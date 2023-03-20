Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice N Roll Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1952 North Farwell Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Food

Soup

Miso soup

Miso soup

$3.50

soybean paste w/ tofu, scallion & seaweed

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$5.50

(GF/V) creamy coconut milk soup w/ mushroom, cherry tomato, scallion, lime juice & onion

Tom Yum soup🌶️

Tom Yum soup🌶️

$5.00

spicy & sour soup w/ mushroom, cherry tomato, scallion, onion, fish sauce & lime juice

Salad

Cucumber salad

Cucumber salad

$5.00

(GF)cucumber & carrot, rice vinaigrette & sesame

Green salad

Green salad

$4.50

with ginger dressing

Beef salad 🌶️

$13.00

cilantro, mint, roasted rice, scallion, red onion & green apple

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.00

sesame vinegar dressing

Salmon Thai salad 🌶️

Salmon Thai salad 🌶️

$13.00

(GF) cooked salmon, peanut, mango, red onion, cherry tomato, cilantro & scallion in spicy lime dressing

Appetizer from kitchen

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

(4pcs) dark meat chicken marinated served w/ peanut sauce & sweet vinaigrette sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

(8pcs) wonton wrapped crabstick, celery, creamcheese served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

with sweet & sour sauce & wasabi mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

(GF) steamed & lightly salted served warm

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.00

(V) / (4pcs) deep fried pastry wrapped cabbage, carrot, shitake, mushroom, scallion, glass noodle served w/ sweet & sour

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

(6pcs) (V) Vegetables served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce

Mantou

Mantou

$9.00

(2pcs) stuffed fried Chinese bun with braised beef, pickle red onion, Japanese mayo

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$7.00

(6pcs) chicken served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce

Rice n Roll Dumpling

Rice n Roll Dumpling

$11.00

(6pcs) steamed chicken, shrimp, water chestnut, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, black pepper, fried garlic, served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

(4pcs) deep-fried octopus ball made of Japanese wheat, dough batter served w/ Katsu sauce, Japanese, mayo topped bonito, sweet soy glace

Thai Wing

Thai Wing

$10.00

(6pcs) fried onion, togarashi, scallion, sweet & sour

Appetizer from sushi bar

Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶️

Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶️

$15.00

spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, curry mayo, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, jalapeno (raw)

Hamachi Ponzu 🌶️

Hamachi Ponzu 🌶️

$13.00

ponzu, jalapeno, chili oil (Raw)

Kani Dynamite

Kani Dynamite

$10.00

crunchy crabstick salad, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, tempura flake

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$13.00

served w/ lime dressing, scallion, rice powder (Raw / GF)

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

6 pcs of chef selected Sashimi (RAW/ GF)

Stuffed Avocado 🌶️

Stuffed Avocado 🌶️

$14.00

fried avocado, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, furikake (RAW)

Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$14.00

5 pcs of chef selected (RAW)

Entree

Crunchy Yuzu

Crunchy Yuzu

$15.00

battered chunk chicken, sweet & sour Yuzu sauce, sesame seeds, assorted vegetables

Garlic & Pepper

Garlic & Pepper

$13.00

(G) stir-fried choice of meat w/ garlic, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, scallion, water chestnut

Green curry🌶️

Green curry🌶️

$13.00

basil, string bean, bamboo, eggplant, bell pepper

Masaman curry🌶️

Masaman curry🌶️

$13.00

potato, onion, carrot, roasted peanut

Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

(V / G) stir-fried assortment of vegetables w/ homemade sauce

Panange Curry🌶️

Panange Curry🌶️

$13.00

stir-fried nutty curry sauce, bell pepper, string bean, crushed peanut, lime leaves

Thai Peanut sauce

Thai Peanut sauce

$15.00

bell peppers, mushroom, carrot, onion, scallion, peanut

Teriyaki

$15.00

served w/ vegetables topped w/ teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

Thai Cashew Nut

Thai Cashew Nut

$13.00

bell peppers, celery, mushroom, carrot, onion, scallion, water chestnut, cashew nut

Red curry🌶️

Red curry🌶️

$13.00

basil, pineapple, string bean, cherry tomato & bell pepper

Spicy Basil 🌶️

Spicy Basil 🌶️

$13.00

(G) garlic, bamboo, bell pepper, onion, string bean, scallion, basil

Rice/Noodles Entree

Basil Fried rice 🌶️

Basil Fried rice 🌶️

$13.00

(G) spicy fried rice, hot pepper, bell pepper, onion, scallion, string bean & holly basil

Drunken Noodle 🌶️

Drunken Noodle 🌶️

$13.00

wide flat noodles w/ egg, bell pepper, string bean, onion, scallion, cherry tomato & basil

Fried rice

Fried rice

$12.50

(G) rice, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, Chinese broccoli

Pad See Eiw

Pad See Eiw

$13.00

Thai style wide-flat noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, egg

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.50

(GF) thin rice noodles tossed w/ egg, beansprout, scallion & crushed peanut

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$13.00

(G) glass noodles, onion, scallion, mushroom, carrot, cherry tomato, napa & bell pepper

Signature Entree

Caribbean Fried rice

Caribbean Fried rice

$16.00

pineapple, egg, bell pepper, cherry tomato, golden raisin, scallion, onion, cashew nut, roasted chili puree

Crabmeat Fried rice

Crabmeat Fried rice

$26.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, buttery garlic, scallion, pepper, lime dressing on side

Green Harbor 🌶️

Green Harbor 🌶️

$18.00

Katsu chicken on top of RnR curry served with roti & rice

Khaosoy 🌶️

Khaosoy 🌶️

$17.00

curry from Northern Thailand, crispy & soft noodles w/ coconut creamy yellow sauce, shallot, scallion & boiled egg

Salmon Miso

Salmon Miso

$18.00

Grilled salmon glazed w/ miso sauce, fried potato, green mixed salad served with Jasmine rice

Sizzling Ocean Delight 🌶️

Sizzling Ocean Delight 🌶️

$25.00

stir fried shrimp, scallop, NZ mussel, fish, squid, onion, fingerroot, bell pepper, scallion, eggpant, peppercorn, basil

Two Nation Noodle 🌶️

Two Nation Noodle 🌶️

$16.00

Japanese wheat noodle featuring w/ aroma of Thai fresh basil & hot chili w/ bell pepper, egg, string bean, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil

Weeping Tiger

Weeping Tiger

$20.00

8 oz medium rare Thai style grilled beef served w/ vegetable, spicy sauce, rice

A La Carte Sushi/ Sashimi

Ama Ebi

Ama Ebi

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp w head (Raw)

Ebi

Ebi

$2.50

Cooked shrimp

Hamachi

$3.50

Yellowtail (Raw)

Hotate

Hotate

$5.00

Japanese Scallop (Raw)

Ika

$3.00

Squid (Raw)

Ikura

$4.00

Salmon Roe (Raw)

Inari

Inari

$2.50

Tofu pocket

Crabstick

$2.50

Crab stick

Maguro

$3.50

Tuna (Raw)

Masago

Masago

$3.50

Flying fish roe (Raw)

Saba

$2.50

Mackerel

Sake

$3.00

Salmon Roe (Raw)

Smoked Salmon

$3.50

Super White Tuna

$3.50

(Raw)

Tako

Tako

$2.50

Octopus (Raw)

Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

Sweet Omelet

Tobiko

Tobiko

$3.00

Flying Fish roe (Raw)

Unagi

Unagi

$3.50

BBQ Eel

White Fish

$3.00

(Raw)

Vegetable Maki

ACA Maki

$8.00

(GF/V) Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seed

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$6.00

(GF/V) Avocado, Sesame seed

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

(GF/V) Cucumber, sesame seed

Duo Mushroom

Duo Mushroom

$12.00

(V) Shitake & enoki tempura, avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$9.00

(GF) Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, tamago, carrot, oshinko, sesame seed

Garden Twist

Garden Twist

$13.00

Sweet potato tempura, asparagus, tempura topped avocado, sriracha

Mango Avo Q

Mango Avo Q

$8.00

(GF/V) Mango, avocado, cucumber, Sesame seed

Planet V

Planet V

$13.00

Avocado, carrot, oshinko topped w/ fried potato string & sweet soy glacé, sesame seed

Sweet Garden

Sweet Garden

$12.00

(V) Carrot, shitake, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ Inari, scallion, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.00

Sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Vegetable Maki

$9.00

(GF/V) Cucumber, asparagus, carrot, oshinko, avocado, sesame seed

Traditional Maki

Alaska

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, sesame seed (GF/Raw)

Boston

Boston

$9.00

Tuna, avocado, sesame seed

California

California

$8.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$14.00

BBQ Eel, cucumber, creamcheese, tempura flake, topped avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Classy Cali

Classy Cali

$13.00

Snow crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$9.00

Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flake, sesame seed

Florida

Florida

$10.00

Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, sesame seed (Raw/G)

Negi Hamachi

Negi Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail, scallion, sesame seed (GF/Raw)

Philly

Philly

$9.00

Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seed (GF)

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped w/ assorted fish & avocado, sesame seed (Raw)

Salmon maki

Salmon maki

$7.00

sesame seed (GF/Raw)

Salmon Skin

Salmon Skin

$8.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Smoky Crunch

Smoky Crunch

$14.00

Crabstick, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped smoked salmon, sesame seed

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$9.00

Crabstick, tempura flake, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed

Spicy Salmon 🌶️

Spicy Salmon 🌶️

$10.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed (GF/Raw)

Spicy Scallop 🌶️

Spicy Scallop 🌶️

$13.00

Scallop, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed