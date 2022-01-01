Richard Walker's Pancake House Carlsbad
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are so grateful that you have chosen to join us at what San Diego Magazine has deemed, "The Pinnacle of Pancakes. From our entire staff at all five locations and a family legacy of over 70 years, we thank you for choosing Richard Walker's Pancake House to enjoy a breakfast experience unlike any other.
Location
2656 Gateway Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
