Rice and Roll'd Soup to Go

Order Again

Starter/Appetizer

Fried Pork Egg Roll ( 4 )

Fried Pork Egg Roll ( 4 )

$8.00

Hand roll pork mix vegetables fries egg rolls (4)

Fried Shrimp Egg Roll ( 6 )

Fried Shrimp Egg Roll ( 6 )

$12.00

Shrimp wrap in egg fried rolls (6)

Shrimp Spring Roll ( 2 )

Shrimp Spring Roll ( 2 )

$8.00

Rice paper wrap shrimp spring roll with Penut sauce dipping

Grill Pork Summer Roll ( 2 )

Grill Pork Summer Roll ( 2 )

$8.00

Grill pork wrap in rice paper roll

Grill Chicken Fall Roll ( 2 )

Grill Chicken Fall Roll ( 2 )

$8.00

Grill chicken wrap in rice paper roll

Fried Tofu Winter Roll ( 2 )

Fried Tofu Winter Roll ( 2 )

$7.00

Fried tufu wrap in rice paper wrap with penut sauce dipping

Grill Pork Ban Mi Roll

Grill Pork Ban Mi Roll

$9.00

Grill pork Vietnamese sandwich

Grill Chicken Ban Mi Roll

Grill Chicken Ban Mi Roll

$9.00

Grill chicken Vietnamese sandwich ban mi

Additional Sauce

Additional Sauce

French fries

French fries

$5.50

Kids fries for Starters

Crispy Calamari

$11.50

Crispy Shrimp

$12.95

Vegetable Eggrolls

$8.25

Wonton Chien

$12.00

Pho Soup

Pho Tai (Round Eye Steak)

Pho Tai (Round Eye Steak)

$12.50

Rare slice beef round eye “ pho tai “ rice noodle beef soup

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$12.50

White meat chicken pho rice noodle chicken soup.

Special House Combo

Special House Combo

$15.00

Mix cut of beef, tripe, tendon, meatball, rare Stake in hot beef soup

Pho Seafood Special Combo

Pho Seafood Special Combo

$15.00

Shrimp , Calamari, fried fish cake, Imitation crab meat in chicken broth with rice noodle

Pho Spicy Beef Stew

Pho Spicy Beef Stew

$15.00

Spicy beef and tendon slow cook beef strew .

Pho Veggie with Vegetable Soup

Pho Veggie with Vegetable Soup

$12.00

Mix vegetables with vegetables stock soup

Pho Your Way ( pick up to 3 protein )

Pho Your Way ( pick up to 3 protein )

$14.00

Pick any 3 protein with beef soup ( rare stake, meatballs, flanks , briskets

Pho Wonton Special Combo

Pho Wonton Special Combo

$16.00

Special combo wonton with mix protein and vegetables

Pho Pork Wonton

Pho Pork Wonton

$15.00

Rice noodle with pork slice and wonton, bak choy in chicken noodle soup

Pho Shrimp

$15.00

Pho Em Be

$8.00
Additional Side

Additional Side

Rice Plate

Grill Meat over White Rice

Grill Meat over White Rice

$13.50

Choice of protein grill meat over white rice and mix salad.

Grill Pork Chop with Fried Egg over Rice

Grill Pork Chop with Fried Egg over Rice

$15.00

Grill pork chop with fried eye over white rice and mix salad

Grill Pork Chop Combo Special

Grill Pork Chop Combo Special

$17.00
Beef Short Ribs over Rice

Beef Short Ribs over Rice

$17.00

Korean short rib over white rice , side salad with fish sauce for the meal.

Beef Stew over Rice

Beef Stew over Rice

$14.00
Spicy LemonGrass Chicken over Rice

Spicy LemonGrass Chicken over Rice

$15.00

Spicy lemongrass stir fry with pepper and onion over rice.

Spicy LemonGrass Beef over Rice

Spicy LemonGrass Beef over Rice

$17.00

Stir fry beef with lemon grass and onions.

Tofu mix Vegetables over Rice

Tofu mix Vegetables over Rice

$14.50
Vietnamese Grill Chicken Salad

Vietnamese Grill Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mix salad with grill chicken toss with Vinegar fish sauce

Fried Rice

Eggs Peas and Carrot Fried Rice

Eggs Peas and Carrot Fried Rice

$13.00

Eggs, peas and carrots fried rice

Grill Pork over Fried Rice

Grill Pork over Fried Rice

$16.00

Grill pork over fried rice.

Grill Chicken over Fried Rice

$16.00

Grill chicken over fried rice ( steam chicken shown )

Grill Shrimp over Fried Rice

Grill Shrimp over Fried Rice

$17.50

Grill shrimp (6) over fried rice ( steam shrimp show )

Grill Beef and Onion over Fried Rice

Grill Beef and Onion over Fried Rice

$17.00

Grill beef roll in green onion over fried rice ( short beef ribs shown)

Korean short ribs over fried rice

Korean short ribs over fried rice

$18.50
Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Beef over fried rice

Chicken fried rice

Chicken fried rice

$15.00

White chicken breast stir fried with rice and eggs, peas, carrots

Vermicelli

Vermicelli Salad Bowl with Protein of Choice

Vermicelli Salad Bowl with Protein of Choice

$12.00

VERMICELLI NOODLES, SPRING MIX, BEAN SPROUTS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, PEANUTS W/ SIDE OF HOMEMADE FISH SAUCE. Pick your protein options: grill pork, chicken or beef (+$2)

Vermicelli Salad Bowl Combo (Eggroll, Shrimp, Meat)

Vermicelli Salad Bowl Combo (Eggroll, Shrimp, Meat)

$15.00

Pick a protein ( pork , chicken , beef) come with grill shrimp and pork egg roll

Banh Mi Sandwich Roll

Grilled Pork Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.00
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.00

Grill Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich roll

Char Siu Pork Banh Mi Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Beef Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.00

Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.00

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fried Tofu Winter Rolls

$7.00

Shrimp And Pork Spring Rolls

$8.00

Steam pork Spring Rolls

$8.00

Grilled Beef Spring Rolls

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.00

Additional side orders

Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Wonton

$5.00

Mix Vegetables

$4.00

Ox Tail

$5.00

Rare Round Eye Slices

$4.00

Tendons

$4.00

Tripes

$4.00

Flank

$4.00

Briskets

$4.00

Beef Meat-Balls

$4.00

Them Banh Pho

$3.50

Them Bun

$3.50

Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Egg noodle

$4.00

Op La

$3.50

Special Dishes

Spicy chili oil beef and pork vermicelli with beef/pork meats.

Spicy Beef And Pork Soup (BBH)

$15.00
Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$15.00

Egg noodle with pork , bak choy. Chicken base stock

Spicy Tofu Egg Noodle Soup

Spicy Tofu Egg Noodle Soup

$15.00

Spicy chili chicken stock with tufu ,mix seasonal vegetables and egg noodle

Vegetables Egg Noodle Soup

Vegetables Egg Noodle Soup

$14.00
Ox Tail Pho Combo Special

Ox Tail Pho Combo Special

$18.00

Beef Ox tail with combination of meats beef soup.

Wonton Pork & Rice Noodle

$15.00

Veggie Egg Noodle With Chicken Soup

$14.00

Tea & Drinks

House Milk tea

$5.00

Vietnamese iced coffe

$5.50

Thai MilkTea

$5.00

Taro Milk tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.00

Avocado Smoothie

$6.25

Avocado Milk Tea

$5.00

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00

Soy Milk

$5.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.00

Jamine Milk Tea

$5.00

Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

7UP

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Causal Vietnamese restaurant, Pho noodle, rice platter and Vietnamese sandwiches.

Location

134 Yosemite Avenue, Manteca, CA 95336

