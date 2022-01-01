Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Rickety Cricket Brewing

799 Reviews

$$

312 E. Beale Street

Kingman, AZ 86401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOUSE PIE
BONE-IN WINGS
JERSEY GIRL

FRIES 🍟

BICHEN FRIES

BICHEN FRIES

$10.00

Basket of Beer Battered Fries with a drizzle of our house made Peruvian Aji Sauce🔥

GARLIC PARM FRIES

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$10.00

Basket of French Fries with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

CAJUN FRIES

CAJUN FRIES

$10.00

Basket of French Fries with Cajun Seasoning

RED ROOSTER FRIES

RED ROOSTER FRIES

$10.00

Basket of Beer Battered Fries with a drizzle of our house made Siracha Ranch Sauce

FRY BASKET

FRY BASKET

$8.00

Basket of French Fries

WINGS 🍗

NUGS

NUGS

$15.00

Get Ready for a mouth watering biscuit coated wing that will tingle you're tastebuds. Dive into our house seasoned dry rubs or indulge into a sauced wing that will leave you dipping in for more. Fric and Frac wings will meet your fancy.

BONE-IN WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$15.00

8 Bone in wings per serving. Cool off with some house made ranch or keep it old school and leave it to the tantalizing flavors of our signature dry rubs. These wings never disappoint. *subject to availability by our chicken farmers*

SALAD 🥗

Dressings Available: House-made Ranch, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed, or Caesar
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion

RED ROOSTER CHICKEN SALAD

RED ROOSTER CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Chicken, House Made Red Rooster Sauce (Spicy), Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Artichokes, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese

PIZZA 🍕

Choice of Personal Pie (Feeds 1), Medium Rustic Crust (Feeds 1-2), Beer Dough (Feeds 3-4 Made with Kilted Cricket Scottish Ale)
CUP AND CHAR

CUP AND CHAR

$15.00+

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushroom

HOT MESS 🔥🍛

HOT MESS 🔥🍛

$15.00+

Hot Mess Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Peppers, Black Olives and Ricotta Cheese 🔥

HOUSE PIE

HOUSE PIE

$14.00+

Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese

JERSEY GIRL

JERSEY GIRL

$15.00+

Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese

MEATZARRIA

MEATZARRIA

$15.00+

Pepperoni and Italian Sausage

SAUSAGE AND ONION

SAUSAGE AND ONION

$15.00+

Italian Sausage and White Onion

DEE GEE

DEE GEE

$15.00+

Ham and Pineapple

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE 🔥🍛

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE 🔥🍛

$15.00+

Jalapeno and Pineapple 🔥

PEP' N PEPPERS

PEP' N PEPPERS

$15.00+

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Red Onions, Traditional House sauce

HERBIVORE

HERBIVORE

$15.00+

Mushroom, Red Peppers, Black Olives, Artichokes

BICHEN CHICKEN PIZZA 🔥🍛

BICHEN CHICKEN PIZZA 🔥🍛

$15.00+

Garlic Confit, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeños, drizzled with Bichen Sauce

RED ROOSTER PIZZA

RED ROOSTER PIZZA

$15.00+

Garlic Confit, Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Red Rooster Sauce (Spicy Siraracha Ranch)

SWEET BASIL CHICKEN

SWEET BASIL CHICKEN

$15.00+

House Made Pesto, Cheese, Chicken, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

SHROOMIN

SHROOMIN

$15.00+Out of stock

Garlic Confit and Fresh Mushrooms

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00+

Chicken, Red Onion, Prickly Bear BBQ Sauce

KETO BANDITO

KETO BANDITO

$20.00

Cauliflower Crust, Bacon, Artichoke, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fig Reduction 10" ONLY

MAC & CHEESE 🧀

Lobster Mac

$18.00

This lobster bowl will satisfy your taste buds with every bite. Tear away the bread and get at it!

Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$15.00

Don’t be a chicken! Give this Mac a try and you will be pleasantly surprised how nice the shredded chicken breast finishes the Mac & Cheese.

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

SIDES AND SAUCES 🥫

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bichen Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Desert Heat Sauce

$0.75

Golden Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Prickly Pear BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Red Rooster Sauce

$0.75

32 oz Crowler

32oz Bearded Bag Pipe

32oz Bearded Bag Pipe

$10.00Out of stock
32oz Drama Mama

32oz Drama Mama

$10.00Out of stock

Save some “Drama” for your Mama! Drama Mama is Rickety Cricket’s American amber ale 5.6 % alc/vol. 32 IBU’s. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee, touch of citrus rind, and very dry on the palette. It’s well balanced with a medium body and carbonation.

32oz Kilted Cricket

32oz Kilted Cricket

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Aiming Oil

32oz Aiming Oil

$10.00Out of stock

Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's

32oz Hippie Bus

32oz Hippie Bus

$12.00Out of stock

Put down the patchouli oil, pack up the bus and get far out with this tie-dyed pale ale. It’s floral/citrus notes along with its hop flavors of grapefruit, juniper berries, and dry finish will have you seeing through the rose colored glasses. 6.4% alc/vol. 45 IBU 🍻✌️

32oz Kingman Club Kolsch

32oz Kingman Club Kolsch

$10.00Out of stock
32oz Prickly Bear

32oz Prickly Bear

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Antonio Blonderous

32oz Antonio Blonderous

$10.00Out of stock
32oz Anaconda Squeeze

32oz Anaconda Squeeze

$14.00Out of stock

Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU

32oz Dick Pic IPA

32oz Dick Pic IPA

$14.00Out of stock
32oz Dr. Lance's IP EH

32oz Dr. Lance's IP EH

$14.00Out of stock

Un-Employment N.E. Hazy IPA is a full bodied, stocked with copious amounts of tropical notes. A strong hop profile is prevalent but without all the bitterness. It's full flavor on the pallet, almost chewy while still finishing clean! 7.7% ABV 22 IBU

32oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

32oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

$14.00Out of stock
32oz Wizard Stick

32oz Wizard Stick

$14.00Out of stock
32oz Girl Farts

32oz Girl Farts

$14.00Out of stock
32oz Kwitcherbichen

32oz Kwitcherbichen

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Three Ring Riot

32oz Three Ring Riot

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Black Oat Sun Porter

32oz Black Oat Sun Porter

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Tits on a Goose

32oz Tits on a Goose

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Mango Drop

32oz Mango Drop

$14.00Out of stock
32oz White Wedding

32oz White Wedding

$14.00Out of stock
32 oz Sourbound and Down

32 oz Sourbound and Down

$14.00Out of stock

64 oz Growler

64oz Bearded Bagpipe

64oz Bearded Bagpipe

$14.00
64oz Drama Mama

64oz Drama Mama

$16.00

Save some “Drama” for your Mama! Drama Mama is Rickety Cricket’s American amber ale 5.6 % alc/vol. 32 IBU’s. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee, touch of citrus rind, and very dry on the palette. It’s well balanced with a medium body and carbonation.

64oz Kilted Cricket

64oz Kilted Cricket

$14.00
64oz Aiming Oil

64oz Aiming Oil

$14.00

Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's

64oz Birdcage Blonde

64oz Birdcage Blonde

$14.00

The bird flew the coop and right into our five foot tall birdcage hanging from our ceiling in the brewery. We all call her chicken strips. Chicken strips likes to dance around inside the cage like our house blonde beer will dance on your pallet. The flavors that burst inside your mouth when you drink this blonde will leave you wanting to dance in a birdcage with chicken strips. "Disclaimer" if you do happen to somehow get into our birdcage and it falls, you are on your own, and maybe cage dancing really isn't your calling.

64oz Hippie Bus

64oz Hippie Bus

$16.00

Put down the patchouli oil, pack up the bus and get far out with this tie-dyed pale ale. It’s floral/citrus notes along with its hop flavors of grapefruit, juniper berries, and dry finish will have you seeing through the rose colored glasses. 6.4% alc/vol. 45 IBU 🍻✌️

64oz Kingman Club Kolsch

64oz Kingman Club Kolsch

$14.00
64oz Prickly Bear

64oz Prickly Bear

$16.00
64oz Antonio Blonderous

64oz Antonio Blonderous

$14.00
64oz Anaconda Squeeze

64oz Anaconda Squeeze

$18.00

Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU

64oz Dick Pic IPA

64oz Dick Pic IPA

$18.00
64oz Dr. Lance's IP Eh

64oz Dr. Lance's IP Eh

$18.00

Un-Employment N.E. Hazy IPA is a full bodied, stocked with copious amounts of tropical notes. A strong hop profile is prevalent but without all the bitterness. It's full flavor on the pallet, almost chewy while still finishing clean! 7.7% ABV 22 IBU

64oz Hazer's Gonna Haze

64oz Hazer's Gonna Haze

$18.00
64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

$18.00
64oz Wizard Stick IPA

64oz Wizard Stick IPA

$18.00
64oz Girl Farts

64oz Girl Farts

$18.00
64oz Kwitcherbichen

64oz Kwitcherbichen

$16.00
64oz Three Ring Riot

64oz Three Ring Riot

$16.00
64oz Black Oat Sun Porter

64oz Black Oat Sun Porter

$16.00
64oz TIts on a Goose

64oz TIts on a Goose

$16.00Out of stock
64oz Sourbound

64oz Sourbound

$16.00
64oz Mango Drop

64oz Mango Drop

$16.00
64oz White Wedding

64oz White Wedding

$16.00

To Go Cans

Pick 4 16 oz Cans

Pick 4 16 oz Cans

$16.00
16 oz Can

16 oz Can

$5.00
6 Pack Aiming Oil

6 Pack Aiming Oil

$12.00

Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's

6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze

6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze

$14.00

Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU

6 Pack Mango Drop

6 Pack Mango Drop

$14.00
6 Pack Sourbound and Down

6 Pack Sourbound and Down

$12.00

HAT

RCB PATCH HAT

RCB PATCH HAT

$25.00
DIRTY DOUGH HAT

DIRTY DOUGH HAT

$25.00Out of stock
RCB EMBROIDERED HAT

RCB EMBROIDERED HAT

$28.00
RCB EMBROIDERED BEANIE

RCB EMBROIDERED BEANIE

$15.00

DDC EMBROIDERED HAT

DDC EMBROIDERED BEANIE

$15.00

STICKERS

Gooder Beer Sticker

$3.00
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Variety of Beer Stickers Available. Pick your favorite Beer Logo or go with our Rickety Cricket logo seen here.

GLASSWARE

PINT GLASS

PINT GLASS

$5.00

Pint Glass Your Choice of Design: Anaconda Squeeze, Mango Drop, Birdcage Blonde, or Three Ring Riot

COLLECTOR 4 GLASS SET

COLLECTOR 4 GLASS SET

$18.00

4 Pint Glasses- Mango Drop, Anaconda Squeeze, Three Ring Riot and Birdcage Blonde

RCB MUG

RCB MUG

$13.00Out of stock
SHOOTER GLASS

SHOOTER GLASS

$7.00

GROWLER

Growler-No Beer Fill

Growler-No Beer Fill

$10.00
64 oz. Black Stainless Steel Growler

64 oz. Black Stainless Steel Growler

$45.00
32 oz. Black Stainless Steel Growler

32 oz. Black Stainless Steel Growler

$25.00

SPICES

BLUELINE BOURBON SPICE

BLUELINE BOURBON SPICE

$9.50Out of stock
BUFFALO PARM SPICE

BUFFALO PARM SPICE

$9.50
JAMAICAN PARADISE SPICE

JAMAICAN PARADISE SPICE

$9.50
SWEET FIRE SPICE

SWEET FIRE SPICE

$9.50

MISCELLANOUS MERCHANDISE

KEYCHAIN 🗝️

KEYCHAIN 🗝️

$4.00
KOOZIE 🍻

KOOZIE 🍻

$4.00
ROUTE 66 BOOK 📖

ROUTE 66 BOOK 📖

$30.00
SOCKS 🧦

SOCKS 🧦

$16.00
SUNGLASSES 🕶️

SUNGLASSES 🕶️

$7.00
TIN TACKER

TIN TACKER

$28.00

Metal Tin Tacker perfect for the Garage or Bar Area

RCB EMBROIDERED TOTE 👜

RCB EMBROIDERED TOTE 👜

$25.00
DDC EMBROIDERED TOTE

DDC EMBROIDERED TOTE

$25.00
RCB EMBROIDERED BANDANA

RCB EMBROIDERED BANDANA

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

312 E. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Directions

Gallery
Rickety Cricket Brewing image
Rickety Cricket Brewing image
Rickety Cricket Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
418 E Beale St Kingman, AZ 86401
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
532 E. Beale Street Kingman, AZ 86401
View restaurantnext
Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,291
2215 E Butler Ave Kingman, AZ 86409
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kingman

Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,291
2215 E Butler Ave Kingman, AZ 86409
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingman
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston