Richards Super Premium Ice Cream
11033 S Langley Ave Suite 100
Chicago, IL 60628
Burgers and Sandwiches
Beyond Burger with Fries
Served with miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles.
Cheeseburger with Fries
Served with American cheese, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Served with mustard, Swiss cheese with a pickle and peppers on the side
Double Cheeseburger with Fries
Served with two patties, two slices of American cheese, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.
Double Hamburger with Fries
Served with two patties, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.
Grand Burger with Fries
Served with two patties, two slices of American cheese, middle bun, miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gyro with Fries
served on pita bread with tomatoes, white onions, and tzatziki sauce
Ham Sandwich
Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and American cheese
Old-Fashioned Hamburger with Fries
Served with miracle whip, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cheddar cheese
Turkey Burger with Fries
Served with miracle whip, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles
Turkey Sandwich
Made with miracle whip, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and American cheese
Chicken Combos
Drinks
Fries
Boat of Fries
deep-fried, straight-cut fries is the perfect pair with any meal
Cheese Fries
crispy fries topped with melted cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
crispy fries topped with melted cheese and our very own homemade, signature secret recipe chili
Order of Fries
deep-fried, straight-cut fries is the perfect pair with any meal
Hotdogs and Polishes
Chicago Style Hotdog and Fries
Vienna Beef Hotdog served with mustard, 2 tomatoes halves, relish, onions. sport peppers, and 1 pickle spear, topped with celery salt
Chicago Style Polish and Fries
Vienna Beef Hotdog served with mustard, 2 tomatoes halves, relish, onions. sport peppers, and 1 pickle spear, topped with celery salt
Chili Cheese Hotdog and Fries
Served with chili, cheese, and raw white onions
Chili Cheese Polish and Fries
Served with chili, cheese, and raw white onions
Nachos/TacoSalad
Pints of Ice Cream
Apple Butter Biscuit Pint
pieces of buttery biscuits blended in a creamy apple flavor mix, makes for a mouthwatering extravaganza
Apple Pecan Pint
rich apple flavor with loads of pecans
Apple Pie A-la-Mode Pint
homemade apple pie ice cream filled with sweet apple pie chunks
Banana Pudding Pint
creamy and delicious with real bananas and vanilla wafers throughout
Black Pint
this rich and creamy flavor features a bold and homemade style taste
Butter Pecan Pint
Caramel Snudge Pint
try our triple threat ice cream with caramel, bits of Snickers candy bars, and fudge
Chocolate Pint
indulge yourself in a smooth rich and chocolatey flavor
Chocolate Brick Road Pint
chocolate covered peanuts, and pecans...just follow the chocolate brick road to great taste
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint
bits of sweet chocolate chips and cookie dough pieces in a rich vanilla base
Chocolate Cookies and Cream Pint
enjoy a delicious combination of rich chocolate swirled with cookies and cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint
chocolate ice cream mixed with real bits of brownies and fudge
Creamsicle Pint
a wild, fun blast of orange and vanilla mixed together
Fresh Mixed Berries Pint
sweet mixture of berries in a flavorful blend rich ice cream
Key Lime Pie Pint
this decadent, sweet and tart key lime pie flavor is packed with loads of deliciousness
Lemon Ice Box Pie Pint
homemade, twist of tangy citrus with crunchy vanilla wafers
Mango Pint
juicy mangos, exploding with lush tropical flavor
Mint Chocolate Chip Pint
homemade mint chocolate ice cream with bits of chocolate
Orange Dream Cream Pint
indulge in our rich and creamy orange flavor. They don’t call it “dream” cream for nothing.
Oreo Cookies and Cream Pint
rich and creamy vanilla ice cream base loaded with delectable Oreo Cookies
Peach Cobbler Pint
fresh peaches and crumbled pie crust blended into a flavorful, secret ice cream base
Peach Vodka Pint
Vodka infused in a rich and creamy peach ice cream base
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Pint
enjoy bits of peanut butter cups and cookie dough unlike you ever had before
Perfect Peach Pint
indulge in whole new world of deliciousness and creaminess where “perfection” is just the beginning
Pina Colada Pint
intense mix of coconut and pineapple flavor
Pineapple Vodka Pint
Vodka infused in a rich and cream pineapple ice cream base
Pistachos and Nuts Pint
roasted pistachio nuts in a flavorful sweet cream for an amazing taste
Richard's Chocolate Red Velvet Cookie Dough Pint
red velvet ice cream with bits of cookie dough throughout puts the “u” in fun
Rick's Caramel, Pralines and Cream Pint
fresh candied pecans in a rich and creamy vanilla base
Rickey's Butterscotch Crunch Pint
toasted almonds, with the right amount of crunch makes every spoonful mouth-watering delicious
Rickey's Toasted Almond Crunch Pint
a flavorful blend of chopped, toasted almonds and buttery crunch
Rum Raisin Pint
enjoy this island-y taste with raisins in a sweetened vanilla ice cream base
Salted Caramel Pint
lose yourself with every spoonful of this sweet and silky ice cream delight
Salted Caramel Pecan Pint
lose yourself with every spoonful of this sweet and silky ice cream delight with toasted pecans throughout
Salted Caramel: Chunky and Chewy Pint
sweet, salty, buttery, chunky, chewy…need I go on?
Strawberry Pint
fresh strawberries, fresh air, fresh new day to enjoy a delicious mouthful of strawberry ice cream
Strawberry Cheesecake Pint
fresh strawberries in a cream cheese ice cream base, with strawberry swirls and crunchy vanilla wafers
Strawberry Cookies and Cream Pint
rich and creamy strawberry ice cream base loaded with delectable Oreo Cookies
Strawberry Shortcake Pint
fresh strawberries in a shortcake ice cream base, with strawberry swirls and crunchy vanilla wafers
Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Pint
crunch your way into a world of delight with our coolest flavor blast
Sweet Potato Pie Pint
real sweet potato pie and crunchy vanilla wafers in a rich and smooth ice cream base
Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake Pint
real sweet potato pie and crunchy vanilla wafers in a smooth cheesecake ice cream base
Sweet Potato Pie Marshmallow Pecan Pint
your favorite sweet potato pie desert in a creamy ice cream flavor with added marshmallows and pecans
Tricky Rickey Pint
our signature vanilla ice cream, mixed with chocolate covered peanuts, fudge brownie pieces, peanut butter cups, and marshmallows.
Tropical Paradise Pint
delectable, mouth-watering bites of pineapples mixed in a heavenly blend of tropical fruits and tasty coconut.
Vanilla Pint
made with only the freshest ingredients, is it any wonder why our vanilla ice cream continues to be a fan favorite?
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Pint
perfect combination of vanilla couple with bits of chocolate chips
Vanilla Fudge Brownie Pint
creamy vanilla ice cream with loads of brownies and fudge for you to enjoy
Vodka and Orange Juice Pint
Vodka infused in a rich and cream orange flavor ice cream base
Pints of Sherbet
Popcorn
Banana Pudding Popcorn
Buffalo Cheddar Ranch Popcorn
Caramel And Cheese
Cheesy, sweet, decadent and classic. These are just a few ways to describe this Chicago classic snack. Our Caramel & Cheese Mix popcorn doesn't require a trip to the windy city to enjoy. This classic caramel and cheddar cheese popcorn is expertly combined to make a treat you'll want all for yourself.
Caramel
Our signature Caramel popcorn is sweet and creamy. Made with real butter and natural sugar it will satisfy all of your decadent cravings. Indulge yourself and enjoy this amazing snack, handcrafted just for you.
Cheddar Barbecue
Cheddar Caramel Cheetos
Can you ever have too much cheese? Absolutely not. We took our classic cheddar cheese popcorn and introduced it to the familiar crunch of Cheetos cheese curls, but with a sweet surprising twist. We drenched the Cheetos in decadent caramel to make a sweet and savory treat that will leave you fiending for more.
Cheddar Cheese
Salty popcorn drenched in tangy cheddar cheese makes a savory snack you won't be able to resist. Made with real American cheddar cheese, our classic Cheddar Cheese popcorn will excite your senses and leave you desiring more.
Cheddar Dill
The irresistible flavor and aroma of dill and the tangy taste of real cheddar cheese combine to bring you the perfect savory snack. Our creamy delicious Cheddar Dill popcorn is loaded with taste and will definitely become one of your all-time favorites.
Cheddar Ranch
Cookies and Cream Popcorn
Ghost Pepper Mix
We fight fire with fire with our Ghost Pepper Mix. Our Ghost Pepper Caramel and our Red Hot Cheddar combine to make a new spicy twist on a Chicago Style classic. Are you up or the challenge?
Hot Cocoa Caramel
Warm up this winter season with our indulgent Hot Cocoa Caramel. Made with real cocoa, it's sweet, creamy and guaranteed to satisfy your chocolate cravings.
Maple Bacon Caramel
The perfect combination of classic maple syrup and savory bacon pieces blended perfectly with our rich and buttery caramel popcorn. Our Maple Bacon Caramel Popcorn is a decadent treat for any time of day.
Pumpkin Spice Caramel
It's that time of year again. The leaves are changing colors and the air is crisp and chilly. It's pumpkin spice season. Our classic caramel popcorn with the touch of the pumpkin spice you crave. For a limited time only.
Red Hot Cheddar
We set off a few fire alarms making this irresistible snack. We took our classic cheddar cheese popcorn and cranked up the heat with the blaze of smoked ghost peppers. When you try our fiery Red Hot Cheddar, be sure to have a glass of water nearby.
Salt ＆ Vinegar Cheddar
A splash of vinegar and a touch of salt combined with our mouth-watering cheddar cheese popcorn. Guaranteed to leave your mouth puckered and wanting another handful. Our Salt & Vinegar Cheddar popcorn is the snack you've been searching for. You're welcome.
Smoked Ghost Pepper Caramel
Whiskey Caramel
Rich and creamy, sweet and a little "boozy". Our Whiskey Caramel popcorn will delight your taste buds and leave you craving for more...without the next day hangover of course.
Potato Chips
Cheetos Crunchy
Cheetos Puffs
Cool Ranch Doritos
Fritos Corn Chips
Funyuns
Lay’s Barbeque
Lay’s Classics
Lays Sour Cream and Onion
Nacho Cheese Doritos
Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream
Ruffles Original
Smartfood White Cheddar
Soul Food Dinners
3pc Fried Chicken Dinner
Delicious homestyle meal served with two appetizing sides, and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread.
4pc Fried Chicken Dinner
Delicious homestyle meal served with two appetizing sides, and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread.
Beef Short Ribs Dinner
Just wait until you sink your teeth into two of the most succulent and tender ribs you have ever tried. Mouth-wateringly delicious
Fried Pork Chops Dinner
This hearty meal is the perfect dinner entree. Two delicious center-cut pork chops are just calling out your name (and ours too lol). Order yours today!
Half Roasted Chicken Dinner
Oven roasted half-chicken. Seasoned to perfection. Served with two delicious sides and your choice of a corn muffin or white bread
Roasted Pork Chops Dinner
Soul Food Sides
Candied Yams
Coleslaw
Corn
Corn Muffin
Dressing
Macaroni ＆ Cheese
Mixed Greens
Mixed Vegetables
Potato Salad
Red Beans and Rice
Rice And Gravy
Steamed Broccoli
String Beans
made with smoked turkey
Soups
Super Sundaes
