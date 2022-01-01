Richards Dairy Delight imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
American

Richards Dairy Delight

review star

No reviews yet

264 Sebago Road

Sebago, ME 04029

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders (5)
HS Milk Shake
Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Sides & Salads

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.50

Clam Cakes (3)

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$5.50

Hot Dog (1)

$3.50

Grill

Hamburger

$8.25

Served with a side of fries

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Served with a side of fries

Hot Dogs (2)

$8.00

Served with a side of fries

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.00

Served with a side of fries

Steak & Cheese

$11.50Out of stock

With onions and peppers ~ Served with a side of fries

Single Hot Dog / NO FRIES

$3.00

Seafood Platters

Fisherman’s Platter

$1.50

Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams ~ Served with fries and cole slaw

Lobster Roll Platter

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh lobster on a brioche roll toasted, lettuce, tossed with mayo Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Clams Platter

$26.00

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Scallops Platter

$22.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Haddock Filet Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Clam Cakes (3) Platter

$13.50

Served with fries and cole slaw

PICK TWO Fish Fridays

$1.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Fried haddock fillet, lettuce , tartar sauce on a roll ~ Served with your choice of a bag of chips or fries

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.50

Served with lettuce in a wrap ~ Please specify if you prefer white, wheat, or GF bread ~ Served with your choice of fries or a bag of chips

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo ~ Served with your choice of fries or a bag of chips

Italian Sandwich

$8.75

Ham, cheese, onion, green pepper, pickles, tomatoes, black olives, oil, salt, pepper ~ served with your choice of fries or a bag of chips

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing on a wrap of your choice ~ Served with your choice of a bag of chips or fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kid’s Menu

Comes with fries and a small drink

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.50

3 tenders with fries and a small drink

Kids Hot Dog (1)

$7.00

Hot dog, fries and a small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese, fries and a small drink

Kids Ham Italian (Half Size)

$4.25

Kids BLT Sandwich (Half Size)

$4.00

Hard Serve

HS Small

$3.95

HS Medium

$4.95

HS Large

$5.95

HS Milk Shake

$6.00

HS Quart

$7.90

HS Pint

$5.50

Pup Cups

Pup Gulp (H2O+Treat)

$2.70

Pup Cup

$3.70

Fountain

Small

$1.50

Medium

$1.75

Large

$2.00

Bottled

12 oz Water

$1.25

20 oz Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Yellow Gatorade

$2.00

Slush

Fruit Punch Slush

$3.50

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Postcards

Postcards

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

264 Sebago Road, Sebago, ME 04029

Directions

Gallery
Richards Dairy Delight image

