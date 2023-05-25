Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice Fruit Farm

237 Reviews

$

757 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Popular Items

BEC

$6.75

Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon and american cheese.

SEC

$6.75

Two grilled cage-free eggs, sausage, and american cheese.

SPICY

$7.25

Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, spinach, and jalapenos.

DRINKS

Small

SM HOT COFFEE

$2.35

SM HOT DARK COFFEE

$2.35

SM HOT DECAF COFFEE

$2.35

SM HOT TEA

$2.35

SM HOT CHAI

$3.49

SM HOT LATTE

$3.49

SM HOT CAPPUCCINO

$2.79

SM HOT MOCHA

$3.49

SM HOT AUSTIN POWERS

$3.79

SM HOT CARAMEL MACHIATO

$3.49

SM ICED COFFEE

$2.49

SM ICED DECAF COFFEE

$2.49

SM ICED MOCHA

$3.49

SM ICED AUSTIN POWERS

$3.49

SM ICED CARAMEL MACHIATO

$3.49

SM HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.49

SM ICED LATTE

$3.49

SM ICED CHAI

$3.49

SM ICED TEA

$2.49

SM ICED GREEN TEA

$2.49

SM ICED CIDER

$2.79Out of stock

SM ICED CARAMEL CIDER

$3.79Out of stock

CUP OF WATER

SM HOT MATCHA

$3.49

SM ICED MATCHA

$3.49

Cup Water No Purchase $1

$1.00

SM ICED PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$3.99

SM HOT PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$3.99

SM CUP ICE

Sm Peach Tea

$2.49

Medium

MD HOT COFFEE

$2.59

MD HOT DARK COFFEE

$2.59

MD HOT DECAF COFFEE

$2.59

MD HOT TEA

$2.45

MD HOT CHAI

$3.75

MD HOT LATTE

$3.75

MD HOT CAPPUCCINO

$2.99

MD HOT MOCHA

$3.75

MD HOT AUSTIN POWERS

$3.99

MD HOT CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.75

MD ICED COFFEE

$2.99

MD ICED DECAF COFFEE

$2.99

MD ICED MOCHA

$3.99

MD ICED AUSTIN POWERS

$3.99

MD ICED CARAMEL MACHIATO

$3.99

MD HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.59

MD ICED LATTE

$3.99

MD ICED CHAI

$3.99

MD ICED TEA

$2.99

MD ICED GREEN TEA

$2.99

MD ICED CIDER

$3.29Out of stock

MD ICED CARAMEL CIDER

$4.29Out of stock

MED ICED MATCHA

$3.99

MED HOT MATCHA

$3.75

MD CUP OF WATER

MD ICED PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.49

MD HOT PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.49

GINGERBREAD

$0.75

EGGNOG

$0.75Out of stock

Md Peach Tea

$2.99

MD CUP ICE

Mikes Coffee- 1/2 Decaf with Cream

$2.75

Large

LG HOT COFFEE

$2.79

LG HOT DARK COFFEE

$2.79

LG HOT DECAF COFFEE

$2.79

LG HOT TEA

$2.55

LG HOT CHAI

$3.95

LG HOT LATTE

$3.95

LG HOT CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

LG HOT MOCHA

$3.95

LG HOT AUSTIN POWERS

$4.49

LG HOT CARAMEL MACHIATO

$3.95

LG ICED COFFEE

$3.49

LG ICED DECAF COFFEE

$3.49

LG ICED MOCHA

$4.49

LG ICED AUSTIN POWERS

$4.49

LG ICED CARAMEL MACHIATO

$4.49

LG HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

LG ICED LATTE

$4.49

LG ICED CHAI

$4.49

LG ICED TEA

$3.49

LG ICED GREEN TEA

$3.49

LG ICED CIDER

$3.59Out of stock

LG ICED CARAMEL CIDER

$4.79Out of stock

LG ICED MATCHA

$4.49

LG HOT MATCHA

$3.95

LARGE CUP OF WATER

LG ICED PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.99

LG HOT PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.99

Lg Peach Tea

$3.49

LG CUP ICE

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BEC

$6.75

Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon and american cheese.

SEC

$6.75

Two grilled cage-free eggs, sausage, and american cheese.

EGG AND CHEESE

$4.99

Two grilled cage-free eggs and american cheese.

SPICY

$7.25

Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, spinach, and jalapenos.

SWEET

$7.25

two cage-free eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, local maple syrup, and fried onions.

WESTERN

$7.25

Two cage-free eggs, ham, american cheese, fried peppers, and fried onions.

CALIFORNIA

$7.25

Two cage-free eggs, pepper-jack cheese, tomato, red onion, and avocado.

MEXICAN

$7.25

Two cage-free eggs, pepper-jack cheese, salsa, and avocado.

BADA BING

$7.25

Two cage-free eggs, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pesto, and tomato.

EGG ONLY

$4.25

Two cage-free eggs

BACON AND EGG

$5.95

Two cage-free eggs and bacon. NO CHEESE

SAUSAGE AND EGG

$5.95

Two cage-free eggs and sausage. NO CHEESE

BACON AND CHEESE

$4.75

Bacon and american cheese. NO EGGS

SAUSAGE AND CHEESE

$4.75

Sausage and american cheese. NO EGGS

HAM AND CHEESE

$4.75

Ham and american cheese. NO EGGS

Bacon On Side

$1.75

On Side Sausage

$1.75

On Side Ham

$1.75

Liiam 4eggs,xtr Bacon,cheese,avocado,jalepanos

$10.86

GRILL

HOT DOG

$3.95

CHEESE DOG

$3.95

BACON & CHEESE DOG

$4.75

CHILI DOG

$4.45

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$4.95

CONEY DOG

$4.95

KRAUT DOG

$4.45

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.75

BLT

$5.95

TOASTED TUNA SANDWICH

$5.95

GRILLED TUNA ROLL

$5.95

Tuna Melt

$6.25

FOR HERE

TO GO

Bowl Soup

$5.95

BAGELS

PLAIN

$1.49

EVERYTHING

$1.49

CIABATTA

$1.49

CROISSANT

$2.49

ONION

$1.49

JALAPENO

$1.49

PUMPERNICKEL

$1.49

POPPYSEED

$1.49

SALTED PRETZEL

$1.49

SESAME

$1.49

SPINACH FLORENTINE

$1.99

CINNAMON RAISIN

$1.49

Blueberry

$1.49

SNICKERDOODLE

$1.49

ASIAGO

$1.99

CHEESY GARLIC

$1.99

HOT & SPICY

$1.99

PARMESAN HERB

$1.99

WILD CHEDDAR

$1.99

HARVEST GRAIN

$1.49

WHEAT EVERYTHING

$1.49

WHOLE WHEAT

$1.49

UDI GLUTEN FREE

$2.00

Plate

$1.75

Side of Specialty Cream Cheese

$1.49

Tub Plain Cream Cheese

$3.99

Tub Specialty Cream Cheese

$4.99

Side Of Plain CC

$0.99

Wheat Bread

$1.49

White Bread

$1.49

Gluten Free White Bread

$1.49

Rye Bread

$1.49
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

757 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095, Wilbraham, MA 01095

Directions

Rice Fruit Farm image
Rice Fruit Farm image
Main pic

