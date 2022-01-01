Rickety Cricket Brewing
312 E. Beale Street
Kingman, AZ 86401
Popular Items
FRIES 🍟
BICHEN FRIES
Basket of Beer Battered Fries with a drizzle of our house made Peruvian Aji Sauce🔥
GARLIC PARM FRIES
Basket of French Fries with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
CAJUN FRIES
Basket of French Fries with Cajun Seasoning
RED ROOSTER FRIES
Basket of Beer Battered Fries with a drizzle of our house made Siracha Ranch Sauce
FRY BASKET
Basket of French Fries
WINGS 🍗
NUGS
Get Ready for a mouth watering biscuit coated wing that will tingle you're tastebuds. Dive into our house seasoned dry rubs or indulge into a sauced wing that will leave you dipping in for more. Fric and Frac wings will meet your fancy.
BONE-IN WINGS
8 Bone in wings per serving. Cool off with some house made ranch or keep it old school and leave it to the tantalizing flavors of our signature dry rubs. These wings never disappoint. *subject to availability by our chicken farmers*
SALAD 🥗
PIZZA 🍕
CUP AND CHAR
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushroom
HOT MESS 🔥🍛
Hot Mess Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Peppers, Black Olives and Ricotta Cheese 🔥
HOUSE PIE
Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese
JERSEY GIRL
Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese
MEATZARRIA
Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
SAUSAGE AND ONION
Italian Sausage and White Onion
DEE GEE
Ham and Pineapple
JALAPENO PINEAPPLE 🔥🍛
Jalapeno and Pineapple 🔥
PEP' N PEPPERS
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Red Onions, Traditional House sauce
HERBIVORE
Mushroom, Red Peppers, Black Olives, Artichokes
BICHEN CHICKEN PIZZA 🔥🍛
Garlic Confit, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeños, drizzled with Bichen Sauce
RED ROOSTER PIZZA
Garlic Confit, Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Red Rooster Sauce (Spicy Siraracha Ranch)
SWEET BASIL CHICKEN
House Made Pesto, Cheese, Chicken, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
SHROOMIN
Garlic Confit and Fresh Mushrooms
BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, Red Onion, Prickly Bear BBQ Sauce
KETO BANDITO
Cauliflower Crust, Bacon, Artichoke, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fig Reduction 10" ONLY
MAC & CHEESE 🧀
SIDES AND SAUCES 🥫
32 oz Crowler
32oz Bearded Bag Pipe
32oz Drama Mama
Save some “Drama” for your Mama! Drama Mama is Rickety Cricket’s American amber ale 5.6 % alc/vol. 32 IBU’s. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee, touch of citrus rind, and very dry on the palette. It’s well balanced with a medium body and carbonation.
32oz Kilted Cricket
32oz Aiming Oil
Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's
32oz Hippie Bus
Put down the patchouli oil, pack up the bus and get far out with this tie-dyed pale ale. It’s floral/citrus notes along with its hop flavors of grapefruit, juniper berries, and dry finish will have you seeing through the rose colored glasses. 6.4% alc/vol. 45 IBU 🍻✌️
32oz Kingman Club Kolsch
32oz Prickly Bear
32oz Antonio Blonderous
32oz Anaconda Squeeze
Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU
32oz Dick Pic IPA
32oz Dr. Lance's IP EH
Un-Employment N.E. Hazy IPA is a full bodied, stocked with copious amounts of tropical notes. A strong hop profile is prevalent but without all the bitterness. It's full flavor on the pallet, almost chewy while still finishing clean! 7.7% ABV 22 IBU
32oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry
32oz Wizard Stick
32oz Girl Farts
32oz Kwitcherbichen
32oz Three Ring Riot
32oz Black Oat Sun Porter
32oz Tits on a Goose
32oz Mango Drop
32oz White Wedding
32 oz Sourbound and Down
64 oz Growler
64oz Bearded Bagpipe
64oz Drama Mama
64oz Kilted Cricket
64oz Aiming Oil
64oz Birdcage Blonde
The bird flew the coop and right into our five foot tall birdcage hanging from our ceiling in the brewery. We all call her chicken strips. Chicken strips likes to dance around inside the cage like our house blonde beer will dance on your pallet. The flavors that burst inside your mouth when you drink this blonde will leave you wanting to dance in a birdcage with chicken strips. "Disclaimer" if you do happen to somehow get into our birdcage and it falls, you are on your own, and maybe cage dancing really isn't your calling.
64oz Hippie Bus
64oz Kingman Club Kolsch
64oz Prickly Bear
64oz Antonio Blonderous
64oz Anaconda Squeeze
64oz Dick Pic IPA
64oz Dr. Lance's IP Eh
64oz Hazer's Gonna Haze
64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry
64oz Wizard Stick IPA
64oz Girl Farts
64oz Kwitcherbichen
64oz Three Ring Riot
64oz Black Oat Sun Porter
64oz TIts on a Goose
64oz Sourbound
64oz Mango Drop
64oz White Wedding
To Go Cans
Pick 4 16 oz Cans
16 oz Can
6 Pack Aiming Oil
6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze
6 Pack Mango Drop
6 Pack Sourbound and Down
HAT
STICKERS
GLASSWARE
GROWLER
SPICES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
312 E. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401