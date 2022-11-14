Richmond Flying Squirrels - Catering
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd
Richmond, VA 23220
The Warm Up
Popcorn
Freshly popped kernals lathered in butter
Peanuts in the Shell
A ballpark classic
Kettle Chips
Lightly salted and packed with flavor served with French Onion dip
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Salty fried tortilla chips served with fresh mild salsa
Squirrely Fries
Our signature curly fries seasoned to a golden brown, served with ketchup
Hummus and Pita Chips
Garlic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with freshly made pita chips
Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks
Traditional pretzel sticks served with a nacho cheese dipping sauce
Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Crunchy on the outside and filled with creamy macaroni and cheese on the inside
Mini Corn Dogs
Golden fried served with mustard and ketchup
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Blended with hot sauce, creamy ranch , and shredded chicken
The First Pitch
American Cheeseburgers Half Order
Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup
American Cheeseburgers Full Order
Grilled 6oz burgers served with crustini buns, lettuce , tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup
Hot Dogs Half Order
All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.
Hot Dogs Full Order
All meat hot dogs served with buns, ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.
Chicken Tenders Half Order
Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch
Chicken Tenders Full Order
Regular or tossed in one of your favorite sauces: Buffalo, or Sweet and Sour, Served with Ranch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Half Order
5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with American Cheese Full Order
5oz grilled chicken breast served with crustini buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup
Pulled Pork Sandwiches Half Order
Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls
Pulled Pork Sandwiches Full Order
Southern style pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crustini rolls
Wing Tray Half Order
Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour
Wing Tray Full Order
Bone-in or Boneless jumbo wings tossed in your two favorite sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ or Sweet and Sour
Corn Dogs Half Order
Served with yellow and spicy brown mustard
Corn Dogs Full Order
Served with yellow and spicy brown mustard
Salads and Sides
Garden Salad
Prepared with mixed greens , grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons
Pasta Salad
Antipasto, green pepper, tomato, onion, and cheese dressed with italian dressing
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa blended with tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, served in a Greek dressing
Cheese Tray
Assorted cubed cheese served with spicy brown mustard and crackers
Fruit and Cheese Tray
Combination of fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses served with honey, spicy brown mustard and crackers
Garden Fresh Vegetable Tray
Seasonal fresh garden vegetables served with ranch and chuncky blue cheese
Assorted Wraps
Assorted variety of chicken salad, turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, roast beef and cheese and hummus. Served with lettuce and tomato
Fruit Tray
Fresh fruit including watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and strawberries
Beyond Burger (4)
Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free
Beyond Burger (8)
Plant based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Soy, Gluten and GMO free
Add Chili
Weekly Special
Middle Relief
Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 1
Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients
Mac and Cheese Bar Choose 2
Homemade in a specialty cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and blended with your choice of the following ingredients
Quesadillas Choose 1
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style
Quesadillas Choose 2
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style
Quesadillas Choose 3
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style
Quesadillas Choose 4
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. Choose your style
Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 1
Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style
Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 2
Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style
Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 3
Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style
Game Winning Snack Sliders Choose 4
Mini cheese burgers served with lettuc, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Choose your style
Made to Order Papa Johns Pizza
Freshly baked 14 inch pizza sliced into 8 pieces
Call to the Bullpen
Cookie and Brownie Combo Half Order
Freshly Baked gourmet cookies and rich decadent brownies
Cookie and Brownie Combo Full Order
Freshly Baked gourmet cookies and rich decadent brownies
Double Chocolate Brownie Tray
Classic Gooey warm chocolate brownies
Freshly Baked Gourmet Cookie Tray
An assortment of Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookies
Churros
Deep Fried Churros sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with dessert dippin sauces
Craft Beer
Cocktails and Seltzers
NA Beverage
Preorder Packages
The Rookie Half
Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.
The Rookie Full
Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.
Southern Hospitality Half
Appetizer of mini cornbread muffins, followed by entrees of Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ribs and a side of Mac and Cheese. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.
Southern Hospitality Full
Appetizer of mini cornbread muffins, followed by entrees of Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ribs and a side of Mac and Cheese. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.
Nutzy's Tailgate Pack Half
Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.
Nutzy's Tailgate Pack Full
Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.
The Rookie
Appetizers of Popcorn and Fresh Fruit, followed by entrees of Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Cheeseburgers with a side of Squirrely Fries. Cookies and Brownies for dessert.
Nutzy's Tailgate Pack
Appetizer of Kettle Chips, followed by entrees of made to order Papa Johns Pizza, wings and a side of Pasta Salad. Assorted Jumbo Cookies for dessert.
