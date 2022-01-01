Rickety Cricket Brewing

64oz Birdcage Blonde

$14.00

The bird flew the coop and right into our five foot tall birdcage hanging from our ceiling in the brewery. We all call her chicken strips. Chicken strips likes to dance around inside the cage like our house blonde beer will dance on your pallet. The flavors that burst inside your mouth when you drink this blonde will leave you wanting to dance in a birdcage with chicken strips. "Disclaimer" if you do happen to somehow get into our birdcage and it falls, you are on your own, and maybe cage dancing really isn't your calling.