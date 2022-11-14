Richmond Flying Squirrels - Catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Warm Up

Popcorn

$20.00

Freshly popped kernals lathered in butter

Peanuts in the Shell

$20.00

A ballpark classic

Kettle Chips

$20.00

Lightly salted and packed with flavor served with French Onion dip

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$15.00

Salty fried tortilla chips served with fresh mild salsa

Squirrely Fries

$40.00

Our signature curly fries seasoned to a golden brown, served with ketchup

Hummus and Pita Chips

$30.00

Garlic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with freshly made pita chips

Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks

$45.00

Traditional pretzel sticks served with a nacho cheese dipping sauce

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$35.00

Crunchy on the outside and filled with creamy macaroni and cheese on the inside

Mini Corn Dogs

$35.00

Golden fried served with mustard and ketchup

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$45.00

Blended with hot sauce, creamy ranch , and shredded chicken

The First Pitch

American Cheeseburgers Half Order

$55.00

Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

American Cheeseburgers Full Order

$100.00

Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Hot Dogs Half Order

$25.00

All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

Hot Dogs Full Order

$40.00

All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

Chicken Tenders Half Order

$35.00

Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch

Chicken Tenders Full Order

$65.00

Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Half Order

$55.00

5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Full Order

$100.00

5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Pulled Pork Sandwiches Half Order

$45.00

Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls

Pulled Pork Sandwiches Full Order

$85.00

Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls

Wing Tray Half Order

$45.00

Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour

Wing Tray Full Order

$85.00

Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour

Corn Dogs Half Order

$25.00

Served with yellow and spicy brown mustard

Corn Dogs Full Order

$40.00

Served with yellow and spicy brown mustard

Salads and Sides

Garden Salad

$25.00

Prepared with mixed greens , grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons

Pasta Salad

$15.00

Antipasto, green pepper, tomato, onion, and cheese dressed with italian dressing

Quinoa Salad

$25.00

Quinoa blended with tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, served in a Greek dressing

Cheese Tray

$40.00

Assorted cubed cheese served with spicy brown mustard and crackers

Fruit and Cheese Tray

$55.00

Combination of fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses served with honey, spicy brown mustard and crackers

Garden Fresh Vegetable Tray

$50.00

Seasonal fresh garden vegetables served with ranch and chuncky blue cheese

Assorted Wraps

$65.00

Assorted variety of chicken salad, turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, roast beef and cheese and hummus. Served with lettuce and tomato

Fruit Tray

$55.00

Fresh fruit including watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and strawberries

Beyond Burger (4)

$40.00

Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free

Beyond Burger (8)

$75.00

Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free

Add Chili

$15.00

Weekly Special

$45.00

Middle Relief

Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 1

$50.00

Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients

Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 2

$65.00

Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients

Quesadillas Choose 1

$55.00

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style

Quesadillas Choose 2

$65.00

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style

Quesadillas Choose 3

$75.00

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style

Quesadillas Choose 4

$85.00

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 1

$55.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 2

$95.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 3

$135.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 4

$175.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Made to Order Papa Johns Pizza

$24.00

Freshly baked 14 inch pizza sliced into 8 pieces

Call to the Bullpen

Cookie and Brownie Combo Half Order

$20.00

Freshly Baked gourmet cookies and rich decadent brownies

Cookie and Brownie Combo Full Order

$35.00

Freshly Baked gourmet cookies and rich decadent brownies

Double Chocolate Brownie Tray

$35.00

Classic Gooey warm chocolate brownies

Freshly Baked Gourmet Cookie Tray

$25.00

An assortment of Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookies

Churros

$30.00

Deep Fried Churros sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with dessert dippin sauces

Wine

James River Cellars

New Kent Winery

Feeling Squirrelly

$8.00

White wine with natural hints of peach

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight Lime

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

O'Douls N/A

$4.00

Craft Beer

Flying Squirrels Rally Cap

$5.00

COTU Ray Rays

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Bingo Lager

$5.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Cocktails and Seltzers

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$5.00

Cutwater Vodka Orange Smash

$5.00

Cutwater Tiki Rum Punch

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Citrus

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Classic Cola

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Orange

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Cherry Cola

$5.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi No Sugar

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$3.00

Aquafina

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Gatroade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Preorder Packages

The Rookie Half

$190.00

Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.

The Rookie Full

$315.00

Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.

Southern Hospitality Half

$190.00

Appetizer of mini cornbread muffins, followed by entrees of Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ribs and a side of Mac and Cheese. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.

Southern Hospitality Full

$315.00

Appetizer of mini cornbread muffins, followed by entrees of Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ribs and a side of Mac and Cheese. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.

Nutzy's Tailgate Pack Half

$160.00

Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.

Nutzy's Tailgate Pack Full

$265.00

Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.

The Rookie

$525.00

Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.

Nutzy's Tailgate Pack

$395.00

Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.

The Warm Up

Popcorn

$20.00

Freshly popped kernals lathered in butter

Peanuts in the Shell

$20.00

A ballpark classic

Kettle Chips

$25.00

Lightly salted and packed with flavor served with French Onion dip

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$50.00

Salty fried tortilla chips served with fresh mild salsa

Squirrely Fries

$65.00

Our signature curly fries seasoned to a golden brown, served with ketchup

Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks

$85.00

Traditional pretzel sticks served with a nacho cheese dipping sauce

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$65.00

Crunchy on the outside and filled with creamy macaroni and cheese on the inside

Mini Corn Dogs

$65.00

Golden fried served with mustard and ketchup

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$85.00

Blended with hot sauce, creamy ranch , and shredded chicken

The First Pitch

American Cheeseburgers Half Order

$85.00

Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

American Cheeseburgers Full Order

$165.00

Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Hot Dogs Half Order

$35.00

All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

Hot Dogs Full Order

$65.00

All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

Chicken Tenders Half Order

$55.00

Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch

Chicken Tenders Full Order

$105.00

Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Half Order

$85.00

5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Full Order

$165.00

5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup

Pulled Pork Sandwiches Half Order

$75.00

Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls

Pulled Pork Sandwiches Full Order

$145.00

Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls

Wing Tray Half Order

$45.00

Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour

Wing Tray Full Order

$85.00

Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour

Corn Dogs

$65.00

Served with yellow and spicy brown mustard

Quesadilla

$85.00

Grilled Flour Tortillas stuffed with cheese and served wih salsa and guacamole

Salads and Sides

Garden Salad

$35.00

Prepared with mixed greens , grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons

Garden Salad with Chicken

$80.00

Prepared with mixed greens , grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons

Fruit Tray Half

$50.00

Fresh fruit including watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and strawberries

Fruit Tray Full

$95.00

Fresh fruit including watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and strawberries

Beyond Burger (6)

$60.00

Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free

Beyond Burger (12)

$115.00

Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free

Middle Relief

Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 2

$95.00

Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients

Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 3

$125.00

Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients

Made to Order Papa Johns Pizza

$24.00

Freshly baked 14 inch pizza sliced into 8 pieces

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 1

$85.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 2

$165.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 3

$240.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 4

$310.00

Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style

Call to the Bullpen

Cookie and Brownie Combo

$55.00

Freshly Baked gourmet cookies and rich decadent brownies

Double Chocolate Brownie Tray

$65.00

Classic Gooey warm chocolate brownies

Freshly Baked Gourmet Cookie Tray

$45.00

An assortment of Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookies

Wine

James River Cellars

New Kent Winery

Feeling Squirrelly

$8.00

White wine with natural hints of peach

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight Lime

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

O'Douls N/A

$4.00

Craft Beer

Flying Squirrels Rally Cap

$5.00

COTU Ray Rays

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Bingo Lager

$5.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Cocktails and Seltzers

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$5.00

Cutwater Vodka Orange Smash

$5.00

Cutwater Tiki Rum Punch

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Citrus

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Classic Cola

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Orange

$5.00

BL Hard Soda Cherry Cola

$5.00

Belle Isle Cherry Lime

$6.50

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi No Sugar

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$3.00

Aquafina

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Gatroade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Richmond Flying Squirrels - Catering image
Main pic

