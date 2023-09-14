Richie's Italian Bistro at Riverwalk
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come break bread with us!
Location
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
4.4 • 113
300 technology center way ste. 203 Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rock Hill
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant