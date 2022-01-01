Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern LVB
No reviews yet
725 S Las Vegas Blvd
Ste 110
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Combo Plates
1. Sandwich Combo
Sandwich with your choice of meat, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
2. Duo Plate
Your choice of 2 meats (1/4lb each), 1 side, and 1 soft drink
3. Trio Plate
Your choice of 3 meats (1/4lb each), 1 side, and 1 soft drink
4. Half Rack Combo
Half rack of your choice of ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
5. Full Rack Combo
Full rack of your choice of ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
6. Rib Platter
1 beef rib, 2 st louis ribs, 3 babyback ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
7. Pit Special
1/4lb of chopped brisket, pulled pork, hot link, chicken, and St Louis ribs, 3 sides of your choice, and 2 slider rolls
Smoked Meatloaf
Our Famous smoked meatloaf served over a bed of mashed potatoes. Topped with sweet sauce, pork rinds, Carolina vinegar sauce, and green onions. Served with one dinner roll
Kids Rib Meal
2 St Louis ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
Kids Slider Meal
2 sliders with your choice of meat, 1 side, and 1 soft drink
All You Can Eat
Anything on the menu and a pitcher of PBR. Dine in only. Per person, 1 hour time limit, no sharing, no to go boxes
AYCE Add on
A La Carte Meats
1/2 lb Chopped Brisket
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 lb Burnt End Brisket
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 lb Beef Hot Link
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
3 Bones St Louis Ribs
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Full Rack St Louis Ribs
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 Rack Babyback Ribs
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Full Rack Babyback Ribs
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1 Bone Beef Rib
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 lb Pulled Chicken
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
1/2 Chicken
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Whole Chicken
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
A la carte (1/4 lb)
Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
A La Carte Sandwiches
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Burnt End Brisket Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Pulled Piggy Sandwich
Pulled pork served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Hot Link Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Biggin Sandwich
Hot link topped with pulled pork and chopped brisket served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions
Sides
Smoked Mac N Cheese
Our famous smoked mac and cheese
Bacon Potato Salad
Topped with bacon and green onions
BBQ Beans
BBQ beans with pork and brisket
Chipotle Coleslaw
Coleslaw tossed in our chipotle sauce
Loaded Mash Potato
Mash potato topped with cheese, bacon, and green onions
Cornbread
2 pieces of cornbread topped with butter
Collard Greens
Collard greens with brisket
Side Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Pork Rinds
Pork rinds fried fresh every day and dusted with our signature dry rub
Loaded Baked Potato
Potato topped with butter, beans, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Sweet Potato
Sweet potato topped with butter and cinnamon brown sugar
Fritos Chips
8oz Pickles
8oz cherry peppers
Side Bread
2oz Sauce
4oz Sauce
8oz Sauce
16oz Sauce
Beverages
Stuffed Potato or Yam
Chopped Brisket Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Burnt End Brisket Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Pulled Pork Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Hot Link Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Pulled Chicken Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Chopped Brisket Yam
Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Burnt End Brisket Yam
Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Pulled Pork Yam
Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Hot Link Yam
Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Pulled Chicken Yam
Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions
Salads
Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Chopped Brisket Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Burnt End Brisket Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Pulled Pork Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Hot Link Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Pulled Chicken Salad
Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar
Rick's Finger Lickins
Redneck Nachos
Fritos corn chips smothered with beans, chopped brisket, Boss sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, green onions, and a cherry pepper
Mama's Burnt End Sliders
2 Hawaiin slider rolls with sweet burnt end brisket topped with chipotle coleslaw. Served with a 4oz side of bacon potato salad and pickles and cherry peppers
Rick's Smokin Skillet
Hot link, burnt end brisket, pulled pork topped with Boss sauce and green onions. Served with a 4oz side of coleslaw and pickles and cherry peppers
D'Licious Chicken Wings
3 smoked whole wings glazed in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of ranch
Arkansas Piggy Chips
Large order of our fried pork rinds dusted with our signature dry rub. Served with Carolina Vinegar dipping sauce and topped with green onions
Daily Specials
Monday: Big Hawg
6oz pulled pork topped with 4oz chipotle coleslaw and Carolina vinegar sauce. Served on a brioche bun
Tuesday: Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey breast served on mashed potatoes and white bread. Topped with smoked bourbon cranberry sauce and green onions
Wednesday: Pitmaster's Choice
Every Wednesday our highly trained pitmaster will create a new meal just for YOU - our loyal customers!
Thursday: Southern Style Bratwurst
Smoked bratwurst held in beer. Served on a hoagie roll with sauerkraut, sweet country girl mustard sauce, and green onions
Friday: Rib Tips
1/2 lb rib tips garnished with Boss sauce and green onions. Comes with a 24oz soft drink
Saturday: BBQ Tacos
Two 6' flour tortillas with your choice of pork, brisket, chicken, or hot link. Dressed with chipotle coleslaw, cheese, sour cream, green onions. Served with a 4oz side of BBQ beans
Tour Plates
Merch
Mens Pig Butts Shirt
Mens South Mouth Shirt
Mens Original Shirt
Womens Pig Butts Shirt
Womens South Mouth Shirt
Womens Original Shirt
Womens Pig Butts Tank Top
Womens South Mouth Tank Top
Womens Original Tank Top
Flexfit Hat - Black
Flexfit Hat - Red
Flexfit Hat - White
Flexfit Hat - Camo
Snapback Camo Hat
Party Packs
D's Delicious Sampler
6 St Louis ribs, 1/4 chicken, 1/4lb chopped brisket, 1/4lb pulled pork, 1/4lb hot links, 2 pints of sides, 1 pint of sauce, 12 slider rolls
BBQ Sampler
1 whole chicken, 1/2lb chopped brisket, 1/2lb pulled pork, 1/2lb hot links, 4 pints of sides, 1 pint of sauce, 12 slider rolls
BBQ Sandwich Pack
1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot link, 1/2 gallon side, 2 pints of sauce, 24 sliders or 12 hoagie rolls
Rib Fest
1 rack beef ribs, 1 rack St Louis ribs, 1 rack Babyback ribs, 4 pints of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls
Super Sampler
1 rack St louis ribs, 1 whole chicken, 1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot links, 6 pints of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls
Big Man's
2 rack St louis ribs, 2 whole chicken, 1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot links, 4 quarts of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls
Catering
1lb chopped brisket
1lb sliced brisket
1lb burnt ends
1lb pulled pork
1lb pulled chicken
1 bone in chicken
1lb hot links
1 rack St Louis ribs
1 rack babyback ribs
1 rack beef ribs
Chicken wing - catering
1 pint side
1 quart side
1/2 gallon side
1 gallon side
1/2 gallon dessert
1 gallon dessert
1 pint sauce
1 quart sauce
1/2 gallon sauce
1 gallon sauce
Dinner roll - catering
Hoagie roll - catering
Cornbread - catering
Plates, Silverware, Napkins
Disposable chaffing dishes
Delivery Fee
Service Fee
Liquor
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Well Tequila
Well Rum
Well Gin
Well Scotch
Arkansas Lemonade
Diablito
Classic Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary with Rib/Slider
Hawaiian BBQ
Lil Pink Piggy
Porch Swing
The Old Man
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Cilantro
Absolut Lime
Absolut Peach
Absolut Peppar
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Pink Whitney
Tito's
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Well Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Don Julio
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Reposado
Dulce Vida Anejo
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tanteo Chipotle
Xicaru Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Ambros Banana
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Cask Aged
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Gold Bar Whiskey
Gold Bar Double Cask
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Apple
Jameson
Makers Mark
Makers 46
Midnight Moon Strawberry Moonshine
Redemption Rye
Rhetoric
Skrewball PB Whiskey
Second Glance
Tullermore Dew
Well Rum
Bacardi Superior
Bapardi Gold
Bacardi Pineapple
Bacardi Tangerine
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Starr
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Ten
Well Scotch
Ballentines
Dalmore 12yr
Dewars White Label
Lagavulin
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 15yr
Macallan 18yr
Sia
Hennessey
Presidente
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Bols Elderflower
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Chambord
Cinzano
Contratto American Rosso
Disaronno Amaretto
Dorda Chocolate
Drambuie
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori Melon
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Southern Comfort
Tuaca
A.M.F.
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Blue Hawaiian
Ceasar
Cosmo
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Beer
24oz Craft
24oz Domestic
Big Dog LV Lager
Coors Light
Crafthaus Resinate IPA
Four Peaks Peach Ale
Golden Road Mango Cart
Guinness
Heineken
Hop Nuts Golden Knight
Joseph James Citra Rye
Lovelady Paleo Porter
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Rogue Dead Guy
Rollin Smoke Amber Ale
Stella Artois
Tenaya Creek Hefeweizen
Woodchuck Gumption
Yelp Free Stella
Big Dog LV Lager
Coors Light
Crafthaus Resinate IPA
Four Peaks Peach Ale
Golden Road Mango Cart
Guinness
Heineken
Hop Nuts Golden Knight
Joseph James Citra Rye
Lovelady Paleo Porter
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Rogue Dead Guy
Rollin Smoke Amber Ale
Stella Artois
Tenaya Creek Hefeweizen
Woodchuck Gumption
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Coors N/A
Corona
Dos Equis
Eagle Banana Bread
Golden Road Mango Cart
Guinness Blonde
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA
Joseph James Hop Box
Lagunitas IPA
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
Long Drink
Lost Coast Tangerine
Lovelady 9th Island Pineapple Sour
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Harder Lemonade
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Rekorderlig Pear
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Shiner Bock
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sin Tax Imperial Stout
Smith & Forge Cider
Steigl
Stella Artois
Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown
Tenaya Creek Gypsy Fade IPA
Voodoo Ranger IPA
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
