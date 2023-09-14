Salads

Chicken Carbonara

$12.00

Lettuce mix with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, and roasted garlic Italian dressing.

Italian Chopped

$12.00

Ditalini pasta, lettuce mix, red onion, grape tomatoes, marinated chickpeas, salami, black olives, mozzarella pearls, shaved parmesan, and fried onions.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Side Garden

$4.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrot, blended cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Large Garden

$7.00

Large version of the side garden salad.

Gourmet Pizza

18 Herbivore

$22.00

Spinach, broccoli, red onion, and tomatoes.

18 Omnivore

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

18 Richie Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Double charred pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, dollops of ricotta, and hot honey drizzle.

18 Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.

18 White Pizza

$21.00

Garlic ricotta base with mozzarella ands fresh basil.

16 Square Sicilian

$21.00

Square Sicilian style pizza with your choice of toppings.

18 Custom Pizza

$18.00

18" pizza with your choice of toppings.

14 Custom Pizza

$14.00

14" pizza with your choice of toppings.

10 Custom Pizza

$10.00

10" pizza with your choice of toppings.

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

Wings

12 Pc Wings

$18.00

12 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.

6 Pc Wings

$9.00

6 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.

Pizza Wing Special

$32.00

12 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce, and an 18" pizza with your choice of 1 topping. Additional toppings $2.25.

Dessert

Classic Cannoli

$6.00

The classic Italian treat.

Zeppole

Zeppole
$6.00

Fried pizza dough topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Pie

$6.00

Chocolate pie topped with a Frangelico cream sauce.

Red Headed Stranger

$6.00

Fried Italian pastry topped with NY cheesecake, sliced strawberries and strawberry drizzle.

Rum Baba

$6.00

Rum soaked cake filled with cannoli cream and a cherry on top.

Calzone/Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Rolled pizza dough with 2 toppings of your choice. Served with marinara.

Calzone

$11.99

Baked pizza dough turnover with ricotta and your choice of 2 toppings. Served with marinara.

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Soup

Fisherman's Stew

$22.00

Mussels, scallops, shrimp and cod in a Cioppino style broth.

Chicken & Gnocchi

$10.00

Chicken and gnocchi in a creamy comforting broth.

Small Plates

Warm Caponata w/ Buffalo Mozzarella

$10.00

with buffalo mozzarella

Deviled Crab w/ Polenta & Artichoke Cream

$12.00

With creamy polenta and lobster alfredo.

Fried Short Rib Ravioli

$10.00

With pesto cream and roasted tomato sauce.

Whipped Ricotta & Brie

$10.00

With honey and pasta chips.

Roasted Mushrooms

Roasted Mushrooms
$10.00

With guanciale and ricotta scramble.

Grilled Pork Belly

$10.00

With fennel slaw and plum honey.

Garlic Con Fit Bruschetta

$10.00

With stracciatella.

Shrimp Tesori

Shrimp Tesori
$14.00

With Calabrian pepper jelly.

Beef Braciole Nonna Mia

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with pepperoni. Served with marinara.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.00

Served with marinara.

Mushroom Flatbread

Mushroom Flatbread
$10.00

Flatbread with fontina, mozzarella, and truffle zest.

Sides

French Fries

Parmesan Garlic Potatoes

Arborio Rice & Cabbage

Out of stock

Italian Street Corn

Cannellini Beans

Italian Bread

$2.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Mortadella & Pastrami

$12.00

Grilled mortadella and pastrami on focaccia bread.

Sloppy Guissepe

$10.00

Italian style sloppy joe, made with ground pork and beef.

Copa Roast Pork

$10.00

Served open faced with fennel slaw.

Ribeye Cheesestake

$12.00

Steak with provolone cheese, peppers, onion, and mushrooms.

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.00

Classic Italian meatballs with marinara and parmesan cheese.

Italian Cold Cut

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, with parmesan peppercorn dressing. Served hot or cold.

Pizza by the Slice

Pepperoni

$3.50

A slice of pepperoni pizza cut from our 18" pie.

Slice of the Day

$3.50

A slice of pizza cut from our 18" pie. *chef's choice in topping for the day.

Plain Cheese

$3.50

A slice of plain cheese pizza cut from our 18" pie.

Classic Pasta

Fettucini

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.

Rigatoni

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.

Orecchiette

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.

Tortelloni

$12.00

Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.

Supremo Dishes

Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade classic, made with beef and pork. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Broiled Shrimp + Scallops Arrabbiata

$24.00

With lemon pesto and spicy marinara sauce. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Conchiglione Alla Bolognese

$16.00Out of stock

Stuffed shells with meat sauce, béchamel, and pesto garnish. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Steak Pizzaiola Tournedos

$24.00

Angus fillet in a hearty tomato sauce with capers, green olives, and pine nuts. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Braised Chicken / Center Cut Pork Chop Marsala

$18.00Out of stock

Your choice of chicken or center cut pork chop with hearty mushroom sauce. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Broiled Cod

$18.00

With Seville orange and pancetta aioli. Served with side salad and Italian bread.

Jumbo Prawns w/Roasted Garlic Cream

$24.00

Manicotti

Kids Menu

Fettucini & Meatballs

$6.00

4" Meatball Parm

$6.00

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.00

8" Pizza

$6.00