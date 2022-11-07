Rice & Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave
Chicago, IL 60608
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baby Egg Rolls
Deep-fried mini rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, cilantro, & glass noodle. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Fish Cakes
Deep-fried ground fish with lemongrass, chili paste, & green bean. Served with cucumber salad sauce
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed, lettuce, & cucumber with sesame dressing
Butterfly Shrimp
Deep-fried breaded shrimp with sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken tenders marinated in spices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, lettuce, carrot, white & red onion in sweet & sour dressing
Veggie Egg Rolls
Deep-fried rolls filled with cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
Chicken Egg Rolls
Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
Tofu Satay
Tofu grilled slices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu slices severed with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Chive Dumplings
Pan-fried veggie dumpling served with sweet sauce
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings topped with garlic & black pepper. Served with gyoza sauce
Potstickers
Fried dumpings stuffed with a choice of veggies, chicken, beef, or pork. Served with gyoza sauce
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled soybeans
Stir - Fry Tofu & Bean Sprout
stir-fried tofu with green onion, and bean sprouts mixed in sesame oil & brown sauce
Thai Chili Wings
Lightly battered deep fried wings tossed in our house made spicy Thai chili sauce. Served with a mango & green papaya salad
Crab Rangoon
Fried pastry filled with cream cheese, celery and crab meat
Entrees
Sauteed Pepper Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp tossed in blend of spicy peppers served over rice with a side salad *no protein substitutions*
Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef with green onion, mushroom, bell peppers, & broccoli topped with cripsy egg noodles *no protein substitutions*
Pepper Entree
Stir-fried choice of protein with red bell pepper, white onion, & mushroom
Pad-Ped
Choice of protein with bell pepper, basil, mushroom, baby corn, carrot, & onion in brown sauce
Orange Chicken
Chicken breast slices light battered & deep-fried in house orange sauce. Served with broccoli & carrot *no protein substitutions*
Chicken Thai Style
Stir-fried ground chicken with basil, green beans, white onion, & bell peppers *no protein substitutions*
Sweet & Sour
Choice of protein with cucumber, pineapple, onion, & bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce
Tiger
Choice of protein in hot & sour sauce with mushrooms, white onion, and spinach
Rama
Choice of protein in peanut sauce with broccoli
Cashew
Choice of protein with onion, carrot, water chestnut, broccoli, & cashew nuts in brown sauce
Ginger
Choice of protein with bell pepper, onion, ginger, & mushroom
Sweet Basil
Choice of protein with green beans, bell peppers, white onion, & basil tossed in sweet & spicy sauce
Broccoli in Oyster Sauce
Stir-fried broccoli tossed in special oyster sauce with choice of protein
Veggie Delight
Choice of protein with green beans, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom, & napa in brown sauce
Catfish Pad-Ped
Deep-fried catfish fillet with green beans, bell pepper, & basil in red curry sauce *no protein substitutions*
Spicy Seafood
Sauteed shrimp, crab sticks, squid, & scallops with carrot, mushroom, baby corn, onion, & bell peppers in spicy chili sauce *no protein substitutions*
Basil Ground Chicken
Stir-fried ground chicken with basil & jalapeño peppers in spicy sauce *no protein substitutions*
Shrimp & Chicken in Lobster Sauce
Stir-fried shrimp & chicken with egg, carrot, & green onion in house lobster sauce *no protein substitutions*
Basil Duck
Stir-fried duck with basil, garlic, green beans, white onion, & bell pepper in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*
Fried Rices
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, corn, and choice of protein
Siam Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, 2pc shrimp, egg, and curry powder *no protein substitutions*
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with 2pc shimp, chicken, egg, onion, pineapple, basil, and chili paste *no protein substitutions*
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with sliced Chinese sausage, egg, raisins, pineapple, onion, & cashew nuts *no protein substitutions*
Combination Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, 4pc shrimp, egg, onion, green peas, carrot, & corn *no protein substitutions*
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce with choice of protein
Curries
Red Curry
Choice of protein in red paste, simmered in coconut milk with basil, green beans, & bell pepers
Green Curry
Choice of protein in green paste, simmered in coconut milk with basil, green beans, & bell pepers
Yellow Curry
Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion
Panang Curry
Choice of protein in panang paste, simmered in coconut milk with bell peppers & basil
Thai-Taste Curry
Stir-fried beef & chicken simmered in coconut milk with green paste, bell peppers, & basil *no protein substitutions*
Duck Curry
Roasted duck slices in red paste with pinapple, bell peppers, & basil *no protein substitutions*
Salmon Curry
Pan-fried salmon fillet in red curry paste with carrot, baby corn, basil, & bell peppers *no protein substitutions*
Soups
Tom-Yum
Oriental broth with tom yum paste, mushroom, spinach, & choice of protein
Tom-Kha
Oriental broth with tom kha paste, coconut milk, mushroom,spinach, cabbage, choice of protein, & infused with galanga root
Veggie Tofu Soup
Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach
Miso Soup
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed, & green onion
Chicken Noodle
Chicken broth with rice noodles, sliced chicken, spinach, & green onion
Thai Rice Soup
Chicken broth with jasmine rice, ground chicken, spinach, & green onion
Salads
Nam-Sod
Ground chicken tossed with green onion, red onion, & ginger in lime dressing with lettuce, topped with cashew nuts
Tofu Salad
Tofu mixed with onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrot, lettuce & crushed peanuts with hot & sour sauce
Yum Woon Sen
Steamed glass noodles mixed with onion, carrot, ground chicken, & lime dressing with lettuce
Chicken Salad
Chicken slices mixed carrot, red & white onion, lettuce & lim e dressing
Beef Salad
Beef slices mixed with red & green onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
Seafood Salad
Steamed shrimp, crab sticks, squid, & scallops mixed with lettuce, carrot, & green onion in lime dressing
Wok Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles mixed with egg, green onion, bean sprout, & crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce topped with red cabbage, cilantro, and bean sprouts
Hot Pot
Thin rice noodles with bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, baby corn, & carrot & choice of protein in hot chili sauce
Pad-Woon-Sen
Glass noodles mixed with egg, baby corn, carrot, green peas, broccoli, mushroom, napa, green & white onion, bean sprout, 2pc shrimp, and chicken slices in soy sauce *no protein substitutions*
Chow-Mein
Soft egg noodles with baby corn, mushroom, carrot, green & white onion, napa, broccoli, bean sprout, & choice of protein in soy sauce
Siam-Beef
Beef slices mixed with green onion in sesame oil & brown sauce topped with crispy egg noodles *no protein substitutions*
Pad See-Ew
Flat noodles with egg & broccoli in brown sauce
Crazy Noodle
Flat noodles with ground chicken, carrot, green bean, basil, & onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*
Noodles Delight
Flat noodles with ground chicken, bean sprouts, egg, & green onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*
Lad-Nar
Deep-fried flat noodles with broccoli, carrot, & ginger in house gravy sauce
Pad Ki Mao
Flat noodle with egg, white onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce
Noodles in Bowl
Noodle Tom-Yum
Egg noodles with 6pc shrimp, mushroom, spinach, & green onion in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*
Wonton Egg Noodles
Egg noodles with 6pc pork & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, green onion, & spinach in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*
Udon Noodles
Japanese noodles with 1pc shrimp, crab meat, ground chicken, napa, mushroom, spinach, & green onions in oriental broth *no protein substitutions*
Garlic Chicken Noodles
Flat noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce *no protein substitutions*
Rama Noodles
Flat noodles with broccoli, spinach, & choice of protein in peanut sauce
Curry Noodles
Egg noodle with choice of portein, spinach, broccoli, green & red onoin, lime, & cripsy egg noodles in yellow curry sauce
Spicy Basil
Thin rice noodles with carrot, ginger, green onion, & choice of protein in house chili broth
Side Orders
Steamed White Rice
Steamed Brown Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Cripsy Egg Noodle
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Veggies
Steamed napa, broccoli, baby corn, carrot & mushroom
Peanut Sauce
Chili Oil
Thai Chili Fish Sauce (Prik Nam Pla)
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Bottled Water
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Lemonade Iced Tea
Lemonade
Nam Anchan (Butterfly Pea Tea)
Nam Matoom (Bael Fruit Tea)
Nom Yen (Pink Milk)
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Lemonade Nam Anchan
Sparkling Water
Fanta
Thai Red Soda
Horchata Iced Coffee
Coke Zero
Call for Open Hours
Family owned Thai restaurant. Take out ONLY.
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60608