Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern LVB

review star

No reviews yet

725 S Las Vegas Blvd

Ste 110

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Order Again

Combo Plates

1. Sandwich Combo

$20.00

Sandwich with your choice of meat, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

2. Duo Plate

$22.00

Your choice of 2 meats (1/4lb each), 1 side, and 1 soft drink

3. Trio Plate

$28.00

Your choice of 3 meats (1/4lb each), 1 side, and 1 soft drink

4. Half Rack Combo

$25.00

Half rack of your choice of ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

5. Full Rack Combo

$35.00

Full rack of your choice of ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

6. Rib Platter

$35.00

1 beef rib, 2 st louis ribs, 3 babyback ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

7. Pit Special

$35.00

1/4lb of chopped brisket, pulled pork, hot link, chicken, and St Louis ribs, 3 sides of your choice, and 2 slider rolls

Smoked Meatloaf

$20.00

Our Famous smoked meatloaf served over a bed of mashed potatoes. Topped with sweet sauce, pork rinds, Carolina vinegar sauce, and green onions. Served with one dinner roll

Kids Rib Meal

$12.00

2 St Louis ribs, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

Kids Slider Meal

$12.00

2 sliders with your choice of meat, 1 side, and 1 soft drink

All You Can Eat

$40.00

Anything on the menu and a pitcher of PBR. Dine in only. Per person, 1 hour time limit, no sharing, no to go boxes

AYCE Add on

A La Carte Meats

1/2 lb Chopped Brisket

$16.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 lb Sliced Brisket

$16.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 lb Burnt End Brisket

$18.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$14.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 lb Beef Hot Link

$14.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

3 Bones St Louis Ribs

$10.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs

$19.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$32.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 Rack Babyback Ribs

$20.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Full Rack Babyback Ribs

$32.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1 Bone Beef Rib

$10.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

$13.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Whole Chicken

$24.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

A la carte (1/4 lb)

$8.00

Served on a slice of white bread. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Open Food

A La Carte Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Burnt End Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Pulled Piggy Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Hot Link Sandwich

$11.00

Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Biggin Sandwich

$16.00

Hot link topped with pulled pork and chopped brisket served on a hoagie roll. Topped with Boss sauce and green onions

Sides

Smoked Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Our famous smoked mac and cheese

Bacon Potato Salad

$5.00

Topped with bacon and green onions

BBQ Beans

$5.00

BBQ beans with pork and brisket

Chipotle Coleslaw

$5.00

Coleslaw tossed in our chipotle sauce

Loaded Mash Potato

$5.00

Mash potato topped with cheese, bacon, and green onions

Cornbread

$5.00

2 pieces of cornbread topped with butter

Collard Greens

$5.00

Collard greens with brisket

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Pork rinds fried fresh every day and dusted with our signature dry rub

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Potato topped with butter, beans, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Sweet potato topped with butter and cinnamon brown sugar

Fritos Chips

$2.00

8oz Pickles

$1.00

8oz cherry peppers

$2.00

Side Bread

$1.00

2oz Sauce

$1.00

4oz Sauce

$2.00

8oz Sauce

$4.00

16oz Sauce

$8.00

Beverages

24oz Souvenir

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

24oz Craft

$10.00

24oz Domestic

$8.00

Stuffed Potato or Yam

Chopped Brisket Potato

$12.00

Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Burnt End Brisket Potato

$14.00

Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Pulled Pork Potato

$12.00

Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Hot Link Potato

$12.00

Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Pulled Chicken Potato

$12.00

Potato stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Chopped Brisket Yam

$12.00

Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Burnt End Brisket Yam

$14.00

Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Pulled Pork Yam

$12.00

Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Hot Link Yam

$12.00

Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Pulled Chicken Yam

$12.00

Yam stuffed with butter, beans, meat, Boss sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Salads

Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Chopped Brisket Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Burnt End Brisket Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Hot Link Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Pulled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix topped with cheese, bacon, green onions, meat, Boss sauce, pickles and cherry peppers. Choice of Ranch, Chipotle, or Carolina Vinegar

Rick's Finger Lickins

Redneck Nachos

$11.00

Fritos corn chips smothered with beans, chopped brisket, Boss sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, green onions, and a cherry pepper

Mama's Burnt End Sliders

$11.00

2 Hawaiin slider rolls with sweet burnt end brisket topped with chipotle coleslaw. Served with a 4oz side of bacon potato salad and pickles and cherry peppers

Rick's Smokin Skillet

$14.00

Hot link, burnt end brisket, pulled pork topped with Boss sauce and green onions. Served with a 4oz side of coleslaw and pickles and cherry peppers

D'Licious Chicken Wings

$11.00

3 smoked whole wings glazed in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of ranch

Arkansas Piggy Chips

$8.00

Large order of our fried pork rinds dusted with our signature dry rub. Served with Carolina Vinegar dipping sauce and topped with green onions

Bar Help Please

KITCHEN NOTE

Daily Specials

Monday: Big Hawg

$14.00

6oz pulled pork topped with 4oz chipotle coleslaw and Carolina vinegar sauce. Served on a brioche bun

Tuesday: Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory smoked turkey breast served on mashed potatoes and white bread. Topped with smoked bourbon cranberry sauce and green onions

Wednesday: Pitmaster's Choice

Every Wednesday our highly trained pitmaster will create a new meal just for YOU - our loyal customers!

Thursday: Southern Style Bratwurst

$8.00

Smoked bratwurst held in beer. Served on a hoagie roll with sauerkraut, sweet country girl mustard sauce, and green onions

Friday: Rib Tips

$10.00

1/2 lb rib tips garnished with Boss sauce and green onions. Comes with a 24oz soft drink

Saturday: BBQ Tacos

$10.00

Two 6' flour tortillas with your choice of pork, brisket, chicken, or hot link. Dressed with chipotle coleslaw, cheese, sour cream, green onions. Served with a 4oz side of BBQ beans

Happy Endings

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Souther Strawberry "Shortcake"

$6.00

Oreo Mousse Pie

$6.00

Tour Plates

Vegas Cannabis Tour Plate

$8.00

Annie Bananie Pub Crawl

$7.00

Annie Bananie Pub Crawl VEGETARIAN

$7.00

Atomic Scooters Tour Plate

$5.00

Segway Foodie Tour Plate

$8.00

Merch

Mens Pig Butts Shirt

$25.00

Mens South Mouth Shirt

$25.00

Mens Original Shirt

$23.00

Womens Pig Butts Shirt

$25.00

Womens South Mouth Shirt

$25.00

Womens Original Shirt

$23.00

Womens Pig Butts Tank Top

$25.00

Womens South Mouth Tank Top

$25.00

Womens Original Tank Top

$23.00

Flexfit Hat - Black

$23.00

Flexfit Hat - Red

$23.00

Flexfit Hat - White

$23.00

Flexfit Hat - Camo

$23.00

Snapback Camo Hat

$23.00

Party Packs

D's Delicious Sampler

$54.00

6 St Louis ribs, 1/4 chicken, 1/4lb chopped brisket, 1/4lb pulled pork, 1/4lb hot links, 2 pints of sides, 1 pint of sauce, 12 slider rolls

BBQ Sampler

$87.00

1 whole chicken, 1/2lb chopped brisket, 1/2lb pulled pork, 1/2lb hot links, 4 pints of sides, 1 pint of sauce, 12 slider rolls

BBQ Sandwich Pack

$109.00

1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot link, 1/2 gallon side, 2 pints of sauce, 24 sliders or 12 hoagie rolls

Rib Fest

$180.00

1 rack beef ribs, 1 rack St Louis ribs, 1 rack Babyback ribs, 4 pints of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls

Super Sampler

$190.00

1 rack St louis ribs, 1 whole chicken, 1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot links, 6 pints of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls

Big Man's

$245.00

2 rack St louis ribs, 2 whole chicken, 1lb chopped brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb hot links, 4 quarts of sides, 2 pints of sauce, 24 slider rolls

Catering

1lb chopped brisket

$23.00

1lb sliced brisket

$23.00

1lb burnt ends

$25.00

1lb pulled pork

$20.00

1lb pulled chicken

$20.00

1 bone in chicken

$20.00

1lb hot links

$20.00

1 rack St Louis ribs

$30.00

1 rack babyback ribs

$31.00

1 rack beef ribs

$40.00

Chicken wing - catering

$2.00

1 pint side

$8.00

1 quart side

$14.00

1/2 gallon side

$26.00

1 gallon side

$48.00

1/2 gallon dessert

$45.00

1 gallon dessert

$87.00

1 pint sauce

$8.00

1 quart sauce

$14.00

1/2 gallon sauce

$26.00

1 gallon sauce

$48.00

Dinner roll - catering

$0.50

Hoagie roll - catering

$1.00

Cornbread - catering

$1.75

Plates, Silverware, Napkins

$1.00

Disposable chaffing dishes

$100.00

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Service Fee

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Well Rum

$6.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Arkansas Lemonade

$10.00

Diablito

$10.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary with Rib/Slider

$12.00

Hawaiian BBQ

$10.00

Lil Pink Piggy

$10.00

Porch Swing

$10.00

The Old Man

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Cilantro

$8.00+

Absolut Lime

$8.00+

Absolut Peach

$8.00+

Absolut Peppar

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Ketel One Citroen

$8.00+

New Amsterdam

$7.00+

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00+

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio

$8.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$7.00+

Dulce Vida Reposado

$9.00+

Dulce Vida Anejo

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00+

Tanteo Chipotle

$8.00+

Xicaru Mezcal

$10.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Ambros Banana

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$8.00+

Angels Envy Cask Aged

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

Gold Bar Whiskey

$10.00+

Gold Bar Double Cask

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Makers 46

$10.00+

Midnight Moon Strawberry Moonshine

$8.00+

Redemption Rye

$8.00+

Rhetoric

$35.00+

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$8.00+

Second Glance

$9.00+

Tullermore Dew

$7.00+

Well Rum

$6.00+

Bacardi Superior

$7.00+

Bapardi Gold

$7.00+

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00+

Bacardi Tangerine

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Starr

$10.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Tanqueray Ten

$10.00+

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Ballentines

$10.00+

Dalmore 12yr

$15.00+

Dewars White Label

$8.00+

Lagavulin

$20.00+

Macallan 12yr

$15.00+

Macallan 15yr

$25.00+

Macallan 18yr

$40.00+

Sia

$8.00+

Hennessey

$8.00+

Presidente

$8.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00+

Bols Elderflower

$7.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Chambord

$7.00+

Cinzano

$7.00+

Contratto American Rosso

$7.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00+

Dorda Chocolate

$7.00+

Drambuie

$7.00+

Fernet

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Midori Melon

$7.00+

Peach Schnapps

$7.00+

Rum Chata

$7.00+

Rumpleminze

$7.00+

Sambuca

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Tuaca

$8.00+

A.M.F.

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Ceasar

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

24oz Craft

$10.00

24oz Domestic

$8.00

Big Dog LV Lager

$7.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Crafthaus Resinate IPA

$7.00+

Four Peaks Peach Ale

$7.00+

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00+

Guinness

$7.00+

Heineken

$7.00+

Hop Nuts Golden Knight

$7.00+

Joseph James Citra Rye

$7.00+

Lovelady Paleo Porter

$7.00+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00+

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00+

Rollin Smoke Amber Ale

$7.00+

Stella Artois

$7.00+

Tenaya Creek Hefeweizen

$7.00+

Woodchuck Gumption

$7.00+

Yelp Free Stella

Big Dog LV Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Crafthaus Resinate IPA

$5.00

Four Peaks Peach Ale

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Hop Nuts Golden Knight

$5.00

Joseph James Citra Rye

$5.00

Lovelady Paleo Porter

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$5.00

Rollin Smoke Amber Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tenaya Creek Hefeweizen

$5.00

Woodchuck Gumption

$5.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud Light Lime

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Coors N/A

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Eagle Banana Bread

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Guinness Blonde

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA

$6.00

Joseph James Hop Box

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$8.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.00

Lovelady 9th Island Pineapple Sour

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Mike's Harder Lemonade

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Rekorderlig Pear

$7.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Sin Tax Imperial Stout

$6.00

Smith & Forge Cider

$8.00

Steigl

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown

$6.00

Tenaya Creek Gypsy Fade IPA

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Wine

House Merlot

$6.00+

House Cabernet

$6.00+

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Dark Horse Rose

$18.00

J Roget Champagne

$6.00+

N/A Beverage

24oz Souvenir Cup

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Michelada Upgrade

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern image
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern image

