Sirloin Kubideh Platter **

$15.99

A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.