Richards Super Premium Ice Cream 11033 S Langley Ave Suite 100

No reviews yet

11033 S Langley Ave Suite 100

Chicago, IL 60628

Burgers and Sandwiches

Beyond Burger with Fries

$12.89Out of stock

Served with miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles.

Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.49

Served with American cheese, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Served with mustard, Swiss cheese with a pickle and peppers on the side

Double Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.49

Served with two patties, two slices of American cheese, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.

Double Hamburger with Fries

$9.99

Served with two patties, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.

Grand Burger with Fries

$10.99

Served with two patties, two slices of American cheese, middle bun, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Gyro with Fries

$8.99

served on pita bread with tomatoes, white onions, and tzatziki sauce

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and American cheese

Old-Fashioned Hamburger with Fries

$8.99

Served with miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cheddar cheese

Turkey Burger with Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Served with miracle whip, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles

Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and American cheese

Chicken Combos

10 Piece Mix with Fries

$16.99

Served with fries

3 Piece Mix with Fries

$9.99

Served with fries

6 Piece Mix with Fries

$12.99

Served with fries

Drinks

Berry Lemonade Sunkist

$1.50Out of stock

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Coca-cola

$1.50Out of stock

Diet 7Up

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50

Orange Sunkist

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Fries

Boat of Fries

$4.79

deep-fried, straight-cut fries is the perfect pair with any meal

Cheese Fries

$6.49

crispy fries topped with melted cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

crispy fries topped with melted cheese and our very own homemade, signature secret recipe chili

Order of Fries

$2.99

deep-fried, straight-cut fries is the perfect pair with any meal

Hotdogs and Polishes

Chicago Style Hotdog and Fries

$4.49

Vienna Beef Hotdog served with mustard, 2 tomatoes halves, relish, onions. sport peppers, and 1 pickle spear, topped with celery salt

Chicago Style Polish and Fries

$5.49

Vienna Beef Hotdog served with mustard, 2 tomatoes halves, relish, onions. sport peppers, and 1 pickle spear, topped with celery salt

Chili Cheese Hotdog and Fries

$6.99

Served with chili, cheese, and raw white onions

Chili Cheese Polish and Fries

$7.99

Served with chili, cheese, and raw white onions

Nachos/TacoSalad

Nachos

$6.99

served with tortilla chips, melted cheese, meat, and hot peppers

Taco Salad

$7.69

Doritos chips topped with lettuce, white onions, then layered with seasoned ground beef, with sour cream and salsa on the side

Pints of Ice Cream

Apple Butter Biscuit Pint

$12.00Out of stock

pieces of buttery biscuits blended in a creamy apple flavor mix, makes for a mouthwatering extravaganza

Apple Pecan Pint

$12.00Out of stock

rich apple flavor with loads of pecans

Apple Pie A-la-Mode Pint

$12.00Out of stock

homemade apple pie ice cream filled with sweet apple pie chunks

Banana Pudding Pint

$12.00

creamy and delicious with real bananas and vanilla wafers throughout

Black Pint

$12.00

this rich and creamy flavor features a bold and homemade style taste

Butter Pecan Pint

$12.00

Caramel Snudge Pint

$12.00Out of stock

try our triple threat ice cream with caramel, bits of Snickers candy bars, and fudge

Chocolate Pint

$12.00Out of stock

indulge yourself in a smooth rich and chocolatey flavor

Chocolate Brick Road Pint

$12.00Out of stock

chocolate covered peanuts, and pecans...just follow the chocolate brick road to great taste

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint

$12.00Out of stock

bits of sweet chocolate chips and cookie dough pieces in a rich vanilla base

Chocolate Cookies and Cream Pint

$12.00Out of stock

enjoy a delicious combination of rich chocolate swirled with cookies and cream

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint

$12.00Out of stock

chocolate ice cream mixed with real bits of brownies and fudge

Creamsicle Pint

$12.00Out of stock

a wild, fun blast of orange and vanilla mixed together

Fresh Mixed Berries Pint

$12.00Out of stock

sweet mixture of berries in a flavorful blend rich ice cream

Key Lime Pie Pint

$12.00Out of stock

this decadent, sweet and tart key lime pie flavor is packed with loads of deliciousness

Lemon Ice Box Pie Pint

$12.00Out of stock

homemade, twist of tangy citrus with crunchy vanilla wafers

Mango Pint

$12.00

juicy mangos, exploding with lush tropical flavor

Mint Chocolate Chip Pint

$12.00

homemade mint chocolate ice cream with bits of chocolate

Orange Dream Cream Pint

$12.00Out of stock

indulge in our rich and creamy orange flavor. They don’t call it “dream” cream for nothing.

Oreo Cookies and Cream Pint

$12.00

rich and creamy vanilla ice cream base loaded with delectable Oreo Cookies

Peach Cobbler Pint

$12.00

fresh peaches and crumbled pie crust blended into a flavorful, secret ice cream base

Peach Vodka Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka infused in a rich and creamy peach ice cream base

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Pint

$12.00Out of stock

enjoy bits of peanut butter cups and cookie dough unlike you ever had before

Perfect Peach Pint

$12.00Out of stock

indulge in whole new world of deliciousness and creaminess where “perfection” is just the beginning

Pina Colada Pint

$12.00

intense mix of coconut and pineapple flavor

Pineapple Vodka Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka infused in a rich and cream pineapple ice cream base

Pistachos and Nuts Pint

$12.00

roasted pistachio nuts in a flavorful sweet cream for an amazing taste

Richard's Chocolate Red Velvet Cookie Dough Pint

$12.00Out of stock

red velvet ice cream with bits of cookie dough throughout puts the “u” in fun

Rick's Caramel, Pralines and Cream Pint

$12.00Out of stock

fresh candied pecans in a rich and creamy vanilla base

Rickey's Butterscotch Crunch Pint

$12.00Out of stock

toasted almonds, with the right amount of crunch makes every spoonful mouth-watering delicious

Rickey's Toasted Almond Crunch Pint

$12.00Out of stock

a flavorful blend of chopped, toasted almonds and buttery crunch

Rum Raisin Pint

$12.00Out of stock

enjoy this island-y taste with raisins in a sweetened vanilla ice cream base

Salted Caramel Pint

$12.00Out of stock

lose yourself with every spoonful of this sweet and silky ice cream delight

Salted Caramel Pecan Pint

$12.00Out of stock

lose yourself with every spoonful of this sweet and silky ice cream delight with toasted pecans throughout

Salted Caramel: Chunky and Chewy Pint

$12.00Out of stock

sweet, salty, buttery, chunky, chewy…need I go on?

Strawberry Pint

$12.00Out of stock

fresh strawberries, fresh air, fresh new day to enjoy a delicious mouthful of strawberry ice cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Pint

$12.00

fresh strawberries in a cream cheese ice cream base, with strawberry swirls and crunchy vanilla wafers

Strawberry Cookies and Cream Pint

$12.00Out of stock

rich and creamy strawberry ice cream base loaded with delectable Oreo Cookies

Strawberry Shortcake Pint

$12.00

fresh strawberries in a shortcake ice cream base, with strawberry swirls and crunchy vanilla wafers

Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Pint

$12.00

crunch your way into a world of delight with our coolest flavor blast

Sweet Potato Pie Pint

$12.00

real sweet potato pie and crunchy vanilla wafers in a rich and smooth ice cream base

Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake Pint

$12.00Out of stock

real sweet potato pie and crunchy vanilla wafers in a smooth cheesecake ice cream base

Sweet Potato Pie Marshmallow Pecan Pint

$12.00Out of stock

your favorite sweet potato pie desert in a creamy ice cream flavor with added marshmallows and pecans

Tricky Rickey Pint

$12.00Out of stock

our signature vanilla ice cream, mixed with chocolate covered peanuts, fudge brownie pieces, peanut butter cups, and marshmallows.

Tropical Paradise Pint

$12.00Out of stock

delectable, mouth-watering bites of pineapples mixed in a heavenly blend of tropical fruits and tasty coconut.

Vanilla Pint

$12.00

made with only the freshest ingredients, is it any wonder why our vanilla ice cream continues to be a fan favorite?

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Pint

$12.00

perfect combination of vanilla couple with bits of chocolate chips

Vanilla Fudge Brownie Pint

$12.00

creamy vanilla ice cream with loads of brownies and fudge for you to enjoy

Vodka and Orange Juice Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka infused in a rich and cream orange flavor ice cream base

Pints of Sherbet

Strawberry Lemon Pint

$12.00

Wildberry Pint

$12.00

Pineapple Orange Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Pineapple Pint

$12.00

Strawberry Pint

$12.00

Raspberry Pint

$12.00

Lime Pint

$12.00

Rainbow Pint

$12.00

Orange Pint

$12.00

Lemon Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Popcorn

Banana Pudding Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Buffalo Cheddar Ranch Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel And Cheese

$5.00

Cheesy, sweet, decadent and classic. These are just a few ways to describe this Chicago classic snack. Our Caramel & Cheese Mix popcorn doesn't require a trip to the windy city to enjoy. This classic caramel and cheddar cheese popcorn is expertly combined to make a treat you'll want all for yourself.

Caramel

$5.00

Our signature Caramel popcorn is sweet and creamy. Made with real butter and natural sugar it will satisfy all of your decadent cravings. Indulge yourself and enjoy this amazing snack, handcrafted just for you.

Cheddar Barbecue

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar Caramel Cheetos

$5.00Out of stock

Can you ever have too much cheese? Absolutely not. We took our classic cheddar cheese popcorn and introduced it to the familiar crunch of Cheetos cheese curls, but with a sweet surprising twist. We drenched the Cheetos in decadent caramel to make a sweet and savory treat that will leave you fiending for more.

Cheddar Cheese

$5.00

Salty popcorn drenched in tangy cheddar cheese makes a savory snack you won't be able to resist. Made with real American cheddar cheese, our classic Cheddar Cheese popcorn will excite your senses and leave you desiring more.

Cheddar Dill

$5.00Out of stock

The irresistible flavor and aroma of dill and the tangy taste of real cheddar cheese combine to bring you the perfect savory snack. Our creamy delicious Cheddar Dill popcorn is loaded with taste and will definitely become one of your all-time favorites.

Cheddar Ranch

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Ghost Pepper Mix

$5.00Out of stock

We fight fire with fire with our Ghost Pepper Mix. Our Ghost Pepper Caramel and our Red Hot Cheddar combine to make a new spicy twist on a Chicago Style classic. Are you up or the challenge?

Hot Cocoa Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

Warm up this winter season with our indulgent Hot Cocoa Caramel. Made with real cocoa, it's sweet, creamy and guaranteed to satisfy your chocolate cravings.

Maple Bacon Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

The perfect combination of classic maple syrup and savory bacon pieces blended perfectly with our rich and buttery caramel popcorn. Our Maple Bacon Caramel Popcorn is a decadent treat for any time of day.

Pumpkin Spice Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

It's that time of year again. The leaves are changing colors and the air is crisp and chilly. It's pumpkin spice season. Our classic caramel popcorn with the touch of the pumpkin spice you crave. For a limited time only.

Red Hot Cheddar

$5.00Out of stock

We set off a few fire alarms making this irresistible snack. We took our classic cheddar cheese popcorn and cranked up the heat with the blaze of smoked ghost peppers. When you try our fiery Red Hot Cheddar, be sure to have a glass of water nearby.

Salt ＆ Vinegar Cheddar

$5.00Out of stock

A splash of vinegar and a touch of salt combined with our mouth-watering cheddar cheese popcorn. Guaranteed to leave your mouth puckered and wanting another handful. Our Salt & Vinegar Cheddar popcorn is the snack you've been searching for. You're welcome.

Smoked Ghost Pepper Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

Whiskey Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

Rich and creamy, sweet and a little "boozy". Our Whiskey Caramel popcorn will delight your taste buds and leave you craving for more...without the next day hangover of course.

Potato Chips

Cheetos Crunchy

$0.75Out of stock

Cheetos Puffs

$0.75Out of stock

Cool Ranch Doritos

$0.75Out of stock

Fritos Corn Chips

$0.75Out of stock

Funyuns

$0.75Out of stock

Lay’s Barbeque

$0.75Out of stock

Lay’s Classics

$0.75Out of stock

Lays Sour Cream and Onion

$0.75Out of stock

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$0.75Out of stock

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

$0.75Out of stock

Ruffles Original

$0.75Out of stock

Smartfood White Cheddar

$0.75Out of stock

Rich O' Shakes

Milkshake

$8.50

You never had a shake unless you had a Rich O' Shake!

Soul Food Dinners

3pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Delicious homestyle meal served with two appetizing sides, and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread.

4pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Delicious homestyle meal served with two appetizing sides, and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread.

Beef Short Ribs Dinner

$27.50Out of stock

Just wait until you sink your teeth into two of the most succulent and tender ribs you have ever tried. Mouth-wateringly delicious

Fried Pork Chops Dinner

$21.49

This hearty meal is the perfect dinner entree. Two delicious center-cut pork chops are just calling out your name (and ours too lol). Order yours today!

Half Roasted Chicken Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

Oven roasted half-chicken. Seasoned to perfection. Served with two delicious sides and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread

Roasted Pork Chops Dinner

$19.50Out of stock

Soul Food Sides

Candied Yams

$6.49Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.99

Corn

$4.99Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$0.50

Dressing

$6.49Out of stock

Macaroni ＆ Cheese

$6.49Out of stock

Mixed Greens

$6.49Out of stock

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Red Beans and Rice

$6.49Out of stock

Rice And Gravy

$4.99Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

String Beans

$4.99

made with smoked turkey

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.49Out of stock

Perfect combination of broccoli and cheddar in an amazing soup.

Chicken Noodle

$5.99Out of stock

It's a win-win. Stay warm. Stay full. Order one today

Richard's Secret Recipe Chili

$6.49

our very own homemade, signature secret recipe chili

Super Sundaes

Banana Pudding

$15.00Out of stock

two scoops, vanilla wafers, caramel syrup, whip cream, nuts, and cherry

Cookies and Cream

$15.00Out of stock

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Wing Dinners

BBQ Wing Dinners

Served with fries and white bread

Wing Dinners

Served with fries and white bread

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We create genuine happiness!

Website

Location

11033 S Langley Ave Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60628

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

