marinated chicken thigh on a bamboo skewer.

Steak Skewers (5)

$12.50

$12.50

Flank steak on a bamboo skewer (5 pieces)

Boneless Ribs

$10.75

$10.75

Boneless sliced BBQ pork in Chinese BBQ sauce. (16oz)

Edamame

$7.00

$7.00

Soy Bean Pods with sea salt. (1 lb)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.50

$12.50

House marinated jumbo size wings served with a side of sauce. (8 pieces)

Seaweed Salad

$4.25

$4.25

Japanese Seaweed Salad (6oz)

Crispy Chicken (10)

$7.50

Breaded chicken breast with side of sauce

Soups

(L) Chef's Soup

$10.75

$10.75

Chicken, pork, shrimp, fresh vegetables, noodles, in chicken broth. Served with a side of crispy noodles. Quart (32oz) size only. Cooked to order.

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

$4.00+

Chicken wontons in chicken broth with scallions. Served with side of crispy noodles.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.75+

$3.75+

Egg, chicken broth, scallions. *Gluten-Free*. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*

Mixed Soup

$4.00+

$4.00+

Chicken wontons in Egg Drop soup. Served with a side of crispy noodles

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.75+

$3.75+

Tofu, mushroom, mu'er mushroom, water chestnuts, Thai chili pepper, egg, scallions, soy, vinegar, chicken broth.

(L) Fresh Vegetable Soup

$9.00

$9.00

Vegan & Gluten-Free. Mixed Vegetables in vegetable broth. *Quart(32oz) only*. Cooked to order. Served with a side of crispy noodles. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*

(L) Chicken Broth with scallions

$5.00

$5.00

Quart of Chicken broth with scallions. Served with a side of crispy noodles

Classic Chinese

General's Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Crispy chicken thigh meat with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce.

Orange Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Crispy chicken thigh meat, garlic, wok tossed in sweet and tangy orange sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Crispy chicken thigh meat, garlic, wok tossed with sweet soy sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Pepper Steak

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced steak with garlic, peppers, and onions in brown sauce.

Steak & Broccoli

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced steak with broccoli, carrots, garlic, in brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Crispy chicken breast with a side of sweet and sour sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, napa, bell pepper, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce. Topped with peanuts.

Szechuan Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, onions, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, baby corn, napa, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce.

Mongolian Steak

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced steak, onions, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed with Mongolian sauce (soy, hoisin, oyster sauce)

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, zucchini, carrots, garlic, wok tossed in white sauce. ***This entree doesn't contain noodles***

3 Meat Chop Suey

$12.75+

$12.75+

Chicken, pork, shrimp, broccoli, onions, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, mushroom, garlic wok tossed in brown sauce.

Cashew Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, napa, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce. Topped with cashews.

Chicken Yellow Curry

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, water chestnut, garlic, in yellow curry sauce.

GF. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.75+

$12.75+

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, napa, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, garlic. Wok tossed in gluten-free white sauce. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*

Egg Fu Young

$17.75+

$17.75+

Deep-fried Chinese omelets with onions, beansprouts, egg, and choice of protein. (3 patties) Served with a side of gravy.

3 Meat:

$12.75+

$12.75+

3 Meat Stir Fry. Chicken, pork, shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

Chicken:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Chicken Stir Fry. Sliced chicken breast. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

Pork:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Pork Stir Fry. Chinese roast pork. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

Shrimp:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Shrimp Stir Fry. Large shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

(L) Seafood:

$28.00

$28.00

Seafood Stir Fry. Sea Scallops, large shrimp, & small shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style. *Large only (32oz)*

Steak:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Steak Stir Fry. Sliced tri-tip steak. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

Asian Spiced Chicken:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Asian Spiced Chicken Stir Fry. Chicken thigh marinated in Asian spices. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

Tofu:

$12.75+

$12.75+

Tofu Stir Fry. Steamed Tofu. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.

(L) Crispy Chicken Stir Fry

$16.50

$16.50

Crispy Chicken breast over stir fried style of your choice.

Chef's Specials

Sweet Chili Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Breaded Chicken Breast with garlic, scallions & sweet chili sauce.

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$12.75+

$12.75+

Breaded Large Shrimp with garlic, scallions & sweet chili sauce.

Peanut Curry Bowl

$15.50+

$15.50+

Protein choice, broccoli, carrots, onions, garlic, in Thai red curry sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts.

Thai Curry

$13.75+

$13.75+

Thai red curry sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potato, water chestnuts, mushroom, zucchini, garlic, choice of protein. Rice on the side.

Happy Family

$25.00

$25.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, steak, chicken, pork, broccoli, carrots, napa, zucchini, mushroom, garlic, in brown sauce. Large size only (32oz)

Bourbon Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Asian spice marinated chicken thigh meat, onions, bell pepper, carrots, garlic, wok tossed in our house bourbon sauce.

Crispy Shrimp

$12.75+

$12.75+

Large crispy shrimp with a side of sauce

Crispy Chicken

$12.75+

$12.75+

Crispy chicken breast with a side of sauce

Ginger Bean Sprouts

$12.75+

Fresh ginger, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic. Choice of protein. Chinese spices and chicken base.

Spicy Ma La

$12.75+

Choice of Protein. Onion, Pepper, Carrot, Potato, Water Chestnut, Spicy Ma La Sauce. ***Nut Allergy***