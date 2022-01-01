Rice Violet Worcester imageView gallery
Thai

Rice Violet Worcester 287 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

287 Main Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Popular Items

(D)VEGETABLE & TOFU
KALE CRISPY ROLL
CHIVE DUMPLING

VEGGIE NICE APPETIZERS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.45

CHIVE DUMPLING

$8.45

CRISPY BABY BOK CHOY

$8.45

EDAMAME

$7.45

KALE CRISPY ROLL

$9.45

SAMOSA BAG

$8.45

SATAY TOFU

$8.45

SOY NUGGETS

$8.45

SUMMER ROLL VEGGIE ToFu

$9.45

TOFU TRIANGLE

$8.45

VEGGIE DUMPLING

$8.45

VEGGIE NICE SAMPLER

$16.45

VIOLET APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SATAY

$9.45

CHICKEN WING

$9.45

COCONUT SHRIMP

$9.45

CRAB RANGOON

$8.45

CRISPY WONTON

$8.45

PORK DUMPLING

$8.45

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.45

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.45

SUMMER ROLL SH

$9.45

TARO ROLL

$8.45

VIOLET CRIPSY ROLLL

$8.45

VIOLET SAMPLER

$16.45

SALADS

BEEF SALAD

$13.95

CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

PAPAYA SALAD

$12.95

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.95

SOUPS

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Wonton Soup

NOODLE SOUP

Thai Noodle Soup

Crispy Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

(D)NOODLES

(D)CHICKEN

$14.95

(D)SHRIMP

$15.95

(D)CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$16.95

(D)PORK

$14.95

(D)BEEF

$14.95

(D)DUCK

$23.95

(D)SQUID

$15.95

(D)SCALLOP

$15.95

(D)SEAFOOD

$16.95

(D)VEGETABLE & TOFU

$14.95

(D) VEG ONLY

$14.95

(D) TOFU ONLY

$14.95

No Meat

$14.95

(D)FRIED RICE

(D)CHICKEN

$14.95

(D)SHRIMP

$15.95

(D)CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$16.95

(D)PORK

$14.95

(D)BEEF

$14.95

(D)DUCK

$23.95

(D)SQUID

$15.95

(D)SCALLOP

$15.95

(D)SEAFOOD

$16.95

(D)VEGETABLE & TOFU

$14.95

(D) VEG ONLY

$14.95

(D) TOFU ONLY

$14.95

No Meat

$14.95

(D) CURRY

(D)CHICKEN

$16.95

(D)SHRIMP

$18.95

(D)PORK

$16.95

(D)BEEF

$16.95

(D)DUCK

$23.95

(D)SQUID

$18.95

(D)SCALLOP

$18.95

(D)VEGETABLE & TOFU

$16.95

(D) VEG ONLY

$16.95

(D) TOFU ONLY

$16.95

Seafood

$19.95

(D)COMBINATIONS

(D)CHICKEN

$16.95

(D)SHRIMP

$17.95

(D)BEEF

$16.95

(D)PORK

$16.95

(D)DUCK

$23.95

(D)SQUID

$17.95

(D)SCALLOP

$17.95

(D)VEGETABLE & TOFU

$16.95

(D) VEG ONLY

$16.95

(D) TOFU ONLY

$16.95

(D) VIOLET SPECIALS

(D)3 FLAVORED FISH

$18.95

(D)KHAO SOI

$15.95

(D)SEAFOOD CURRY

$19.95

(D)SPICY SALMON

$18.95

(D)TRIO MADNESS

$17.95

(D)VIOLET SPECIAL

$17.95

(D)DUCK VARIETIES

(D)BANGKOK DUCK

$23.95

(D)DUCK CHOO CHEE

$23.95

(D)RAMA DUCK

$23.95

(D)WORCESTER VOLCANO

$23.95

EXTRAS

CASHEW NUT

$3.00

MEAT

$4.00

SHRIMP (4)

$5.00

TOFU

$4.00

VEGETABLES

$4.00

SIDE ORDERS

BROWN RICE

$5.95

COCONUT RICE

$5.95

HOME MADE PEANUT SAUCE

$4.50

RICE VIOLET

$5.95

STEAMED RICE NOODLE

$5.00

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$5.00

STEAMED WIDE NOODLE

$5.00

STICKY RICE

$5.95

DESSERTS

BANANA ROLL WITH HONEY

$8.95

MANGO WITH SWEET STICKY RICE

$10.95

THAI CUSTARD WITH SWEET STICKY RICE

$10.95

BEVERAGES

SODA

$3.50

THAI HOT TEA

$3.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.00

THAI ICED TEA

$4.00

UNSWEETENED THAI TEA

$4.00

ICED HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.00

ICED VANILLA CHAI

$4.00

Water ( Bottle )

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

287 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
Rice Violet Worcester image

