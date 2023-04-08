Main picView gallery

Rich Island

review star

No reviews yet

2137 North Courtenay Parkway

Merritt Island, FL 32953

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Gator Bites

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Guac and chips

$11.00

Fried pickle

$9.00

Soup of the day

$5.00

Chili

$7.00

Burgers

Rich Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, white onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, challah bun

Island Frita Burger

$13.00

Guava, Swiss cheese, bacon, potato sticks, island sauce, challah bun

Rich Spicy Burger

$13.00

Sriracha, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, spicy mayo, jalapeno, jack cheese, challah bun

Ronaldo

$12.00

Diced onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, American cheese, challah bun

50/50

$15.00

Half beef-half bacon burger, caramelized onions, bacon, mayo, jack cheese, challah bun

Honey Avocado

$15.00

Honey mustard, arugula, avocado, tomato, red onion, jack cheese, challah bun

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, white onion, cheddar cheese, honey wheat bun

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Island sauce, arugula, white onion, jack cheese, challah bun

Sandwiches

Pan con Bistec

$15.00

Steak, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, potato sticks, challah bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken, arugula, avocado, Swiss cheese, BBQ, honey wheat bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Avocado, honey mustard, arugula red onion, honey wheat bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Creamy Garlic, Swiss

Cajun Salmon BLT

$16.00

Cajun Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Lemon Aioli, Swiss

Spicy Turkey BLT

$16.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Swiss

Sides

SIDE French Fries

$3.00

BASKET French Fries

$5.00

SIDE Sweet Fries

$3.00

BASKET Sweet Fries

$5.00

SIDE Half & Half

$3.00

BASKET Half & Half

$5.00

SIDE Salad - House

$3.00

SIDE Salad - Caesar

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS! Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KIDS! Hamburger

$8.00

KIDS! Cheeseburger

$8.00

KIDS! Tenders

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Shredded Swiss Cheese, Croutons

Desserts

Brownie a la mode

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Sauces - DINE IN/TAKE OUT

Sauces - Rest

Sour Cream

$0.50

PR Hot Sauce - Pique

$0.50

Sirracha

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Mayo

$0.50

Mayo-Ketchup

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks - Machine - Take Out/Delivery

Coke - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Diet Coke - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Sprite - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Pink Lemonade - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Lemonade - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Root Beer - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Water - Take Out/Delivery

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Tea - Take Out/Delivery

Sweet Iced Tea - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Unsweet Iced Tea - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Half Sweet Tea/Half Unsweet - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Half Unsweet Tea/Half Lemonade - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85

Half Unsweet/Half Pink - Take Out/Delivery

$2.85
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste the richness in every bite!

Location

2137 North Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Merritt Island FL
orange starNo Reviews
1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36 Meritt Island, FL 32953
View restaurantnext
DEBBIES DINER
orange starNo Reviews
112 East Merritt Island Causeway Merritt Island, FL 32952
View restaurantnext
El Tucan - Merritt Island
orange starNo Reviews
225 Sykes Creek Parkway Merritt Island, FL 32952
View restaurantnext
El Diablo Tequila & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
333 King st cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Rhythm and Blues Soul Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
512 North Georgia Avenue Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Merritt Island
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston