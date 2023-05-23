Main picView gallery

Rice Paper Phoenix 2241 N 7th Street

No reviews yet

2241 N 7th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Crispy Roll

Buddha Crispy Roll

$9.95

Chicken Crispy Roll

$9.95

Pork Crispy Roll

$9.95

Fresh Spring Roll

3s Company SR

$11.75

Bruce Lee SR

$10.95

Buddha SR

$7.95

Chicken SR

$6.95

Double Trouble SR

$10.95

Enlighten Me SR

$8.50

Filet Mignon SR

$9.50

Firecracker Shrimp SR

$9.95

Pacific Trio SR

$12.50

Phat Buddha SR

$8.95

Pork SR

$6.95

Saigon SR

$8.50

Shrimp SR

$7.95

Spicy Asian SR

$10.95

Spider SR

$9.95

Sunshine SR

$7.95

Surf N Turf SR

$10.95

Traditional SR

$7.95

Tuna SR

$9.95

Entrees

Braised Pork

$19.00

Crispy Rice

$22.00

Lemon Grass Chicken

$20.00

Popular Duo

$25.00

Shaking Beef

$26.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Saigon Salad

$17.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Salad

$18.00

Shared Bites

Crispy Tofu

$11.95

Firecracker Shrimp Shared Bites

$14.95

Garlic Noodles

$11.95

Lobster Puffs

$14.95

Spicy Edamame

$9.50

Vietnamese Wings

$14.95

Sides

Seasoned Garlic Fries

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Small Beef Broth

$4.00

Large Beef Broth

$6.00

Small Vegetable Broth

$4.00

Large Vegetable Broth

$6.00

Asian Pesto Sauce To Go

$0.50

Peanut Hoisin Sauce To Go

$0.50

Miso Ginger

$0.50

Pho

Small Pho Chay [Vegetarian]

$14.50

Small Pho Ga [Chicken]

$14.50

Small Pho Tai [Sliced Eye Round Steak]

$15.50

Small Pho Tom [Shrimp]

$16.75

Small Pho Dac Biet

$16.75

Small Pho Mignon

$16.75

Small Pho Surf And Turf

$18.75

Large Pho Chay [Vegetarian]

$17.50

Large Pho Ga [Chicken]

$17.50

Large Pho Tai [Sliced Eye Round Steak]

$18.50

Large Pho Tom [Shrimp]

$20.75

Large Pho Dac Biet

$20.75

Large Pho Mignon

$20.75

Large Pho Surf And Turf

$22.75

Sm Plain Pho Beef Broth

$9.00

Pho Plain Large

$12.00

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Braised Pork [Heo Ko]

$17.95

Grilled Chicken [Ga Nuong]

$15.95

Grilled Pork [Heo Nuong]

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp [Tom Nuong]

$17.95

Spicy Tempura Shrimp [Tom Chien Don]

$17.95

Tofu And Shitake [Chay]

$15.95

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Ginger Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95

Club Soda

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2241 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

Main pic

