The Coffee House at RCC

review star

No reviews yet

1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.00

Black Eye

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Cafe Breva

$3.25

Cappuccino

$2.75

Chai Tea Latte

$2.75

Coffee

$1.75

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Latte

$3.25

Macchiato

$2.75

Mocha

$3.75

Red Eye

$2.50

Steamer

$2.75

Tea Latte

$2.75

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Cafe Caramel

$3.75

Frozen Cafe Mocha

$3.75

Frozen Caramel

$3.75

Fruit Smoothie

$3.75

Frozen Latte

$3.75

Frozen Lemonade

$3.25

Frozen Mocha

$3.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$1.75

Iced Chai Latte

$2.75

Iced Latte

$3.25

Iced Macchiato

$2.75

Iced Mocha

$3.25

Iced Tea

$1.75

Iced Tea Latte

$2.75

Water

$0.22

Other Drinks

Italian Soda

$2.25

Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Flavored Red Bull

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Bakery

Bagel

$1.50

Cookie

$0.75

Cupcake

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.00

Muffin

$1.50

Scone

$1.50

Misc Items

Coffee House Mug

$8.00

Prof Bean 12 oz

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Beverages & baked goods; service provided by Richland Culinary Arts students

Location

1 College Park, Decatur, IL 62521

Directions

