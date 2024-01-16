Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Pinecrest Pinecrest
No reviews yet
12313 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY
Miami, FL 33156
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
RICE Signature Bowls
- Chicken & Pollo Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.75
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Hummus, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta, Avocado, Lemon Tahini & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Braised Brisket Bowl (Gluten Free)$16.75
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Brown Rice, Hummus, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Red Cabbage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Gluten Free Lamb Bowl$18.75
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Hummus, Honey Nut Feta, Braised Lamb, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese, Banana Pepper, Red Cabbage, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Vegan Bowl by RICE$17.75
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, Hummus, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Carrots, Onions, Olives, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Lemon Infused Olive Oil & Lemon Tahini.
- Vegetarian Bowl$16.75
1/2 Black Beluga Lentils, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt, Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Gluten Free Turkey Bowl$16.75
1/2 Brown Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Honey Nut Feta, Turmeric Turkey, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Olives, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Keto Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.75
Mesclun Greens. Double Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Braised Beef, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Onions, Avocado, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil
Build Your Own Bowl (NEW)
Kabob Platters
- Chicken Platter **$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Sirloin Kubideh Platter **$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Platter$20.99
Six chunks of marinated chenjeh tenderloin beef, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Braised Brisket Platter$15.99
A delicious serving of our slow cooked Braised Beef served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
- Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter **$20.99
Wild Caught Fish Snapper (pan-fried) served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Falafel Platter$15.99
Six falafel balls served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Braised Lamb Platter$16.99
A delicious serving of our slow cooked Braised Lamb served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Family Meal (Serves 4 People)
Kabob Combos
- Combo Rice$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers on your choice, served over a dinner portion of Basmati Rice and grilles tomato. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Salad$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served over a dinner portion of Greek Salad. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Fries$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served with Greek Salad and French Fries. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Platter$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
Fresh Start
- Butternut Squash Bisque$6.99
- Soup Of the Day: Vegan Vegetable Soup$6.99
Vegan Vegetable Soup (contains wheat): Tomato Puree, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Great Northern Beans, Red Lentils, Red Peppers, Spinach, Butternut Squash, Onions, Canola Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Balsamic Vinegar, Spices and Water (contains wheat)
- Homemade Dips (8 0z with Pita Bread)$6.50
- Greek Sumac Yogurt W/Cucumber$5.99
- Dolmeh$6.50
- Shirazi Salad$5.99
Salads
Chicken
- Chicken Platter **$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Chicken Wrap$14.75
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Chicken Rice$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
- Chicken Salad$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
- Chicken Fries$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-boiled to perfection served in a bed of French Fries and Greek Salad. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Beef
- Sirloin Kubideh Platter **$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Sirloin Kubideh Wrap$14.75
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Sirloin Kubideh Rice$14.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Sirloin Kubideh Salad$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection, served in a bed of Greek salad. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Sirloin Kubideh Fries$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek Salad and a side of French Fries . Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Platter$20.99
Six chunks of marinated chenjeh tenderloin beef, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Wrap$19.75
Chunks of marinated Chenjeh tenderloin beef, skewered and char-broiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.