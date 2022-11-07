Rice & Noodles

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Baby Egg Rolls

Baby Egg Rolls

$5.95

Deep-fried mini rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, cilantro, & glass noodle. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$5.75

Deep-fried ground fish with lemongrass, chili paste, & green bean. Served with cucumber salad sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Seaweed, lettuce, & cucumber with sesame dressing

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$6.00

Deep-fried breaded shrimp with sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$6.00

Grilled chicken tenders marinated in spices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.75

Cucumber, lettuce, carrot, white & red onion in sweet & sour dressing

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.75

Deep-fried rolls filled with cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.00

Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot

Tofu Satay

$6.00

Tofu grilled slices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Deep-fried tofu slices severed with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Chive Dumplings

Chive Dumplings

$4.50

Pan-fried veggie dumpling served with sweet sauce

Shumai

Shumai

$5.75

Steamed shrimp dumplings topped with garlic & black pepper. Served with gyoza sauce

Potstickers

Potstickers

$5.75

Fried dumpings stuffed with a choice of veggies, chicken, beef, or pork. Served with gyoza sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.75

Lightly salted boiled soybeans

Stir - Fry Tofu & Bean Sprout

Stir - Fry Tofu & Bean Sprout

$5.25

stir-fried tofu with green onion, and bean sprouts mixed in sesame oil & brown sauce

Thai Chili Wings

Thai Chili Wings

$9.95

Lightly battered deep fried wings tossed in our house made spicy Thai chili sauce. Served with a mango & green papaya salad

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.25

Fried pastry filled with cream cheese, celery and crab meat

Entrees

Sauteed Pepper Shrimp

Sauteed Pepper Shrimp

$11.20

Sauteed shrimp tossed in blend of spicy peppers served over rice with a side salad *no protein substitutions*

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$10.20

Stir-fried beef with green onion, mushroom, bell peppers, & broccoli topped with cripsy egg noodles *no protein substitutions*

Pepper Entree

Pepper Entree

$10.20

Stir-fried choice of protein with red bell pepper, white onion, & mushroom

Pad-Ped

Pad-Ped

$9.20

Choice of protein with bell pepper, basil, mushroom, baby corn, carrot, & onion in brown sauce

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$9.20

Chicken breast slices light battered & deep-fried in house orange sauce. Served with broccoli & carrot *no protein substitutions*

Chicken Thai Style

Chicken Thai Style

$9.20

Stir-fried ground chicken with basil, green beans, white onion, & bell peppers *no protein substitutions*

Sweet & Sour

$9.20

Choice of protein with cucumber, pineapple, onion, & bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce

Tiger

Tiger

$10.20

Choice of protein in hot & sour sauce with mushrooms, white onion, and spinach

Rama

$9.20

Choice of protein in peanut sauce with broccoli

Cashew

$9.20

Choice of protein with onion, carrot, water chestnut, broccoli, & cashew nuts in brown sauce

Ginger

Ginger

$9.20

Choice of protein with bell pepper, onion, ginger, & mushroom

Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil

$9.20

Choice of protein with green beans, bell peppers, white onion, & basil tossed in sweet & spicy sauce

Broccoli in Oyster Sauce

Broccoli in Oyster Sauce

$9.20

Stir-fried broccoli tossed in special oyster sauce with choice of protein

Veggie Delight

$9.20

Choice of protein with green beans, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom, & napa in brown sauce

Catfish Pad-Ped

Catfish Pad-Ped

$10.20

Deep-fried catfish fillet with green beans, bell pepper, & basil in red curry sauce *no protein substitutions*

Spicy Seafood

Spicy Seafood

$11.20

Sauteed shrimp, crab sticks, squid, & scallops with carrot, mushroom, baby corn, onion, & bell peppers in spicy chili sauce *no protein substitutions*

Basil Ground Chicken

Basil Ground Chicken

$9.20

Stir-fried ground chicken with basil & jalapeño peppers in spicy sauce *no protein substitutions*

Shrimp & Chicken in Lobster Sauce

Shrimp & Chicken in Lobster Sauce

$10.75

Stir-fried shrimp & chicken with egg, carrot, & green onion in house lobster sauce *no protein substitutions*

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$11.20

Stir-fried duck with basil, garlic, green beans, white onion, & bell pepper in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*

Fried Rices

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$9.50

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, corn, and choice of protein

Siam Fried Rice

Siam Fried Rice

$10.50

Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, 2pc shrimp, egg, and curry powder *no protein substitutions*

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$10.50

Stir-fried rice with 2pc shimp, chicken, egg, onion, pineapple, basil, and chili paste *no protein substitutions*

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.50

Stir-fried rice with sliced Chinese sausage, egg, raisins, pineapple, onion, & cashew nuts *no protein substitutions*

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$10.75

Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, 4pc shrimp, egg, onion, green peas, carrot, & corn *no protein substitutions*

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$9.50

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce with choice of protein

Curries

Red Curry

$10.00

Choice of protein in red paste, simmered in coconut milk with basil, green beans, & bell pepers

Green Curry

$10.00

Choice of protein in green paste, simmered in coconut milk with basil, green beans, & bell pepers

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$10.00

Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion

Panang Curry

$10.00

Choice of protein in panang paste, simmered in coconut milk with bell peppers & basil

Thai-Taste Curry

$10.25

Stir-fried beef & chicken simmered in coconut milk with green paste, bell peppers, & basil *no protein substitutions*

Duck Curry

Duck Curry

$10.95

Roasted duck slices in red paste with pinapple, bell peppers, & basil *no protein substitutions*

Salmon Curry

$10.95

Pan-fried salmon fillet in red curry paste with carrot, baby corn, basil, & bell peppers *no protein substitutions*

Soups

Tom-Yum

Tom-Yum

$5.40

Oriental broth with tom yum paste, mushroom, spinach, & choice of protein

Tom-Kha

Tom-Kha

$5.40

Oriental broth with tom kha paste, coconut milk, mushroom,spinach, cabbage, choice of protein, & infused with galanga root

Veggie Tofu Soup

Veggie Tofu Soup

$4.20

Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach

Miso Soup

$4.20

Miso broth with tofu, seaweed, & green onion

Chicken Noodle

$7.25

Chicken broth with rice noodles, sliced chicken, spinach, & green onion

Thai Rice Soup

$7.25

Chicken broth with jasmine rice, ground chicken, spinach, & green onion

Salads

Nam-Sod

Nam-Sod

$7.50

Ground chicken tossed with green onion, red onion, & ginger in lime dressing with lettuce, topped with cashew nuts

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$7.20

Tofu mixed with onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$7.20

Green papaya, carrot, lettuce & crushed peanuts with hot & sour sauce

Yum Woon Sen

$7.50

Steamed glass noodles mixed with onion, carrot, ground chicken, & lime dressing with lettuce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chicken slices mixed carrot, red & white onion, lettuce & lim e dressing

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$7.50

Beef slices mixed with red & green onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$7.95

Steamed shrimp, crab sticks, squid, & scallops mixed with lettuce, carrot, & green onion in lime dressing

Wok Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$9.50

Thin rice noodles mixed with egg, green onion, bean sprout, & crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce topped with red cabbage, cilantro, and bean sprouts

Hot Pot

Hot Pot

$9.50

Thin rice noodles with bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, baby corn, & carrot & choice of protein in hot chili sauce

Pad-Woon-Sen

Pad-Woon-Sen

$9.50

Glass noodles mixed with egg, baby corn, carrot, green peas, broccoli, mushroom, napa, green & white onion, bean sprout, 2pc shrimp, and chicken slices in soy sauce *no protein substitutions*

Chow-Mein

Chow-Mein

$8.75

Soft egg noodles with baby corn, mushroom, carrot, green & white onion, napa, broccoli, bean sprout, & choice of protein in soy sauce

Siam-Beef

Siam-Beef

$9.50

Beef slices mixed with green onion in sesame oil & brown sauce topped with crispy egg noodles *no protein substitutions*

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$9.50

Flat noodles with egg & broccoli in brown sauce

Crazy Noodle

Crazy Noodle

$9.50

Flat noodles with ground chicken, carrot, green bean, basil, & onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*

Noodles Delight

Noodles Delight

$9.50

Flat noodles with ground chicken, bean sprouts, egg, & green onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*

Lad-Nar

Lad-Nar

$9.50

Deep-fried flat noodles with broccoli, carrot, & ginger in house gravy sauce

Pad Ki Mao

Pad Ki Mao

$9.50

Flat noodle with egg, white onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce

Noodles in Bowl

Noodle Tom-Yum

$10.50

Egg noodles with 6pc shrimp, mushroom, spinach, & green onion in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*

Wonton Egg Noodles

Wonton Egg Noodles

$10.75

Egg noodles with 6pc pork & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, green onion, & spinach in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*

Udon Noodles

Udon Noodles

$10.75

Japanese noodles with 1pc shrimp, crab meat, ground chicken, napa, mushroom, spinach, & green onions in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*

Garlic Chicken Noodles

Garlic Chicken Noodles

$10.50

Flat noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*

Rama Noodles

Rama Noodles

$9.95

Flat noodles with broccoli, spinach, & choice of protein in peanut sauce

Curry Noodles

Curry Noodles

$9.95

Egg noodle with choice of portein, spinach, broccoli, green & red onoin, lime, & cripsy egg noodles in yellow curry sauce

Spicy Basil

$9.95

Thin rice noodles with carrot, ginger, green onion, & choice of protein in house chili broth

Desserts

Sticky Rice Taro

$3.25

Sticky Rice Banana

$3.25

Side Orders

Steamed White Rice

$2.75

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$3.75
Cripsy Egg Noodle

Cripsy Egg Noodle

$2.75

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$2.75

Steamed Veggies

$2.75

Steamed napa, broccoli, baby corn, carrot & mushroom

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Thai Chili Fish Sauce (Prik Nam Pla)

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75
Lemonade Iced Tea

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25
Nam Anchan (Butterfly Pea Tea)

Nam Anchan (Butterfly Pea Tea)

$3.75
Nam Matoom (Bael Fruit Tea)

Nam Matoom (Bael Fruit Tea)

$2.95
Nom Yen (Pink Milk)

Nom Yen (Pink Milk)

$3.75
Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25
Lemonade Nam Anchan

Lemonade Nam Anchan

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Fanta

$1.50
Thai Red Soda

Thai Red Soda

$2.95
Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$3.75

Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Spring Rolls

Vietnamese Rolls

Vietnamese Rolls

$5.50

Rice paper wrapped around rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, green onion, cucumber, cilantro, basil & carrot. Servered with Hoisin sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$5.00

Cucumber, avocado, fried egg, bean sprouts, & cream cheese

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Family owned Thai restaurant. Take out ONLY.

Location

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

