Richard Walker Pancake House Del Mar

review star

No reviews yet

2670 Via De La Valle

Del Mar, CA 92014

APPLE PANCAKE

APPLE PANCAKE

$16.95

Fresh Granny Smith apples and imported pure cinnamon glaze.

GERMAN PANCAKE

GERMAN PANCAKE

$16.95

A gargantuan bowl-shaped plate-filling baked pancake; served with butter, lemon, and powdered sugar to make your own lemony syrup.

THE DUTCH BABY

$15.95

Same as our German pancake but a little smaller.

THE DANISH HARVEST

THE DANISH HARVEST

$16.95

This oven-baked delight is filled with fresh broccoli, onion, tomato, and mushrooms; topped with Havarti cheese from Denmark.

BAKED PECAN PANCAKE

BAKED PECAN PANCAKE

$16.95

Tender Georgia pecans and imported pure cinnamon glaze; baked to perfection.

BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE

BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE

$15.95

A cinnamon lover's delight.

OMELETTES

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE WITH CHEESE

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE WITH CHEESE

$16.95

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, oregano, and Kalamata olives rolled with gourmet feta cheese.

SANTA FE OMELETTE

SANTA FE OMELETTE

$16.95

Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!

WESTERN WITH CHEESE

$16.95

Ham, onions, and bell peppers.

VERONICA'S VEGGIE WITH CHEESE

$16.95

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Broccoli.

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.95

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.95

FRESH SPINACH OMELETTE WITH CHEESE

$16.95

Fresh spinach; served with our warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.

MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.95

Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.

CHOOSE A CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.95

Select a fresh cheese, and we melt it bubbly hot.

LINK OMELETTE AND CHEESE

$16.95

TURKEY AND CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.95

EGGSPRESS

THICK SLICED BACON & EGGS

THICK SLICED BACON & EGGS

$13.95

Four pieces of Richard Walker's special recipe thick-sliced bacon.

SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS

$13.95

Fresh sausages are delicately floured, seared and then cooked slowly to lock in all the flavor and texture.

SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS

$13.95

Fresh sausages are delicately floured, seared and then cooked slowly to lock in all the flavor and texture.

TURKEY PATTIES & EGGS

TURKEY PATTIES & EGGS

$13.95

Fresh turkey patty sausages, floured and seared.

CANADIAN BACON & EGGS

$14.95

Three generous Canadian bacon pieces are hand-sliced.

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$15.95

Made fresh on the premises, Richard's hash is ground to a smooth consistency as it should be; zesty corned beef, blended with Idaho potatoes and onions.

SMOKED HAM & EGGS

$13.95

A single generous piece of hand-sliced smoked ham.

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

$16.95

English muffin, seared Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and homemade Hollandaise; accompanied with hashed browns.

VENICE BENEDICT

VENICE BENEDICT

$16.95

English muffin topped with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, bits of our crisp bacon, and poached eggs blanketed with our homemade Hollandaise; accompanied with hash browns.

TURKEY PATTY BENNIE

$16.95

Classic Eggs Benedict - with a Turkey Patty twist.

THE ULTIMATE BENEDICT

THE ULTIMATE BENEDICT

$21.95

One of each of our three benedicts on a single platter, served with crispy hash browns. One word: AMEN!

DICED HAM & EGGS

$13.95

Smoked ham is diced and sautéed into three scrambled eggs; served with pancakes, toast, or hash browns.

THE MEATLESS

THE MEATLESS

$11.95

A pair of fresh Grade AA eggs cooked to your liking, hash browns, and your choice of pancakes or toast.

TWO BY FOUR

TWO BY FOUR

$11.95

Two eggs, any style with four buttermilk pancakes.

BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO

BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO

$15.95

Giant flower tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs, smokey bacon bits, shredded potatoes, and jalapeño cheese same with warm frijoles salsa and sour cream

CHIHUAHUA CHILAQUILES VERDE

CHIHUAHUA CHILAQUILES VERDE

$14.95

Home made tortilla strips and three scrambled eggs sauté over a bed of warm frijoles top with warm salsa Verde, Castle Seco, and fresh cilantro

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$16.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.95

PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$11.95

Old fashioned buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter.

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

$12.95

Enjoy hearty, wholesome country-style pancakes; served with whipped butter.

BLUEBERRY 🫐 PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY 🫐 PANCAKES

$13.95

The finest blueberries are selected for these pancakes; sprinkled with powdered sugar, whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote.

12 SILVER DOLLARS

12 SILVER DOLLARS

$11.95

Served with whipped butter.

FRESH STRAWBERRY 🍓 PANCAKES

FRESH STRAWBERRY 🍓 PANCAKES

$14.95

Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh sweet strawberries and real whipped cream.

GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES

GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES

$13.95

Tender Georgia pecans inside and out; sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

NORTHERN BACON 🥓 PANCAKES

$13.95

Yes sir, real chopped bacon stuffed into pancakes; topped with whipped butter.

BANANA 🍌PANCAKES

BANANA 🍌PANCAKES

$13.95

Ripe bananas griddled into pancakes and then topped with more sliced bananas; lightly dusted with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

CHERRY🍒PANCAKES

$13.95

Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of buttermilk pancakes; dusted with powdered sugar.

CHOCOLATE 🍫 CHIPPIES

CHOCOLATE 🍫 CHIPPIES

$12.95

Chocolate melted into pancakes and then topped with chocolate morsels; accompanied with real whipped cream and powdered sugar.

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES

$14.95

Make them your own with one of the following: strawberries, bananas, cherry Kijafa or blueberry compote

FLIGHT

FLIGHT

$17.95

SAN DIEGO BM 🍓🍌🫐

$15.95

Pumpkin 🎃 Pancakes

$15.95

HALF ORDER

1/2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.95

Old fashioned buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter.

1/2 BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

$10.95

Enjoy hearty, wholesome country-style pancakes; served with whipped butter.

1/2 BLUEBERRY🫐 PANCAKES

$10.95

The finest blueberries are selected for these pancakes; sprinkled with powdered sugar, whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote.

1/2 FRESH STRAWBERRY🍓PANCAKES

1/2 FRESH STRAWBERRY🍓PANCAKES

$10.95

Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh sweet strawberries and real whipped cream.

1/2 GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES

1/2 GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES

$10.95

Tender Georgia pecans inside and out; sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

1/2 NORTHERN BACON🥓PANCAKES

$10.95

Yes sir, real chopped bacon stuffed into pancakes; topped with whipped butter.

1/2 BANANA🍌PANCAKES

$10.95

Ripe bananas griddled into pancakes and then topped with more sliced bananas; lightly dusted with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

1/2 CHERRY🍒PANCAKES

$10.95

Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of buttermilk pancakes; dusted with powdered sugar.

1/2 CHOCOLATE 🍫CHIPPIES

1/2 CHOCOLATE 🍫CHIPPIES

$10.95

Chocolate melted into pancakes and then topped with chocolate morsels; accompanied with real whipped cream and powdered sugar.

1/2 GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES

1/2 GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES

$10.95

Make them your own with one of the following: strawberries, bananas, cherry Kijafa or blueberry compote

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$6.95

We make the cutest little chocolate chippie pancake-cake you've ever seen. Compleated with a candle.

1/2 POTATO 🥔 PANCAKES

$10.95

1/2 Pumpkin 🎃 Pancakes

$9.95

FAVORITES

SAN DIEGO FRENCH TOAST

SAN DIEGO FRENCH TOAST

$14.95

Grilled until golden brown and garnished with the freshest sliced bananas, strawberries, and blueberries; real whipped cream on the side.

TEXAS STYLE FRENCH TOAST

$12.95

Thick Texas bread dipped in our own batter; topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

AVOCADO🥑TOAST FLIGHT

AVOCADO🥑TOAST FLIGHT

$16.95

Three slices of multi-grain toast, topped with fresh avocado, a dash of chopped onion, and sprinkled with toasted rosemary. Then each topped the following 3 ways: 1 - over medium egg 2 - two slices of grilled tomatoes 3 - two thick slices of RWs bacon.

PIGS IN A NEW CAR

$12.95

By any other name, it's still three sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar; tropical sauce and whipped butter on the side.

BELGIAN WAFFLES

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$12.95

Topped with whipped butter.

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$14.95

Wild blueberries stuffed into a waffle; topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.

FRESH STRAWBERRY PATCH WAFFLE

FRESH STRAWBERRY PATCH WAFFLE

$14.95

A waffle dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh strawberries, and real whipped cream.

CHERRY WAFFLE

CHERRY WAFFLE

$13.95

Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of our Belgian waffle; dusted with powdered sugar.

BACON WAFFLE

$13.95

Crisp bacon cooked inside a golden brown waffle.

GEORGIA PECAN WAFFLE

GEORGIA PECAN WAFFLE

$13.95

Tender pecans cooked inside; topped with powdered sugar, and yes, more pecans

GLUTEN/PEANUT FREE WAFFLE

GLUTEN/PEANUT FREE WAFFLE

$14.95

Make this waffle your own with one of the following: strawberries, bananas, cherry Kijafa or blueberry compote.

FLIGHT ME TO THE MOON

FLIGHT ME TO THE MOON

$16.95

Find yourself "waffling" on which waffle to choose? Not anymore! Choose any four waffle selections and leave nothing to chance. 1/4 of each waffle selection on a single platter.

SAN DIEGO WAFFLE

SAN DIEGO WAFFLE

$14.95

BANANA WAFFLE

$13.95

CREPERIE

FRESH FRENCH STRAWBERRY CREPES

FRESH FRENCH STRAWBERRY CREPES

$14.95

Crepes are wrapped around fresh juicy strawberries, topped with tropical sauce, more strawberries, and powdered sugar.

BLUEBERRY AND SOUR CREME CREPES

BLUEBERRY AND SOUR CREME CREPES

$13.95

Juicy blueberries mixed with sour cream and a dash of Triple Sec makes this a true berry delight; sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.

CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES

$13.95

Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.

BANANA CREPES

BANANA CREPES

$11.95

Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.

CHOCOLATE EXPLOSION

CHOCOLATE EXPLOSION

$11.95

Smooth imported chocolate wrapped delicately in a warm crepe and topped with thick whipped cream and fresh strawberries on top.

PLAIN CR

$12.95

GOURMET GRIDDLE CAKES

THIN SWEDISH PANCAKES

THIN SWEDISH PANCAKES

$13.95

Three large, thin, delicate, oval-shaped pancakes; served with imported Lingonberries from Sweden.

49ERS FLAP JACKS

$13.95

Three big, chewy pancakes from the gold rush days.

POTATO PANCAKES

$13.95

We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.

SIDES

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$9.95

HASH

$9.50
LINKS

LINKS

$7.50
SAUSAGE PATTIES

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$7.50

Side of two pork sausages.

TURKEY PATTIES

TURKEY PATTIES

$7.50
THICK SLICED BACON

THICK SLICED BACON

$7.50

CANADIAN BACON

$8.50

SMOKED HAM

$7.50

SEASONED CHICKEN

$7.50
HASHBROWNS

HASHBROWNS

$4.95

HASHBROWNS W/CHEESE

$7.45

EGG (1)

$3.25

EGGS (2)

$4.25

EGGS (3)

$5.25

VEGAN EGG (1)

$4.50

VEGAN EGGS (2)

$5.50

VEGAN EGGS (3)

$6.50

TOAST OR ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.50

SLICED AVOCADO

$4.50

SL TOMATOS

$3.50

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$3.50

NUTELLA

$3.50

PEANUT BUTTER

$2.95

SALSA

$2.50

SANTA FE MIX

$2.50

MKN OF BEANS

$3.50

LUNCH

HARVEST

$16.95

This is a unique quiche-like oven-baked delight! Filled with fresh broccoli, onion, tomato, and mushrooms; topped with Havarti cheese from Denmark.

RICHIES BLT

$13.95

Start with our thick sliced bacon - add lettuce, and tomato stacked between thick Texas bread; served with crispy hash browns and pickle.

CHOPPED GREEK SALAD

CHOPPED GREEK SALAD

$12.95

We chop romaine lettuce and toss with diced tomatoes, diced onions, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic cheese croutons; then toss a second time with a light Greek vinaigrette and a dash of oregano.

CHOPPED GREEK SALAD W/CHICKEN

CHOPPED GREEK SALAD W/CHICKEN

$20.45
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SAMMY

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SAMMY

$15.95

Seasoned chicken breast along with fresh lettuce and tomato is layered on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and sliced avocado served with crispy hashbrowns and a pickle.

BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO

BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO

$15.95

Giant flower tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs, smokey bacon bits, shredded potatoes, and jalapeño cheese same with warm frijoles salsa and sour cream

DRINKS

COFFEE

COFFEE

$4.50

DECAF

$4.50

OJ

$6.50

APPLE JUICE

$6.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.50

TOMATO JUICE

$5.50

CHO MILK

$4.50
HOT CHOC

HOT CHOC

$4.50

TEA

$4.50

ICE TEA

$4.50

2% MILK

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.50

COKE

$4.50

COFFEE BAG

$8.95

START

LG FRUIT BOWL

$9.50

BANANA BOWL

$5.50

STRAW BOWL

$9.50

SM FRUIT BOWL

$5.95

OATMEAL

$6.50

OATMEAL WITH RAISINS

$7.45

TO GO DRINKS

RICHARD WALKER'S COFFEE

$4.95

ORANGE JUICE

$6.95

APPLE JUICE

$6.95

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.95

COKE

$4.95

HOT TEA

$4.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.95

2% MILK

$4.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.95

CHILDREN'S CORNER

ONE, TWO, THREE!

$11.95

1 egg, 2 links, and 3 pancakes, topped with whipped butter.

CARRIES 6 SILVER DOLLARS

$9.95

CHERRY KIJAFA CREPE

$9.95

GRILLED CHEESE PLEASE!

$10.95

CHOCOLATE CHIPPIES

$10.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are so grateful that you have chosen to join us at what San Diego Magazine has deemed, "The Pinnacle of Pancakes. From our entire staff at all five locations and a family legacy of over 70 years, we thank you for choosing Richard Walker's Pancake House to enjoy a breakfast experience unlike any other.

Location

2670 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

