Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
American
Richards Dairy Delight
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
264 Sebago Road, Sebago, ME 04029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beacon Bar & Bistro - 828 Roosevelt Trail
No Reviews
828 Roosevelt Trail Naples, ME 04055
View restaurant
The Club at Riverside - 1158 Riverside St
No Reviews
1158 Riverside St Portland, ME 04103
View restaurant