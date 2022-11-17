Rice Box Express
30 Reviews
$
1780 N Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34235
Popular Items
Welcome
Intro To Entree Sizes
(Bowl) is entree(16oz) over rice. (L) is Large entree(32oz) with rice on the side.
Supply Chain Restrictions
**ATTENTION** Due to current supply chain issues, we are occasionally unable to source some ingredients that may be listed on item descriptions. Thank you for your understanding.
Request Utensils
Utensils are provided upon request only. Please let us know the quantity. *limitation based on your order size.*
NEW!
Party Platter for 10
Quick Party Platter for 10 people. Includes: 1 Party Tray Main Entre 1 Party Tray Side Dish 2 Appetizers for 10 1 Dessert for 10 **No Modifications** About 30 - 45 minutes for pick up About 50 - 90 minutes for delivery For 30+ people call the restaurant during business hours to schedule.
Crispy Wings Bowl
Jumbo Crispy Wings over choice of rice and a side of sauce.
Boneless Ribs Bowl
Boneless Ribs over rice.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Starters
Rice Box Sampler
Sample 1 each: Egg Roll, Spring Roll, Krab Rangoon, Steak Skewer, Fried Shrimp, Chicken Wing, Crispy Chicken. *No Modifications*
Krab Rangoons
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, minced krab sticks, onion, and carrot. Served with duck sauce on side
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Egg Rolls
Chicken Egg Rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Chicken Dumplings (12)
Chicken dumplings. Steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.
Fried Shrimp (6)
Jumbo Shrimp, breaded and fried. Served with a side of duck sauce. (6 pieces)
Wok Seared Large Shrimp (12)
Large Shrimp wok seared with a splash of soy sauce.
Chicken Skewers
Asian spice marinated chicken thigh on a bamboo skewer.
Steak Skewers (5)
Flank steak on a bamboo skewer (5 pieces)
Boneless Ribs
Boneless sliced BBQ pork in Chinese BBQ sauce. (16oz)
Edamame
Soy Bean Pods with sea salt. (1 lb)
Chicken Wings (8)
House marinated jumbo size wings served with a side of sauce. (8 pieces)
Seaweed Salad
Japanese Seaweed Salad (6oz)
Crispy Chicken (10)
Breaded chicken breast with side of sauce
Soups
(L) Chef's Soup
Chicken, pork, shrimp, fresh vegetables, noodles, in chicken broth. Served with a side of crispy noodles. Quart (32oz) size only. Cooked to order.
Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons in chicken broth with scallions. Served with side of crispy noodles.
Egg Drop Soup
Egg, chicken broth, scallions. *Gluten-Free*. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*
Mixed Soup
Chicken wontons in Egg Drop soup. Served with a side of crispy noodles
Hot and Sour Soup
Tofu, mushroom, mu'er mushroom, water chestnuts, Thai chili pepper, egg, scallions, soy, vinegar, chicken broth.
(L) Fresh Vegetable Soup
Vegan & Gluten-Free. Mixed Vegetables in vegetable broth. *Quart(32oz) only*. Cooked to order. Served with a side of crispy noodles. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*
(L) Chicken Broth with scallions
Quart of Chicken broth with scallions. Served with a side of crispy noodles
Classic Chinese
General's Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh meat with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce.
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh meat, garlic, wok tossed in sweet and tangy orange sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh meat, garlic, wok tossed with sweet soy sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Pepper Steak
Sliced steak with garlic, peppers, and onions in brown sauce.
Steak & Broccoli
Sliced steak with broccoli, carrots, garlic, in brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken breast with a side of sweet and sour sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, napa, bell pepper, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce. Topped with peanuts.
Szechuan Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, onions, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, baby corn, napa, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce.
Mongolian Steak
Sliced steak, onions, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed with Mongolian sauce (soy, hoisin, oyster sauce)
Chicken Chow Mein
Sliced chicken breast, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, zucchini, carrots, garlic, wok tossed in white sauce. ***This entree doesn't contain noodles***
3 Meat Chop Suey
Chicken, pork, shrimp, broccoli, onions, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, mushroom, garlic wok tossed in brown sauce.
Cashew Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, napa, mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, wok tossed in sweet Szechuan sauce. Topped with cashews.
Chicken Yellow Curry
Sliced chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, water chestnut, garlic, in yellow curry sauce.
GF. Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli, napa, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, garlic. Wok tossed in gluten-free white sauce. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*
Egg Fu Young
Deep-fried Chinese omelets with onions, beansprouts, egg, and choice of protein. (3 patties) Served with a side of gravy.
3 Meat:
3 Meat Stir Fry. Chicken, pork, shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
Chicken:
Chicken Stir Fry. Sliced chicken breast. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
Pork:
Pork Stir Fry. Chinese roast pork. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
Shrimp:
Shrimp Stir Fry. Large shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
(L) Seafood:
Seafood Stir Fry. Sea Scallops, large shrimp, & small shrimp. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style. *Large only (32oz)*
Steak:
Steak Stir Fry. Sliced tri-tip steak. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
Asian Spiced Chicken:
Asian Spiced Chicken Stir Fry. Chicken thigh marinated in Asian spices. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
Tofu:
Tofu Stir Fry. Steamed Tofu. Wok tossed in your favorite stir fry style.
(L) Crispy Chicken Stir Fry
Crispy Chicken breast over stir fried style of your choice.
Chef's Specials
Sweet Chili Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breast with garlic, scallions & sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Shrimp
Breaded Large Shrimp with garlic, scallions & sweet chili sauce.
Peanut Curry Bowl
Protein choice, broccoli, carrots, onions, garlic, in Thai red curry sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts.
Thai Curry
Thai red curry sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potato, water chestnuts, mushroom, zucchini, garlic, choice of protein. Rice on the side.
Happy Family
Sea scallops, shrimp, steak, chicken, pork, broccoli, carrots, napa, zucchini, mushroom, garlic, in brown sauce. Large size only (32oz)
Bourbon Chicken
Asian spice marinated chicken thigh meat, onions, bell pepper, carrots, garlic, wok tossed in our house bourbon sauce.
Crispy Shrimp
Large crispy shrimp with a side of sauce
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken breast with a side of sauce
Ginger Bean Sprouts
Fresh ginger, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic. Choice of protein. Chinese spices and chicken base.
Spicy Ma La
Choice of Protein. Onion, Pepper, Carrot, Potato, Water Chestnut, Spicy Ma La Sauce. ***Nut Allergy***