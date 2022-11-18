Richard Walker's Pancake House La Jolla
909 Propsect St. Suite 190
La Jolla, CA 92037
Popular Items
BAKED PANCAKES
APPLE PANCAKE
Fresh Granny Smith apples and imported pure cinnamon glaze.
GERMAN PANCAKE
A gargantuan bowl-shaped plate-filling baked pancake; served with butter, lemon, and powdered sugar to make your own lemony syrup.
THE DUTCH BABY
Same as our German pancake but a little smaller.
THE DANISH HARVEST
This oven-baked delight is filled with fresh broccoli, onion, tomato, and mushrooms; topped with Havarti cheese from Denmark.
BAKED PECAN PANCAKE
Tender Georgia pecans and imported pure cinnamon glaze; baked to perfection.
BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE
A cinnamon lover's delight.
OMELETES
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, oregano, and Kalamata olives rolled with gourmet feta cheese.
SANTA FE OMELETTE
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
WESTERN WITH CHEESE
Ham, onions, and bell peppers.
VERONICA'S VEGGIE
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Broccoli.
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
FRESH SPINACH OMELETTE
Fresh spinach; served with our warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE
Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
CHEESE OMELETTE
Select a fresh cheese, and we melt it bubbly hot.
LINK OMELETTE AND CHEESE
EGGSPRESS
THICK SLICED BACON & EGGS
Four pieces of Richard Walker's special recipe thick-sliced bacon, eggs any style, and a side of your choice.
SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS
Fresh sausages are delicately floured, seared and then cooked slowly to lock in all the flavor and texture.
SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS
Fresh sausages are delicately floured, seared and then cooked slowly to lock in all the flavor and texture.
TURKEY PATTIES & EGGS
Fresh turkey patty sausages, floured and seared.
CANADIAN BACON & EGGS
Three generous Canadian bacon pieces are hand-sliced.
CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS
Made fresh on the premises, Richard's hash is ground to a smooth consistency as it should be; zesty corned beef, blended with Idaho potatoes and onions.
SMOKED HAM & EGGS
A single generous piece of hand-sliced smoked ham.
CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT
English muffin, seared Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and homemade Hollandaise; accompanied with hashed browns.
VENICE BENEDICT
English muffin topped with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, bits of our crisp bacon, and poached eggs blanketed with our homemade Hollandaise; accompanied with hash browns.
TURKEY PATTY BENNIE
Classic Eggs Benedict - with a Turkey Patty twist.
THE ULTIMATE BENEDICT
One of each of our three benedicts on a single platter, served with crispy hash browns. One word: AMEN!
DICED HAM & EGGS
Smoked ham is diced and sautéed into three scrambled eggs; served with pancakes, toast, or hash browns.
THE MEATLESS
A pair of fresh Grade AA eggs cooked to your liking, hash browns, and your choice of pancakes or toast.
TWO BY FOUR
Two eggs, any style with four buttermilk pancakes.
BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO
Giant flower tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs, smokey bacon bits, shredded potatoes, and jalapeño cheese same with warm frijoles salsa and sour cream
CHIHUAHUA CHILAQUILES VERDE
Home made tortilla strips and three scrambled eggs sauté over a bed of warm frijoles top with warm salsa Verde, Castle Seco, and fresh cilantro
BISCUITS & GRAVY
PANCAKES
FRESH STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh sweet strawberries and real whipped cream.
GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES
Tender Georgia pecans inside and out; sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
BANANA PANCAKES
Ripe bananas griddled into pancakes and then topped with more sliced bananas; lightly dusted with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
NORTHERN BACON PANCAKES
Yes sir, real chopped bacon stuffed into pancakes; topped with whipped butter.
CHOCOLATE CHIPPIES
Chocolate melted into pancakes and then topped with chocolate morsels; accompanied with real whipped cream and powdered sugar.
CHERRY PANCAKES
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of buttermilk pancakes; dusted with powdered sugar.
GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES
Make them your own with one of the following: strawberries, bananas, cherry Kijafa or blueberry compote.
FLIGHT
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
The finest blueberries are selected for these pancakes; sprinkled with powdered sugar, whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote.
PLAIN BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Old fashioned buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter.
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
Enjoy hearty, wholesome country-style pancakes; served with whipped butter.
12 SILVER DOLLARS
Served with whipped butter.
SD BM
PUMPKIN
HALF ORDER
HALF ORDER FRESH STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh sweet strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar, served with real whipped cream and whipped butter.
HALF ORDER GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN/PEANUT FREE PANCAKES
Make them your own with one of the following served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Old fashioned buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER CHOCOLATE CHIPPIES
Chocolate melted into pancakes and then topped with chocolate morsels; dusted with powdered sugar, served with real whipped cream and whipped butter.
HALF ORDER BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
The finest blueberries are selected for these pancakes; dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote.
HALF ORDER GEORGIA PECAN PANCAKES
Tender Georgia pecans inside and out; dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER NORTHERN BACON PANCAKES
Yes sir, real chopped bacon stuffed into pancakes; served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER BANANA PANCAKES
Ripe bananas griddled into pancakes and then topped with more sliced bananas; dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter.
BIRTHDAY CAKE
We make the cutest little chocolate chippie pancake-cake you've ever seen!
HALF ORDER CHERRY KIJAFA PANCAKES
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of buttermilk pancakes; dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
Enjoy hearty, wholesome country-style pancakes; served with whipped butter.
HALF ORDER POTATO CAKES
We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.
1/2 PUMPKIN
FAVORITES
SAN DIEGO FRENCH TOAST
Grilled until golden brown and garnished with the freshest sliced bananas, strawberries, and blueberries; real whipped cream on the side.
TEXAS STYLE FRENCH TOAST
Thick Texas bread dipped in our own batter; topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT
Three slices of multi-grain toast, topped with fresh avocado, a dash of chopped onion, and sprinkled with toasted rosemary. Then each topped the following 3 ways: 1 - over medium egg 2 - two slices of grilled tomatoes 3 - two thick slices of RWs bacon.
PIGS IN A NEW CAR
By any other name, it's still three sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar; tropical sauce and whipped butter on the side.
S/AVO TST E
S/AVO TST T
S/AVO TST B
BELGIAN WAFFLES
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Topped with whipped butter.
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
Wild blueberries stuffed into a waffle; topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.
FRESH STRAWBERRY PATCH WAFFLE
A waffle dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh strawberries, and real whipped cream.
CHERRY WAFFLE
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and ladled on top of our Belgian waffle; dusted with powdered sugar.
BACON WAFFLE
Crisp bacon cooked inside a golden brown waffle.
GEORGIA PECAN WAFFLE
Tender pecans cooked inside; topped with powdered sugar, and yes, more pecans
GLUTEN/PEANUT FREE WAFFLE
Make this waffle your own with one of the following: strawberries, bananas, cherry Kijafa or blueberry compote.
FLIGHT ME TO THE MOON
Find yourself "waffling" on which waffle to choose? Not anymore! Choose any four waffle selections and leave nothing to chance. 1/4 of each waffle selection on a single platter.
SAN DIEGO WAFFLE
BANANA WAFFLE
CREPERIE
FRESH FRENCH STRAWBERRY CREPES
Crepes are wrapped around fresh juicy strawberries, topped with tropical sauce, more strawberries, and powdered sugar.
BLUEBERRY AND SOUR CREME CREPES
Juicy blueberries mixed with sour cream and a dash of Triple Sec makes this a true berry delight; sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.
CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.
BANANA CREPES
Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.
CHOCOLATE EXPLOSION
Smooth imported chocolate wrapped delicately in a warm crepe and topped with thick whipped cream and fresh strawberries on top.
PLAIN CR
GOURMET GRIDDLE CAKES
THIN SWEDISH PANCAKES
Three large, thin, delicate, oval-shaped pancakes; served with imported Lingonberries from Sweden.
49ERS FLAP JACKS
Three big, chewy pancakes from the gold rush days.
POTATO PANCAKES
We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.
SIDES
HASH
LINKS
SAUSAGE PATTIES
Side of two pork sausages.
TURKEY PATTIES
THICK SLICED BACON
CANADIAN BACON
SMOKED HAM
SEASONED CHICKEN
HASHBROWNS
HASHBROWNS W/CHEESE
EGG (1)
EGGS (2)
EGGS (3)
TOAST OR ENGLISH MUFFIN
MONKEY FRUIT
SLICED AVOCADO
VEGAN EGG (1)
VEGAN EGGS (2)
VEGAN EGGS (3)
SL TOMATOS
SIDE HOLLANDAISE
NUTELLA
PEANUT BUTTER
SALSA
S. BEANS
S SOURCREAM
LUNCH
HARVEST
This is a unique quiche-like oven-baked delight! Filled with fresh broccoli, onion, tomato, and mushrooms; topped with Havarti cheese from Denmark.
RICHIES BLT
Start with our thick sliced bacon - add lettuce, and tomato stacked between thick Texas bread; served with crispy hash browns and pickle.
CHOPPED GREEK SALAD
We chop romaine lettuce or spinach and toss with diced tomatoes, diced onions, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic cheese croutons; then toss a second time with a light Greek vinaigrette and a dash of oregano.
CHOPPED GREEK SALAD W/CHICKEN
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SAMMY
Seasoned chicken breast along with fresh lettuce and tomato is layered on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and sliced avocado served with crispy hashbrowns and a pickle.
BAJA SUNSHINE BURRITO
Giant flower tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs, smokey bacon bits, shredded potatoes, and jalapeño cheese same with warm frijoles salsa and sour cream
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla, CA 92037