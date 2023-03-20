Rice N Roll Bistro
No reviews yet
1952 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Food
Soup
Salad
Cucumber salad
(GF)cucumber & carrot, rice vinaigrette & sesame
Green salad
with ginger dressing
Beef salad 🌶️
cilantro, mint, roasted rice, scallion, red onion & green apple
Seaweed salad
sesame vinegar dressing
Salmon Thai salad 🌶️
(GF) cooked salmon, peanut, mango, red onion, cherry tomato, cilantro & scallion in spicy lime dressing
Appetizer from kitchen
Chicken Satay
(4pcs) dark meat chicken marinated served w/ peanut sauce & sweet vinaigrette sauce
Crab Rangoon
(8pcs) wonton wrapped crabstick, celery, creamcheese served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Crispy Calamari
with sweet & sour sauce & wasabi mayo
Edamame
(GF) steamed & lightly salted served warm
Egg Roll
(V) / (4pcs) deep fried pastry wrapped cabbage, carrot, shitake, mushroom, scallion, glass noodle served w/ sweet & sour
Veggie Gyoza
(6pcs) (V) Vegetables served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce
Mantou
(2pcs) stuffed fried Chinese bun with braised beef, pickle red onion, Japanese mayo
Pot Sticker
(6pcs) chicken served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce
Rice n Roll Dumpling
(6pcs) steamed chicken, shrimp, water chestnut, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, black pepper, fried garlic, served w/ dark soy vinaigrette sauce
Takoyaki
(4pcs) deep-fried octopus ball made of Japanese wheat, dough batter served w/ Katsu sauce, Japanese, mayo topped bonito, sweet soy glace
Thai Wing
(6pcs) fried onion, togarashi, scallion, sweet & sour
Appetizer from sushi bar
Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶️
spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, curry mayo, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, jalapeno (raw)
Hamachi Ponzu 🌶️
ponzu, jalapeno, chili oil (Raw)
Kani Dynamite
crunchy crabstick salad, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, tempura flake
Salmon Ceviche
served w/ lime dressing, scallion, rice powder (Raw / GF)
Sashimi Appetizer
6 pcs of chef selected Sashimi (RAW/ GF)
Stuffed Avocado 🌶️
fried avocado, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, furikake (RAW)
Sushi Appetizer
5 pcs of chef selected (RAW)
Entree
Crunchy Yuzu
battered chunk chicken, sweet & sour Yuzu sauce, sesame seeds, assorted vegetables
Garlic & Pepper
(G) stir-fried choice of meat w/ garlic, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, scallion, water chestnut
Green curry🌶️
basil, string bean, bamboo, eggplant, bell pepper
Masaman curry🌶️
potato, onion, carrot, roasted peanut
Mixed Vegetables
(V / G) stir-fried assortment of vegetables w/ homemade sauce
Panange Curry🌶️
stir-fried nutty curry sauce, bell pepper, string bean, crushed peanut, lime leaves
Thai Peanut sauce
bell peppers, mushroom, carrot, onion, scallion, peanut
Teriyaki
served w/ vegetables topped w/ teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
Thai Cashew Nut
bell peppers, celery, mushroom, carrot, onion, scallion, water chestnut, cashew nut
Red curry🌶️
basil, pineapple, string bean, cherry tomato & bell pepper
Spicy Basil 🌶️
(G) garlic, bamboo, bell pepper, onion, string bean, scallion, basil
Rice/Noodles Entree
Basil Fried rice 🌶️
(G) spicy fried rice, hot pepper, bell pepper, onion, scallion, string bean & holly basil
Drunken Noodle 🌶️
wide flat noodles w/ egg, bell pepper, string bean, onion, scallion, cherry tomato & basil
Fried rice
(G) rice, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, Chinese broccoli
Pad See Eiw
Thai style wide-flat noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, egg
Pad Thai
(GF) thin rice noodles tossed w/ egg, beansprout, scallion & crushed peanut
Pad Woonsen
(G) glass noodles, onion, scallion, mushroom, carrot, cherry tomato, napa & bell pepper
Signature Entree
Caribbean Fried rice
pineapple, egg, bell pepper, cherry tomato, golden raisin, scallion, onion, cashew nut, roasted chili puree
Crabmeat Fried rice
Jumbo lump crabmeat, buttery garlic, scallion, pepper, lime dressing on side
Green Harbor 🌶️
Katsu chicken on top of RnR curry served with roti & rice
Khaosoy 🌶️
curry from Northern Thailand, crispy & soft noodles w/ coconut creamy yellow sauce, shallot, scallion & boiled egg
Salmon Miso
Grilled salmon glazed w/ miso sauce, fried potato, green mixed salad served with Jasmine rice
Sizzling Ocean Delight 🌶️
stir fried shrimp, scallop, NZ mussel, fish, squid, onion, fingerroot, bell pepper, scallion, eggpant, peppercorn, basil
Two Nation Noodle 🌶️
Japanese wheat noodle featuring w/ aroma of Thai fresh basil & hot chili w/ bell pepper, egg, string bean, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil
Weeping Tiger
8 oz medium rare Thai style grilled beef served w/ vegetable, spicy sauce, rice
A La Carte Sushi/ Sashimi
Ama Ebi
Sweet Shrimp w head (Raw)
Ebi
Cooked shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail (Raw)
Hotate
Japanese Scallop (Raw)
Ika
Squid (Raw)
Ikura
Salmon Roe (Raw)
Inari
Tofu pocket
Crabstick
Crab stick
Maguro
Tuna (Raw)
Masago
Flying fish roe (Raw)
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon Roe (Raw)
Smoked Salmon
Super White Tuna
(Raw)
Tako
Octopus (Raw)
Tamago
Sweet Omelet
Tobiko
Flying Fish roe (Raw)
Unagi
BBQ Eel
White Fish
(Raw)
Vegetable Maki
ACA Maki
(GF/V) Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seed
Avocado Maki
(GF/V) Avocado, Sesame seed
Cucumber Maki
(GF/V) Cucumber, sesame seed
Duo Mushroom
(V) Shitake & enoki tempura, avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Futo Maki
(GF) Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, tamago, carrot, oshinko, sesame seed
Garden Twist
Sweet potato tempura, asparagus, tempura topped avocado, sriracha
Mango Avo Q
(GF/V) Mango, avocado, cucumber, Sesame seed
Planet V
Avocado, carrot, oshinko topped w/ fried potato string & sweet soy glacé, sesame seed
Sweet Garden
(V) Carrot, shitake, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ Inari, scallion, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Sweet Potato Tempura
Sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Vegetable Maki
(GF/V) Cucumber, asparagus, carrot, oshinko, avocado, sesame seed
Traditional Maki
Alaska
Salmon, avocado, sesame seed (GF/Raw)
Boston
Tuna, avocado, sesame seed
California
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
Caterpillar
BBQ Eel, cucumber, creamcheese, tempura flake, topped avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Classy Cali
Snow crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
Crunchy Shrimp
Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flake, sesame seed
Florida
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, sesame seed (Raw/G)
Negi Hamachi
Yellowtail, scallion, sesame seed (GF/Raw)
Philly
Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seed (GF)
Rainbow
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped w/ assorted fish & avocado, sesame seed (Raw)
Salmon maki
sesame seed (GF/Raw)
Salmon Skin
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Smoky Crunch
Crabstick, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped smoked salmon, sesame seed
Spicy Crab
Crabstick, tempura flake, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed
Spicy Salmon 🌶️
Spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed (GF/Raw)
Spicy Scallop 🌶️
Scallop, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed